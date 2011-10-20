We are now on an ACA plan. $270 with subsidies. Think about that. The government doubled the price of the plan or more, and is paying with our tax dollars the difference between my $270 and $780.
The ACA helped many people. It helped people under 26. It helped people with pre-existing conditions. It helped give free or low-cost health care to people that couldn't afford it because now the government is picking up the lion's share of the tab.
As much as people like to rag on the Republicans, and they deserve it, I don't think they will throw out the good parts. I think they will look at the industrial recommendations such as expanding risk pools across states (Commerce Clause allows this regulation), and other rational plans. Will it be perfect? No. Will it be better than the current ACA? Maybe.
You are mistaken. The good parts, like covering pre-existing conditions is exactly what causes your insurance to go up. It's basic economics. The Republicans do not have a plan to fix that.
If there was a way to fix it, don't you think it would already be implemented? You think they're purposefully keeping your rates high just to fuck with you? Not to mention suffer all the political fallout of it?
Don't forget. Obamacare is the Republican plan. This repeal and objection to Obamacare is all politics, not an attempt to fix a broken system.
"MLR measures the share of health care premium dollars spent on medical benefits, as opposed to company expenses such as overhead or profits. For example, if an insurer collects $100,000 in premiums and spends $85,000 on medical care, the MLR is 85%. In general, the higher the MLR, the more value a policyholder receives for his or her premium dollar. The ACA requires an annual, minimum 80% MLR for individual and small
group insurance plans, and an annual, minimum 85% MLR for large group plans." [1]
Source: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R42735.pdf
Sunlight is an amazing disinfectant and it is my hope that our government mandates every doctor and facility publish the total cost of every prescription and procedure they employ. We will collect that data and disinfect the high cost of health care.
[1] https://www.fisherbroyles.com/marketers-for-compounded-pain-...
By comparison, Bush's Medicare Part D prevented the Feds from even negotiating drug prices. Its author, Billy Tauzin, is now a Big Pharma lobbyist.
I mean, this is a constant joke in professional circles. If you are hourly billing and you can use your shitty talent to create something in 8 hours that your good talent would create in 1 - it's usually economically beneficial to have the worse employees do the work as it's more profitable overall. Up until the point where you lose the customer - but in this case that's not a concern.
Why? It seems that if premiums are rising relentlessly for one company that the insured will seek out other companies, and hence that one company will "lose the customer".
Or am I missing something?
You may be mishearing the term "excise tax". An excise tax is a tax on any specific good, such as tobacco or gasoline. Those taxes are included in the cost of the good (it just costs more at the pump or on the shelf). Yes, they are typically used to reduce consumption, or to pay for costs associated with consumption (eg roads).
An alternative income source might be luxury taxes. There are a number of luxuries where consumption correlates positively with price - but it would be politically difficult to implement a tax on extravagance.
They're defence contractors now! :joy:
Unfortunately, I think it's percentage cap, not an absolute cap. So, if you're an insurer and want to increase profits by a dollar, you need to increase costs by a few dollars.
[1] http://www.factcheck.org/UploadedFiles/2015/02/kff-chart.png
[2] http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.PCAP?end=2014&loc...
Before ACA, our premiums went up ~5% per year - 8% one year - every year was under 10%. Since ACA, I've seen increases of 25%, 20%, 20%, 25%, then 11% then 13%. This is in NC with Blue Cross - the numbers possibly were different elsewhere (was in Michigan before that but wasn't paying as much attention, unfortunately).
The price increases I was seeing seemed primarily in line with inflationary numbers pre-ACA; post-ACA they seem to have no correlation to inflation, and seem to have more to do with a much larger overall cost for the insurance company covering more people, no lifetime caps, more services covered, etc.
EDIT: On, that factcheck chart - that looks to be showing premium increases for employer-provided health insurance. Employers cutting back their contributions to the premium would account for much/most of those increases. Effectively, it doesn't say anything about the actual insurance premium increases, only what employer-covered workers were having to pay - in my view, that's a big difference.
http://blogs-images.forbes.com/theapothecary/files/2016/04/S...
It was the recession.
Seriously, something is wrong with the whole setup. ACA does address some of it but it has jacked my premiums sky high. Single Payer is the answer in my estimation. The sooner we come to this and stop fiddling around trying to make people we shouldn't happy the better off we will be.
Some business (like insurance) have a fair bit of tail risk they need to take into account.
Some are seasonal (like a ski resort) and need to make sure the profits they make in their high season can carry them in the low season.
Some are cyclical (like furniture stores) where people buy one piece and don't buy anything else for years.
Grocery stores have consistent customers and can generally predict their income and expenses day-to-day for the foreseeable future.
The personal auto insurance combined ratio rose by 1.4 percentage points in 2015 to 97.3 percent for a group of 10 publicly traded insurers.
http://www.insurancejournal.com/magazines/features/2016/03/0...
When interest rates are higher car insurance runs > 100% loss ratio. They stay profitable by earning short term interest on premiums before paying out claims.
In a different insurance vertical fixing loss ratios at 80% would be called a cartel, and would put involved executives into prison for a good long time.
In healthcare the government forms the cartel, fixes the prices, gives money to poor to become consumers, and then fines everybody who won't become the consumer.
said Brer Rabbit. "Only please, Brer Fox, please don't throw me into the briar patch."
Second, a profit margin will take into account risk. So for the ski resort or the furniture store that includes the overhead of keeping the store open while you have no customers.
Third, if the risk is so insanely high why are these firms so consistently profitable? Shouldn't we expect to see them coming in and out of existence regularly? Restaurants are a truly high risk business venture, the majority fail to exist after the first year. Perhaps they have longer runways but it's rare to hear of an insurance firm shutting its doors. The large and consistent profit seen on their end of year reports belies the risk claim.
I don't think you can deny there are cost risks for insurance companies that a lot of other markets don't have. However, to back you up a bit, their profits are extremely good which probably means they are largely overstating the risk in order to gouge their customers.
It is really as simple as that. Could you imagine a system in which car insurance wasn't mandated but car insurance companies were required to repair your car regardless of its preexisting condition? No smart person would preemptively buy insurance. You just wait until your get into an accident and then bring the already damaged car to the insurance company and demand a policy to repair it. No insurance company can work like that.
Insurance only works when the costs of the most expensive customers are shared among the cheapest customers. You need incentives to encourage the cheap customers to sign up or the whole system falls apart. Rejecting preexisting conditions is the old capitalist way of incentivizing people, but as soon as that is prohibited nearly all incentives disappear for a healthy person to buy into the system.
Our failure to find a non-insurance 'hammer' with which to hit all of the health 'nails' is a larger issue.
You can offer insurance against an event that has already occurred, but the insured price will always be slightly higher than the uninsured price. One could call that insurance, but it'd be a degenerate case, so at that point it's more of a word puzzle than a real question.
> Our failure to find a non-insurance 'hammer' with which to hit all of the health 'nails' is a larger issue.
Exactly - the problem is that people talk about health insurance like it's supposed to solve the problems that a wealth redistribution program would. Except, insurance is not a wealth redistribution mechanism - it has a completely different goal - and trying to turn it into one just results into the worst of all worlds (expensive and ineffective at achieving either goal).
Pretend for a moment that everyone receives their annual physical, as medical guidelines recommend. (They don't, but it makes our example simpler.) And let's say that the fair-market price of providing the physical, accounting for all costs borne by the provider and their practice, is $100. (That is an arbitrary number I have chosen, also to make our lives easier). What will be the co-pay for the annual physical for an insured patient?
The answer is that it will be $100 - there is absolutely no risk involved in this situation, so the expected payouts of the insurance company will be $100, and therefore they will incorporate that into their price. (The consumer will actually pay a bit more than $100 in total, because the insurance company has overhead costs, which are ultimately paid by the consumers as well). But of course, that's not the case, because the expectation is that health insurance will reduce these costs, and that people who can't necessarily afford $100 will still be able to have their physical. That's why health insurance isn't really insurance, except in name - we talk about it as insurance, but in reality, it's a wealth redistribution program tacked onto a risk smoothing product.
By definition, insurance is literally not intended to save the insured person money, in expectation. The expected value of all claims will always be less than the expected value of all money paid to the insurer by the insured entity. (This does not hold for every individual, but it does hold in the aggregate - that's where the risk smoothing comes in). The insured person pays the insurer a premium[0] in order to reduce the uncertainty in how much they would have to pay on any given month without insurance.
[0] Not as in "monthly premium", but as in "a premium on top of the expected value"
You fundamentally misunderstand the concept of insurance. Group insurance is, by definition, a way to spread the cost of rare catastrophes around the group so that the affected individuals don't bear the full brunt. There is the full expectation that in the event of a major medical event you will save money.
Try reworking your example around major medical events (e.g. a $500K hospitalization) rather than preventive care (the function of which is to reduce the risk of certain controllable medical events).
> The answer is that it will be $100 - there is absolutely no risk involved in this situation, so the expected payouts of the insurance company will be $100, and therefore they will incorporate that into their price.
No. Even pre-ACA, insurance companies offered low co-pays. How did they do that? Because your monthly fees will over the course of a year add up to far more than the cost of an annual physical. The purpose of insurance is to protect yourself against rare, but catastrophic events: you will probably not experience a wide variety of expensive medical ailments, but if you do they will likely leave you in financial ruin if you're uninsured, so you pay an insurance company money to protect yourself against that risk.
(Or, alternatively, your employer pays a health insurance company money to protect you against that risk, and offers that benefit to you as part of your total compensation package. Which is essentially the same as you paying for it, with some amount of risk differences and thus potentially lower costs due to the pooled employee health insurance policies, but that's outside of the scope of this discussion. TL;DR: it's still regular market economics.)
You might wonder why insurance companies offered low co-pays at all — was it just some marketing gimmick? But no, you can explain that with regular economics too: insurance companies are incentivized to make annual physicals affordable and attractive, because they can catch potentially-expensive medical issues when they're still much less expensive, thus lowering costs for the insurance company.
Yes, this is what I am saying. However, that has nothing to do with the price of co-pays for routine care, which is by definition predictable.
> But no, you can explain that with regular economics too: insurance companies are incentivized to make annual physicals affordable and attractive, because they can catch potentially-expensive medical issues when they're still much less expensive, thus lowering costs for the insurance company.
See, this is another pervasive myth. For healthy individuals, the annual physical is not cost-effective - it is very unlikely to result in long-term benefits to the patient, and it is far more likely to result in unnecessary care (such as follow-up tests and differential diagnoses for false positives):
https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/re-thinking-the-annual-phys...
Also, I don't know why you're drawing a dichotomy between what I'm saying and "regular market economics". Everything I have said is standard, textbook economic theory. There's nothing obscure or even controversial about it about economists.
> Everything I have said is standard, textbook economic theory. There's nothing obscure or even controversial about it about economists.
Claiming that "health insurance isn't really insurance, except in name - we talk about it as insurance, but in reality, it's a wealth redistribution program tacked onto a risk smoothing product" is definitely non-mainstream. An insurance company takes in payments to insure you against high-risk events, and that's exactly what a health insurance company does: you pay them a monthly fee regardless of whether you need medical care (or your employer pays them for you as part of your compensation package), and when you do need expensive medical care, they pay for it. In fact, many plans explicitly only pay for expensive medical care: anything under your deductible, aka inexpensive medical care, you're required to pay for. You might be able to make some sort of weaker claim about wealth redistribution post-ACA, but — co-payments existed pre-ACA.
Actually, some of the largest insurance companies and the vast majority of risk-bearing providers (hospitals that act as insurers) are non-profits. Though I never said that their pricing was based on charity; I said it was based on the fact that the product they offer is not really insurance (and that it exists in a marketplace in which prices are incredibly distorted by the existence of other factors, which would have been too long to explain in that simple example).
> Claiming that "health insurance isn't really insurance, except in name"... is definitely non-mainstream
On the contrary, that's the overwhelming consensus among economists. Which isn't surprising, because the economics of insurance are generally covered even at the undergraduate level, and the ways in which health insurance differs from a true insurance program are pretty glaring.
Equating risk-bearing providers and health insurance companies for the purposes of arguing that health insurance isn't insurance might as well be tautological. Sure, blueberry pancakes aren't really pancakes if you include blueberry muffins in the category of blueberry pancakes, but who cares?
It also ignores a number of other selection criteria and behavioral issues, which you are honest enough to note in your pretend for a moment intros.
However, people who proactively care for their health carry "upside risk" as well as downside, which your scenario does not account for.
And they screwed that part up. As a healthy young person, there is no incentive to buy massively overpriced, shitty high-deductible ACA plans, when one month of coverage costs more than the IRS penalty.
True. And the ACA now levies a tax penalty for those that don't sign up for insurance (2.5% of income, max ~$2K).[1]
[1] https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/health/how-much-is-the-obama...
What are you going to do? Not let me die?
That is not insurance. That is a wealth redistribution. Those are not the same thing, although the current discourse around health insurance conflates those two concepts, for obvious political reasons.
> Could you imagine a system in which car insurance wasn't mandated but car insurance companies were required to repair your car regardless of its preexisting condition? No smart person would preemptively buy insurance. You just wait until your get into an accident and then bring the already damaged car to the insurance company and demand a policy to repair it. No insurance company can work like that.
Actually, this would be completely feasible to implement. The insurance company would price you based on your risk. In this case, P(risky event | all available information) = 1), so there wouldn't be much of a point to buying the insurance, but it absolutely would work.
The problem is that the ACA also forbids insurers from underwriting plans based on anything other than age, income, zip code, and whether or not they smoke. That's guaranteed to increase the cost both for healthy and for unhealthy patients, because they have to make overly conservative estimates when evaluating the risk level of their patient pool.
Yes, they are the same thing. Insurance is fundamentally a redistribution of risk with money being shifted from those who have not fallen victim to that risk to those who have. If you have a problem with that aspect of the ACA, you have a problem with the general idea of insurance.
>The insurance company would price you based on your risk (in this case, it would be 100%), so there wouldn't be much of a point to buying the insurance, but it absolutely would work.
You do realize that this is functionally the same as getting rid of the preexisting conditions protection, right? Whether someone pays tens of thousands to a doctor for care or to an insurance company for coverage are in practice exactly the same. The whole point is that many of us think that is a fundamentally unfair system to force someone to face in that situation.
This comment is so profoundly misguided that I have to comment.
Insurance does not work the way you describe. When companies do a fundraiser where someone gets to take a half-court shot with a basketball and win $1M if they make the shot, an insurance policy sells the company doing the fundraiser a policy that reflects the odds that a person chosen at random from the audience will sink the shot. That policy might cost $7K, since the shot will very likely be missed.
The insurance company makes a profit by charging a bit more than the actual odds reflect, so that over time if 200 shots are taken, it pays the $1M once and profits $400K. In a competitive market, the price of insurance will approach the probability.
Similarly, an insurance company might offer insurance that it will not rain on the last weekend in July. Perhaps an outdoor wedding facility wishes to buy that policy, but a farmer wishes to buy the other side of that risk. In such cases, the insurance company can charge less because there is a market for both sides of the uncertain event. Futures markets are also used for this purpose.
Most of our modern health care is not really risk-driven, it's based on markets that are highly regulated and prices that are influenced by lobbyists from various industries etc.
The key problem with your assertion is that at the time insurance is purchased, nobody knows who will be the victim or whether there will be a victim. Purchasers of insurance would rather spend a little bit of money just in case a bad outcome occurs, so they don't bear the full brunt of that bad outcome. Those who don't end up with a bad outcome don't get their money back, which is why the system works.
We all know there is a need for social services to provide healthcare for those who can't afford it or who have really bad luck. That's not insurance, however, it's social services.
You say that my comment was profoundly misguided, but your comment right here is just a rephrasing of mine Someone with risk spends a little bit of money to help absolve themselves of that risk. If a bad outcome occurs and they fall victim to that risk, they don't bear the full brunt of that bad outcome because money is shifted from people who didn't fall victim to that risk.
Regarding you point about probability based pricing of insurance, we have collectively decided that we don't want health insurance to function that way. If it did, it would lead to the preexisting condition problem in which a person cannot afford insurance because they have a condition that requires expensive care. We instead subsidize their policy with a price increase on everyone else's policy.
> we have collectively decided that we don't want health insurance to function that way.
I agree this is the case, the problem is that it's not really insurance any more it's a bundle of insurance, prepayment, etc.
No, they are not the same thing. The fact that a transfer of money happens is not a sufficient criterion for defining insurance.
Take two people with different risk profiles but who are both insured. If you can tell a priori which one is expected to have lifetime claims that exceed their lifetime premiums, then you don't have insurance - you have a wealth redistribution scheme[0].
