My comment isn't meant to be a judgement call on whether or not doing this is normalizing something distasteful...it's simply meant to point out that OWC like many other brands may be shooting themselves in the foot over a lazy and reactionary marketing gimmick.
And some subset of that sub-population that has no sense of humor left.
So, unless you have some proof that a sizable portion of people are being offended by this, let's assume that next to nobody cares very much about it.
If it doesn't have all that, I can't fathom what they could even put in all that empty space. Maybe it's only thick around the perimeter? It gets shallow in the middle?
But rectangular prisms are nice. Why does everything need to get shallow around the edges or the middle? So they can run some marketing-speak and say that their device is 1.7mm thick[0]? I'd hope for a large battery, but even empty space would be fine.
An eGPU would be pretty neat, but hot, expensive, and complicated. I'd love one with an ordinary battery expansion and some I/O ports.
[0] (May be thicker in locations other than the far corner where it tapers down to a sharp edge)
"To install the OWC DEC, users will not have to open up their MacBook Pro, only remove Apple's screws and screw the DEC on to the bottom of the machine."
There's some marketing hype there, I think 0.001" precision is standard for CNC machining with aluminum. All it's effectively saying is that the product is CNC-machined aluminum. Having said that, a CNC-machined aluminum enclosure is really great (as any MacBook owner can tell you) and it is more expensive to produce than injection moulded plastic.
In terms of machining precision on its own, relatively impressive precision would be somewhere around 0.0001" (one ten-thousands of inch) precision. But that would be complete overkill for this kind of product.
Apple is one of the world's largest (if not the largest) users of CNC machining. There are some great write-ups online about this that I can't find right now.
I really miss the RJ45 connector. Since I bought this computer I have complained about inconsistent Internet speeds as the router — which is placed behind the computer — delivers only 60% of its real connection because it is consumed over WiFi. I am forced to restart the router every hour or so just to get the miserable 10Mbps that I pay.
I was already prepared to buy one of those accessories for the Mac that people hate so much, just to get a stable Internet connection because WiFi seems to be broken, even at less than 20cm from the router. I hope that this "base" does not weights as much as it looks. I assume it will also include a (replaceable) SSD and — maybe? — an extra battery.
I wonder if this thing can be lifted without a separation from the computer on the left side.
Edit #1: To add more to the story, I have a Raspberry Pi directly connected to the router with a script that runs every 30 minutes, the script measures the Internet speed and reports back to me, every time the speed is lower than 5Mb I get a notification to reboot the router, that is my "setup". I wish I could change the router, but somehow the ISP restricts the delivery of the service to the device that they provide, and they are not willing to change it for a new one because — according to their statistics — the 10Mb are being delivered (which is true, except via WiFi).
Edit #2: I live in a country where there is no Apple Genius bar, so it is difficult — if not impossible — to me to get assistance on this matter from them. I will do what others have suggested, will replace the router and see what happens. Thanks.
Edit #3: Thanks @heavymark I meant 10Mbps instead of 10MB
Edit #4: On a side note, this will be funny to carry in an airport specially if you come from a country known for drug trafficking. People have tried to smuggle drugs on the back of computer screens with less space than that and still get caught, now imagine an skeptical officer checking a computer with this base.
As much as I agree that the lack of an ethernet port on a laptop sucks, I don't think this is your primary problem currently - might want to start by swapping that out/diagnosing the problem. Wifi these days when done right is pretty exceptional - I consistent get 250mbps (actual throughput) at home these days between my fileserver, and that's nothing crazy.
Are you sure your problem isn't the router (I'm hoarding airport extremes)? Even my iPhone (much less my MBP) can max out my 150 mbps internet connection at home without breaking a sweat.
Something is wrong with your access point or its configuration. Or live in an area where all Wifi bands are extremely crowded (usually it helps to switch to 5GHz).
To note it did take a long time get my network setup to give the best speeds as there are so many factors that affect that beyond the computer.
That page says nothing.
Edit: Looks like it is plugged into the port just next to the 3.5mm jack. So, capacity could mean BOTH storage and battery because, unless I'm mistaken, the new macbook pros can charge from any of the USB-C ports.
I think it'd be nice if they did one for the 15" too. The articles I've seen about this product made it look like there was only a 13" model.
I assume this means storage and ports.
I have a feeling that it will fill a niche, but not be a hugely popular option with most MBP users. Folks can whine about the lack of ports, but in a few years USB-C devices will be quite common and reliable.
For something like ethernet, I'd honestly rather "haul" a small dongle around.
