Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Millennials earn 20% less than Boomers did at same stage of life (usatoday.com)
63 points by micaeloliveira 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 42 comments | favorite





I cannot say I'm very impressed with the article. I could pick out a number of millenials who are doing better than their parents at the same age. But I wouldn't use that to argue that everything is okay.

One thing that has stuck out at me has been the ways in which people have money drained from them. I think there is a huge student loan problem where young people were "sold" a crappy education. But setting that aside for the moment there is a huge difference in lifestyle that I see in people; going out to eat more, paying for basic entertainment, communication charges, credit, and transportation.

Something that seems to be missed on people is that debt is very corrosive to your future wealth. People who carry a balance on a credit card, month after month, may feel like its "okay" because they always have enough to at least pay the minimum but it isn't. When they don't take the time to each bag lunches, breakfast and dinner at home they are sending more of their money out into the world and out of their future. When the world tells them every car has to have backup cameras it means they are going to have bigger car payments. Coffee habits, in app purchases, cable TV instead of free over the air TV.

Some people budget badly, some don't. But before you slam an entire "generation" I think it makes sense to look a bit deeper at the forces at play.

reply


You are slamming an entire generation by claiming that the problem is spending irresponsibly on frivolous things. I don't blame you - it must feel great to feel that the problems of the world are rooted in others being less virtuous than you.

The trouble is, my generation faces lower real wages and higher housing costs, and those effects are so large that Starbucks habits are basically noise in comparison.

That narrative doesn't pat you on the back for your superior discipline, so you're not impresssed with it, and you pivot to anecdata about the moral weakness of kids these days.

reply


Note that even in countries where the absolute amount of money is better, the stuff on this article still applies.

I am from Brazil, and many boomers told me when I was young how awesome I was to be young, because I was living in a golden age where I didn't had to walk uphill both ways to school, could have computer, and whatnot.

But it is me that envy them now, I am 29, have zero income, lots of debt, and own no assets (not even a bicycle).

The same applies to almost all my friends and aquaintances, and even so, the "almost" is because one of them is an absolute exception (he was already rich, and made a hit game, his game is probably on top20 most sold on Steam right now...), and some of the humble and smart ones decided to ignore the "adults" advice, don't go to college and deliberately choose professions seen in bad light in the social sense (construction, plumbing, car mechanic, CNC operator, security guard...)

The few friends I have that have families, did it by accident (ie: accidental pregnancy), and all of them are unemployed, and their spouses (when they actually have one, some are single parents) are unemployed too, the "least worse" couple are the ones that have moderately rich parents, and they have both sides of the family giving their child the stuff the child needs.

And the thing is, although this is mostly about my country (Brazil), I have lots of friends outside Brazil too, that are also in this situation, one guy I know is an absolute crazy coding genius (And his game is rumored to have inspired No Man's Sky) and he is 40, and also childless, and own only a very old (20+ years I think) car, I have some Canadian friends also with problems like that, I know people that worked in AAA game studios around the planet and still failed to make enough money to pay student debts and start a family.

To be honest, the situation just feel hopeless, sometimes I get myself with the intruding unwanted thought of wishing someone would start WWIII just to see if at least life would be less boring. And from what I am seeing in the "mood" in social media and elections worldwide, I am not alone in this...

reply


> start WWIII just to see if at least life would be less boring

Yes, 3% of humanity dying in global war would be very interesting.

reply


The boomers inherited the only advanced country in the world that hadn't had its industrial capacity reduced to rubble over the course of two world wars. The US was the only manufacturing supplier left, so naturally every working age adult had a wealth of employment opportunities. Another way to look at the plight of the millennials (full disclosure, I'm a millennial) is "hurray, society hasn't faced a major setback in the form of a catastrophic global war in 80 years!"

reply


I'm surprised at how much flack this article is getting here on HN. Is it because we're all making those sweet 1% salaries in tech?

All my non-tech/finance friends are paying obscenely high rent, crippled with student debt, can't afford houses, can't afford cars, and three times as educated as their parents, but paid less than their parents were. In the case of unpaid internships (unavoidable for lots of industries, especially in the arts and media), many aren't being paid at all.

I think there are some possible cultural reasons (our generation being, on a whole I think, a bit less materialistic and not as motivated to work hard, boring, financially-rewarding jobs [like accounting] and more likely to want those sexy art, media, and non-profit jobs.) But overall I think the Boomers have dealt a real bum hand to their children.

reply


There're also more of them working too. Because women work nowadays.

reply


Yes. Most two parent families require both parents to work, whereas in the past most middle class families required only one parent to work while the other would take care of the children. "progress"

reply


I can't find the link to the study in the article, I must have missed it.

reply


How do you compare these things? "The same stage of life" comes successively later in every generation.

reply


That is only because of bad parenting really. Discuss...

reply


Alternatively, it could be because of increasing lifespans and ballooning educational requirements for the average job.

reply


Did they control for education attained and area of study in college/university?

reply


More people go to college today so we're 4 years later into the labor force.

This will only mean something when we hit prime working age for millennials. Let's see the numbers then.

reply


Millennials are reaching their mid thirties. Exactly what is prime working age?

reply


I think it's considered to be 40-55.

reply


>

I thought my (Millennials) generation was born in 1992 or afterwards. So I was about to challenge your 'mid thirties' assertion. Wikipedia also has a wide range of start and stop birth years, ranging from 1976 to 1996 as the start birth year. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millennials#Date_and_age_range...

Then I saw this. http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/25/millennials-...

It claims that Millenials were born in between 1981 and 1997.

