No, unless we'll be doing with our computers (phones included) something radically different from what we're doing now.
Games played by voice? Maybe but the "majority" of them?
Facebook? Speech to text is a thing right now. Voice only messages would change the nature of the social network.
The web? Is text based and touch based.
What I believe is that voice will become another HC interface especially for a new class of devices (Echo, etc) but there are places where its simply not appropriate. So, important yes, majority no. Not in 10 years.
