Study finds association between eating hot peppers and decreased mortality (sciencebulletin.org)
65 points by upen 3 hours ago | 36 comments





I look forward to the inevitable study that finds an association between spicy foods and heart disease, or colon cancer, or spontaneous brain tumors, or Lewandowsky-Lutz dysplasia, and recommends reducing intake of aforementioned spicy foods for all humans aged 10-75.

> The report details six studies on rats and mice in which the animals developed signs of cancer in the stomach or liver after their diet was changed to include more capsaicin

http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-34411492 (2015)

Ok, so I do work alongside people that do these food studies (coffee, wine, chocolate, etc). I myself do not do these studies, but I do know a few people that do. None of the scientists are trying to deceive the public. Nor are they trying very hard to get out a publication. Peer review for these, and for most paper, really works.

The issue here is the press. These little studies show a very narrow and tightly controlled (with rare exception) effect, and if you read these papers, the effect is usually very small or only for certain age ranges of mice. However, when the press release comes out, these caveats are totally ignored or buried at the end of the press article that the univ releases. This is usually accompanied by very pretty pictures of the PI that never touched the bench in a lab coat that has the name of a lab tech stitched onto it. That then gets spun around to a local news outlet that may or may not tell you about the limits of the study. If you are 'lucky' then you have a major news outlet pick it up and just copy/paste most of it and leave even more out. Then the blogs get a hand on it and somehow your buddies that made the original study are being accused of being lizard people working for the moon god Tsath-Satha. All along the way it gets distorted and the general public is rightfully confused.

Honestly, the blame lies with the researchers. We are where the 'buck stops'. That we allow the press to say these things and distort the work so much harms us and makes us less trustworthy the public that we are working to help. How to stop this is something that we could use help with.

This probably has more to do with mice being an imperfect model organism for humans. A healthy diet for a mouse is different than a healthy diet for a human.

Humans have a particularly robust digestive system, compared to other animals; for instance, we can eat lemons. We could be regarded as highly omnivorous, and extreme generalists. This makes it difficult to model human dietary nature, because many animals can't handle a diet as varied as ours.

As far as mammals go, humans might actually be the most tolerant of a varied diet. This probably stems back to our early days, where scavenging was common. It's pretty apparent that at some point humans underwent intense selective pressure for dietary tolerance. I can't think of another mammal that can regularly eat things as diverse as corn, lemons, and beef, and not die. This makes it really difficult to find a good organism for modeling human dietary behavior. Even our close relatives, like Chimpanzees, would have issues when fed a normal human diet.

I swear I recall some Canadian study that showed capsaicin to reverse one of the types of diabetes. IIRC it was published in Cell but I can't entirely recall, it was so long ago.

This one?

http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(06)01534-0

I'll posit an additional theory—that people with gastrointestinal problems don't eat spicy food because it causes discomfort.

But the other part that the article mentions—eating more vegetables and meats—well, most of the spicy foods I can think of are basically vegetables + meat in a spicy sauce.

Agreed. I love hot food, but I don't eat it anymore. Peppers are very bad to me. But not nearly as bad as eggplant. Nightshades are legitimately toxic.

Well, most nightshades are toxic, and some people are allergic to all nightshades. But it's not correct to say that "nightshades are toxic".

Both points seem plausible to me.

On the second point, while I wouldn't say "most spicy dishes are healthy"...I might agree that spicy dishes are on average, healthier than some other flavor affinities.

Agreed, spiciness adds minimal additional calories compared to something like a thick cream sauce or sugary hoisin-style sauce. Healthiness isn't a given but seems easier to achieve compared to other popular styles of preparing food.

I'm also curious how spiciness affects satiety. Eating a meal and feeling full afterward is obviously preferable to having constant cravings for more snacks and treats.

Man, I should live forever then. I love hot peppers. Well, OK, I usually use bottled pepper sauces of various sorts, not whole, fresh peppers themselves. So maybe that doesn't work. But if it's just the capsaicin, then I get plenty of it... jalapeno pepper, cayenne pepper, chipotle pepper, scotch bonnet pepper, habanero pepper, ghost pepper (naga jolokia), trinidad scorpion pepper, carolina reaper peppers... I love 'em all.

Thanks HN, now you have me wanting to cook a big pot of chili that I can pepper up to ludicrous levels of hotness.

