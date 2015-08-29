Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Make Your MacBook Pro, Again (owcdigital.com)
62 points by jhund 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 76 comments | favorite



I'm starting to see quite a few brands co-opting the President-elect's signature slogan like they have here. This baffles me. On the one hand, yes, it's a slogan that pretty much every (at least) American knows and is familiar with. On the other hand, there's some very significant portion of the population that is very viscerally offended (at the least) by the President-elect. So to jump on that wagon, you risk very strongly offending and alienating a large portion of the population along a line that has nothing to do with whether or not they'd be you consumer...but with which way their political beliefs fall.

My comment isn't meant to be a judgement call on whether or not doing this is normalizing something distasteful...it's simply meant to point out that OWC like many other brands may be shooting themselves in the foot over a lazy and reactionary marketing gimmick.


And some subset of that sub-population that has no sense of humor left.

And some subset of that sub-population that has no sense of humor left.


Perhaps. But to ignore them is to be tone-deaf for the sake of a marketing gimmick.


You know, co-opting a phrase is also a valid means of parody. If you are so "triggered" by phrase structure that you have no sense of humor left, then the terrorists have won! ;)


No, they can't.


You're the only one here complaining about it. There hasn't been any big backlash about this instance or any others.

So, unless you have some proof that a sizable portion of people are being offended by this, let's assume that next to nobody cares very much about it.


Pretty sure you're mistaken on this one - they're riffing on Apple. The Macbook Pro Oct 27 unveil event was named 'Hello Again'[1], which was also the slogan used at the iMac unveil event.

[1] http://osxdaily.com/2016/10/20/hello-again-apple-event-set-f...


I'm not sure your observation precludes mine (or vice-versa). I can definitely see how they probably riffed on the unveiling (considering the comma)...but the structure very much follows what I pointed out: "Make <something> <descriptor> again"


I think the template signature is "Make <SOMETHING> great again". So this tagline (Make your macbook pro, again) sounds more as a reference of "Hello, again" than Trump.


Despite there being no info on this page, judging by the sheer size of this thing (it looks bigger than the whole MBP), I would hope that it has eGPU, storage, battery, etc. Shit it's big enough to have a DVD drive from the looks of it.

If it doesn't have all that, I can't fathom what they could even put in all that empty space. Maybe it's only thick around the perimeter? It gets shallow in the middle?


I understand from the macsales page (http://blog.macsales.com/39345-owc-makes-macbooks-pro-again-...) that it has space for a couple 2.5" and M.2 drives. But that obviously doesn't take up all the volume. I don't know about a battery.

But rectangular prisms are nice. Why does everything need to get shallow around the edges or the middle? So they can run some marketing-speak and say that their device is 1.7mm thick[0]? I'd hope for a large battery, but even empty space would be fine.

An eGPU would be pretty neat, but hot, expensive, and complicated. I'd love one with an ordinary battery expansion and some I/O ports.

[0] (May be thicker in locations other than the far corner where it tapers down to a sharp edge)


Anandtech has a picture of the bottom of it. It appears to be solid throughout. It also appears that this system bolts onto bottom of MBP using longer screws that fit into the factory screw holes. From the full article[0]:

"To install the OWC DEC, users will not have to open up their MacBook Pro, only remove Apple's screws and screw the DEC on to the bottom of the machine."

[0] http://www.anandtech.com/show/11033/owc-previews-dec-addon-f...


Is it supposed to have that slightly different cast to the aluminum? I almost wish they'd make it an entirely different color or material (black polycarbonate ?) if that's how it's going to look.


Precision CNC milled from aircraft grade aluminum to 1/1000ths of an inch tolerance

There's some marketing hype there, I think 0.001" precision is standard for CNC machining with aluminum. All it's effectively saying is that the product is CNC-machined aluminum. Having said that, a CNC-machined aluminum enclosure is really great (as any MacBook owner can tell you) and it is more expensive to produce than injection moulded plastic.

In terms of machining precision on its own, relatively impressive precision would be somewhere around 0.0001" (one ten-thousands of inch) precision. But that would be complete overkill for this kind of product.

Apple is one of the world's largest (if not the largest) users of CNC machining. There are some great write-ups online about this that I can't find right now.


According to the images, this will only work with the MacBook Pro with TouchID as the connection between the computer and the base seems to be via the USB-C port on the right side, something that does not exists in the non-TouchID version. I hope there is a cable or something that I can extend to connect the base to the USB-C ports on the left side because that is the computer that I have.

I really miss the RJ45 connector. Since I bought this computer I have complained about inconsistent Internet speeds as the router — which is placed behind the computer — delivers only 60% of its real connection because it is consumed over WiFi. I am forced to restart the router every hour or so just to get the miserable 10Mbps that I pay.

