Ask HN: Have you launched your project this year? How are things so far?

[0]https://github.com/jhartwell/Plsm
It's done ok so far, and I'm planning a more formal launch very shortly pending feedback from beta users!
https://brandfox.io
The real kicker was when you asked for my credit card right away. I am a big fan of credit card up front on subscription services with a free trail. But I just wanted to see the product. There ins't anything for me to be excited about yet. Luckily I noticed that I could just click something in the menu to skip this step. I would put of asking for the card until you they go to make a purchase. You have my email address so you can already follow up if I abort at the CC step later.
Thanks for the feedback! I maybe need to make clearer that you actually can browse the pictures without signing up at https://brandfox.io/discover - the link is on the front page.
That's a good idea re the credit card part. The service is free to use and you're only charged if you purchase a picture but perhaps I could make that clearer and offer the option to skip (you can always do it in the settings later).
Thanks so much for the feedback and I hope the Board Game Tables business is treating you well. It looks mighty impressive from the site :)
Things are going okay so far...got about 30 beta signups and now moving into open for public use. Working on getting my first 10 customers.
My only concern is that I live in Barcelona and I'm wondering how do you deal with foreign numbers. Do I have to pay for an international call?
Also, have you considered other ways of recording the 60 seconds?
For people living in other countries, we recommend that they purchase a US phone number (which can be done for as little as $1/month through something like iPlum).
And I'm assuming you mean through an app or something else?
WhatsApp unfortunately doesn't provide an API - otherwise, that would be a great idea.
Have you had a chance to test it out yet?
I also recall being confused as to how this will work with an on-premise IaaS type app. For example, I'm gauging interest for shipping "Cachoid" to service providers so they can offer it to their end users. And this is where I think Keygen could help. What kind of pricing are you considering so far?
Thanks
Still trying to figure pricing/costs as the beta progresses (let me know if you'd like an invite), but the hosted SaaS will likely start out at ~$29/mo for the smallest plan (single product), increasing with product/user/license volume. On-premise plans (self-hosted) will be solely based on volume and required support levels.
Yes, that's the plan in consideration. I'll get in touch should that pan out.
You need to explain what problem you are fixing and how your product fixes it if you want to get any traction. People aren't going to signup if they don't know what they are signing up for.
Could you expand a little bit more on the matter of what it is that you do? Thank you!
