For our next storage expansion it's ALMOST worth ditching storage tiering and going to an all flash/SSD configuration. There is so much hassle involved with mechanical disks relative to SSD. SSDs are by no means perfect but I don't have a steady stream of SSDs being pulled out of production due to mechanical failures.
I also had a RAID 1 array where both SSDs failed within a couple days of each other (due to wear). That was a rude surprise. They were only six months old.
You know the read and write IPOs. You know when they fail.
The laptop drive thickness is the abnormality for the rest of the storage world.
Ohhh, I get it, you're now modifying your original post to look like you were aware of enterprise storage. Got it.
"[the factory's] closure will significantly reduce the company’s HDD output"
...but a few sentences later:
"the plant no longer makes products"
How can a plant that no longer makes products would reduce the company's output if closed?
Considering I was a college student at the time, it cost me a lot of money to replace my failed Seagate drives (after RMAing them and having failed replacements). I've never bought another Seagate product and never will, regardless of claims that they've improved.