I was already prepared to buy one of those accessories for the Mac that people hate so much, just to get a stable Internet connection because WiFi seems to be broken, even at less than 20cm from the router. I hope that this "base" does not weights as much as it looks. I assume it will also include a (replaceable) SSD and — maybe? — an extra battery.

I wonder if this thing can be lifted without a separation from the computer on the left side.

Edit #1: To add more to the story, I have a Raspberry Pi directly connected to the router with a script that runs every 30 minutes, the script measures the Internet speed and reports back to me, every time the speed is lower than 5Mb I get a notification to reboot the router, that is my "setup". I wish I could change the router, but somehow the ISP restricts the delivery of the service to the device that they provide, and they are not willing to change it for a new one because — according to their statistics — the 10Mb are being delivered (which is true, except via WiFi).

Edit #2: I live in a country where there is no Apple Genius bar, so it is difficult — if not impossible — to me to get assistance on this matter from them. I will do what others have suggested, will replace the router and see what happens. Thanks.

Edit #3: Thanks @heavymark I meant 10Mbps instead of 10MB

Edit #4: On a side note, this will be funny to carry in an airport specially if you come from a country known for drug trafficking. People have tried to smuggle drugs on the back of computer screens with less space than that and still get caught, now imagine an skeptical officer checking a computer with this base.


10Mbps is trivial to do on wifi extremely reliably these days - you clearly have something wrong with your setup if you have to reboot things constantly.

As much as I agree that the lack of an ethernet port on a laptop sucks, I don't think this is your primary problem currently - might want to start by swapping that out/diagnosing the problem. Wifi these days when done right is pretty exceptional - I consistent get 250mbps (actual throughput) at home these days between my fileserver, and that's nothing crazy.


Are you sure your problem isn't the router (I'm hoarding airport extremes)? Even my iPhone (much less my MBP) can max out my 150 mbps internet connection at home without breaking a sweat.

Are you sure your problem isn't the router (I'm hoarding airport extremes)? Even my iPhone (much less my MBP) can max out my 150 mbps internet connection at home without breaking a sweat.


I have a MacBook 12" and we have an Airport with 802.11ac and a Fritz!Box with 802.11ac. I have no problem fully using our 200MBit/s downstream cable connection over Wifi.

Something is wrong with your access point or its configuration. Or live in an area where all Wifi bands are extremely crowded (usually it helps to switch to 5GHz).


You have a brand-new Macbook Pro but a router that can't deliver 10Mbps for more than an hour at a time?


I believe the author wrote "10MB" rather than "10Mbps". 10MB would equate to 80Mbps I think right? Unless he meant to right 10Mbps?


Sorry, yes, I meant 10Mbps (I will edit my comment)


If you are experiencing inconsistent Internet Speeds, it sounds like you will want to look into getting support for your router and or network connection. You could also check with Apple to do testing to see if perhaps you have a defective Wifi card? Does your iPhone get consistent high speeds, if so then sounds like you may have a defective wifi card or something. If iPhone is also intermittent would assume its your router setup/internet connection. As there isn't any wide spread internet connectivity issues with this model. My home gets 250mbps with Comcast. Depending on my location on the house, how many, and which devices are currently active and their load, I typically get about 220-240mbps. Plugging in via ethernet does give me consistently 250mbps, but that is the case with any computer.

To note it did take a long time get my network setup to give the best speeds as there are so many factors that affect that beyond the computer.


I would just replace the Raspberry Pi with a modern wifi router connected to your ISP provided router and run that one in access point mode.


Is it a battery? Is it more ports?

That page says nothing.


From the images, it seems more ports. But the nebulous "increased capacity" can mean storage and/or battery, so who knows?

Edit: Looks like it is plugged into the port just next to the 3.5mm jack. So, capacity could mean BOTH storage and battery because, unless I'm mistaken, the new macbook pros can charge from any of the USB-C ports.


This curiously lacks displayport and hdmi.


Licensing maybe?


What I'm curious is if it's mounted to the bottom of the Macbook Pro and how.

I think it'd be nice if they did one for the 15" too. The articles I've seen about this product made it look like there was only a 13" model.


I read some rumours it's using the screws the normal aluminium panel in the bottom is attached with.


I assume this means storage and ports.

I assume this means storage and ports.


From the pictures it looks like an extra battery, 3 USB ports, Ethernet, and an SD card slot. It's possible there's space for a hard drive, too.


more information: http://www.anandtech.com/show/11033/owc-previews-dec-addon-f...


It speaks volumes that a manufacturer has to step in and deliver the product the consumers want and Apple is incapable of delivering.


I think the real test is how many of those who complained that they would be happier if Apple had just made it thicker and included all the ports would actually buy something like this. (And also if they are more than a very, very tiny minority)


Exactly. It will be interesting to see how something like this sells.

