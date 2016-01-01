Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Testing LLVM (regehr.org)
I always find committing to LLVM very nerve wrecking, because of the post-commit CI testing. LLVM has so many architectures that more often than not something I write will fail on one of them. And the only way for me to find out is to commit it, wait for the buildbot to fail (which can take a few hours, during which I really can't leave my computer lest I leave trunk broken on some buildbot, which is a big faux pas), revert it and then figure out what went wrong. I'm hoping that at some point this will be improved, such that I can run the whole buildbot army on my commit before putting it on trunk.

That's odd. It would be nice if branches could be tested with the build bot.

I agree. When I submit a commit for Racket, the branch is tested in Travis and AppVeyor. That catches a lot of error.

Anyway, Racket has an additional internal CI called DrDr and some very subtle errors are only detected there, after the commit is merged.

I get the feeling that there's parts of the community that feel the same way. I'm hoping that the planned move to github will naturally cascade into pre-commit checks.

Do you know of solutions that exist for pre-commit checks for GitHub at the moment?

Rust uses https://github.com/rust-community/bors which maintains a linear queue of PRs which can only land after being rebased onto the commits before the PR and subsequently passing tests.

In general? Yes, Travis CI seems to be a very popular one. Many folks use Appveyor for Windows support AFAICT.

Interesting to see screenshots of LCOV. I'm hoping to get an intern to work on test coverage this summer, and I wondered whether LCOV is still current. Looks like the latest release is from December 2016.

I do find it strange that such a large project isn't using a better VCS. SVN seems to be very antiquated.

It's its size that makes it difficult to move. Some major ecosystem stuff is designed around the svn infrastructure. When the will arrived to make a change, it seemed natural to migrate not just to a different VCS but a different host. And this seemed to spawn a new debate: monorepo vs multi-repo. [still open AFAIK]

At the recent 2016 US Dev Conf, there was a consensus to move to git and that the new host would be github.

Really subjective IMO part: In general, there's tons of really smart folks working on really awesome stuff in LLVM+clang+etc. There's a handful of folks also focusing on the general "plumbing" software within and among those projects. The meta-plumbing job of the dev infrastructure is "kinda interesting" to several folks who want to improve the way the project is developed. But "kinda interesting" doesn't pay the bills and so it's a second (or nth responsibility) for the folks volunteering to work on it. Add to that the "no good deed goes unpunished" rule that they'll get the responsibility/blame after making a sweeping change, it means it will require extreme patience and caution.

Until semi-recently, Git[1] wouldn't let you do a shallow checkout and still do useful things. For a large project, for most purposes, downloading all of history is pointless and immensely wasteful. SVN handles that just fine, and people who want git locally can use git-svn.

(edit: LLVM is surprisingly small, actually - a git clone comes in at just under 900MB. for more painful examples tho, see repos that commit(ted) binaries, or the scale of Android's repos)

[1]: AFAIK Mercurial still has no built-in support, though extensions exist. Which is probably the right choice for Mercurial.

