Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What’s really causing the prescription drug crisis? (latimes.com)
7 points by danharaj 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





> Gin is legal today, and it is not causing social collapse.

Gin isn't legal the way it was back then. It's only sold in stores and place with liquor licenses, it's heavily taxed, and there are all sorts of rules surrounding it. If in we had gin carts every twenty feet hawking it at kids and the homeless and it only cost a few cents per shot, I'm sure we'd have all the same problems.

reply


I literally have struggled to come up with an appropriate question that addresses the several different misconceptions about your statement, so I'll just go with this: what?

How is anything you stated remotely analogous to what is in the article.

reply


Excerpt: Doctors in many parts of the world — including Canada and some European countries — prescribe more powerful opiates than their peers in the United States. In England, if, say, you get hit by a car, you may be given diamorphine (the medical name for heroin) to manage your pain. Some people take it for long periods. If what we’ve been told is right, they should become addicted in huge numbers.

But this doesn’t occur. The Canadian physician Gabor Maté argues in his book “In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts” that studies examining the medicinal use of narcotics for pain relief find no significant risk of addiction. I’ve talked with doctors in Canada and Europe about this very issue. They say it’s vanishingly rare for a patient given diamorphine or a comparably strong painkiller in a hospital setting to develop an addiction.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: