My name is Dhruv and I work on the AI programs here at Udacity. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them here or email me at dhruv@udacity.com. I'll do my best to answer everything! You can see our curriculum in depth here: https://medium.com/udacity/deep-learning-nanodegree-foundati...
This course will focus primarily on TensorFlow. We're doing so because, at the moment, it's the most popular Deep Learning framework and provides you enough flexibility to explore some of the newer network architectures we focus on towards the end of the program.
I'd say that covers a larger breadth of Deep Learning than the Self-Driving Car Nanodegree program. For instance, this program will cover Recurrent Neural Networks, Reinforcement Learning, Autoencoding, and other Deep Learning applications not covered in the Self-Driving Car Nanodegree. In the Self-Driving Car Nanodegree, we primarily focus on Deep Learning applications in Computer Vision. Here we'll cover applications in speech, computer vision, game-playing and other areas.