Who is right?

reply


Imo, there's a sandwich date range from around 1976 to 1982 where you either identify as Gen X or Gen Y/millennial.

I'm someone in that gap and identify much more closely with millennials than with the Gen X slackers, though a lot of my childhood friends also in that gap identify more with Gen X.

reply


Shouldn't college get you a higher salary? If all it does is delay your earning potential for four years why would anyone do it?

reply


If for no for no other reason, to become more knowledgeable. I have to be honest, the only reason I went to university was because I could do that or try to find a job during the Great Recession with only a highschool diploma. Wouldn't it be great if college was for people who genuinely wanted to learn information, and not just buy a $20,000 employment certificate?

reply


If you just get 4 years delayed, college isn't worth the debt (same income? or worse? 4 year 'prime' delay)

reply


Oh noes. Millennials.

reply


i used to make fun of millenials until i found out i was one myself.

reply


We detached this thread because blah blah blah...

reply


https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/millennials-to-sna...

reply


I don't get it. Why are you calling my generation 'Snake People'? Please explain yourself.

reply


I don't have an opinion one way or the other, but many people feel that "millennials" is an overused term in the media by journalists that either don't have a deep grasp of the subject or are just trying to get clicks. Or that it's stupid to divide people into arbitrary generations then assign them a bunch of personality characteristics. Etc Etc.

Similar to how "the cloud" is used so often it is just a meaningless buzzword. You've probably heard of the cloud-to-butt extension[0]. This is its less-famous sibling.

[0]: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/cloud-to-butt-plus...

reply


In other news: when you look at a complex, multidimensional problem on a single, linear axis, you arrive at misguided conclusions.

reply


The "complex, multidimensional problem on a single, linear axis" is the economy - mismanagement of same over the last eight years results in where we're at. It should improve going forward... :-)

reply


Given the state of the economy in 2008, I think we're going to need to back a little more than eight years I'm afraid.

reply


I can't tell if you're disagreeing with me, or proving my point by example.

reply


You mean over the last 40 years?

reply


Millennials prioritize entertainment and free time more than boomers as well. Millennials also start families later in life.

These are the values boomers taught that money doesn't buy happiness. So this is not really shocking to see that they are not in the same place monetarily.

I would view this is at least some measure of success. The boomers were able to teach a value system they believed was better than their life.

reply


It's not exactly by choice. Most millenials (myself included) would love to be in better financial condition. But we carry more debt and make less money than our parents did despite being better educated.

We emphasize entertainment and free time because it's all we have left in otherwise dreary economic circumstances.

reply


Millennial are choosing to be lonely, poor, and own no house and car. They are choosing to be more anxious and depressed.

reply


What a peculiar thing to say.

reply


I think the point is to be sarcastic. Everytime somebody points out that people are worse off, any fact used to support that argument is immediately used to support the thesis that in fact everything is better.

Less money - more spending - good, or as GP put it "Millennials prioritize entertainment and free time more than boomers as well"

This of course assumes the problem is the choices boomers are making. Just so we're clear: people choose to work in Amazon fulfillment centers. Hell, boomers PAY amazon for transportation to work here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYUJjpIxkCU (seriously, when will congress bring down the hammer on companies charging employees ? It is always, always and again after that used to exploit the lowest workers). If you prefer to see this in government stats : https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNS12600000 and -worse- https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02026625 and https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02026628

From most graphs I get the impression this is the situation. Since Obama came to office there has been the GFC. I think it would be fair to say that US employment has recovered about half the losses it endured during the GFC, taking all statistics together. That does not, to me, sound like a good result at all, and at least for me, is a big part of the explanation that Trump got elected. For most people employment is worse than when Obama came to power (of course he should probably not be blamed for the GFC, but still, he's got the top job. He bears some responsibility)

Similar argument: More debt - more spending - good

Those sorts of arguments. Truth is the economics for the vast majority of the world's population have steadily worsened since about 2000-2001 (worldwide average). Silicon Valley and in fact most huge cities are an exception.

reply


Anecdotally, most millenials I know who are waiting to start a family are doing it because they can't afford to, not by chose.

reply


All the comments show my point. These are the values that were taught by the boomers. Ask a boomer, were they ready for a family when they got one? No, but it was the thing to do, so they did it, made it work, and life was hard. Go back and look at the old childhood photos and you'll see what I mean. These people clearly weren't ready for kids in our modern sense of being ready.

This is a quite complex subject, but the simple view is priorities. There is a priority of short term thinking with millennials focused around instant gratification. That's not to say that it's wrong but it is a priority which has and effect on how life plays out. An easy example of this is how everything is described as a "hack" and not a "grind".

Boomers, whether they knew it or not, were more long term focused. Part of it was a function of the world of the time. You had to wait for the Sears catalogue to come in the mail. You don't have a credit card so you make layaway payments etc... You just had to focus farther out. They scarified a lot of short term and gained a long term benefit.

Sadly most, including this article, equate education with motivation. It's not the same thing. Going to college because you don't know what to do next and mom says go doesn't mean that the education will give you a leg up in life.

reply


Do you think a focus on instant gratification is anything new ? I mean you clearly do, but it seems such a weird point to make.

reply


The internet has shown us how wonderful instant access to the world's information can be, and we've decided that everything is better with internet. Its an extremely coherent point to make, in my opinion.

reply


Agreed. Pre-school costs $15k/year where I live. There are an awful lot of careers in which that would be a tough pill to swallow. Maybe one parent stays at home with the kid... but then you're a single income family and housing prices are no joke either.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: