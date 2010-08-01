Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Vampire Weekend’s Mutinous Muse (vanityfair.com)
1 point by taylorbuley 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



>>“And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s strange. That’s me, many years ago,’” says Kennis, who was momentarily stunned by the sight of all that beautiful hair. Three weeks earlier she had completed chemotherapy for breast cancer, and her hair was just starting to grow back."

I'm going to avoid the diatribe on whether or not one should own the recorded pattern of electromagnetic energy reflected off of the surface of an "owned" object (and all of the implications that has for localization maps), and simply highlight that in a beautiful ironic twist, VW actually brought Ms. Kennis "a moment [she] thought [she'd] forgotten."




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: