Show HN: SimpleBlock – like uBlock but with global switch (chrome.google.com)
1 point by godot 35 minutes ago





Hi HN, dev here.

No breakthrough or anything here, I like uBlock Origin (my favorite extension of its kind), but I hated that there is no global power switch and only a whitelist button. I personally don't like whitelisting, and prefer to only switch it off and on when needed.

Don't know if there is anyone else like me out there, so I released this to public and see. I might add a feature or two down the road.

