Saving you bandwidth on Google+ through machine learning
Jerry2
2 hours ago
sigmar
2 hours ago
Meh. If you downscale it to 1/4 the resolution: information is lost, even if you're doing impressive stuff to make the restored image look sharp and detailed.
