Ask HN: How do you do early-stage market research?

There are many ways to validate ideas as quickly as possible: consumer surveys, interviews with members of your target audience, thorough competitive analyses... The right approach is bound to be a something along the lines of "all of the above," but of course that can be an expensive and laborious process. Consumer surveys, for example, can be several dollars per response depending on how targeted they are -- too pricey to get a strong signal if you're strapped for cash. Inspired by some recent posts about bootstrapping like this one[1], what are your favorite (time/money efficient) ways to do market research in your scrappiest stages? [1]: https://medium.com/@cliffordoravec/the-epic-guide-to-bootstrapping-a-saas-startup-from-scratch-by-yourself-part-1