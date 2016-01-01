reply
Anyway, Racket has an additional internal CI called DrDr and some very subtle errors are only detected there, after the commit is merged.
At the recent 2016 US Dev Conf, there was a consensus to move to git and that the new host would be github.
Really subjective IMO part: In general, there's tons of really smart folks working on really awesome stuff in LLVM+clang+etc. There's a handful of folks also focusing on the general "plumbing" software within and among those projects. The meta-plumbing job of the dev infrastructure is "kinda interesting" to several folks who want to improve the way the project is developed. But "kinda interesting" doesn't pay the bills and so it's a second (or nth responsibility) for the folks volunteering to work on it. Add to that the "no good deed goes unpunished" rule that they'll get the responsibility/blame after making a sweeping change, it means it will require extreme patience and caution.
(edit: LLVM is surprisingly small, actually - a git clone comes in at just under 900MB. for more painful examples tho, see repos that commit(ted) binaries, or the scale of Android's repos)
[1]: AFAIK Mercurial still has no built-in support, though extensions exist. Which is probably the right choice for Mercurial.
