Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Postbelt – a text-only, privacy-first, social network (postbelt.com)
4 points by davnicwil 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite



Hi Hacker News,

I built this after wanting it to exist for a while. It's a social network that focuses completely on the one feature I care about, discussing things with people I know in a forum-style environment.

I feel like on the current selection of big social networks, this core feature is being lost in the noise of everything else that's been added on top over the years. I'm also not completely happy with the fact that they are mostly running under a model which pushes public sharing, and/or regular interaction with ads and advertisers. I basically put up with all this because I have to, just to have a place where I can have discussions amongst my contacts. So I thought, why not try to build a place that focuses only on that?

You'll notice that the site closely resembles another one you might know, with the major difference being that it is private, not public :-) That's no coincidence. A big part of the initial inspiration for this project was this community and the endlessly fascinating discussions that take place here. I wondered if I couldn't bring a similar thing to mine and other peoples' personal circles.

It was a fun project to build and I thought I would put it out there. If you have any feedback, I'd be really grateful to hear it. Cheers.


Do you take Bitcoin? How do I find connections?


Not right now, but it's on the todos list and I think should just be a configuration change since the payments are done via Stripe. I'll look into it this weekend!

In terms of finding connections, it's quite basic at the moment, in that you have to know someone's username to send them a request. Please feel free to add me, my username is davnicwil


Hm. What's the big draw over Twitter? You can protect your profile over there as well, and it has support for embedded media.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: