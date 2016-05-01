I emphasize slowly because trying to muscle through motion sickness has the opposite effect and can even lead to giving yourself an aversion to VR that resembles having an aversion to tequila after a "bad tequila night". Some people who have done this to themselves get sick from just the smell of a headset.
Incidentally, if you're thinking of becoming a VR dev, that's one thing to bear in mind. You will, by definition, spend a lot of time in an unoptimised and buggy VR environment that sometimes has really interesting things go wrong.
Feeling queasy and having to take a lie-down occasionally very much comes with the territory. Ask me about the dodgy fog shader that had flipped its eye outputs some time...
I've still never felt sick from VR, but I can believe that. I was using Job Simulator on a PSVR a few days ago when the tracking started wigging out. Turns out, having the room you are 'in' randomly and repeatedly (every few seconds) moving around a few inches in a random direction and occasionally tilting away from vertical is a really quick way to completely lose your balance. I was lent forward reaching for something, and just completely froze in place until it settled itself - I knew that that if I kept moving there was no chance I wouldn't fall over, which is a weird sensation when you know on some level that the room isn't actually moving.
In hindsight, I could have just closed my eyes and/or removed the headset and stood up properly, but for some reason that didn't occur to me at the time (which I think is a testament to the sense of presence that VR can invoke).
The weirdest psychological effect of going in and out of VR like that for me was a couple of times I turned to look at my scene while not in VR expecting the item I was editing to be there. A little like that split second after waking up from a dream and expecting something from the dream to have actually happened.
Reminds me of the scene in The Explorers wherein the kid would type in his computer and control that sphere in 3D space.
TLDR verdict: Not yet.
I __really__ like horror sci-fi.
Watching something like Alien(s/3) or Even Horizon in VR is going to be my personal "killer app".
Imagine falling asleep and wakinh up with the headset on to some bizarro warped imagery. Or your own living space subtley wronged.
Sign me up!
Got any additional info on this?
Fitness didn't come true with the Wii. Better be prepared to still go outside and have a life. Your body will produce vitamins as your reward.
Eyestrain is subjective, and this is far from an optometrist's prescription to treat any disease or disorder. Doctors recommend tooth brushes, but which is THE ONE TRUE toothbrush?
Psychology is not hard science. This technology can either harm or help, with no guarantee of either. Use as directed.
> Better be prepared to still go outside and have a life. Your body will produce vitamins as your reward.
Many people don't have good fitness options outside a controlled environment, for a variety of reasons.
> Eyestrain is subjective
No, it's measurable externally!
> but which is THE ONE TRUE toothbrush?
Dentists generally don't give a shit about brands, but ask 20 what the right toothbrush to get if budget is not a factor and they'll all quickly converge on one answer that has a fair sum of science backing it.
The question is 'why'? There's no denying playing a Wii game involved burning calories so the only explanation is that people stopped playing it.
So the question is really about whether or not people will do the same with VR and currently the majority of users seem to think otherwise.
Personal note. I had a Wii and never used it. I bought a Vive 6 weeks ago and have used it every day.
One treatment is the use of a mirror box. I guess this somehow lets them feel like they can move the limb, and in some cases results in reduced pain.
A VR "mirror" box or other therapy, might be even better.
I thought that was the most interesting part of the experience; the spaceships looked pretty flat in the distance and I was sad that my hands in-game didn't move along with my controller (as they do in some games).
Would need some kind of machine to attach the boots and provide some motion & feedback...
There are, however, exercise machines like Skier's Edge [0] which are much closer.
