|
|Ask HN: Projects Made in HTML5, CSS3 AND JS
|
3 points by theshire 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|What are some nice projects that I can work and follow along by some professionals to learn these 3 languages?
I think reading from a book or tutorials is fine and all but I want to get to building stuff because the best way to get better at something is to make stuff right?
So anything from Todo list to a full blown page written in HTML5, CSS3 and JS would be greatly appreciated. It can be a Book or Videos or just tutorials anything that shows how to make stuff.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact