|
|Ask HN: Become a PHP expert
|
3 points by RUG3Y 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite
|I know that PHP isn't the most popular language here, and it's not my ideal choice, but assuming that I need to become an expert PHP developer, what are some good resources I can read to accomplish that? I'm concerned with application structure, PHP gotchas, security, everything needed to deploy a quality PHP application. Any thoughts or suggestions?
