I built this after wanting it to exist for a while. It's a social network that focuses completely on the one feature I care about, discussing things with people I know in a forum-style environment.
I feel like on the current selection of big social networks, this core feature is being lost in the noise of everything else that's been added on top over the years. I'm also not completely happy with the fact that they are mostly running under a model which pushes public sharing, and/or regular interaction with ads and advertisers. I basically put up with all this because I have to, just to have a place where I can have discussions amongst my contacts. So I thought, why not try to build a place that focuses only on that?
You'll notice that the site closely resembles another one you might know, with the major difference being that it is private, not public :-) That's no coincidence. A big part of the initial inspiration for this project was this community and the endlessly fascinating discussions that take place here. I wondered if I couldn't bring a similar thing to mine and other peoples' personal circles.
It was a fun project to build and I thought I would put it out there. If you have any feedback, I'd be really grateful to hear it. Cheers.
In terms of finding connections, it's quite basic at the moment, in that you have to know someone's username to send them a request. Please feel free to add me, my username is davnicwil