Note that I didn't specify which person had the greater risk profile, or whether they both purchased the same "tier" of plan, or even whether they purchased their insurance from the same insurer. This property of insurance still holds even if the two people have completely different risk profiles, if one purchases a gold plan and the other a bronze, and if one person purchases from MegaInsurance in New York and the other purchases from AcmeInsurance in California - as long as they are both insured at risk-adjusted rates.
> You do realize that this is functionally the same as getting rid of the preexisting conditions protection, right? Whether someone pays tens of thousands to a doctor for care or to an insurance company for coverage are in practice exactly the same. The whole point is that many of us think that is a fundamentally unfair system to force someone to face in that situation.
First, nobody is paying tens of thousands of dollars to a doctor, because there's an out-of-pocket maximum cap. (And that cap could still exist under a risk-based pricing world.)
Second, it's not, functionally the same, because that doesn't mean that you can't separately provide income- or wealth-based subsidies if you're aiming to redistribute wealth. But that happens at a completely different layer from the risk underwriting - and because the underwriting process is allowed to properly account for a person's risk profile, you end up with lower aggregate premiums (pre-subsidy). Lower unsubsidized premiums means that you don't need to subsidize as much money in order to achieve the same sticker-price premiums that consumers see - in other words, the entire process is significantly cheaper for what appears to be the same result to the patient.
The reason we don't do this, even though it would be significantly cheaper, is because it's politically infeasible.
[0] Which, you may note, is currently the case - and that's because health insurance as it stands is a mishmash of two completely unrelated products ("insurance" and "wealth redistribution") that we happen to try to stuff into the same box.
>The reason we don't do this, even though it would be significantly cheaper, is because it's politically infeasible.
I agree with your point here, but it is the whole perfect being the enemy of the good thing. Like the original article states, this system isn't perfect. Even Obama admits this. I do however believe the current system is unquestionably better than the system we had previously. I therefore think it is a bad idea to return to the previous system while we hope to eventually come up with a better one. It is not hyperbolic to say lives literally depend on it.
Probably more than anyone, Obama understands that politics is the art of the possible. The fact that the ACA was passed by a margin of one vote is some evidence that, in the face of raging blind opposition, they didn't leave anything on the table. If congress weren't in thrall to gerrymandered hyperpartisanism and effectively unlimited donor money, the law would have had at least some bipartisan support, been revised numerous times, had bad parts improved, good parts enhanced, and concerns of both parties and various constituencies addressed in light of the empirical evidence gathered over the last seven years. I don't think there will be a return to the previous system. Instead, for several million Americans, they'll try to demolish the first four floors of a building and disingenuously point to the doctor's office on the fifth.
If they have insurance. Without guaranteed issue they may not. With guaranteed issue they may have "access" to insurance but can't afford it, or the insurance they can afford may exclude the procedure they need. Retroactively. And even with insurance they may pay 25K a year in premiums plus that 10K max. Then 28K and 15K the next year... It's a system designed for optimal profit, not efficient (or moral) distribution of resources that every person will require. Debating whether it's insurance or insurance-like, or how the underwriting works, begs the question. Insurance companies should not be involved.
It sounds like you are trying to respond to a different sort of discussion altogether.
This whole subthread is in reference to the (implied) statement "requiring insurers to cover pre-existing conditions requires a mandate [and it will necessarily increase premiums to the extent that we have seen]"
Your responses is tangential to that, addressing either (a) what would happen if we didn't require insurers to cover pre-existing conditions, or (b) other potential failure modes which could potentially occur, and which already occur under the ACA.
Some context for people who don't know about this:
http://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/10/23/451200...
Now think about who is buying ACA plans off the marketplace. First, it's almost entirely people eligible for subsidies (86%) since the plans are cost prohibitive without them. Second, it's people who didn't previously have or couldn't get insurance, unemployed, or who aren't offered insurance through work.
You can see immediately the problem... ACA subscribers will overwhelmingly be high-cost subscribers. There aren't any healthy subscribers to ACA because healthy Americans are working and get their insurance through their employer and therefore aren't eligible for subsidies and have no reason to look at the high-cost exchanges.
The ACA is effectively cornering the market for super-high risk pool, and premiums on ACA markets will continue to rise to reflect it.
If the subsidies were available regardless of availability of a so-called "affordable" employer sponsored plan, and if they employer's contribution could be taken by an employee and applied to an ACA plan in addition to subsidies, it would fix this all in an instant. Suddenly healthy Americans would be shopping on the exchanges, fundamentally altering the risk pool and drive down premiums for everyone.
(This just to counteract my overly weighty response as sibling to this)
It's not nearly enough to counter-balance to huge influx of high risk subscribers. You're being hung out to dry with the high risk pool, which is why your costs have skyrocketed.
"Most people are healthy most of the time, and as a consequence, health care expenditures are heavily concentrated in a small share of the population: about 50 percent of the health care spending in a given year by those below age 65 is attributable to just 5 percent of the nonelderly population. The lowest spending half of the population accounts for only about 3.5 percent of health care spending in a year." [2]
If you want to fix ACA, you have to fix the risk pool. So what's the best way to get healthy people signing up for ACA in droves?
Imagine if you could take your employer contribution, and legally apply it to any plan of your choosing. As-in, sure the employer could arrange a group plan for the office, and you could take it or leave it, but you got to apply the exact same employer-contributed dollars to any plan you chose if you wanted.
Then on top of that, if you could get ACA income-based subsidies, regardless of the amount of the employer cost-share. Because, why on earth should you get less subsidy at the exact same income level, just because you have an employer who is also good enough to contribute?! That's just penalizing employers for contributing. Employer contributions would be an add-back to MAGI for purpose of calculating the subsidy, but nothing more. Currently, today, the meagerest employee contribution will disqualify an employee from all subsidies altogether, almost regardless of income. So-called "affordable" employer-sponsored coverage disqualifies an employee from all subsidies, is defined as an employee share of less than ~10% of household income for an individual plan. WTF?!)
What you would end up with is some extremely cheap plans which a lot of very health workers would flock to. The Fed would pay out significantly more in overall subsidies, but the payment of subsidies would be significantly more fair because it would not penalize an employee for working for an employer who is actually willing to contribute to a share of health costs.
In practice, it would in quick order eviscerate the group market for employer-chosen plans, and see employees taking proper responsibility for choosing their own plans for themselves, while still preserving the ability for employers to share in health care costs with tax-advantaged dollars. It would save millions of small/medium sized businesses the arduous task of trying to negotiate group health plans for their employers evey single year. But most of all, it would fix the risk pool by getting everyone across America actually buying through the marketplace, and not the skewed microcosm we have now.
Early on after ACA passing, I think it was Zenefits was actually trying to sell employers on paying employees to purchased their own plans on ACA marketplaces years ago, until the IRS shut it down. But it was an extremely appealing model at the time.
[1] - http://kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-population/?curre...
[2] - http://healthaffairs.org/blog/2016/03/15/dont-let-the-talkin...
Pre-ACA a non-group plan that wasn't some government mandated high risk pool would typically be much cheaper than group coverage, simply because of the fact that it went through underwriting and you could be denied.
It was priced similar to life insurance where a healthy young subscriber could get a very cheap premium because the expected value was so low.
Back when it was legal to charge 10x more for a 55yr olds plan than a 25yr old, people paid more in line with their expected utilization. Flattening the rate curve shifted massive costs to young middle class families, which IMO is shit policy. When you're 55 you are generally done raising the kids and saving for their college, so it's actually not a bad time for your health care premiums to skyrocket.
I know that adding infirmed people increases costs. The trouble is that the health insurance system of the US is not focused on individuals managing their own health insurance costs. Most Americans get their health insurance from their employers. This makes the ACA markets problematic because the limited risk pools above are further limited by the people utilizing the markets.
Does this mean that the US should ban company sponsored health insurance? Maybe. I don't know. What I do know is that the Democrats tried to stifle debate and thought on the bill. It went so far as Pelosi saying you can only know what's in the bill once you pass it [2].
Overhauling the risk pool will be huge. That's probably in the realm of repeal and replace. What I doubt we'll see, since it would probably destroy the Republicans in two years, is the total gutting of the ACA and the meaningful, unstable gap. The people wouldn't like it, nor would the business community.
1 - http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2014/05/05/30982695...
2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV-05TLiiLU
I think this is a justifiably correct presumption if you assume that costs are normally distributed. Are healthcare costs and risks normally distributed?
We had this problem where the cost of financial risk was assumed to be normally distributed and we built a lot of policy on that, including pooling financial entities into bigger and bigger codependent pools, but everyone seemed to have forgotten the known-for-centuries-fact that financial risk has infinite variance. Of course it turned out okay after we bailed out a bunch of rich people.
True story:
Pre-ACA, I had never been without insurance. I also have asthma. Never been a problem. No pre-existing condition issues. Then, I became a contractor and had to pay for my own insurance. The insurance refused to pay for anything asthma related. Fine; I was making enough to pay for the hideously expensive inhalers (think an epi-pen ever couple of months), but with those, the asthma was well controlled. Then I left that position and became a regular employee with employer provided insurance. Suddenly, no pre-existing condition limit. Weird.
Kinda, sorta, not really [1].
1 - http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2013/nov/15/...
This was the Republican proposal until Obama took them up on it. Anyone who remembers poor Mitt Romney having to bend himself into logical contortions during the presidential campaign knows that: it was his signature achievement as governor, previously praised by many in his party when advocating against single-payer systems, and suddenly so politically incorrect within his own party that he felt obligated to attack it or invent incredibly fine distinctions to say the ACA was different.
Here's one with 8 million members:
https://www.bcbsil.com/company-info/who-we-are
The real behind-the-scenes debate in DC this month is about, first, the best mechanism to transfer funds (direct subsidies, state subsidies, Federal reinsurance pool for the sickest cases, etc ... each of which create distinct winners and losers whose lobbyists are currently out in force), and second, how much of an annual budget deficit the fiscal-hawk Republicans (now led by Rand Paul) are willing to tolerate.
The longer-term solutions have much more to do with diet, lifestyle management, and other behavioral health issues than with access to providers and drugs (e.g. look up how much of last year's medicaid/medicare budget was spent on type 2 diabetes treatment alone). Unfortunately it doesn't seem like we can tackle these issues at scale until after the current debate on affordable universal access to care is settled.
Excuse me? What money? The government does not generate net positive economic benefit, and therefore has no [real] money. You might be confused and talking about "taxpayer money" — but then why bother with the gov't at all, why not just say your plan amounts to "we should increase healthcare costs so we're, you know, throwing more money at the problem".
If you look at the Federal budget it's clear that the Federal Government, beyond national defense, is simply becoming a giant healthcare and pension fund administrator, re-distributing wealth via social security, medicaid, and medicare. All other expenses are dwarfed by these. I'd expect this trend to continue until the singularity occurs and we enter our long-awaited post-capitalist utopia.
Furthermore, there's an enormous information asymmetry in healthcare, so it's hard for it to function as a market.
Because we already have "free" healthcare in the form of emergency rooms, this is ultimately a conversation about how to best allocate health spending. Emergency care is the absolute most expensive form of non end of life care, so we should focus on minimizing that send. There's a well known path for doing so, regular check ups, vaccinations, preventative care, and chronic disease management. All of which cost money now, but reduce future expenditure. And if we already pay for sick broke people in the emergency room, why not optimize the expenditure of those tax dollars by shifting it to more effective health interventions?
You yourself admit that end of life care is incredibly expensive. Why are we pushing people to live longer, when it incurs a much much greater cost to keep people alive? Why not just let them die young?
In part, this is a huge reason (the other reason is pregnancy cost) why pre-ACA healthcare prices were much much cheaper for <30 men than women - most things that seriously hurt men under 30 just completely off them, and dead boys don't incur major medical cost.
I don't know about your characterization that "Basically all research..."
http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp0708558
Healthcare is different because consumers often don't know what anything ought to cost, rarely in a position to shop around, and will never be able to afford some big ticket items without insurance regardless.
And the economic consequences are non-obvious. For example, many conditions are much cheaper to treat if caught early; if access to a doctor has an inconvenient cost attached, overall costs go up. The ability to see a doctor for cheap – ideally free – is the most effective way to lower the risk of expensive procedures in the future.
But if I get pregnant or cancer, I have no choice - I have to get treatment or die.
I've been through chemo and radiation once, if I ever am told I need to do it again, to scrape and cling to another few months of life, I'm going to laugh in their faces, put my affairs in order, go on a hell of a vacation, and Old Yeller myself.
If it happens, it'll be interesting to see how my resolve holds up as I stare into the face of mortality.
Which is why it's named after Reagan.
No...
The way to "fix" the exorbitant cost of healthcare is to allow young and/or healthy people to sign up for the bare minimum: a dirt-cheap catastrophic plan that covers the absolute basics and prevents personal bankruptcy. Unfortunately, this hasn't been done.
No, that's just the way to transfer the costs back to older/sicker people, it doesn't do anything to fix the overall costs (and might drive them up by delaying care.)
The first is because the administrative costs are much higher than in other developed countries (about 25 percent). The second is because the U.S. spends much more than other developed countries for the same things (e.g., drugs, doctors, medical equipment, services). The third is because people in the U.S. receive more medical care than people do in other developed countries (for example, they're much more likely to get expensive surgeries).
A cheap, catastrophic insurance coverage plan for young, healthy people addresses all three of these reasons.
No it doesn't. This is insurance, if the young healthy people aren't paying more than a bare minimum, there isn't enough money to cover the sick. You can't mandate care must be given and allow those unlikely to get sick to barely contribute, that's not the purpose of insurance which is to spread the cost and risk across the whole pool. What you propose does nothing to solve the actual problem, providing care for those who actually need it.
Insurance companies did not know the health, and thereby the cost, of previously uninsured people buying coverage under ACA. To reduce risk of the unknown, the government committed to reimbursing money lost due to underestimating risk (conversely, insurance companies would pay into a pool if they earned above certain thresholds). Over time, prices would meet an equilibrium as policy costs stayed low, allowing more healthy people to join the pool, which lowers coverage costs, which then lowers policy costs. Prices could be raised modestly to account for the difference, and government payments to insurers would ultimately end.
However, Congress rejected payment into the risk pool and ultimately paid out only 12.6% of the promised funds. Many co-op insurance groups had to fold, others needed to dramatically increase premium costs to account for (a) the lost money, (b) the increased cost of the uninsured, and (c) the increased risk that the government wouldn't fulfill its obligations.[1]
The current situation - limited choices, high premium costs, and resultant lower healthy person participation potentially leading to a "death spiral" collapse - is a direct consequence of these actions, not an inherent failure of the ACA.
However, Obamacare gets the blame and Republicans can point to a failing market that they can repeal and, perhaps, replace. Very effective politics indeed. Just ignore the human cost, which certain politicians seem to have no trouble doing.
[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/10/us/politics/marco-rubio-o...
On the inverse, I see many people on the left pointing to the number of people who have signed up as the primary indication of it's success as well. Which contains it's own notes of ignorance.
Was the government not handing out fines to people who didn't sign-up? So they were basically forcing people onto the program? How could the numbers of sign-ups be meaningful then?
Also, I couldn't imagine going without health care. You have to take what you can get otherwise the risks are significant. So considering it's an essential service, saying "look at the number of people using it" as an success indicator is like saying "plenty of people are calling the firemen, clearly they are doing a good job".
There is a serious human cost here when people have their health plans doubling in cost... while the rest of the world has worked out far more functional systems. So those cost calculations should be relative to this high level reality, not some internal benchmarks between stages of mediocrity.
It seems by not deciding to be free market nor socialized that the US is getting the worst of both worlds. It's easy to blame the republicans for this but the half baked socialized system that the democrats put forward was hardly a good solution.
> Far too few people realize that much of the ACA plans' cost increases is due to Congress reneging on a government promise
Have you considered that maybe the entire Democrat plan of getting to a socialized system via cuts and slivers in one direction, knowing full well that cuts and slivers will be done in the other direction is a terrible idea?
Stop pretending that private companies can function efficiently in an ever more legislated environment, as if only more thousand page bills get passed that it will finally start working well... history has continued to indicate otherwise. Either a) embrace markets or b) go hard on selling the public on the idea of single payer public insurance.
(I should note I'm in favour of public health insurance after living with it in Canada, despite typically being in favour of markets elsewhere)
If you do want my personal opinion, I'll give it here:
1. From an economic standpoint, single-payer healthcare fundamentally makes sense. Put everyone in a single pool to reduce risk, drive efficiency, and maximize negotiating power.