I have a feeling that it will fill a niche, but not be a hugely popular option with most MBP users. Folks can whine about the lack of ports, but in a few years USB-C devices will be quite common and reliable.

For something like ethernet, I'd honestly rather "haul" a small dongle around.


That thing does look like it suffers for having an Ethernet port, because it has to be taller to accommodate it. I would similarly rather have an Ethernet dongle than a much thicker laptop.


>> Folks can whine about the lack of ports, but in a few years USB-C devices will be quite common and reliable.

For most people, dongles probably a non issue - you'll get used to it.

But the thing with dongles is that a) you can forget them, b) they can stop working -- and that usually happens at the most inopportune time (in front of a client during an important meeting).

I've killed plenty of the MiniDisplayPort to [VGA/HDMI/DVI] dongles just based on the repetitive flexing where the cable meets the DP plug.


I think it's only a real test if the unit is reasonably priced (still tbd). If it's overpriced, then I think it won't be a true indicator at all.

I like the idea a lot (I'm a huge fan of the older unibody MBP chassis), but I wouldn't want to pay $500 just for the privilege of having one.


This product has me actually considering the purchase of a MacBook Pro now.


They're offering USB ports and an Ethernet port. Apple will sell you both of those if you want them.

Though it also has an SD card reader and more battery, neither of which Apple has dongles for.


The fact that its USB-C actually makes the "more battery" thing pretty easy and standardized, even if apple doesn't sell it themselves.


This basically solves the problem of the "bag o' dongles". Put them all in one place, and attach it to your laptop. BAM, no more dongles.

It basically reverses what Apple is trying to do by exporting everything out into separate devices which makes the machine look pretty in store shelves but a headache to use in the real world.


95% of people in the "real world" don't plug anything into their laptops except the power cord.

95% of people in the "real world" don't plug anything into their laptops except the power cord.


Since we are making up stats, I'd say 82.6% of my coworkers and friends use their laptop as a desktop and have at least 4 things plugged in all the time.


My work desktop is a laptop, and I don't care what ports it has because it's always plugged into a dock.


The “bag of dongles” problem has been solved by other vendors too, though. There's a whole market for mini-hubs that plug into your MacBook or MacBook Pro now. Heck, Apple has their own three-port USB type-A/charging/HDMI hub.

Also, I don't think Apple actually wants the dongle situation. This is a transitional stage where many existing devices lack USB-C. Apple presumably wants everything to either use USB-C, or be wireless.


> Apple is incapable of delivering.

I don't doubt for a second that Apple could capably deliver such a product. The disconnect is that Apple has chosen, for better or worse, to dive in to USB-C as the future "everything" standard. It's one of those things where either this will look like a genius move (on the level of dropping the floppy drive & PS2 ports in the first iMac) or a bone-headed kneecapping of their own product line only with the benefit of hindsight.


As John Siracusa* would say. Apple is just making the "naked robotic core". Different people have different needs. But USB-C by itself is the most versatile port that has been released for a computer. Sooner or later every thing will support it.

Right now, an Android device that has USB-C is one of the most versatile phones available.

https://www.google.com/amp/www.cnx-software.com/2015/08/29/c...


It's like a docking hub. Personally I see no need for anything other than larger disk (is it too much to ask for 4TB?)


Does that picture really represent the product consumers want?


This seems a little more appropriate to me: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hypershop/hyperdrivetm-...


Two issues with that: it takes up two USB-C ports, and its only support is those ports (so you run the risk of it breaking). Something like this[0] looks like it solves both of those problems, but it's not designed for mobile use (I've been eyeing one for a few months, but have yet to pull the trigger).

[0] https://eshop.macsales.com/shop/usb-c/owc/usb-c-dock


Seems like an accident waiting to happen.

Would the connectors shear off into the ports, or bend the ports as the connectors are bend away?


I have a mini hub like that for the Surface Pro.

I definitely wouldn't leave it on when transporting my Surface for the reasons you describe.


A permanently attached docking station. This is not going to sell like hotcakes.

However, what if computers ended up being made and sold like very expensive cars? You know how it goes, a standard brand new Mercedes G-Wagon/Range Rover won't do, that is just the donor vehicle that gets transformed with more cylinders, even bigger wheels and lots more leather.

Why aren't the people who go for that sort of display of opulent wealth not getting visibly pimped computers such as this one? A few more ports, a bigger battery, some quality to the machined ports, with that people will think I am pro. A bit like getting a Porsche and swapping all the panels out for carbon fibre, bigger wheel arches and a roll cage.


I lol'ed. I agree that it is more of a niche application for sure. I also agree with the further conclusion that making it removable would have made it more useful.

Like someone else mentioned, I also didn't see HDMI.