For most people, dongles probably a non issue - you'll get used to it.
But the thing with dongles is that a) you can forget them, b) they can stop working -- and that usually happens at the most inopportune time (in front of a client during an important meeting).
I've killed plenty of the MiniDisplayPort to [VGA/HDMI/DVI] dongles just based on the repetitive flexing where the cable meets the DP plug.
I like the idea a lot (I'm a huge fan of the older unibody MBP chassis), but I wouldn't want to pay $500 just for the privilege of having one.
Though it also has an SD card reader and more battery, neither of which Apple has dongles for.
It basically reverses what Apple is trying to do by exporting everything out into separate devices which makes the machine look pretty in store shelves but a headache to use in the real world.
95% of people in the "real world" don't plug anything into their laptops except the power cord.
Also, I don't think Apple actually wants the dongle situation. This is a transitional stage where many existing devices lack USB-C. Apple presumably wants everything to either use USB-C, or be wireless.
I don't doubt for a second that Apple could capably deliver such a product. The disconnect is that Apple has chosen, for better or worse, to dive in to USB-C as the future "everything" standard. It's one of those things where either this will look like a genius move (on the level of dropping the floppy drive & PS2 ports in the first iMac) or a bone-headed kneecapping of their own product line only with the benefit of hindsight.
Right now, an Android device that has USB-C is one of the most versatile phones available.
Would the connectors shear off into the ports, or bend the ports as the connectors are bend away?
I definitely wouldn't leave it on when transporting my Surface for the reasons you describe.
However, what if computers ended up being made and sold like very expensive cars? You know how it goes, a standard brand new Mercedes G-Wagon/Range Rover won't do, that is just the donor vehicle that gets transformed with more cylinders, even bigger wheels and lots more leather.
Why aren't the people who go for that sort of display of opulent wealth not getting visibly pimped computers such as this one? A few more ports, a bigger battery, some quality to the machined ports, with that people will think I am pro. A bit like getting a Porsche and swapping all the panels out for carbon fibre, bigger wheel arches and a roll cage.
Like someone else mentioned, I also didn't see HDMI.
I think I heard the 'whammy' sound play...
If it was going to have a battery, wouldn't it make sense to put another USB-C connector in the base?
Seems weird to use the Mac to charge a battery in the base and then suck power back from said battery through the same single USB-C connection.
I think it's weird because the external battery would need to know to only charge when the host Macbook Pro is charging, otherwise it's draining the Macbook Pro's battery to backup the battery it's draining.
Nothing is. But it would be weird to do so with the base having only one USB-C port. The more common expectation is that there would be a pass-through USB-C port.
>> That's effectively what all those external batteries do.
I've always been under the assumption that all the external batteries have their own circuitry to take power from its incoming port and send power (either passing through AC or from its battery) to the outgoing port when the host device demands it. I was not aware that the outgoing port on all those external batteries also got power from the host devices, so I guess I learned something today.
>> We're discussing a theoretical change to a device that isn't on the market yet.
Going back to my original comment, I just made an observation that it would be weird for the product ---as shown in the photos--- to use that one port to charge itself and to charge the Mac. Most products I know use a pass through. That's it. I did not suggest a theoretical change to the device.
--edit - by "charge itself" I mean in the case where it did have a battery
Also, it presents a conundrum when flying. Would the TSA consider it to be two batteries or one when it comes to the 100Wh limit?
As far as charging goes, my Asus Transformer tablet has a potentially similar charge mechanism. The tablet plugs into the keyboard base using the charge port, and then plugging the charger into the keyboard base charges both the tablet and the keyboard. It uses the keyboard base battery before using the tablet battery.
You'd just charge this unit only; no complicated charge information software necessary. If it's plugged in, charge it and the Macbook, if it's not, charge the Macbook with the onboard battery, or if it's discharged, stop charging and use the Macbook battery. I imagine that removal of the bridge dongle would help convince the TSA that it's two batteries.
The thing is there's only one USB-C port (based on the marketing photos, which is all I have to go by), so it can't be "plugged in" except when the bridge is unplugged.
I saw the MBP 2016. I was very happy and went and bought a old MBP 2015 with retina at a discounted rate... I'm a happy camper and lousy early adopter.
In every possible way, by not being a bunch of dongles?
It slips into most laptop carriers, it's instant to set up and tear down, it has a constant arrangement so I can get used to where a connection is, it keeps sensitive stuff like M.2 PCBs and 2.5" drives nicely enclosed, it keeps my desk organized and clear of clutter...