2. From a free market standpoint, the current model of tying healthcare coverage to your employer hurts both employers and employees. As an employer, why am I responsible for paying this "benefit"? If too many of my employees get horribly ill, my premiums go up to the point that I can't provide a competitive benefit; my costs increase, my employees' contribution increases, and my ability to recruit talent suffers. As an employee, why must I forego an entrepreneurial opportunity because I can no longer afford healthcare for my children without an employer footing the majority of the bill?
3. From an efficiency standpoint, the current model wastes tremendous medical resources (bureaucracy, physician time, lack of cost transparency, treatment limits, etc.). I have friends in the medical industry (doctors, executives, med tech providers), all of whom dream of a single-payer system.
4. From a constitutional standpoint, I believe healthcare falls under "promote the general welfare" and "secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity." A national, taxpayer-funded health program is no different than any number of other government-funded programs that free us to maximize our potential as citizens. And yes, we pay taxes to fund those services whether we use them or not.
So yes, I'm a believer in a single-payer model. Yes, I believe the ACA is essentially a handout to insurance companies. And yes, I was very disappointed when Obama took single payer "off the table."
However, I also think it's better than pre-ACA, despite its flaws. And at this point, it's certainly better than the chaos that will arise from simply abandoning it. Understanding its compromises, I can't really envision a "replacement ACA" that will pass a Republican congress that can be better.
If Congress delivers a better ACA, I'll happily embrace it. Heck, I'd even give credit to the Republicans if they just tweaked the ACA, renamed it "Winningest Solid Gold Trumpcare" and fully backed the result to make it successful. But I see no positive outcome if they go down the "repeal and delay" path.
The flaws of ACA are not inherent to a privatised system, they are the result of this specific implementation.
Like the U.S. military has maximum negotiating power with its contractors? I mean, who else is going to pay for the F-35?
Monopsonies aren't inherently more efficient than monopolies.
Do you truly feel military procurement is equivalent to healthcare delivery?
Have you ever sold products to the US government?
Do you believe the primary financial gains would come from negotiating power? (Hint, the list I provided is in order of impact.)
Are you familiar with the impact Medicare Part D had on prescription drug prices? (Spoiler alert: it "substantially lowered the average price and increased the total utilization of prescription drugs by Medicare recipients" [1].)
Do you believe the decisions behind funding defense are in any way influenced by non-economic factors? (Hint: defense budgets increase even when the military itself requests lower funding. Does government healthcare funding follow the same pattern? Why not?)
Are you familiar with the many estimates of the cost of a single payer program in the US? [2]
I could go on, but won't. This is not Reddit. Sound-bite caliber anecdotal arguments are a problem, not a solution.
[1] http://faculty.som.yale.edu/FionaScottMorton/documents/TheEf...
[2] http://www.pnhp.org/facts/single-payer-system-cost
"Less efficient" is actually a nonsensical term to economists[0], but monopsonies are inherently inefficient, and it's rather straightforward to demonstrate that economically, the same way it's straightforward to demonstrate that a monopoly is always inefficient, even in cases of so-called "natural monopolies".
> Are you familiar with the impact Medicare Part D had on prescription drug prices? It "substantially lowered the average price and increased the total utilization of prescription drugs by Medicare recipients
You can't use Medicare Part D as an example of the impact that negotiating power would or would not have, because Medicare doesn't "negotiate" (read: unilaterally determine by fiat) the prices it pays for drugs, which it does do for providers.
> Are you familiar with the many estimates of the cost of a single payer program in the US? [2]
Yes, and most of those (including the ones you linked) are based on Medicare's reimbursements as a baseline. But that's totally baseless, because according to Medicare's own financial reports, they pay below-sustainable reimbursement rates to providers[1], which means that they are essentially subsidized by the premiums paid by privately insured patients. If Medicare were expanded to include everyone, they would have to massively increase their reimbursement rates, because the private insurance market wouldn't exist.
[0] Efficiency is best explained to a non-economist as a binary property; there does not exist a total (or even partial) ordering of inefficient states.
[1] They pay below COGS, which means that even if all doctors, nurses, and staff worked for free, they would still make a loss on Medicare patients in the aggregate, if they were not able to charge the difference to private insurers. Incidentally, that's why uninsured patients see such high bills - those are the prices that are used as a starting point when negotiating with insurers, and they're massively inflated to cover the gap.
It would politically unpopular to "throw out" the parts you spoke of. But the question is can we keep those parts and not keep the insurance mandate?
The state of Washington tried that in the '90s. Passed an ACA-like system. Republicans repealed the mandate, kept the preexisting conditions. Result: within a few years every single insurance company stopped selling individual health insurance in Washington.
Seattle Times article from yesterday about this: http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/dismantlin...
HN submission for discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13393537
You do that by requiring everyone to have insurance when they're well to help cover those that are sick. That's the mandate. If you try to separate them, the system collapses under the weight of even more cost.
You weight until you have cancer to sign up? Well then you have to pay for the cancer treatment, but if you break your leg tomorrow, the insurance company has to pay.
Again previous conditions are not an issue, because they won't cost the next insurance company anything. If you get diagnosed with, say, aids and need treatment for the rest of your life, then it should be the company you were with at the time of your illness that has to paid, even if you are no longer with them.
Couple this with payment in cash for treatment, so that you can shop for the best/cheapest/whatever doctor (just as you would with car work), a mandatory disclosure of prizes and untangle health insurance from your employer and the system should be much more manageable.
Unless you're rich, you either die from lack of treatment, or declare bankruptcy and let the rest of us pay for your treatment. Neither option is particularly good for any of us.
That bankruptcy is not a magic free moment - it simply means someone else pays. Depending on the case, this might be the state through medicare/medicaid, it might be the health care provider, or it might be third party creditors.
Eventually, though, those defaults are all factored into operating costs of hospitals, the government, banks and so on - meaning you and I pay for them.
So, in the old system, we were all forced to pay for health coverage, whether we liked it or not. In the new system, we're all forced to pay for health coverage, whether we like it or not. ACA is explicit and, with extreme certainty, cheaper, since it expands preventative care on a systemic level.
But, of course, since people didn't realize they were paying for it previously, they now throw fits because the cost is made explicit.
But, as with many things, the politics around this issue is all about feels over reals.
Which, of course, is the most expensive way to go. You have people who can't pay visiting the emergency room for an ear infection or the flu. And that cost gets passed on to everyone else, which is why that single Tylenol tablet in your hospital room costs $10.
Are you even remotely aware of what something like that would typically cost?
Most people develop many pre-existing conditions as they get older. By the time you're 70 you'll have 5 different insurance companies all treating different conditions that you developed at various times in your life.
Not to mention what happens when companies go out of business. This plan isn't workable at all.
American's don't follow the actual machinations of the senate much so it's not "politically unpopular" to do this. We think electing a President every 4 years who's a radical departure from what we had before will fix all our problems and prevent us from actually having to pay attention to the details.
They can remove funding for subsidies through budget reconciliation, and let the system collapse on its own, but they don't have the votes to overcome the filibusterer they'd get if they tried to remove those protections directly.
1 of 2 things will likely happen.
1. They will repeal and delay. Meaning they will remove funding through reconciliation, but delay implementation until 2020. Then depending on what happens in 2018 who knows what might happen. This is the bad option because it could cause the collapses of the individual market even before it takes effect.
2. They will repeal and replace. Most likely they will replace it with the new Health and Human Services Secretary's plan to keep the preexisting conditions protection plan, as long as you maintain coverage. If you don't maintain coverage you'll go into a high risk pool with higher rates until you maintain coverage for 18 months.
Plan 2 is very similar to what we currently have, but it replaces the punishment for not maintain coverage with higher premiums instead of a tax penalty.
What they should do is to increase the tax penalty to force more people into the pool and simultaneously add a public option, but that's not going to happen.
That's a repeal of the pre-existing condition protection, because it goes back to how pre-existing conditions worked pre-ACA (HIPAA -- remember the "P" is for "Portability", not "Privacy" -- guarantees you can avoid denial of pre-existing conditions so long as you maintain coverage continuously or with no break longer than 63 days).
For the most part, the insurance companies are huge, and they operate nationally already. There's really not any economies of scale that are going to produce direct savings. The savings come by slashing everyones coverage.
Going to the doctor for an annual physical is not something that should be insured. It's a known cost. You, as the individual, should pay that out of pocket, or get another extended coverage policy or rider to covert that. It's like my auto insurance paying for oil changes.
As a result, our costs are too high.
A health disaster is several orders of magnitude more expensive than an automotive disaster, and you can't just total out a human being and pick up a new one at the local dealership if it's too expensive.
Preventative maintenance is a money saver long term.
https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/re-thinking-the-annual-phys...
But that plan was only available to healthy people without any pre-existing conditions.
Now, the $780 version of that plan is available to everyone.
You are a healthy person who could get healthcare before and still can for roughly the same price. The ACA wasn't meant to change things much for you: it was meant to increase coverage. Now people who are older or who have a chronic condition or a bad family history can get the same health insurance as you. That's what your tax dollars are paying-for.
> Now, the $780 version of that plan is available to everyone
But you're making a political statement that the government should ensure sick people should have access to health care (which is fine, e.g., I support welfare). It's just odd that you think this program should be paid for primarily by middle class Americans, unlike most other government safety nets which come from taxes which mostly target higher income individuals.
The ACA lowered the costs of people with insurance by reducing the pool of people without insurance adn thus the free rider costs. Free markets however continued to raise prices just like they have for the last 30 years. http://www.motherjones.com/files/blog_premium_growth_2014.jp...
HSA require a deductible of at least $1,300 for one person, so people have starting calling that a 'high' deductible from 2003 or so.
Before ACA you could by health insurance with a 15,000$ deductible as an individual. After, ACA the individual out of pocket maximum is $7,150 per year for an individual. So, now legally the maximum is below the old pre HSA threshold for 'high' deductible.
It is certainly insane to expect people who are incapable of paying for their own health care to be capable of paying for their own health care. But the health insurance market is not there for people who are incapable of paying for their own health care.
They need an effective government and socialized medicine. Charity is not a workable solution.
> It is certainly insane to expect people who are incapable of paying for their own health care to be capable of paying for their own health care. But the health insurance market is not there for people who are incapable of paying for their own health care.
Sure it is, that's exactly why it's there, hence the subsidies. It's a shitty system, better than it was, but still crap that needs to be replaced with socialized medicine.
Whether the charity comes through government or private organizations is not relevant to my point. The point is that they need someone else to pay for it, and not via a normal market transaction.
>Sure it is, that's exactly why it's there, hence the subsidies.
Allow me to rephrase: The health insurance market is not there to ensure everyone is able to afford to pay for their own health care needs. It is not broken because some people are not able to afford to participate in it. That is not its purpose. Judging it to be 'broken' or 'insane' because it doesn't do something that it's not intended to do is ridiculous.
The HSA-tied minimum was the old threshold for "high-deductible" since the HSA/HDHP pairing was created, which was several years before Obama was elected.
This also added a lot of confusion as what was considered normal was suddenly called high.
It's not 'people', it's the government, for what that's worth.
https://www.irs.gov/publications/p969/ar02.html#en_US_2015_p...
That depends on how you define "high deductible".
For example, let's start at https://secure.marylandhealthconnection.gov/AHCT/LoadExplore... then click "Get an Estimate". Put in a family of 3, ages 63, 61, 21, no pregnancies, no dental. Income $100k. You get a list of 21 plans. The very first one on the list has a $12,400 deductible and a $13,100 out of pocket max.
In fact, there is not a single option on this list with an annual out of pocket max below $9000.
Granted, these are family plans. Your cited number is for an individual; the number is $14,300 for a family. But note that there are plans on this list that have out of pocket maximums larger than $14,300 (e.g. "BluePreferred PPO HSA Bronze $6,550" has a $26,200 out-of-pocket max). How to reconcile that with your link, I don't know: the theory says they should not exist, but experiment says they do.
Note that I picked on Maryland because they allow you to get this data without creating an account.
In any case, most of the plans on this list would have been considered "high deductible" before the advent of the ACA.
Anyway, what's the definition of "high deductible"? The standard definition used for HSAs is $1300 for an individual or $2600 for a family, which is almost hilariously low in today's marketplace. And the maxium out-of-pocket max for HSAs is actually _lower_ than the overall caps. I have no idea how that $26,200 out-of-pocket plan is "HSA-qualified", as it's claimed to be....
> The ACA lowered the costs of people with insurance by reducing the pool of people without insurance.
That's not true. The ACA raised the costs of people with insurance by pooling them together with people who used to be uninsurable because their estimated care cost so much. This effect completely dominated the effect of adding healthy people to the pool. One reason for that is that for healthy people paying the penalties is way cheaper than actually getting insurance, so a lot of them stayed uninsured, but even that is not the full story. The main upshot is that caring for some people is _really_ expensive and the cost has to come out somewhere.
We can proceed to an argument about whether the tradeoffs were worth it, of course, whether there were other ways of achieving the laudable goal of getting rid of the preexisting condition problem, etc. But let's not pretend that the reason prices went up is just "gouging". Prices went up to a large extent because the risk structure of the insured pool skewed towards more risk.
Now there is certainly _some_ gouging going on, largely abetted by the restrictions on interstate sale of health insurance, which leads many states to have a very small number of companies providing insurance. For the Maryland case above, there are precisely 3 companies represented in the list. And only one of those companies offers PPOs. Which is why the price of the PPOs in Maryland about doubled in the last two years: no competition, why not? This is hardly a "free market" behavior, though; it's a highly regulated, in a dumb way, market, that encourages monopolist behavior. Which is what we get.
The cost to collect and the collection rates themselves are abysmal and the increase in deductibles has amplified the problem to the point that many hospitals are closing due to patients' inability to pay their bills.
Consider the percent of Americans who don't have ready access to $5000 (or even $500) for an unexpected medical event that causes them to hit their deductible. I work in patient payment technology and this is an all too common situation that providers are forced to accommodate.
So yea, for a tiny slice of the population ACA did make things worse, but frankly the tiny minority that where negatively affected don't really care about the new premiums either. Because, for most families having a 30k deductible is approximately the same thing as not having insurance.
PS: The ACA allowed some people without insurance because of health issues to get insurance. But, it also added a lot of young healthy people that would not have had insurance. The net gains and losses depended significantly on age. https://www.valuepenguin.com/how-age-affects-health-insuranc... So, people looking back on cheap insurance also look back when they where younger. New York and Vermont do not permit any use of age as a factor when determining health insurance rates, so younger workers do significantly subsidize older workers. Masschusetts limits cost increases to 2x so there is a significant subsidy.
For my hypothetical family with the ages I listed, insurance cost about doubled in the last two years in the state of Maryland for an equivalent (PPO) plan. Deductibles also rose significantly. I know a specific family like that, and they are _very_ unhappy about it.
> but frankly the tiny minority that where negatively affected don't really care about the new premiums either
Really? You think people don't care about $25k/year in premiums instead of $12k/year in premiums?
What makes you think this is a tiny minority? What I listed is a basic baby boomer family with one child still in college.
> The net gains and losses depended significantly on age.
Sure. I'm aware of all that. The upshot of the ACA is that people with preexisting conditions are _much_ better off (which is good), but people who are relatively healthy, independent of age, are generally worse off. This is almost a tautology, of course.
I should note that the price cited at your link is way too low for the states I know of, in the "64" age range, assuming you want a PPO. For an HMO, it's perhaps doable.
HSAs are from 2003 and it's overloading a reasonable definition with a new a silly one. You can see people in the mid 90's talking about high deductible and meaning something very different. ACA also capped out of pocket so you need to compare everything about a plan not just it's deductible.
PS: Find me a family plan with a 50k deductible under ACA. They used to exist.
We may be violently agreeing here. ;)
The limits are more sane than they used to be, but a lot of people that are getting subsidies aren't going to have an easy time coming up with $10,000 more in a given year. It's high enough.
And the cost is being borne by everyone else.The art of economics consists in looking not merely at the immediate but at the longer effects of any act or policy; it consists in tracing the consequences of that policy not merely for one group but for all groups.
I do not understand why the US can't join most of the western world in instituting single-payer public healthcare. It would be a huge boon for small business and startups, who would no longer have to factor in medical benefits into their compensation structure and whose owners would no longer have to risk being uninsured for an extended period when they start the business.
Moreover, it's the morally right thing to do. It's shameful that the world's premier economic superpower does such a poor job of looking after its most vulnerable citizens.
Until and unless we can get people to examine the facts, this will continue.
http://www.gallup.com/poll/191504/majority-support-idea-fed-...
