Deep learning nanodegree foundation (udacity.com)
32 points by zuzoovn 1 hour ago





Siraj's videos are great! I'm excited to see him teaming up with my favorite Education company and creating a new ND!

Hi all,

My name is Dhruv and I work on the AI programs here at Udacity. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them here or email me at dhruv@udacity.com. I'll do my best to answer everything! You can see our curriculum in depth here: https://medium.com/udacity/deep-learning-nanodegree-foundati...

There seems to be a pretty wide spectrum of abstraction for DL tools, from writing by hand to Theano to Keras, for example. Will this course focus on any tool in particular?

Hey @wcbeard10,

This course will focus primarily on TensorFlow. We're doing so because, at the moment, it's the most popular Deep Learning framework and provides you enough flexibility to explore some of the newer network architectures we focus on towards the end of the program.

~80% focusses on TensorFlow, but we are working on Keras content in other Nanodegrees!

Would you say that this program is subset of material covered in car nano-degree program?

Hi @halite,

I'd say that covers a larger breadth of Deep Learning than the Self-Driving Car Nanodegree program. For instance, this program will cover Recurrent Neural Networks, Reinforcement Learning, Autoencoding, and other Deep Learning applications not covered in the Self-Driving Car Nanodegree. In the Self-Driving Car Nanodegree, we primarily focus on Deep Learning applications in Computer Vision. Here we'll cover applications in speech, computer vision, game-playing and other areas.

This is all new material!

In the same spirit: my name is Oliver and I lead the Udacity open source self-driving car project! AMA, or email me at oliver@udacity.com. I love all things AVs and deep learning!

This is the only thing that makes me said: "At this time we are not awarding scholarships for this program."