I think I heard the 'whammy' sound play...


This idea is great, but it'd be cool if they offered the same form factor except putting a giant battery in there instead of more storage. I think people would be more willing to carry this around if it effectively doubled their battery life.


Based on the photos alone (who knows what the final product will be) -- there's only one USB-C connector.

If it was going to have a battery, wouldn't it make sense to put another USB-C connector in the base?

Seems weird to use the Mac to charge a battery in the base and then suck power back from said battery through the same single USB-C connection.


What's so weird about it? There's a massive business of external batteries in the mobile space that do effectively the same thing. What does Mophie know that OWC doesn't?


Doesn't the mophie have its own charging port?

I think it's weird because the external battery would need to know to only charge when the host Macbook Pro is charging, otherwise it's draining the Macbook Pro's battery to backup the battery it's draining.


What's stopping OWC from including a charging port that does just this while sending a message to the MBP that it's plugged in? That's effectively what all those external batteries do. We're discussing a theoretical change to a device that isn't on the market yet.


Nothing is. But it would be weird to do so with the base having only one USB-C port. The more common expectation is that there would be a pass-through USB-C port.

Nothing is. But it would be weird to do so with the base having only one USB-C port. The more common expectation is that there would be a pass-through USB-C port.

>> That's effectively what all those external batteries do.

I've always been under the assumption that all the external batteries have their own circuitry to take power from its incoming port and send power (either passing through AC or from its battery) to the outgoing port when the host device demands it. I was not aware that the outgoing port on all those external batteries also got power from the host devices, so I guess I learned something today.

>> We're discussing a theoretical change to a device that isn't on the market yet.

Going back to my original comment, I just made an observation that it would be weird for the product ---as shown in the photos--- to use that one port to charge itself and to charge the Mac. Most products I know use a pass through. That's it. I did not suggest a theoretical change to the device.

--edit - by "charge itself" I mean in the case where it did have a battery


Can USB-C actually do that kind of two-way power transfer? That would seem pointless.


That's what I was thinking -- which is why I'm guessing there's no extra battery.

Also, it presents a conundrum when flying. Would the TSA consider it to be two batteries or one when it comes to the 100Wh limit?


It's screwed together, so probably one unit. According to Anandtech, the screws that normally hold up the bottom plate of the laptop are removed (though there's no need to disassemble the device entirely) and this would then include longer screws to hold the assembly together.

As far as charging goes, my Asus Transformer tablet has a potentially similar charge mechanism. The tablet plugs into the keyboard base using the charge port, and then plugging the charger into the keyboard base charges both the tablet and the keyboard. It uses the keyboard base battery before using the tablet battery.

You'd just charge this unit only; no complicated charge information software necessary. If it's plugged in, charge it and the Macbook, if it's not, charge the Macbook with the onboard battery, or if it's discharged, stop charging and use the Macbook battery. I imagine that removal of the bridge dongle would help convince the TSA that it's two batteries.


>> If it's plugged in, charge it and the Macbook

The thing is there's only one USB-C port (based on the marketing photos, which is all I have to go by), so it can't be "plugged in" except when the bridge is unplugged.


It's not even clear whether it refers to battery or disk.


Here are the specs: http://blog.macsales.com/39345-owc-makes-macbooks-pro-again-...


How much weight it adds to the laptop? Does it increase battery life? It obviously not gonna increase RAM, likely increase SSDs because OWC sell them... It looks terrible tbh. How is this better than using dongles?

I saw the MBP 2016. I was very happy and went and bought a old MBP 2015 with retina at a discounted rate... I'm a happy camper and lousy early adopter.


> How is this better than using dongles?

In every possible way, by not being a bunch of dongles?

It slips into most laptop carriers, it's instant to set up and tear down, it has a constant arrangement so I can get used to where a connection is, it keeps sensitive stuff like M.2 PCBs and 2.5" drives nicely enclosed, it keeps my desk organized and clear of clutter...


Unless this has a decent eGPU instead of 2 year old technology it's still not "pro"


The panel gaps on the sides look about the same size as a tray-load DVD/Blu-ray drive would be. So I wonder if the new SD card slot & USB ports are modules that could be swapped for optical drives, additional SSD storage, batteries, etc.


Those gaps are actually just material milled away so the product doesn't block the vents on either side of the bottom MBP.


The ethernet port seems a bit close to the 2 USB Type-C ports. I wonder if the USB Type-C ports will still be able to support a flash drive (the thicker ones anyway) while being wired in.


This clunky contraption reminds me of the "Ultrabase", a sort of mobile docking station for the Thinkpad X220 and earlier -- only those offered way more connection options.


Too much space for just a few extra ports. If they are smart enough, they should add a built-in bluray player and perhaps a couple decent speakers.