Opposition comes from the wealthy, whose taxes would go up, and insurance company execs (and employees) since it keeps them in business.
Maybe we could, I dunno, create a government run health care system to show everyone just how super-awesome healthcare can be when DC runs it. We need a demographic... hummm, how about retired military? We'll create a healthcare system for ex-military and their families, show everyone how well these things work, and then the public will be convinced that... oh, wait!
/sarcasm
So, no, you can't just walk into a hospital and get the same care you would if you actually had insurance, and then just stiff them with the bill later.
People without insurance don't go to hospitals. They don't go to doctors for routine checkups. They don't go to doctors to deal with chronic conditions. They go to ERs because they can't afford healthcare, but they know that the hospitals can afford their emergencies.
the hospitals can afford their emergencies
For example, Kaiser's huge new Santa Clara (CA) complex kept its ER from opening until the very day they closed the ER at the prior site on Kiely. There are fewer ERs in the San Jose area than there were 200,000 people ago.
> [...]
>this same plan today is $780 a month without subsidies
The problem with your comment is that your prices are very exact but the consumed goods (insurances) are described only vaguely.
The country I live in, introduced obligatory health insurance 1996. The first proposition by our Democratic Party goes back to 1960. After 30 years of intense political fight we now have a system that is supported by all of the parties. So I think our system is as balanced as it gets. Plus we have a highly competitive system between insurence companies, and you are allowed to switch the insurance company every year, which then is done by lot of people.
The absolute most important thing is a rock-solid legal description of the minimun that every insurance company has to deliver.
Here are the + and - after 10 years of practical experience with obligatory healthcare:
+ High competition, disciplines insurance companies to work efficiently, and allows new, small and innovative companies to enter the market.
+ It's a pretty fair non-discriminatory system, nationwide and across all insurance companies
+ Simple system once it is established
+ Vulnerable persons are well protected.
+ The common health of the people is rising.
- The costs are rising every year because the is no direct interest in keeping the costs down
- The insurance companies get more powerful every year due intense lobbying, this not in our interest.
- There is explosion of special health services, very expensive treatments, rising salaries in the health economy
TLDR: Obligatory healthcare is good and you live longer. But it comes with a price.
I don't see how Republicans could not throw out the good parts. When you boil it down, the good parts of the ACA are the requirement to cover pre-existing conditions, and the individual mandate. The former is what's needed to ensure people aren't completely fucked over at the slightest opportunity, and the latter is needed to avoid destroying the insurance industry in the presence of the former. Republicans appear to be fundamentally opposed to both of those. Without them, what's left?
- a cap on profits on insurance companies, enforcing that a certain amount of revenue is going towards client coverage
- Allowing people up to the age of 26 to stay on their parents plan
There's a couple other bits like this as well.
Those private plans you researched had crap coverage compared to the standards that the ACA set for all health insurance.
By raising the standard, premiums have gone up on some private plans and overall healthcare costs have been reduced for all Americans.
Costs have gone way up; they've just re-arranged where the money comes from, and punish you for not putting more money into the system.
Ensuring everyone is covered by making it illegal to not be covered is not an acceptable solution.
http://obamacarefacts.com/health-insurance/deductible/
> The maximum deductible is equal to the maximum-out-of-pocket limit each year ($7,150 for an individual and $14,300 for a family for 2017).
That's the theory. As I noted in https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13393287 experiment suggests otherwise for the out-of-pocket limit, at least....
https://content.carefirst.com/sbc/APHMMN5DRXCMMN5MN012017.pd...
The explanation is "it's a typo".
Medical and Prescription Drug combined:
$6,550 individual/$13,100 family for In-Network Providers;
$13,100 individual/$26,200 family for Out-of-Network Providers.
Eliminating networks is certainly something the US should do if it wants to do more than pretend that people have good access to healthcare.
But the out-of-network deductible can still apply, as far as I can tell. So can the out-of-network out-of-pocket maximum.
You've also confused deductible with out of pocket in your original post, on top of rounding up by 15%.
Maximum out of pocket for a family on an ACA bronze plan is $14,300, including drug costs.
So it works as a totality but not in pieces
> Sure it had more bells and whistles, but I didn't want nor need them.
Like FREE preventative care. That's not a bell and whistle. That's worth more than your $20/month right there. Go to the doctor already.
And more importantly, that premium is identical regardless of what condition you were in. Without ACA, if you had cancer, you would die and/or be financially ruined. Worse yet, if you just had something like depression, or high blood pressure, or diabetes, then you'd be screwed out getting affordable insurance even in the event you got cancer or something unrelated but deadly.
My taxes, and everyone else's taxes go to pay this $500 dollar difference. The Federal government didn't some how magically create the gap funds. They have to increase taxes through fines and other sources to pay this.
They've effectively hidden these costs for the subsidized individuals. I'm not paying $780 per month with a large refund at the end of the year. I'm paying a few hundred. Most people don't think about the revenue impact this has on the country. We now have to fund these subsidies. We now remove even more money from people that could have go into stocks, local economies, or services.
The plan should be $280. That's it. Not $280 + subsidies. Just $280.
Maybe, maybe not. Here's a case of a death that cost $250k for want of a $80 tooth extraction: http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/02...
We were already paying for uninsured folks via bankruptcies etc.
It didn't "cost" $250,000. That's the sticker price of what they billed for the services, but that's not what they expected to be paid by insurance. That's a crucial distinction.
Just as you don't pay sticker price for a new car, the insurance company doesn't pay what the provider bills them for; they pay some agreed-upon rate, which is specified as a multiple of what Medicare pays.
> We were already paying for uninsured folks via bankruptcies etc.
Not exactly. Contrary to public misconception, it's well known in the medical world that preventive care is not cheaper in the long-run. (It generally results in better care, but not always, and it always results in greater utilization either way, so the end result is more expensive).
You can make the argument in favor of routine and preventive care on the grounds that it's the right thing to do, medically or morally. But it does result in greater costs overall, and that still has to be paid for.
But it didn't and doesn't provide care. It provides free or low-cost health care insurance to people that couldn't afford the insurance. They still have to pay for their actual health care with high, up front deductibles. Which many probably still can't afford. But the insurance companies are running to the bank with the mandated policy coverage and flow of federal tax dollars (via subsidies).
Do you have evidence that the government is the main cause of the increase of the price of the plan? It could have merely been the companies using the ACA as an excuse to raise prices.
Second, I can't figure out what your insurance was that was only $250 before the ACA. The only people I know who pay that little were on catastrophic plans. Insurance for me in NY state as a healthy (I was never without insurance so the kidney donation didn't count against me) single male in my 30s on a private insurer was creeping up to nearly $10,000 a year for complete coverage under an HMO like I used to get when I worked for a Fortune 500. Under the ACA, I pay half that for similar coverage.
I was born and raised in a single payer country where healthcare is free (or close to it) and we are seriously considering a move back there. If we lose our jobs here in the US we would be screwed due to my wife's ongoing mental health needs.
I ended up taking a job at a start-up when I turned 30 because I figured at 30 I should probably start going to the doctor more often and it was the only way I could afford health insurance.
I was finally able to go back to freelance a little over a year ago because a decent plan only cost about $700 total per month for both me AND my wife, and She has pre-existing conditions, which is to say she had gone even longer without insurance before we'd met. I was merely hedging bets according to my age. She actually needs it.
Of course, BCBS-IL keep cancelling our plans as is their apparent loophole to raise rates. Because even though the non-profit had a surplus of 14B in early 2016, the absolutely perfect plan we were on wasn't making enough money for them, so they killed it. That's twice in a row, so we switched to Cigna this year, which I don't assume will be much better.
It's expensive,. They're all expensive, whether I use the marketplace or not. But they're nowhere near as expensive as they were four years ago. Especially for my wife who literally could not be insured before the ACA.
Like, I don't have mental issues so I don't need the mental health parts. I don't have cancer so I don't need the cancer coverage.
Previous to the ACA people would buy "health insurance" with a deductible so high they realistically couldn't use it anyway. I'm talking working class people with $10k deductibles and $2000 in actual savings. And they were freely sending insurance companies $100-200/month knowing there is no way they could actually use it.
I talked to the CEO of a small rural non-profit hospital and asked if ACA had helped since they traditionally wrote off a lot of the care they provided. I figured that everyone being required to have insurance would really help them stay afloat.
She said it actually hurt them because they had an influx of people coming in with subsidized insurance that never paid any portion of the deductible. So the hospital was now struggling even worse than before because they were writing off more than previously.
For me, this was a counter-intuitive result of ACA that I hadn't expected.
If the patient doesn't pay the deductible, does the insurance company not pay anything at all?
My assumption would be that the insurance company has to pay, and then has to work out the deductible payment with the patient. What's the point of asking for an insurance card if the patient can simply not pay anyways?
I fail to see how the amount uncollected could go up from this interaction. Before, uninsured people would have to pay full price (hospitals tend to charge uninsured people more), now they only have to pay a deductible...
Though chances are any time the uninsured rate goes down, the default rates of insured people will go up. Newer insured people are less likely to have their finances intact after all. So anything that lowers the uninsured rate will cause this issue I suppose
Maybe new healthcare revisions should offer FDIC-style insurance for deductibles for hospitals. Wouldn't want people refused from hospitals despite having insurance.
As a sidebar, it's awesome when you have a situation as described, and then never go to the doctor again for the rest of the year, and so get no cost reductions on anything, despite paying out-of-pocket for the services you did use, plus whatever your premiums are.
I understand that this saves people who go way over, but if the deductible is $2500, what's to stop a $25000 operation from becoming a $35000 one?
There's the hospital-insurance relation but given how flexible hospitals end up being on pricing it sure doesn't feel like enough
Insurance, as a product, was highly customizable. You could get riders and other policies to cover various risks. You see this all the time with fleet insurance. Health insurance use to be the same.
The ACA set a floor on the offerings. If you don't those features, you can get a non ACA approved plan. You then have to pay the tax penalty. Now the penalty is an oddity. There is no lean. The government removes from your refund $X until you either pay the penalty or have no refund.
I looked at such a plan. Best I found was $438. Assuming an income of > $100,000 (I thought that 2017 insurance rates were set using 2016 actual income, I was wrong), the penalty was north of $3.5k total for my wife and I. This made the ACA plan cheaper since I didn't have to worry about filing quarterly estimates since I always have a refund (I'm giving a price to the time and effort required to file).
So the subsidies make the ACA plan cheaper that the non-ACA plan. I went with that. The question I pose to society is "Should we require government, funded through taxes, handout to make medical costs affordable?"
I don't buy that "I won't ever use" thing. People change their minds, and sometimes you're not capable or competent to decide for yourself.
> People change their minds, and sometimes you're not capable or competent to decide for yourself.
This means one of two things. 1st, I should be able to upgrade my policy or pickup a secondary one. 2nd, my family will have to live with the results of my earlier decision to not include mental health in my coverage. Decisions have consequences. The government shouldn't force me to pickup coverage just because they think it might be a bad decision to forgo it.
So, one of a few things will happen. You may forego treatment and recover, in which case great. You may forego treatment and remain ill, meaning we all lose out due to the loss of a productive member of society. (Or, worse, you hurt a bunch of people.) You may seek treatment and be able to afford it, in which case great. Or you may seek treatment and be unable to afford it, meaning the rest of us get to pay for it for you.
That last one in particular is why we like to force people to have insurance. It's basically the same as forcing you to have liability insurance for your car. You can end up costing others a bunch of money, so we want to make sure you're able to pay it back.
Decisions have consequences. So long as the consequences remain confined to the person making the decision, I don't care much. But once they start impacting others, there's trouble.
You do a disservice by calling everything you don't agree with cadillac coverage. Clearly you've never had it.
You must be wonderful to have as a family member.
Mother: Hey, crazy cousin virmundi is coming to stay with you because he does not have mental health insurance and there is no government social safety net!
Me: Uh, what!?
Mother: Can you clear the guns and knives out of your house?
Me: Uh, what!?
You are ignorant and heartless.
In the worst and most expensive cases, patients do not even have a choice.
And your subtext is completely clear here.
No, you should not get to pick and choose what conditions are worthy of treatment because you don't have them and don't think they are legitimate, and therefore make coverage more expensive or unobtainable for others.
I thought brain tumors were for old people and people who didn't take care of themselves. If you asked me at the time I got the tumor my odds of a brain tumor were zero.
It's not a "personal choice" to get sick. You can only prevent illness to an extent.
>Why should I be forced to purchase something I have no intention of using?
I don't intend to ever use the liability coverage I purchase. In fact, I hope I never have to use it. I don't mind I have to purchase it though because it makes society better off as a whole. I would hope if someone caused me injury they would be insured just the same.
I find your attitude extremely disturbing.
And yes mild to moderate depression can often be treated on your own with lifestyle changes. I'm glad that worked for you (honestly) but not all mental health issues are mild depression.
From what I've seen in my volunteer work I doubt you had severe depression,as rarely can severe depression be treated soley with diet and prayer (unless substance abuse was the underlining cause). Let me ask you, were you able to sleep? Eat? Get out of bed? Shower? Dress yourself? Go to work? Leave the house? Brush your teeth? Get through the day? If so your depression was mild to moderate.
Not that dietary change and prayer aren't useful in treating depression, they absolutely are! Depending on the patient we would encourage both as part of recovery. It's just very few severely depressed patients are able to "pull themselves up by their own bootstraps."
I don't blame you there, it's probably a wise decision. I don't think I would ever want to have that listed in my medical records, for fear that it would be used against me in some circumstance down the road.
A healthcare plan where you get dumped the second you have a preexisting condition removes the de-risking benefit of insurance. The only benefit then left is the negotiating leverage of an insurance company able to pay $50k for a surgery that would out of pocket be $100k, lower ambulance bills, etc.
[0] http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/new-peak-us-health-care-...
Similarly, if you want to avoid the problem of expensive drugs that sell for significantly less in Canada, legally require Big Pharma to sell in the US for the lowest 'negotiated' price among all the national healthcare systems.
Premiums in states which refused federal money to expand Medicaid generally rose much, much more than states (like CA) which did not[1].
Cynically, this was likely a designed play by Republicans to kneecap the effectiveness of the ACA by skewing the risk pool towards the elderly (who require more medical care, in general).
[1] https://www.consumeraffairs.com/news/health-insurance-indust...
In the linked article most of their profit would be coming from the large group market. The individual exchange is a separate segment and where they would be suffering those loses. So the desire to not remain in an unprofitable segment is not really negated by being profitable in a completely different segment.
It's a second-order effect; there was minimal cost control in the ACA, and plenty of room for companies to raise their prices. In a lot of ways, it was a sweetheart deal to insurance companies: they had essentially a mandate for people to buy their insurance, demand was through the roof, so they could charge more.
My evidence is that the premiums for my insurance went up even before ACA passed just in anticipation. That is exactly what the health insurance representative told us.
It was pretty clear why it happened. After ACA passed it kept going up a higher rate for us than in previous years (I have data for 3 years before).
> What evidence is there that the government itself doubled the price of the plan? The government doesn't collect the money, and it certainly goes somewhere...
Isn't it a bit disingenuous to suggest that the increase in health insurance is unrelated to legislation regulating health insurance. Or to put it another way is there evidence that government regulation didn't affect the prices and something else did?
http://blogs-images.forbes.com/mikepatton/files/2015/06/Heal...
Now, if one were to claim that the government failed to do anything that had the effect of reducing the cost of health care or health insurance, then I would completely agree.
For example, there is nothing to prevent someone from signing up for insurance, having some expensive medical procedures performed, and subsequently dropping the insurance. I have personally heard reports from insurance agencies that some people do in fact do this. And I can't say I'm surprised, either; even after factoring in the tax penalties, it's probably a completely economically rational thing to do in a lot of cases.
https://www.cms.gov/CCIIO/Programs-and-Initiatives/Health-In...
But there aren't any real cost controls on providers, drug companies, medical device companies, and other suppliers.
That's not a cost control. That's a price inflater!
If the only way for them to make more money is to have the price of things go up, what do you expect they're going to be in favor of? In a perfect world (from the perspective of the insurance company), everything from premiums to procedures goes up X% so that their profits go up X%.
That's a seriously messed up system and may be the most egregious part of the entire ACA.
That's what I said.
Oh yeah? Where do they get their money from?
The Senate has already voted to remove provisions that your praise in your post...
From the NYT: "Senate Republicans took their first major step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, approving a budget blueprint that would allow them to (gut the health care law) without the threat of a Democratic filibuster."
