Starting a startup is fucking hard (and the story of Founderkit)
ryanmickle
238 days ago
minimaxir
238 days ago
This is mostly an ad for Founderkit (the title is clickbaity and does not match the content, in my opinion), which was discussed throughly yesterday:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13376901
ryanmickle
238 days ago
Updated title, thanks for that
