Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The first winter-over at Concordia (in the Antarctic)
(
gdargaud.net
)
1 point
by
zeveb
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
zeveb
2 hours ago
I was inspired to post this by the discussions at
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13392730
First read it years ago; it's been a favourite since.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
First read it years ago; it's been a favourite since.
reply