So take out the editorial "gut the healthcare law" and replace with "repeal and replace" and you have a clear reporting of what actually happened.
Two paragraphs down the actual non-editorialized reporting states the real truth; "The action by the Senate is essentially procedural"
Here's one: http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/08/politics/obama-vetoes-obamacar...
Now that the vote counts just see what actually happens.
The GOP has been talking about repeal for year(s) now and has nothing to show for a replacement plan. Meanwhile, as part of the resolution passed, they took aim at specific provisions that, again, were things praised in the grandparent comment.
In case you're not familiar with the details -- the cost sharing subsidies are payments which reduce co-pays and deductibles for low-income subscribers. These are a step beyond the subsidies, this doesn't reduce the premiums, but rather siginificantly reduces out-of-pocket expenses. The law is written in a way which requires insurers to grant these cost reductions to low income subscribers, regardless of whether the funds to reimburse the insurers are actually appropriated by Congress and paid out to the insurance companies. In other words, every year if the money isn't voted in to fund it, the ACA would immediately collapse because companies would be allowed to flea the marketplaces mid-year, and they certainly would, because they would be facing additional billions of losses due to the now unfunded discounts to low-income subscribers.
To work around this fatal flaw in ACA (one of many) Obama has been using executive orders to "appropriate" the money to pay the subsidies. This is of course an obvious violation of separation of powers (power of the purse is for Congress alone). And the House took the incredible step of suing the Executive branch, and they won. The ruling in the Federal Circuit court would immediately end the $9 billion of cost-sharing payments which Obama has been ordering the DHHS to make to insurance companues... was stayed upon appeal to the Supreme Court. If Trump decides to drop the appeal on January 21st, the payments cease, and ACA self destructs.
So, no, the Senate didn't vote to repeal anything, nor would they have to if anyone wanted to watch the ACA crash and burn. Of course very few elected representatives actually want to see a lot of very needy people lose their health insurance mid-year, as much as they didn't cause this dumpster fire, they will need to try to put it out. So we're likely to see more votes to prop up the failing ACA over the coming months until the replacement can be made ready.
You don't want them now but you might want or need them later.
> The ACA helped many people. It helped people under 26. It helped people with pre-existing conditions. It helped give free or low-cost health care to people that couldn't afford it because now the government is picking up the lion's share of the tab.
There are a few important things it did that you missed. It ended lifetime maximum caps and it capped the difference in what you can charge the based on age to 3x. That last one in particular is greatly under appreciated. Yes, the young are now paying more than before but they will also pay less than otherwise when they get older. Everyone gets older so everyone eventually benefits from it.
> I think they will look at the industrial recommendations such as expanding risk pools across states
Nothing prevented them from passing this since they were in control of Congress. My guess is this is much harder to accomplish than it sounds.
Can you provide any proof of that? According to Obama, an average insurance will be as affordable as a cellphone bill. Perhaps your plan had some perks in it, no?
Also there was a lot of fake stories about people getting tripled their insurance cost, all have been pretty much debunked as not real. Even Harry Reed was mentioning that in his speech.
For those that don't know, in an hmo, you have to go see your gp for a referral for everything. In grown tonail, go to gp when you know he will refer you to a podiatrist. With a ppo, you can go directly to the specialist. But ppo under aca are the "premium" plans.
I personally prefer HSA backed plans since I have a real asset. We've saved heavily over the years. Now I can't really do that. I think there is only one such program in Florida. It was a high premium and high deductible.
Anyone worried about house fires could simply wait and, if they did have a house fire, sign up for my insurance after the fact.
This is why pre-existing conditions are "special" - they are fundamentally incompatible with a free market insurance system. And it is, partially, why American insurance was cheaper previously - insurance companies could simply deny expensive customers and let them die to keep premiums low for the healthier subset of the population they covered.
Republicans were elected to get rid of the "bad part" of ACA - mainly the individual mandate. Saying you want to get rid of that is the exact same thing as saying you want to re-introduce pre-existing conditions, they go hand-in-hand.
Either we deny coverage to those that are already ill, or we force everyone to have insurance (ACA, single payer, public option, whatever).
I can't avoid buying "invasion insurance" by not paying for the military. I can't avoid buying "transportation insurance" by not paying for roads. Why is paying for health care any different?
If anything socializing health care costs makes more sense than transportation infrastructure, because the needs are so unpredictable and beyond the individual's control and the costs so potentially huge.
If you want everyone to pay something, we (as you pointed out) have something for that, it's called taxes. And that's what pays for your other "insurance" examples. (And don't bring up auto insurance. I don't have to have it, I can choose to not own a car.)
But by involving private companies you have creates perverse incentives that I have no sway or visibility into.
If we want to socialize health care then lets do that, but lets not introduce a private party middle man that not only disconnects the payer from the consumer but has a government mandated client base of the whole US.
I am opposed to it because it is a horrible individual rights breaking precedent.
Don't get me wrong, I'm a strong believer in single payer health care (I'm from Sweden), but in the absence of that, whether you pay the money in taxes or directly to a private end party doesn't seem that different to me. (And the US Supreme Court apparently agrees, since the mandate was upheld as constitutional.)
If it is allowed it will not stop at health insurance. Business has too active a hand in the US government as it is. How much worse will it get when they start greasing the palms to make sure they too have a required audience?
Edit: (Forgot) Yes, the supreme court upheld it. That doesn't make it right, just constitutional. If an amendment to the constitution is required, then so be it.
Seriously, it has me considering moving to another country.
The torture, indefinite detention, universal surveillance, and permanent war were insufficient on their own? It took buying healthcare?
One can decide not to buy insurance, and instead pay a penalty. The Court ruled that this penalty is a permissible tax.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dred_Scott
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plessy_v._Ferguson
Yeah, this is something I feel very strongly about in Australia. For context, we have a fairly good public healthcare system. I've been to the hospital many times (not for anything much serious) and never paid anything. It's free to have a baby in a hospital (well, apart from taxes). Private health cover, while it exits, is not a necessity.
Then, the 'Medicare Levy Surcharge' was introduced to encourage higher-income earners to take out private health cover (PHC) to supposedly reduce the strain on the public system. So now, unless I take out PHC I get hit with a $3000 fine at tax time. So I took out a $800/year junk policy which gets me basically nothing and is not something that I need.
I'm really annoyed that the government more or less forces (because regardless how I feel on the topic, it's not unreasonable for me to choose a $800 option over a $3000 option) me to hand money over to a private company for a product that I neither need or will use.
Yep, and that's the catch about politics.
The ACA could've been challenged earlier by the Republicans if it introduced a new tax to pay for itself. That would've been the natural thing to do, and the Democrats were well aware of it. Because of that Republican blockage, they had to hide that fee in the "mandate" instead. Of course the Republicans weren't dupes and sued against it, but the courts sided with the Democrats accepting that the mandate wasn't a "tax". I wish I could come up with a source (it was big news back then), but right now my google search is overloaded with another recent ACA-related budget fight :\
There were many better alternatives to the current ACA as it is, including a single-payer option. But we got the ACA (which started as a Heritage Foundation idea[1], they're a nicely conservative think tank) because that's the best the Democrats could get past the Republicans.
[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2011/10/20/how-a-c...
I agree. And what bothers me further is that I am vehemently opposed to patents, while I am forced to send a lot of my money to drug patent holders.
How does that differ, really, from an individual insurance mandate?
vs.
Mandating that I purchase a private company's services myself.
In the first case, the government uses its bargaining power (all that money) to negotiate a lower price by requesting bids and selecting a provider. In the second case, I'm a captive customer with little, if any, bargaining power. My bargaining power does indeed depend on how this second arrangement is legislated and how many providers are available to me.
This is the crux of it, but I wish people would stop calling this "insurance". While I agree that all Americans should have some degree of guaranteed healthcare, shoehorning this into the concept of "insurance" is a recipe for failure.
Insurance with pre-existing condition is just health care. You are not insuring against anything.
My guess is that if Republicans want to remove the individual mandate AND the pre-existing condition clause, they're going to have to at least allow for some grace period to allow those currently enrolled in ACA to move to another plan with the pre-existing condition clause still in place.
It would be much better to split the system into those three components: a relatively cheap insurance that you would be unlikely to ever draw on, an optional subscription service that you probably would just pay out of pocket at whatever doctor you trust at whatever price you could get and then something for those who have expensive, preexistent conditions, which is either a government scheme, charity or a required insurance that parents have to take out on their children.
There is no need to require everybody to buy an overprized service bundle.
So if you lose your job and your health coverage, insurers would be able to deny you coverage.
But if you never have a gap, then you can't be discriminated against.
Rep. Steve King said " If we guarantee people that we will - that there will be a policy issued to them regardless of them not taking the responsibility to buy insurance before they were sick, that's the equivalent of waiting for your house is on fire and then buying property and casualty insurance.
The gap solution, though, is not a great idea. If someone falls under a certain level of economic or other hard times and incurs a gap for even a very brief duration, it is in my opinion a very harsh penalty to use that as an excuse to deny them coverage. This is especially true when many families pay a large amount for existing coverage.
The only tenable solution is to force everyone to have coverage. If that's the answer, I see no better implementation than single-payer.
Hence: The actor paying for chronic care is the one incentivized to provide great preventative care, separating the two will create incentives with negative patient outcomes and cost for chronic illness.
Another less obvious issue is that by splitting healthcare payment between actors, they are weakened against an increasingly monopolistic healthcare provider market. One key reason US healthcare is expensive today is that insurers are weak vs. healthcare providers - splitting them up would further reduce their ability to negotiate better prices.
While there's some truth to the argument that US healthcare is expensive because it pays for much of the worlds medical research, there is plenty of truth to the argument that the rest of the west gets better prices because their single-payer insurance is a massively strong negotiating party fighting for good prices for patients.
There was law requiring insurers to accept you if you switched insurers without a break in coverage; just tweak that law to address common reasons for brief breaks in coverage (say, if you notify & pay either insurer to cover the "gap" within a reasonable amount of time).
This and other problems can be addressed with objective & focused solutions. No need to take over the entire health insurance industry just to fix a few systemic problems. ...and making it illegal to not have coverage isn't acceptable.
How can you possibly think that?
It's stupid to require the poor to pay for plans they don't need/want/afford, and for rich to pay for plans when they can pay their own way.
MANY people opt to pay the fine as substantially cheaper than compliance.
And it's a safe guess that the political "Left" would be screaming outrage if the "Right" were compelling people to buy private-sector products (health insurance) they didn't want or afford.
Poor people don't need health insurance? Doesn't everyone need it? If anyone didn't need it it'd be the rich.
> /want
Too bad. If we let people not have health insurance we might as well legalize suicide by the same argument.
> /afford
So people who can't afford it should just... die?
> and for rich to pay for plans when they can pay their own way.
You have to be pretty rich for health insurance to not make sense. Not just like upper middle class. If you're suddenly diagnosed with some rare disease you could easily see medical costs in the hundred thousands per year.
Likewise the rich. If you're earning millions per year, you don't need ACA-imposed "$50 co-pay" type coverage for common services totaling under $100,000/yr. (Listen to Rush Limbaugh rant about such issues: forcing him to buy ACA-approved health coverage is stupid; he could buy the hospital if need be.)
Comes down to marketplace & choice: it's my life, and my money, who are you to force me (under threat of violence from the state) to buy what you consider sufficient coverage? Let's discuss fixing systemic problems with narrowly targeted solutions, yes, but don't fine me $3000/yr for preferring to pay my own way out-of-pocket completely up to $10,000/yr.
There are the people who just are bad at organizing their life, and can't really get it together to purchase insurance.
Then there are the (cough) normal middle class people who can either write a check every month or have their employer write the check every month for them.
Then there are the people who prefer paying for things out of their pocket as they go.
The problem is that, as a civilized society, we need to make sure that the people who can't "get it together" are still insured, and the people who prefer paying out of their pocket as they go pay a fair price too.
As others have pointed out the true problems in our system revolve around medical providers price-gouging, someone who is ill and seeking medical attention is not operating within a free market due to the duress of their situation, but we still use free market principles to justify the massive profit margins of the companies that sell to ill people under duress.
I believe the only acceptable solution is a single-payer system where the government is able to set pricing limits on services - like medicare/medicaid already work. This is the only way the costs can be reasonable for the consumers of the care.
It is really interesting how the American mindset is to never look abroad to see what works and what doesn't. There's something amusingly arrogant about it. Almost as if every other country must be an absolute cesspit that could never have any lessons to offer, although I admit that other countries' universal healthcare systems have been effectively (but unfairly) demonized in U.S. political discourse.
Our system here is far from perfect and comes with it's own unique set of frustrations in terms of timely access to care, but it seems like those frustrations are nothing compared to what millions of Americans put up with.
I have anxiety even travelling to the United States for a couple weeks on occasion when it comes to healthcare. What if something happens to me? Did I buy the right travel insurance? Is there a certain process I need to follow? (Most travel insurance policies I have seen indicate that if you need medical treatment to call them first before you do anything, which seems like an odd thing to do if you're having a heart attack..) Did I fill out the insurance application forms correctly? And if I end up needing care, will the insurance company find some loophole or technicality to deny my coverage?
We also have a large contingent of people who take immense pride in voting against their own self-interest. They'll look to Canada's system and say "yeah but they wait for days to get an x-ray for a broken arm" ignoring the fact that they themselves couldn't even afford to get an x-ray. But it's worth it because even though I can't get healthcare, the people I hate can't get it either.
As shown by the most recent election, it's political suicide to imply that America isn't the single greatest nation in the world. It's even worse to suggest that we should be asking some other country for help. Those other countries are communists, and the only communist we like is Russia.
Recent experience - my daughter sprained her ankle, so went to the hospital for x-rays. I live outside the city so the doctor we saw was coincidentally our local GP. The price $0, time waited - about half an hour, this was on a Sunday night.
One thing that may be a factor here is the medical practices are run by doctors - no professional manager people which, from what I understand, seem to be in the US health system. The doctors, in general, really are people who want to make people well and thats what they do. Sure they like to make a buck and they do but not at the expense of everyone else.
If you let non medical people into the system to manage it then, I'd look closely at their motives, I suspect you'll find sometimes their motives aren't pure.
The difference with regard to healthcare is that Canadians convinced their government to provide it, while U.S. citizens convinced their employers.
This was fine for most of the century in the U.S., but towards the end and more recently leading up to the passing of ACA, all but the most zealous unions were broken up and employers were providing healthcare less and less.
Unlike the industrial, early 20th century where conditions were horrible for almost the entire working class, we now have some people who are gainfully employed with healthcare and some who are not. Consolidating these two groups to agree on how to provide healthcare for everyone is difficult, because those who "got theirs" don't see it as a problem until they lose it.
During WWII the government imposed wage controls.. but fringe benefits did not count as wages. And with a shortage in labor because of the war, employers used health insurance and other fringe benefits to attract workers.
The unions jumped onboard later.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_insurance_in_the_United...
Employer provided healthcare is an artifact of ww2 where employee compensation was practically frozen. Employers looked for other ways to create competitive compensation, and turned to healthcare.
http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=1140451...
Oh we definitely look abroad. In fact that's one of the major arguments for a single-payer system in the U.S. - such a system exists successfully in every other capitalist democracy. So why can't we make it work here?
And this looking abroad is not a tonic against bad thinking. Conservatives routinely look at health systems in other countries and decry them: long waiting lists for elective procedures, high marginal income tax rates, etc., etc. Any flaw in another system is magnified and considered a non-starter.
Obamacare was based on an older Republican plan which had been implemented by Mitt Romney in Massachusetts. But in the run-up to Obamacare conservatives hyperventilated about "death panels" and how the ACA was going to destroy the economy. None of which came to pass.
Every other OECD country ("capitalist democracy" is a problematic category) except Mexico has some form of universal coverage, but not all are single payer, several are hybrid public/private systems.
By "capitalist democracy" I simply wanted to point out that a country can have a healthy and thriving free market economy and universal coverage at the same time. (e.g., Germany, Japan, UK, and many more). It's a counterfactual to small-government conservative hyperbole, which holds that universal coverage necessarily destroys and disables a nation's economy.
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/mexico-universal-...
A problematic category? What does that even mean?
https://mises.org/blog/how-us-states-compare-foreign-countri...
Everyone understands the healthcare systems in Canada and most of Europe. There is no point mentioning it because for most of Republicans it's a non-starter. It's incredibly niece of you to think a bunch of liberals have never thought to look elsewhere, at best. At worst you wanted to just blanket insult the US.
The plan for my family last year cost over $1200 per month, and this year rose to $1400/month.
Previously, with employer-provided plans I paid at most $400/month for my family.
