Ask HN: Become a PHP expert
I know that PHP isn't the most popular language here, and it's not my ideal choice, but assuming that I need to become an expert PHP developer, what are some good resources I can read to accomplish that? I'm concerned with application structure, PHP gotchas, security, everything needed to deploy a quality PHP application. Any thoughts or suggestions?





This is an excellent resource for modern PHP development: http://www.phptherightway.com

This looks like a good resource, thanks!

"Learning PHP", fresh off the press, is quite useful as a first PHP overview in my opinion. It's aimed at PHP beginners with some prior programming experience.

I'll check it out, thank you!

Learn Python...

I know Python but I am going to be required to work on some PHP projects. Thanks for the advice though, I guess.

