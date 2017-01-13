reply
I don't think we should all return to feature phones by any means, but people still struggle with basic usability and you can't count on, for example, a phone to last all day doing regular stuff, or to be relied upon to work anywhere in the world.
To me trying to outdo the bleeding-edge devices and services is not a valuable proposition, since small advances here and there mean 1st place in whatever area (payments, notifications, accessibility) is passed around like a football.
Why not focus on the "next billion users" or whatever people like to say? Why on the top few percent of existing users, who will only get a fractional improvement to their experience? It strikes me as shortsighted. But I suppose that's where the money is today.
To you: This device is not fancy but it gives me just what I need -- no more.
To marketroids: This fancy, feature-encrusted gewgaw is the new base minimum for what you need.
A team of 40 cannot create anything that competes with the android of today. Not even Andy can do that.
Phone, sms, camera, email and web browsing are the essentials.
Everything else, FB, Instagram, Reddit etc that are usually done in apps on Android, they can be done with a decent browser.
And in many cases, you could potentially pass that stuff off to the cloud. Heck, voice recognition, AI and Hootsuite.
"Clara, show me that photo in monochrome."
"Here you go Nexxxeh, I've applied a filter called 'HDR Noir Pop'. Would you like to see other filters for monochrome? "
"Post this to Insta, caption 'Phone mirror selfie hashtag Essential hashtag swag'. Then link that on Twitter, caption 'hashtag essential'."
"Immediately or schedule for your usual time of 7pm?"
"Schedule."
"That's been scheduled for 7pm, alongside publishing the YouTube video entitled 'Essential Phone Unboxing' on your main YouTube channel and a link published to Facebook.
Your flight for 6pm is still on time, your Uber is booked for 5pm and the estimated journey time is 30 minutes. Your packing checklist is complete.
Would you like to watch today's Philip DeFranco show on YouTube?"
That's all stuff Alexa /could/ do if she was made a bit more proactive.
Arguably the hard problems have been solved elsewhere. You've just got to pay for them and integrate.
I don't think it's inconceivable.
