How Antarctic bases went from wooden huts to sci-fi chic (bbc.com)
27 points by misotaur 2 hours ago





The plans for the future of McMurdo ( https://www.usap.gov/news/documents/McMurdoMasterPlan_2.1.pd... ) are quite exciting, but unfortunately, if it comes to fruition, it means less science for some number of seasons as the construction project happens.

I'm sure there are vastly more experienced folks here, but I was just McMurdo for a ~month in November-December. I've also spent some time at Summit Station in Greenland, which is a much smaller (but newer! with some buildings on stilts!) station.

