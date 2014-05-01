It seems like the clinical trial is just an excuse to get around medical regulations, so they can sell snake oil to gullible rich people.
OTOH, I'm not sure what medical regulations they'd be getting around.
The stories of her serial murders and brutality are verified by the testimony of more than 300 witnesses and survivors as well as physical evidence and the presence of horribly mutilated dead, dying and imprisoned girls found at the time of her arrest.
Stories which ascribe to her vampire-like tendencies (most famously the tale that she bathed in the blood of virgins to retain her youth) were generally recorded years after her death and are considered unreliable. Her story quickly became part of national folklore, and her infamy persists to this day.
She is often compared with Vlad III the Impaler of Wallachia, on whom the fictional Count Dracula is partly based, and has been nicknamed The Blood Countess and Countess Dracula.
People are vampires farming the remaining humans for their blood.
Parabiosis seems to work because you're basically using the young mouse as a breathing dialysis unit for the older mouse, not because there's any secret sauce in their blood per se.
The evidence that it does work already exists:
"When Wyss-Coray’s team tried a simpler experiment than parabiosis—giving old mice injections of plasma from young mice—they saw similar effects on the hippocampal neurons. The old mice also performed significantly better than untreated animals on tests of learning and memory."
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/05/young-blood-renews-ol...
Sometimes people do the work to prove things wrong.
Science (natual ones) can't prove anything, only disprove the hypothesis.
Science's default position is "we don't know" or "there's no evidence", not "it doesn't work".
In this case, the phenomena are "administering treatment" and "seeing positive results".
If the null hypothesis is accurate, and there is no relationship between treatment and outcomes, then it doesn't work. So yes, that is indeed science's default position.
"Clinical tests" is a wide range of studies, and initially may indeed be 'simple' placebo controlled studies. If an effect is seen, then testing will be done with 'various degrees' to determine a dose response, etc.
Or at least used it as a loofah.
Telomeres, lifestyle, cancer, and aging:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370421/
Better choice of diet and activities has great potential to reduce the rate of telomere shortening or at least prevent excessive telomere attrition, leading to delayed onset of age-associated diseases and increased lifespan.
I initially wanted to make this comment sarcastically, but really, if we become capable of regrowing organs within your body you could legitimately make a business case for it.
"Compared to the general public, most kidney donors have equivalent (or better) survival, excellent quality of life, and no increase in end-stage kidney disease"
https://nhsbtdbe.blob.core.windows.net/umbraco-assets/1433/1... [PDF, page 7]
To know if there is an effect, you need to not compare to the general public, but to a subset similar in factors which are associated with the outcome measures to kidney donors.
http://newsok.com/article/4985779
In the case of the approach being trialed here by Ambrosia, I think our expectations should be low, and the outcome I expect is for there to be no significant benefit. The only ethical question worthy of consideration is whether those involved then do the right thing: publish the data, shut up shop, and move on to the next project - having done the good work of finding out that there is no large effect here. Transfusions of young blood to old individuals are not producing benefits in mice, and there is reason to think that the beneficial outcomes observed in old mice due to parabiosis, the linking of circulatory systems between an old and a young individual, are due to factors or circumstances not replicated by periodic transfusion. It isn't difficult to imagine that beneficial outcomes require the youthful system reacting in a dynamic way to the presence of aged signals, for example, or - as suggested by some researchers recently - that it is nothing more than a consistently maintained dilution of problem signals in the aged environment.
If the problem really is "This area doesn't have enough money", then the same money being used to buy into the trial could have funded a proper double-blind trial.
And this is from the perspective of someone who does support the use of non-randomized evidence in medicine.
Alternatively, maybe the idea pitched to research institutions was knocked back as unethical or showed little scientific merit?
