Ask HN: Projects Made in HTML5, CSS3 AND JS

What are some nice projects that I can work and follow along by some professionals to learn these 3 languages? I think reading from a book or tutorials is fine and all but I want to get to building stuff because the best way to get better at something is to make stuff right? So anything from Todo list to a full blown page written in HTML5, CSS3 and JS would be greatly appreciated. It can be a Book or Videos or just tutorials anything that shows how to make stuff.