Got a favorite sauce?

http://www.drchilepepper.com/marie-sharps-hot-habanero-peppe...

so tasty!

https://www.amazon.com/Tropical-Pepper-Company-Ghost-Jolokia...

It's probably a trivial matter, but is anyone else confused as to why the color red is cited throughout the article? Presumably the color of the peppers has nothing to do with the findings. Right?

Nice! Given the level of capsicin contained in my blood, I can then declare I'm immortal:)

Seriously, this is something I heard many many years ago. Don't know if it's just a popular belief or something proved scientifically but I had many people tell me that eating hot pepper is very good for health. Roughly the same for garlic.

Around here (Western Europe) I've never heard or seen anyone say they believed spicy food was healthy. I mostly got told too much of it is bad for your liver, though I don't know how well proven that is either.

Empirical observation: I find women who love spicy food usually have better, smoother skins.

Why do people look for correlations any more? Aren't scientists painfully aware of confirmation bias[1] and spurious correlation[2] yet?

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Confirmation_bias

[2] http://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations

Correlation finding is still an incredibly important first step towards figuring out what would be a good double blind randomized trial. Science media could definitely report correlations better.

Eg https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1854_Broad_Street_cholera_ou...

If there is no correlation there is no issue.

some kind of correlation effect, perhaps?

my speculation: eating more chili peppers is associated (positively) with a more varied and nutritious diet

My favorite speculation: eating more chili peppers is associated with reduced sensitivity to pain in general, which leads to lower stress, lower inflammation, and greater physical activity (greater tolerance of muscle soreness and injury risk). There's way more variation in pain sensitivity than most people realize.

Seriously, though, I would expect that the biggest correlation is to ethnic/regional cuisine (particularly southwestern US and Mexican), which I'm not convinced moves the "healthy lifestyle" needle in any particular direction.

This is what I suspect. There's pretty clear evidence that most American's don't eat nearly enough roughage. Peppers count as roughage, and are often paired with other healthy/fresh items.

Similar correlations have been found with avocados. Avocados aren't particularly healthy when compared to other fruits and vegetables (not to say that they're unhealthy), however eating avocados correlates with better overall dietary quality.

Generally if you're buying more expensive fresh vegetables, you're probably eating that in place of unhealthy processed foods.

Indigestible dietary fiber also helps regulate "fullness." Seeing as the stomach is filled with largely indigestible fiber, instead of high-calorie digestible carbohydrates, it takes far fewer calories to feel full. The work the digestive system has to do in order to break down the roughage also helps mitigate blood glucose levels, by preventing rapid spikes.

If one were to eat just carbs, their readily digestible nature allows the energy to immediately be absorbed. However, the pairing with vegetables slows down the absorption of the carbs, by forcing the digestive system to work on the vegetables in addition to the carbs.

Now this isn't to say carbohydrates are bad, but they shouldn't make up the majority of ones dietary volume.

It's not that huge of a win, roughly 9-10 of that extra 13 percent is spent in the bathroom. Study finds relaxing on the throne decreases mortality?

So hilarious! Got to build up the tolerance so as to enjoy spicy food more and spend less in the bathroom :)

Jokes aside, it seems to me that anything to which a healthy adult needs to develop a tolerance is not one that is intrinsically healthful.

Pickles, on the other hand, will kill you. http://www.jir.com/pickles.html

Yeah.... let's see it replicated first.

But.. but.. it's in PloS One! :)

30 years from now: eating too many hot peppers gives you stomach cancer.

I think you mean "30 hours from now" ;-)

Will I live longer, or not? Are hot peppers good for my health, or not? Is the mechanism known, or not? Are they recommended by experts, or not?

Did you RTFA, or not?

There are some possible explanations for red chili peppers’ health benefits, state Chopan and Littenberg in the study. Among them are the fact that capsaicin – the principal component in chili peppers – is believed to play a role in cellular and molecular mechanisms that prevent obesity and modulate coronary blood flow, and also possesses antimicrobial properties that “may indirectly affect the host by altering the gut microbiota.”

No no. That's only a 'possible' explanation. In articles such as these you'll find plenty of 'may'-s, 'might'-s, 'can'-s and 'further research'-s.

The vagueness and intellectual cowardice are exasperating. Don't be afraid to call it out when correlations are two-a-penny and funding is at stake. There are problems crying out for research.

