Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Seagate to Shut Down One of Its Largest HDD Assembly Plants (anandtech.com)
20 points by damncabbage 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





My day job is working as an HPC Sysadmin on a decent sized supercomputer with petabyte scale storage for a private consulting company. I spend a lot of time dealing with and thinking about storage and honestly I don't think mechanical disks are long for this world.

For our next storage expansion it's ALMOST worth ditching storage tiering and going to an all flash/SSD configuration. There is so much hassle involved with mechanical disks relative to SSD. SSDs are by no means perfect but I don't have a steady stream of SSDs being pulled out of production due to mechanical failures.

reply


You can buy HDDs for $20 / TB. There are companies with millions of TB. Unless SSDs can meet that price point, HDDs have a very comfortable place in society.

reply


I think back to when HDD's were "getting cheaper" at $1/MB (and every power of 10 since at that same price point) and shrug. While they'll certainly still have their place (similar to tape drives and other storage technology that used to be much more commonplace), there's every reason to expect the PPU of SSD's to continue trending downward.

reply


Is that TCO? Because unless you're comparing with warranty, power, and human costs, it's not accurate.

reply


Perhaps this is old information, but do SSD's from the same batch/model not tend to fail all within the same timeframe? A steady stream of failures is probably preferable to a single mass failure.

reply


They can. I had a set of Crucial SSDs which all contained the same firmware defect which took them offline after X hours of power-on time.

I also had a RAID 1 array where both SSDs failed within a couple days of each other (due to wear). That was a rude surprise. They were only six months old.

reply


The benefit of ssd is that you can almost exactly predict when a ssd will fail.

You know the read and write IPOs. You know when they fail.

reply


While slightly costly, you can buy a 4TB 2.5" SSD in a normal thickness drive. You can not do that with a HDD, the only 4TB 2.5" HDD I am aware of is a 15mm thick one which does not fit in, well, pretty much anything, not laptops, not most bays, nothing, they are only usable as an external drive (but it's useful that way, I have one). I believe this is the first time the capacity crown goes to an SSD at any given time (at least in the consumer space -- in the server space the 16TB 2.5" Samsung SSD and the 60TB 3.5" Seagate are both out of this world but so are their prices too).

reply


I take it you don't deal with enterprise storage then. 15mm is the size of basically every enterprise 2.5" drive sled. That's the form factor of all 10k RPM 2.5" drives. The only thing the drive you described DOESN'T work with are laptops. Pretty much anything else it's a perfect fit.

The laptop drive thickness is the abnormality for the rest of the storage world.

reply


If you go to enterprise storage, then you can get 16TB SSD though. It is not comparable.

reply


What exactly isn't comparable? A 5TB 15mm 2.5" NL-SAS drive is about $250. The "16"TB (it's 15.3TB) SSD you reference is about $10k. The cost per TB of NL-SAS is SIGNIFICANTLY lower, and still absolutely has a place for bulk data storage that doesn't have performance requirements.

Ohhh, I get it, you're now modifying your original post to look like you were aware of enterprise storage. Got it.

reply


Self-contradiction:

"[the factory's] closure will significantly reduce the company’s HDD output"

...but a few sentences later:

"the plant no longer makes products"

How can a plant that no longer makes products would reduce the company's output if closed?

reply


Couldn't shake that Maxtor curse. Good riddance, I say. I'm involved in the Seagate class action over bad drives, but like many other class actions I've been involved in, I seriously doubt I'll see much of the thousands of dollars I've sunk into drives Seagate sold me knowing they had atrocious failure rates. Perhaps a five or ten dollar consolation check like usual.

reply


I'm glad you mentioned that case, I just filled out the documentation. Luckily I kept receipts, correspondence with Seagate, and still have one of the failed drives.

Considering I was a college student at the time, it cost me a lot of money to replace my failed Seagate drives (after RMAing them and having failed replacements). I've never bought another Seagate product and never will, regardless of claims that they've improved.

reply


Drop out of the class-action, file your own suit, and demand whole remedy.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: