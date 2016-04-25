One thing that has stuck out at me has been the ways in which people have money drained from them. I think there is a huge student loan problem where young people were "sold" a crappy education. But setting that aside for the moment there is a huge difference in lifestyle that I see in people; going out to eat more, paying for basic entertainment, communication charges, credit, and transportation.
Something that seems to be missed on people is that debt is very corrosive to your future wealth. People who carry a balance on a credit card, month after month, may feel like its "okay" because they always have enough to at least pay the minimum but it isn't. When they don't take the time to each bag lunches, breakfast and dinner at home they are sending more of their money out into the world and out of their future. When the world tells them every car has to have backup cameras it means they are going to have bigger car payments. Coffee habits, in app purchases, cable TV instead of free over the air TV.
Some people budget badly, some don't. But before you slam an entire "generation" I think it makes sense to look a bit deeper at the forces at play.
The trouble is, my generation faces lower real wages and higher housing costs, and those effects are so large that Starbucks habits are basically noise in comparison.
That narrative doesn't pat you on the back for your superior discipline, so you're not impresssed with it, and you pivot to anecdata about the moral weakness of kids these days.
I am from Brazil, and many boomers told me when I was young how awesome I was to be young, because I was living in a golden age where I didn't had to walk uphill both ways to school, could have computer, and whatnot.
But it is me that envy them now, I am 29, have zero income, lots of debt, and own no assets (not even a bicycle).
The same applies to almost all my friends and aquaintances, and even so, the "almost" is because one of them is an absolute exception (he was already rich, and made a hit game, his game is probably on top20 most sold on Steam right now...), and some of the humble and smart ones decided to ignore the "adults" advice, don't go to college and deliberately choose professions seen in bad light in the social sense (construction, plumbing, car mechanic, CNC operator, security guard...)
The few friends I have that have families, did it by accident (ie: accidental pregnancy), and all of them are unemployed, and their spouses (when they actually have one, some are single parents) are unemployed too, the "least worse" couple are the ones that have moderately rich parents, and they have both sides of the family giving their child the stuff the child needs.
And the thing is, although this is mostly about my country (Brazil), I have lots of friends outside Brazil too, that are also in this situation, one guy I know is an absolute crazy coding genius (And his game is rumored to have inspired No Man's Sky) and he is 40, and also childless, and own only a very old (20+ years I think) car, I have some Canadian friends also with problems like that, I know people that worked in AAA game studios around the planet and still failed to make enough money to pay student debts and start a family.
To be honest, the situation just feel hopeless, sometimes I get myself with the intruding unwanted thought of wishing someone would start WWIII just to see if at least life would be less boring. And from what I am seeing in the "mood" in social media and elections worldwide, I am not alone in this...
Yes, 3% of humanity dying in global war would be very interesting.
All my non-tech/finance friends are paying obscenely high rent, crippled with student debt, can't afford houses, can't afford cars, and three times as educated as their parents, but paid less than their parents were. In the case of unpaid internships (unavoidable for lots of industries, especially in the arts and media), many aren't being paid at all.
I think there are some possible cultural reasons (our generation being, on a whole I think, a bit less materialistic and not as motivated to work hard, boring, financially-rewarding jobs [like accounting] and more likely to want those sexy art, media, and non-profit jobs.) But overall I think the Boomers have dealt a real bum hand to their children.
This will only mean something when we hit prime working age for millennials. Let's see the numbers then.
I thought my (Millennials) generation was born in 1992 or afterwards. So I was about to challenge your 'mid thirties' assertion. Wikipedia also has a wide range of start and stop birth years, ranging from 1976 to 1996 as the start birth year. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millennials#Date_and_age_range...
Then I saw this. http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/25/millennials-...
It claims that Millenials were born in between 1981 and 1997.
Who is right?
I'm someone in that gap and identify much more closely with millennials than with the Gen X slackers, though a lot of my childhood friends also in that gap identify more with Gen X.
Similar to how "the cloud" is used so often it is just a meaningless buzzword. You've probably heard of the cloud-to-butt extension[0]. This is its less-famous sibling.
[0]: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/cloud-to-butt-plus...
These are the values boomers taught that money doesn't buy happiness. So this is not really shocking to see that they are not in the same place monetarily.
I would view this is at least some measure of success. The boomers were able to teach a value system they believed was better than their life.
We emphasize entertainment and free time because it's all we have left in otherwise dreary economic circumstances.
Less money - more spending - good, or as GP put it "Millennials prioritize entertainment and free time more than boomers as well"
This of course assumes the problem is the choices boomers are making. Just so we're clear: people choose to work in Amazon fulfillment centers. Hell, boomers PAY amazon for transportation to work here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYUJjpIxkCU (seriously, when will congress bring down the hammer on companies charging employees ? It is always, always and again after that used to exploit the lowest workers). If you prefer to see this in government stats : https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNS12600000 and -worse- https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02026625 and https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02026628
From most graphs I get the impression this is the situation. Since Obama came to office there has been the GFC. I think it would be fair to say that US employment has recovered about half the losses it endured during the GFC, taking all statistics together. That does not, to me, sound like a good result at all, and at least for me, is a big part of the explanation that Trump got elected. For most people employment is worse than when Obama came to power (of course he should probably not be blamed for the GFC, but still, he's got the top job. He bears some responsibility)
Similar argument: More debt - more spending - good
Those sorts of arguments. Truth is the economics for the vast majority of the world's population have steadily worsened since about 2000-2001 (worldwide average). Silicon Valley and in fact most huge cities are an exception.
This is a quite complex subject, but the simple view is priorities. There is a priority of short term thinking with millennials focused around instant gratification. That's not to say that it's wrong but it is a priority which has and effect on how life plays out. An easy example of this is how everything is described as a "hack" and not a "grind".
Boomers, whether they knew it or not, were more long term focused. Part of it was a function of the world of the time. You had to wait for the Sears catalogue to come in the mail. You don't have a credit card so you make layaway payments etc... You just had to focus farther out. They scarified a lot of short term and gained a long term benefit.
Sadly most, including this article, equate education with motivation. It's not the same thing. Going to college because you don't know what to do next and mom says go doesn't mean that the education will give you a leg up in life.