Not only are the costs outlandish, there are no high deductible plans available for people who are generally healthy. All of the plans, gold, silver and bronze, are geared toward heavy users or highly risk-averse users.
A healthy, disease-free family at an income level to afford $1400/month in health care costs surely ought to be able to purchase a plan that covers catastrophic scenarios and costs a lot less than $1400/month.
In the past I'd had a plan via an employer that was a high-deductible plan. It cost $350/month but I had to pay the first $10K of all costs each year. Do the math, this was a better deal even in the worst case scenario than my ACA plan.
The problem with bundling a progressive tax, a flat fee, a subsidy, and a prepayment plan into one "price" is that it is impossible to tell which dollars apply to what.
I'd much rather have my actual taxes go up a small bit than pay an income-based penalty in my healthcare price.
I'd also much rather self-insure the first $15-20K of risk each year in exchange for a much smaller payment.
One other detail. Nearly all the plans by all the providers are essentially identical. The cheapest bronze plan I could have found was over $900/month! That's for a pretty abysmal level of coverage of most things compared to any other employer provided plan I've ever had.
We already have a progressive tax, but let's add an individual mandate, tax credits that phase out at 400% FPL, and cost sharing subsidies which phase out after 250% of FPL.
The maximum value of the tax credits for your family would be nearly the full cost of the premiums at 133% FPL, let's say $12,000. Then on top of that the cost sharing reductions would reduce your out-of-pocket maximum -- which if you're truly unlucky could run your family another $14,300 -- to a maximum of $4,500, so that's worth potentially another $10k.
What this means is ACA is a $12,000 - $22,000 tax on your family depending on your health care utilization, as income rises from 133% - 400% FPL.
For a family of 4 the 133% FPL = $32,250 and 400% = $97,000. So as you make that extra $64,750, in addition to all the other taxes you are paying, you are also phasing in $12,000 - $22,000 of increased payments for the same exact health care. Now that is one hell of a tax.
So while you and your spouse are working your asses off to earn $150k, you can look back and appreciate how $10k went to the town, $10k to the state, $30k to the Fed and ~$15k to the SSA. So it's really just the cherry you're being charged an extra $15k for insurance, come on, you can afford it!
I won't mention all the other subsidies you lose out on for being a productive member of society. Because when you realize the real tax rate approaches 100% on the first $97,000 it's a bit of a buzz kill.
Why wouldn't they, customers are insulated from the sticker price but can't really complain because high priced health "insurance" is required.
It's just a coincidence that Mylan took any flak for its abuse of the system. Many other pharmaceuticals are increasing in price way out of proportion to inflation, and way out of step with reality since the R&D costs are all borne before product launch.
That's just Not Even Wrong.
Your health insurance premium is not a "tax". You're getting health insurance. Moreover, not getting a subsidy for your health insurance is also not a tax. You can only use that logic when the tax credit is offsetting another tax. Which it isn't. It's offsetting your health insurance bill.
If, instead, you're trying to claim that every bit of increase in health insurance costs since the ACA is a "tax", that's maybe a bit more defensible, but still Wrong. Health insurance costs have been skyrocketing for decades. The ACA has probably slowed down that trend.
Finally, if you're just complaining that you're healthy but you have to pay for health insurance now...take a walk, please. Eventually, we all get sick. Health insurance only works if healthy people foot the bill of the sick people. That's how insurance works.
It's called "Effective Marginal Tax Rate" if you want to Google it.
From the CBO; "The effective marginal tax rate (for brevity, hereafter referred to as the marginal tax rate) is the percentage of an additional dollar of earnings that is unavailable to an individual because it is paid in taxes or offset by reduced benefits from government programs."
I mean, it seems almost ridiculous to say that buying health insurance & health care is a tax, but when the government is paying over a trillion dollars a year to buy health care for everyone except those who are too young or earning too much money, that's exactly what it's become.
And I'm definitely not complaining that healthy people should not have to pay for health insurance. In fact the healthiest 50 percent of people who pay for health insurance use only 3.5 percent of services, it's what allows the entire system to work!
Being required to pay for a service doesn't make that service a tax. The only thing about the ACA that has been characterized as a tax is the penalty you pay if you don't buy insurance.
The difference between your risk-adjusted premiums (based on your lifetime expected payouts + margin and overhead) and the amount that you actually pay in premiums can best be described as a "tax", because if it is positive, that money is directly going towards subsidizing someone else's premiums, and it is mandated by the government.
You can make the argument that it's the right thing to do because it allows people to purchase insurance that they otherwise would be unable to afford, based on their expected risk level (ie, past health) and their current income, but it's important to understand that that's not the way insurance itself works. The insurance is simply being bundled together with that tax, so you only see the one price at the end, instead of having it broken down and itemized.
The idea is self-insuring $15-20k is absurd for most people, and most people who buy insurance on the exchanges will have government subsidized coverage.
If you want to argue the government should subsidize more of the cost of this care, I'm all ears. But I don't think we should dismantle the system because it doesn't benefit your precise set of preferences.
Around $200 per month. The risk pool aspect would be true if the risk were the dominant factor in the price, which I think it isn't.
> The idea is self-insuring $15-20k is absurd for most people
People who can afford $1400/month even if no healthcare is used? I'd much rather save the money and if someone in my household has a catastrophic scenario put it on a credit card or spend the next <12 months on a payment plan of $1000/month.
> subsidize more of the cost of this care
The key word in that sentence is this. What care are we talking about? The ACA plans cost a minimum of $900/month even if I use no care at all (and that's for the plan with very high co-pays, etc.).
I've been on an ACA plan for the past two benefit years, and the plans keep getting much more expensive and offering worse coverage. The question is, why is this happening? And why is it that on the so-called "marketplace" there is not a high deductible plan that had been available via non-ACA plans via employers?
I think the answer is that it is far from an actual marketplace. There must be some incentive for providers not to offer high deductible plans or actual risk-based plans.
A risk pool is a way of packaging a lot of people into one financial model, but the larger and more heterogeneous the group, the more the prices should reflect actuarial reality. The exact opposite is the case.
Considering that so much money and research has gone into building the healthcare.gov website, why can't I simply adjust sliders to optimize the plan the same way I book a flight? I'd like to slide the monthly premium slider to the bottom, slide the maximum out-of-pocket to about 15x the mid-high premium price, adjust the "worst case event" slider to about $20K and (hopefully) find a plan for a few hundred dollars a month, which I know exists in the actual market because I had it a few years ago! If anything, a larger risk pool should have allowed insurers to offer plans that strongly discourage adverse selection (such as high deductible plans) and reflect the actual risk of cost incurred to the insurer.
The plans on healthcare.gov not only fail to offer this, but the wording, the pricing examples, and fine print is all out of some sort of bureaucratic nightmare scenario. I actually had a physician and a lawyer sit with me to try to understand the fine print and the likely cost of a few scenarios other than pregnancy and diabetes (which are shown), and we sat there confused for several hours.
I'd like to see our president sit before the nation sharing his desktop screen and watch him navigate through the site and explain the answers to the very simple things we were wondering about, as well as explain some of the more confusing terminology, as well as things like "why are there two separate plans that are so similar being offered by this company?" or "which of the priced items on this list are excluded from the individual deductible?" I'm quite sure that he'd need to do quite a bit of research and rehearsal before he'd be able to give such a demo with confidence.
When we put trust in our officials to handle things for us, there is a tremendous amount of responsibility that they take on in that capacity. Here we were, one highly computer-literate person, one doc, and one lawyer, utterly flummoxed for several hours. Imagine the average person after a long day trying to make this very important choice for his/her family. It's just wrong.
Maybe the idea is to make all the plans more and more similar until there is really just one choice that is priced based on income and nobody feels it's worth the time searching or reading any of the coverage descriptions because we all realize that the plans are all nearly the same by design, and that we're just meant to pay our "share" based on income and be grateful that such great care has been provided for us.
One thing is for certain. It's not a marketplace. There are simply not competitive plans. There is no way to sort the plans according to any differentiating factors. The "wizard" that the site offers tries to partition people into three groups based on expected usage, but does not offer any consideration to low users or users who are comfortable with the idea of getting a large bill and either taking on debt to pay it off or going on a payment plan with the provider.
And, far worse, all any of the plans I reviewed do to create an incentive for low use is subsidize non-emergent primary care visits. There is zero incentive beyond that to reduce one's use of care. Since the spread between the cheapest and most expensive plan is so small, anyone who expects to need any healthcare at all is better off choosing a silver or gold plan. If this incentive is different for people whose coverage is subsidized, I'd consider it discriminatory fwiw.
ACA caps the maximum out of pocket for "essential health benefits". For 2017, that means a max deductible of 7150 for an individual, 14300 for a family. It's adjusted for inflation each year.
It's to prevent people who can't pay the high deductible from signing up for these plans to avoid the penalty for not having coverage.
If it were fair it would be based on a percent of income like other tax-related laws.
The ACA instead helps the insurance companies optimize based on their interests.
The preexisting coverage mandate will need to be re-engineered because it's in direct tension with the fundamentals of insurance. Wide open and the system is just cost transfer.
Isn't this just because now insurance companies have to cover preexisting conditions and also not charge them exorbitant prices? Naturally, they would be taking a loss in order to do this so that burden is instead shifted onto the healthy people. To prevent healthy people from just not buying insurance, the mandate was made because it's economically unfeasible without them.
If you're the type of person who would normally use a high deductible plan, you're worse off, but that's the way it was supposed to be. Presumably if one day you get very sick though, you will still be able to get insurance.
We shifted the burden of healthcare from lower class and sick to middle class.
But the fundamental problem is high cost of healthcare. Capitalism is usually a ruthlessly effective tool, but it doesn't seem to work with healthcare due to lack of choice.
Maybe it doesn't make sense to invest so much money into health?
Is it a worthy trade-off getting 80% of our current healthcare quality for say 50% of the cost?
It's a tough call to make, but this country is in decline and we need to make tough choices.
I'm a 19-year old developer working my ass off last 4 years for silly startups. Currently I make $30/hour but paying around 30% of my income in taxes.
Baby boomers benefited from generation before them and borrowed money from gen x'ers/millenials and they run this country into ground.
Once my agegroup starts seriously voting I feel like we won't have a lot of pity for older age groups and their retirement plans.
I support raising minimum wage to livable standards, but I hope universal income comes soon.
Over the last year I've been getting burned out working 60 hour weeks trying to use latest languages and libraries, while my company is hiring $3/hour phillipino php/WordPress codemonkeys...While all I wish in life is to Haskell in peace for next 30 years and then die.
I'm still trying to work toeard American dream, but it's dead for all but the software industry.
It's disilousining to see rich stealing the fruits of my labour while I have to pay government to keep the lower class alive.
As kids we were told about wonders of globalization, democracy, and America.
In the real world we now have to deal with fucked up environment, economics and Putin flexing his geopolitical dick.
So you older folks got us into this mess, what the hell do we do now?
Where are you getting this from? I thought we shifted the burden from.. sick people to non sick people
> But the fundamental problem is high cost of healthcare. Capitalism is usually a ruthlessly effective tool, but it doesn't seem to work with healthcare due to lack of choice.
Maybe it doesn't make sense to invest so much money into health?
I don't know if I agree on the ruthlessly effective part, but I'm also not sure what you mean by lack of choice. Lack of choice in what? Insurance? After all, there are plenty of hospitals you could go to.
I'm guessing treatments sometimes are expensive because.. well we don't have a good understanding of how to many things so we use the best thing we know how to use, which is often expensive no matter the industry. On the other hand, it seems like a bad choice to use something cheaper because.. well because we don't want people to die.
> It's a tough call to make, but this country is in decline and we need to make tough choices.
By what measure?
> I'm a 19-year old developer working my ass off last 4 years for silly startups. Currently I make $30/hour but paying around 30% of my income in taxes.
> Over the last year I've been getting burned out working 60 hour weeks trying to use latest languages and libraries, while my company is hiring $3/hour phillipino php/WordPress codemonkeys...While all I wish in life is to Haskell in peace for next 30 years and then die.
You certainly sound burned out. Why not try to find a better job? If they can hire that type of employee then perhaps you need to try to find a job where you aren't going to be replaceable? I don't really know that using the latest languages and libraries is a good thing..
> It's disilousining to see rich stealing the fruits of my labour while I have to pay government to keep the lower class alive.
Sorry you're going to have to elaborate. How exactly are the rich "stealing" your work?
> So you older folks got us into this mess, what the hell do we do now?
Sorry I'm completely lost now. If you have things you'd like to improve then you should vote on them and try to get the change you'd like to see enacted.
Would that still be true if you had to pay retail for all your care?
The grandparent's intuition that by being on a high deductible plan I would not be eligible for the "buying club" benefits of negotiated pricing doesn't pan out: The price is negotiated so that there is a captive "in-network" market which guarantees some level of utilization and helps with planning. Insurance companies want to offer a large population to care networks in order to negotiate a volume discount.
Also, if you consider a catastrophic plan that kicks in if something really bad happens and I use over $20K of care. Nearly any serious condition or accident would qualify. If it happened, I'd be able to switch to a lower deductible plan in the next open enrollment. Worst case, I'd end up paying my premium savings (and then some) toward that one event, but overall I would not be much worse off than if I'd just chosen the expensive plan to begin with.
When I had the high deductible plan through an employer I did the math on it compared to the most deluxe plan offered. Worst case, if I maxed out the individual and family deductibles on the high deductible plan, I'd end up paying about the same as the annual premiums of the deluxe plan. But if, as is likely, I didn't have a catastrophic incident, I'd save a lot of money (which I did).
You've got it backwards - Medicare (and Medicaid, to a lesser extent) are the ones who rip off providers, by reimbursing less than COGS[0]. The "retail" price is actually a way that providers make up for these losses by passing on the costs to private insurers (who then pay for those increased costs by accounting for them as claims, improving their MLR, and allowing them to raise premiums for it).
[0] Medicare's own financial statements attest to this; you don't have to take providers' words for it.
If it weren't for medicaid, I would be flat broke. my bills start at $5k... that's only the first bill I've seen. My savings would be dissolved, and I would be forced to find work for somebody else.
Instead, because of this coverage, and in spite of limitations on the amount of time I can work at a computer with a busted arm, I am able to continue my entrepreneurial efforts. My partners and I are all hopeful that this will be a very valuable use of our time, and our investor's money. I hope to be able to pay Colorado & the USGov back in spades, through taxes.
* - edited to correct Colorado Cares --> "Health First Colorado"... because I didn't know what I was talking about.
edit 2 - HFC is medicaid for those who qualify... Thanks HN for educating me :P
Having insurance tied to employment is utterly terrifying. You'll stick it out in a sub-standard job to maintain coverage. You'll be fearful of taking risks on self-employment. It's the exact opposite thing you'd do if you wanted to encourage entrepreneurship.
http://www.denverpost.com/2016/11/08/coloradocare-amendment-...
The correct name is "Health First Colorado". I signed up the day I was hurt, they backdated the signup to the month prior. It took less than 15 minutes to become covered.
I've been working for 20+ years, with spats of insured or not-insured throughout... mostly uninsured. After I left my SF gig, I gave up my insurance & didn't get any more since I'd already had 6 months for the year.
By the end of December, I needed it.
Edit - link: https://www.colorado.gov/hcpf/colorado-medicaid
They didn't care if you signed up when you were injured because you would have qualified for it anyway... you just didn't complete the paperwork. You definitely cannot do this when you exceed the income limit for medicaid and have to get normal health insurance.
The ACA increased the limits to qualify for medicaid. I know there were a few states balking at increased medicaid costs.. but you could have gotten this in most states, including CA.
Yeah... my income === 0. Hopefully, not for too much longer.
I have a pre-existing condition that prevented me from getting non-employer sponsored insurance. When the exchanges came online in my state I decided to leave my job and get an ACA plan for my family, while trying to bootstrap my company. That lasted all of a single year because of 30% premium hikes and 290% deductible hikes made ramen bootstrapping no longer possible.
I'm still working in startup space because of connections I made, but I'm now tied to employment and could never again be a founder, unless one of my current bets pays off.
Yay for elimination of pre-existing condition restrictions. But what good is insurance if you can't afford it?
What I read, and I did read this online and haven't had the time to look for primary sources so please take with a grain of salt, but worth looking into is this:
pre-existing condition check was a major risk to the insurance industry since nobody knew how much it was going to cost them. So the ACA told insurance companies we'll subsidize some of your costs until things settle down (this is different than subsidizing people's payments). However when it came time for the gov to pay, Republicans blocked most of the subsidy payments to health insurance companies (I think they only received 12% of the expected amount).
