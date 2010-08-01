I'm going to avoid the diatribe on whether or not one should own the recorded pattern of electromagnetic energy reflected off of the surface of an "owned" object (and all of the implications that has for localization maps), and simply highlight that in a beautiful ironic twist, VW actually brought Ms. Kennis "a moment [she] thought [she'd] forgotten."
