No breakthrough or anything here, I like uBlock Origin (my favorite extension of its kind), but I hated that there is no global power switch and only a whitelist button. I personally don't like whitelisting, and prefer to only switch it off and on when needed.
Don't know if there is anyone else like me out there, so I released this to public and see. I might add a feature or two down the road.
reply
No breakthrough or anything here, I like uBlock Origin (my favorite extension of its kind), but I hated that there is no global power switch and only a whitelist button. I personally don't like whitelisting, and prefer to only switch it off and on when needed.
Don't know if there is anyone else like me out there, so I released this to public and see. I might add a feature or two down the road.
reply