And then because insurance companies didn't get that subsidy they obviously passed the cost onto consumers. And I'm sure whatever subsidy was further promised by the Gov they could no longer rely on so they priced that risk in as well.
The GP comment is just another example of how there's a ton of uninformed anger on this issue. People are spitting mad because they're realizing that health care is becoming really expensive, and they think the ACA is to blame because they heard about the ACA last. The amount of actual understanding approaches zero, because few people pay for their own healthcare in the USA.
I kind of want the GOP to just burn everything down and expose everyone to the full pain of this absurd system (in true, "free market" fashion). We'll have a political revolution overnight.
You can argue that cost increases are due to all of those previously uninsured sick people who are now insured and costing the rest of us money, but that's both wrong (costs have been going up faster than inflation for decades), and a pretty awful worldview.
And despite all of that, health care cost growth still dropped
"I decided to leave my job and get an ACA plan for my family, while trying to bootstrap my company."
Before the ACA, because you couldn't have gotten any health care coverage at all. Thus after the ACA, you had an opportunity that would not have been possible (safely) previously.
Married, two kids. Everybody reasonably healthy, have a decent job.
Healthcare costs have become expensive as shit because of the ACA. That's not a partisan talking-point: that's the bottom line in our household budget.
The happy-face anecdotes the ACA's advocates trot out are lovely, but there are far more people in my position.
You say this is like a bad thing. Shouldn't the healthier members of society be happy to contribute to the health of those less fortunate?
Gross to think otherwise.
It really depends on the people you have in your society and what the sick people are contributing.
Getting sick needs to have some kind of downside to it. Else people have no incentive to stay healthy. They can take as many risks as they want to their personal health because it's going to be paid for by other healthy people.
America in particular has a large obese population which is addicted to popping pills and overmedicating in general. If you give people free license to eat whatever they want or take as many drugs as they want without consequence our healthcare costs are going to be unaffordable very soon (they nearly already are)
Once you are in a system where everyone is forced to contribute, one person's actions affect others. If you don't take care of yourself and get sick, others are forced to pay for you. If you have too many people who don't take care of themselves, the healthy people are the ones who get screwed because it's effectively a wealth transfer: They're paying for sick people to have the license to do whatever they want.
The reality is that sick people are a drain on society's resources. Obviously we need a humane solution to treat them but the answer shouldn't just be a blank check. There are sick people who require hundreds of thousands of care YEARLY. They are not temporarily sick, they are permanently sick. I dont' think it's fair that they pay the same rate as healthy people. If you are permanently sick, that sucks but you should pay more of the burden.
Yeah it would suck if illness affected your ability to be physically active, gain and keep employment, be part of a happy relationship, enjoy hobbies, etc.
It's great that you've found a way to punish people financially so those ill freeriders don't get off Scott free.
If you remove any sense of personal responsibility from people's health, they will have no incentive to take care of of themselves. Everything they suffer will be covered by insurance (ie. other healthy people). That's how it is right now. Healthy people are not signing up for these shitty health insurance plans because they are being forced to pay for sick people who eat up 80% ( or some ridiculous number, i don't know what it is) of the actual costs.
It's not about "punishment". it's about people paying their own way. If other people were paying for your car insurance they why not speed, drive drunk, drive recklessly, etc. You are not personally liable for any of your driving consequences.
The reality is that people who are sick are a drain on resources. We have to decide , rationally, how much other people should be forced to pay for these sick people. If you are fine joining a health insurance plan with these people and paying more then fine, all the power to you. So are you doing that?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/09/19/skyro...
> A new analysis from the Urban Institute found that the average unsubsidized premiums in the Affordable Care Act exchanges, commonly known as Obamacare, are actually 10 percent lower than the full premiums in the average employer plan nationally in 2016.
Because I fall well within the middle class, have 2 kids, and am in reasonable health yet am paying far more for poorer health care than I did a decade ago, and beyond the anecdotal evidence that is the same for every family I've spoken to for the last few years it is clear that the ADA is deeply disliked by a vast swath of America for precisely that reason.
The ACA is a shell game that siphoned money from people who had it, dropped it into a big corporate hole, and spat out a bit of it at people who didn't have as much. As a political issue, we are seeing "success stories" trotted out so as to convince the rest of us that gosh, isn't this worth it?
No, it isn't. There has been no net gain with the ACA. It was passed so we could see what was in it, and turns out most of what was in it was a lobbyist Christmas wrapped in a ton of politician incompetence.
It was wealth-destroying political nonsense in the same sense as "cash for clunkers". Feel good, think less.
What I don't believe is that healthcare costs have gotten more expensive FASTER THAN THEY ALREADY WERE because of the ACA, any more than I think that my cat died in 2012 because of the ACA ("Gee, Thanks Obama!") which I'm sure some people would also argue.
So in your comment, I absolutely believe
> Healthcare costs have become expensive as shit
But I think you're trying to assign blame where it's not due with
> because of the ACA.
The ACA introduced no cost controls and just shifted the costs around from 1 demographic to another (mostly to the lower-middle and middle class healthy people, who don't actually use much health care).
So obviously for every sob story of a saved life, there's at least 2-3 stories of relatively young (26-30) healthy people whose deductibles and premiums have gone through the roof.
That's why people on the internet can't ever agree whether the ACA was a good thing, because there's plenty of anecdata from both sides.
I think we, as a population have to accept that Americans, in general, are very unhealthy people. It's quite obvious with ~35% obesity and the #1 killer being heart disease. Naturally, mitigation health care is an order of magnitude more expensive than preventive care. Hence the rising costs of health care (for everyone, even though some people don't feel the pain of costs, whether by being subsidized or being rich)
In a lot of ways that's exactly what insurance is. It's pooling resources to cover expenses for the people who need it. In any given time period most people won't need it, or won't need it to an extent higher than their contributions, but it's there just in case. There's variation in premium amounts to account for the difference in likelihood of need (so those younger generally-healthier people pay lower premiums), but a very important part of making it work is having a large enough pool that only a limited percentage needs to use it each year.
There are also measures that were taken to try to reduce costs, but how effective they were may be up in the air. The only one I can name offhand was the requirement that insurance companies spend at least 80-85% of revenue on medical expenses. At least one person noted that might also lead to higher costs (via overpaying to let that overhead grow), though I think that that's the kind of problem that market factors would actually address - if you're overpaying, that money has to come from somewhere so you're also charging higher premiums and will shed customers as they seek cheaper insurance.
Other cost-cutting measures have been killed off through effective lobbying (e.g. Medicare being barred by law from negotiating drug prices, introduced back with Medicare Part D and the Donut Hole).
And yes, the general fitness level of Americans is pretty poor. Unfortunately, addressing that is more of a public health matter, and since the onset of modern medicine public health has been more and more relegated to a secondary role. Interestingly, some insurance companies seem to be trying to revive non-medical measures to improve the health of their customers through things like discounts for fitness assessments, fitness programs, etc. The assessments and advice resulting from them may make a difference, but even just the embarrassment factor of being unfit and going for one may help change behaviors.
I'll just note that in general, obesity is different from anorexia - fat people realize they're fat, are often concerned or embarrassed about it, and a large percentage of them would like to be be if not thin at least a lot less fat.
1. Rate Review & the 80:20 rule: http://obamacarefacts.com/obamacare-rate-review-80-20-rule/
2. IBAP or "death panels" if you're a halfwit politician from Alaska: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independent_Payment_Advisory_B...
3. Readmission Reductions Program where hospitals won't be reimbursed if patients come back with the same issues: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/medicare-fee-for-service-paymen...
4. The HCFAC was given an extra $350M to combat fraud and absuse: https://oig.hhs.gov/reports-and-publications/hcfac/index.asp
5. The ACA authorized CMS to run background checks and site visits (which were previously forbidden) on providers to ensure they're legitimate.
6. The ACA authorized CMS to withhold payments if fraud is suspected -- Previously they were required to pay, then try to get the money back.
7. The ACA greatly expanded the Recovery Audit Contractor program to Medicare C and D, mandating post-billing audits of Medicare providers.
8. The ACA gave the OIG the ability to levy large fines ($50,000/false statement) on providers who defraud health programs.
9. The ACA created a centralized databank to share claims information between Medicare/Medicaid/CHIP/VA/DOD/SSDI.
10. There are a litany of provisions about home health care, hospice, nursing homes, and other areas that were formerly high-risk fraud areas. New penalties, restrictions, enforcement mechanisms, etc.
11. The ACA reduces payments to hospitals that have high incidence of hospital-acquired infections in their patients.
12. The ACA greatly expanded competitive bidding for durable medical equipment ensuring that nearly all categories now will have a proper bidding process and regular price updates.
13. The ACA expanded the prescription drug rebate program: https://www.medicaid.gov/medicaid/prescription-drugs/medicai...
14. The ACA established the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Innovation which research and perform trials of new care delivery models with a focus on lower-cost, higher-quality service.
15. The Bundled Payments for Care Improvement changes the focus of hospitals by providing a target cost for an admission instead of paying for each service the patient receives. So if you go to the hospital with a kidney infection, instead of performing every test in the world on you to run up their reimbursement rate, the hospital is now focused on the lowest cost care that will prevent readmission: https://innovation.cms.gov/initiatives/bundled-payments/
I mean.. there are literally hundreds of cost-control provisions..
In addition while this is a contentious subject telling people to "reconsider your certainty [...] if you don't know basic facts" is needlessly confrontational.
Obviously, I don't think you're obligated to offer any details you don't want to.
I guess I assumed you had a point and weren't just firing off scary sounding exaggerated anecdotes.
As a Canadian with full health coverage, without any special requirements except renewing a picture card every 5 years, this looks like a very dangerous situations for millions of poor people. And while the system isn't perfect, and we do have some wait list on special cases, most heavy or light illness get treated quickly.
Even for the richer US citizens, it seems like a waste of time and a big overhead + legal battles looming on possible contract conflicts.
In term of equality of chances for that "American dream", this looks like the biggest imbalance one can imagine, just beside education.
Obama's disastrous politics are a result of going into every debate starting at the "compromise" position, and then getting dragged further right. Just go back to his 2004 DNC speech, it lays out exactly how he's going to fail.
I do agree that Obama tended to negotiate badly by compromising before it was even needed, but that "two years of full Democratic control" thing gets repeated so often, and it's annoyingly wrong.
This debate went on like that for a good while, with Democrats negotiating to keep moderates like Ben Nelson (Cornhusker Kickback, if anyone remembers) and Joe Lieberman from defecting. The Democrats were then dealt a blow by the death of Ted Kennedy and subsequent election of Republican Scott Brown to his seat in the Senate. With Brown's swearing in, the Democrats' caucus would have lost the filibuster-proof majority it enjoyed.
I just want to point out that a long debate was expected, and it would have likely gone on for another year had Kennedy's seat not been won by Scott Brown. The Senate's bill, which became the ACA, had to be the one implemented otherwise the Democrats would not have succeeded at any version of healthcare reform. Obama's '"compromise" position' was to encourage a bill that was not single-payer and could keep Blue Dogs on board.
I mean what should he have done? Kneecap Democrats who didn't fall in line?
It failed, legislators just voted against it and carried on with their day. No noticeable public blowback against them.
Lieberman caucused with the Senate Democrats. He had lost his Democratic primary and ran+won as an independent. In fact, he'd endorsed McCain in 2008 (after Obama campaigned for him in 2006).
Lieberman had and used a line item veto over everything that was passed by the Democrats because the Republicans uniformly opposed anything that was proposed. It took a supermajority to pass the ACA and it only barely passed because of Republican opposition.
But he gave up before even trying. Way to move the Overton window.
Never mind that it's the Congress that passes bills, not the President.
The federal government imposed limitations on the ability of private firms to offer higher wages, so that the government could more easily recruit workers for war industry. Private employers found a loophole. Offering health insurance.
Still, we all know what it's like to have a major design flaw in the legacy codebase.
The counterpoint is course you're able to take more risks when you have fewer life-dependent expenses, so we should just pay for everyone's utilities, food, and housing too. You might even throw expenses for dependents in there too for older folks. What's special about healthcare except that it's expensive?
Deaths due to homelessness (2010)[2]: 700
Deaths due to lack of medical care (2009)[3]: 45,000
What's different is the magnitude. Although the United State's patchwork of services for the homeless is ostensibly supposed to give everyone access to food and shelter, people do fall through the cracks. But it is not an endemic problem like lack of health care.
[1] Debatable, and I can't find a solid source. The only malnutrition related deaths I can find are in elderly populations and abused children.
[2] http://www.nationalhomeless.org/publications/winter_weather/...
[3] http://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2009/09/new-study-find... this is a higher end estimate from 2009, the lowest estimate I could find was 18,000 from a study done in 2002
(I'm the first story in the article)
Great question. Everyone needs food, everyone needs shelter, everyone needs medical care, but this deep passion only exists for the last item.
My opinion is because the system we have today is basically a wealth transfer from the taxpayers to large interest groups (nurses' unions, big pharma, etc).
Programs exist to make food and shelter universally available, as well, and while imperfect, the proportion of the population unable to afford food or shelter is lower than the pre (or even post) ACA rate of people being unable to afford healthcare.
The fact that the problem is less solved for healthcare is probably why there is more visible passion on the issue.
The healthcare system is totally a disaster, and it really should be fixed, but giving college-aged kids a free pass for a few more years isn't really a solution.
This list of founders who were able to make the leap thanks to ACA's safety net is a case in point. Under Republican policies, these businesses would not exist.
A few years ago Ted Cruz and company very nearly shut down the government and defaulted on the national debt, insisting that raising it was irresponsible and laying it at the feet of President Obama. They insisted any increase in spending had to be offset by a cut somewhere else. Sounds like a really bold, principled stand. Then this:
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/dispatches/2017/01/11/republica...
Now that Republicans are fully in charge, they just authorized an escalating increase of the debt limit, running from $580B/year (2017) to $946B/year (2026), or a $10T increase over the next 10 years. There was no dissent, it was just quietly passed. I'm not saying it was wrong or irresponsible to do -- I'm just saying the politics are transparent, if they weren't already.
Rand Paul dissented.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBWJ_LW_hBI
As a liberal-leaning person, I disagree with Rand Paul on many policy issues, but respect the fact that his actions are consistent with his stated ideals, which is becoming increasingly rare.
edit: what I said is 100% correct, so I will assume that the downvotes are simply political in nature.
I think it's pretty clear at this point that both parties love getting involved in the private affairs of individuals. Obama continued Bush-era spying policies, and in fact just this week (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13390511) expanded the power of the intelligence community to snoop on Americans.
Blaming just one political party is demonstrable nonsense.
Growing the deficit from $580bn to $950bn over 7 years means it is growing at over 6.2% per year. To be fair, the median nominal GDP growth rate between 1933 and 2015 was 6.4% [1]. That said, forecasted near-term growth is expected to come in between 2.5 and 3.5% [2].
The difference between the 6.2% deficit growth rate and 2.5 to 3.5% nominal GDP growth rate will need to be made up with a mix of tax increases (austerity), inflation (redistribution) or, while unlikely, default.
[1] http://www.multpl.com/us-gdp-growth-rate
[2] http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-states/gdp-growth
There is a big distinction between "pro free enterprise" and "pro business". The former supports capitalism, the latter crony capitalism.
> Under Republican policies, these businesses would not exist
I think the GOP has yet to figure out what their health care policy even is. They really need to figure out how to be for something again.
I'm not sure what the policy is, but I know they don't have a plan. I can't find the link, but I heard a spot on NPR (either Fresh Air or Here & Now) talking about the plan to repeal the ACA. The purported goal was to vote immediately to repeal it but delay the effective date. There's no plan. In the mean time, they're supposed to figure it all out.
Neither party is really in favor of free markets in any meaningful sense. The GOP happens to use that rhetoric more than the Democrats do in order to gain support for their policies, but knowing how to leverage the rhetoric doesn't mean that's what they actually support, if you look at their actions.
I would also personally rather have health insurance actually act as insurance, where you are granted the coverage at the time of diagnosis, rather than having the insurer gradually pay for treatment, but this is unlikely to come to pass.
We should not have to have an insurance policy for a doctor check out that weird lump on our thigh or come in and spend 10 seconds pretending to talk to us before scribbling out a prescription for something that vaguely sounds appropriate and walking out.
Insurance is what distorts these markets. Patients need to pay doctors directly again. Real competition needs to be returned. Right now, the doctor inflates their bill 5x because they know the insurance is going to talk them down, the insurance talks them down because they know they're going to inflate the bill and not worry about it since it's an insurance company paying out, and round and round we go.
