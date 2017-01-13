Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New urine test can quickly detect whether a person has a healthy diet (healthsciencemag.org)
Health insurance companies are going to love this. Expect to see a spinoff for-profit organization that monetizes the tests (charging the end user of course - probably via their insurance premium).

The fancy 'public healthcare' rhetoric coming from a UK research project is all well and good for now, but we all know that this will end up being a mandatory part of any health check for insurance purposes.

On a lighter note, the idea of all that leak data being (inevitably) leaked is amusing

>The fancy 'public healthcare' rhetoric coming from a UK research project is all well and good for now, but we all know that this will end up being a mandatory part of any health check for insurance purposes.

Why not? Why shouldn't people who take care of themselves get cheaper insurance?