There's no reason the market for medical care needs to be different than the market for food, which is cheap and abundant. People often say that you can't can have an efficient medical marketplace because medical care is emergent, but that's usually not true; most medical care, like most meal times, can wait long enough to allow the patient to make a choice between competitors, and providers who charge more than the average demographic in their area can afford will go out of business.
The incentive to overcharge for emergent care is countered by the incentive to compete, which has already lead to many "urgent care centers" arising throughout the U.S. Good government regulations that prevent cartels from organizing and causing the markets to freeze up/fail can help. These regulations should include outlawing medical insurance.
Whatever the solution is, the current situation is an abject failure. ACA band-aids a couple of warts but it gave us new wounds in the process. Whole thing needs to be torn down and rebooted based on sound market principles.
It also provides for those who may never be able to earn enough working to pay for current health insurance, those who are retraining latter in life, and those starting a company.
The FDP (Free Democratic Party) claims to go for liberal rules so businesses can strive. Somehow this mostly includes rules for big corps, with the remark that they provide employment.
Funny thing is, the head of FDP is a guy who burned about 3,4M€ of investment money and federal credit.
There are always parties with nice ideas, but when you see who donates money to them, you understand why they can't realize them :\
Moreover, in the case of expensive or catastrophic coverage, society is picking up those costs anyway (or alternately, just letting people die). Your premiums then go to cover the costs of people who wound up declaring bankruptcy. And no insurance (or bad insurance) cuts into preventative care that can detect problems early, when they're much cheaper to treat.
I support the ACA (or better yet, much more socialized models) because I want to optimize for overall economic productivity.
I agree an employer based model does discriminate against startups, but my point is that the ACA also makes it harder for the median entrepreneur to succeed. The fact that the fringe cases can start companies does not to me justify the drain on all other entrepreneurs.
People pay into a pool and if one day they too become ill they'll need to draw on that. Prior to the ACA it was in the best interest of insurers to simply eject all the "sick" people from the pool. What use is insurance if when you really need it they cut you off?
This hurts everyone. It's not about paying more in premiums. It's about insurance that sticks around when the shit hits the fan.
The total cost of my health insurance premiums is about 20k/year; some of this is subsidized by my employer. I have a $4500 deductible. The insurance does not pay for anything, outside of preventative care, until I've paid $4500. After that, they contribute 80% up to some number, $7500 I think, and then they contribute 100% until the end of the calendar year.
Because I have such a high deductible, and due to the opacity of medical billing, I am not going to the doctor unless I'm pretty sure that not going to the doctor means I'm going to be put out of work or going to die. "Preventative" care is defined very strictly: you get a physical. For example, "preventing" the development of pneumonia by treating your respiratory illness early does not count as preventative care.
The best I can do is squirrel away what I can in my HSA...but that's one health catastrophe from being blown away. God forbid I come down with any kind of chronic illness that lasts longer than the calendar year.
That said, for the poor population, this is definitely true - Medicaid is a dream compared to private insurance. At least in my state, if you're on Medicaid, you don't even see medical bills. It's really lamentable the states were allowed to turn down the Medicaid expansion - the expansion of public health insurance was the best part of the ACA, in my opinion, and the most regrettable part of the bill is that the public option is not available to everyone.
That doesn't sound right - What is your maximum out of pocket?
Also, those numbers include only in-network providers. If I am given out-of-network care - which isn't always under my control - then I could potentially be on the hook for tens of thousands more dollars.
- An out-of-network providers gives you medical attention at an in-provider facility - maybe your ER doctor, surprise, is not in-network, even though the hospital is in-network. [1] [2] [3]
- Maybe you have a medical emergency and the closest facility at the time is out-of-network. (In some states and with some insurers under some circumstances, you can get them to pay the difference for emergency out-of-network care.)
The biggest risk factor is the "normal" <= $7500 medical bill from an in-network provider, but inadvertent out-of-network care is still something you have to be concerned about.
Also, I'm not sure if I'm reading you right, but "in-network" does not necessarily have anything to do with geography - sure, there exist in-network providers for my insurance throughout the country, but the second-closest hospital to me is still out-of-network.
[1] http://justcareusa.org/beware-of-out-of-network-er-bills/
[2] http://www.consumerreports.org/cro/news/2014/10/protect-your...
[3] http://www.realclearhealth.com/articles/2017/01/09/in_throug...
EDIT: The HN backoff must be crazy high - 40 minutes later, and I still can't post, and I'll be offline the rest of the day.
Because the ACA didn't fix it. From my perspective, it was largely a giveaway to private insurance companies with some fortunate side effects.
The total cost for my health insurance premiums are 20k a year.
My in-network deductible is $4500.
My in-network out of pocket is $7500.
My out-of-network out of pocket is $20k.
Those are not hypotheticals, and because of those costs, I avoid medical care unless it is absolutely necessary. I'm afraid we're getting into the weeds - my main point is that the ACA's preventative care provisions are really quite weak and don't mean what we might think they'd mean; the preponderance of high deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums mean that people will continue to avoid getting prompt medical care until their condition becomes serious. The preventative benefit, mainly, is that everyone gets a yearly physical and a few other narrow types of preventative care.
You also said that your costs were 20k a year, but now you're talking about hypotheticals?
Well, you can make the argument for preventive care on medical grounds or even moral ones, but you can't say it actually saves money. When people have access to preventive care, they also tend to consume more, which means greater costs (although better overall care)[0].
This has borne out with the ACA[1], as the data shows that preventive costs increased faster than chronic and acute care costs dropped, by a very significant margin.
[0] https://prescriptions.blogs.nytimes.com/2009/09/03/when-prev...
[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/06/upshot/no-giving-more-peo...
The ACA report last month shows the opposite of what you're saying, that oupatient costs have dropped more than inpatient costs have risen, and that medical prices have not risen more than inflation.
Page 58+ here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/default/files/page/files/20...
That's not actually the opposite of what I said. Outpatient vs. inpatient isn't the same comparison as preventive vs. responsive care. You're comparing apples and oranges.
> You should really read articles before you cite them
From the Hacker News guidelines:
> Avoid gratuitous negativity.... Please don't insinuate that someone hasn't read an article. "Did you even read the article? It mentions that" can be shortened to "The article mentions that."
The majority of inpatient treatments are responsive healthcare, e.g. emergency, major surgeries, ICU/NICU, burn unit, etc.
Also, when you present an article as a source for something that it is not, then it is valid to question if you read it and present why, like I did. The full sentence of what I said is valid by HN rules, even if you attempt to quote it out of context:
>You should really read articles before you cite them, because neither use data after 2014, when the ACA provisions took effect.
This is absolutely not true, and in fact some of the things you list aren't even preventive care.
>Many Medical Investigations and treatments for acute and chronic illnesses and preventive health care can be performed on an ambulatory basis
Without ACA, a software engineer with a chronic illness wouldn't be able to start a business. Meanwhile, a healthy software engineer will start a business regardless of ACA because a minor difference in healthcare premiums is not material to that decision.
The ACA also allowed me to pursue founding a company. 6 months before the ACA kicked in, I left my job to start a robotics company. As I was only 29 years old, I did not think it would be a problem getting individual health insurance -- I had done it in the past when attempting my first venture.
What ended up happening was that every health insurance company rejected me for having the pre-existing condition of asthma! It made no sense as I was very healthy and my asthma under control as long as I took a control inhaler everyday. The cost of my medicine would be way less than the premiums I paid -- but some actuary somewhere decided I was too high risk!
For 6 months, I was scared of getting sick or injured -- to the point where I was considering giving up to get a job just for health insurance. That thought to me was just so ridiculous and heartbreaking that I couldn't do it --I just kept telling myself that I had to make it to Jan 1.
I was overjoyed the day I got my insurance card -- it was a huge sense of relief. What brought me even more joy was knowing all my fellow Americans whom also could not get or afford insurance could finally receive it.
Today I no longer need the ACA -- our company is doing great, we're well-capitalized, and provide excellent health insurance to all of our employees. Without the ACA, this dream would not have been possible. We were able to create wealth and jobs because of the ACA -- it makes no sense to repeal it.
Even before I needed the ACA -- I had enough empathy to know that every person has the right to health care and one of the biggest reasons I voted for President Obama. When it affected me personally, it obviously hit even harder. The GOP's lack of empathy as well as a real solution to the problem are just infuriating -- it is absolutely shameful and disgusting how they are attempting to repeal this law.
The normal institutions of the Senate - primarily, the filibuster - were bypassed in the name of the effecting the greater good. But this also leaves the repeal option open today to a simple procedure that in turn will bypass the filibuster.
In light of the recent election, the ACA will be repealed. the initial votes to do this have already been had and the partisan lines drawn.
There was immense political fallout to the party in power back in 2009 when ACA was passed using shortcut techniques. Many walked the plank, whether wittingly or not, when they cast crucial votes in support of a strictly partisan outcome.
I believe the same will happen to those currently in power if they attempt to jam through purely partisan solutions in support of the ACA replacement, whatever that will be.
Those in power know this and I believe this gives the party out of power leverage to attempt to salvage the more important elements of ACA (many of which are noted in the founder anecdotes cited in this piece).
Given who is in power, any replacement will involve a decided swing back toward free market and away from the single-payer direction that the losing candidate had favored. Among other things, I believe any replacement plan will: (1) do away with the mandate requiring everybody to buy health insurance or pay a penalty; (2) do away with the idea that all policies must be comprehensive and outlawing "skinny" coverage of the type most young people desire (in other words, the replacement will allow insurers once again to offer cheaper policies that appeal to young, healthy people who want to cover only catastrophic risks and do not want coverage for a broad range of other things they likely will not need); (3) do away with penalties imposed on employers who fail to provide health care coverage to their full-time workers (thus causing at least some employers to limit the number of hours many of their employees could work so they could stay within the definition of "part-time"). In other words, far more elements of free-market choice will be brought into the mix. Beyond that, who knows.
Whatever else, I believe we can be assured that whatever emerges will hardly be "affordable" care. Our health insurance system is an utter mess and has been for many years predating the ACA. I can hope for the best but, in this area, have come to expect the worst, whoever may be in power.
https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_health_care_inflation_rate
Health care is not becoming more affordable. The rate of inflation in health care is significantly higher than the US inflation rate.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T5YIFR
How is that affordable? How are $600 epi-pens affordable?[1] How is a 4000% price hike on a 62 year old generic affordable?[2] Google for "snake bite hospital bill." $153,000. That's not affordable. That sounds downright fraudulent.
It seems they should have named it something more appropriate, like the Universal Health Insurance Act. Insurance that is no more affordable than the overpriced health care available in the country. But point this out, and everyone starts their partisan bickering and nothing gets done at all.
[1]https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-08-29/mylan-to-...
[2] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2015/0...
From the wiki[1]:
By the design of the program, the federal government is not permitted to negotiate prices of drugs with the drug companies, as federal agencies do in other programs
The bill forces the government to pay whatever the pharma manufacturers will charge. If you were selling a product and there were a law preventing your largest customer from negotiating the prices which you set, why wouldn't you heavily inflate your prices?
[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medicare_Part_D
Oh good, let's see you present to me evidence that the inflation rate of health care in the US is below that of the inflation rate of the country as a whole. Can you do that? Because that's my point.
Health care is not affordable. Hospitals are charging tens of thousands of dollars for treatments that cost a couple hundred dollars 2 hours away across the border.
http://archive.azcentral.com/business/articles/20120831scorp...
That's fraudulent. Put those people in jail.
No, because the cost increases were not due to the affordable care act, they were due to Medicare Part D. The goal of the ACA was to reduce the number of people without insurance. Controlling pharmaceutical costs is outside of the scope and for that you can blame the law that specifically forbids the government from controlling pharmaceutical costs.
You're distracting from the real issue with a different argument. I didn't say the ACA caused the increases. I am saying the Affordable Care Act failed to make health care more affordable.
I don't intend any snarkiness, but am I somehow misreading those numbers? I'm reading that statement as "an inflation rate of 2.95% for the last year compared to the long term average of 5.40% could be equated with 'more affordable'".
[1] https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_health_care_inflation_rate
That is the core issue. That was not solved by the ACA. How do we solve it? Ideas? Oh yeah, you know what? Let's argue about Obama and Trump instead. That will surely work. Look at the comments in this thread.
If I asked you how to solve a sorting problem, I'd have a dozen good solutions presented. If I ask how to solve a healthcare cost problem that many other countries don't seem to have, everyone's brain switches off and they go into arguing about politics.
http://ritholtz.com/2012/03/comparing-medical-procedure-cost...
http://imgur.com/a/ShbpW
The ACA wasn't a bad attempt given the constant efforts of the opposition to sabbotage it.
Actually, it was, given that many of the misfeatures of the ACA were premptive compromises to gain the support of opposition that never accepted it anyway.
But even so, it's better than the status quo ante was, and there's no sign of anything better on the horizon amidst the rush to repeal it.
It seems they should have named it something more appropriate, like the Universal Health Insurance Act.
The name of the bill is a lot less important to most people than the substance. If you read Sam's post, there is a man in there with a heart condition who is essentially uninsurable without the ACA. For him, the word "Affordable" definitely applies, but he doesn't care what the bill's title is. In my opinion, you shouldn't either, because the bill's substance is what is important.
>In my opinion, you shouldn't either
It's clear to me, I need to leave and go to a country with a higher average IQ. They, unsurprisingly, have figured out how to deliver actual affordable care. The people here are too ignorant to actually solve this problem. Even "smart" people have been completely brainwashed by propaganda.
Affordable care is more expensive. War is Peace. Ignorance is Strength.
You can tell because while some premiums have increased, the overall healthcare costs (including premiums) for all Americans has been reduced.
You should only focus on a low-deductible plan if you know you're going to be in and out of the hospital (e.g. elderly, chronic, etc.). I also don't think you know what your out of pocket maximum is now compared to what it was before.
And that's not counting specialists-- my daughter had a heart defect at birth, so now she has to see a cardiologist every other year, which has the happy(?) benefit of pretty much eating up my entire deductible in one fell swoop right there; before the ACA, I paid $50 for a specialist visit and maybe a few hundred extra depending on which tests that particular specialist ordered.
You're correct that I don't know the difference in out of pocket maximums, but I do know it's a great deal higher than it used to be.
As for "what type of plan I should be on", I really don't have a choice. My employer offers what amounts to basically the same plan through two different insurers, and the main difference seems to be which doctors are on which insurer's network, so in practice, it doesn't matter which one I pick-- the out of pockets maximums are broadly similar, and the deductibles are identical.
Making healthcare actually affordable -- as in, reining in costs -- is where we should be looking.
Other ways to lower healthcare costs:
* Increase med-school acceptance rates & fund more residency programs/additional slots to increase supply of MD's
* Subsidize med-school tuition so MD's don't graduate drowning in debt
* Allow PA's and NP's more authority in primary care and non-trauma emergent care situations without an attending physician having to sign for every order and discharge - some states are ahead of others here, we have a lot of NP's in GA ER's that work without an attending
Oh, and single payer healthcare would do wonders too. Administrative costs for hospitals and billing companies would drop dramatically not having to manage dozens of different insurance contracts just to get paid, would love to pass that savings onto patients.
I think healthcare has become a jobs project. As manufacturing employment decreased, many found replacement jobs in an ever-expanding health care industry.
There is no incentive for anyone to get medical costs under control. The health care delivery system has every incentive to use the "blank checks" offered by the insurance industry. The insurance industry makes a certain percentage off whatever they pay out in claims, so their incentive is to pay as much as possible.
Patients want to feel better, and aren't in a position to evaluate whether the recommended treatments are actually their best option.
> But point this out, and everyone starts their partisan bickering and nothing gets done at all.
In the early days of medicare the government's costs quickly got out of control. The first reform was to figure out what a procedure should actually cost. It's been "trench warfare" between doctors and payers ever since.
I have some anecdotes from my passengers and friends that would hopefully sidestep the bickering to point out that the status quo is quite harmful to the health industry's customers...
Iatrogenic conditions are exceedingly common. These are conditions caused (or worsened) by the treatment provided.
For example, hospitalists (doctors who manage patients' care in a hospital) are starting to look at old patients' pile of prescriptions to figure out which ones are actually necessary [1].
[1] When less is more: De-prescribing medications - http://www.acphospitalist.org/archives/2016/05/deprescribing...
If only there was some large body that was able to negotiate reasonable rates for health care on behalf of consumers... it's amazing nobody in the world has figured this out before!
[0]: Here's one source, although there may be better ones http://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-obamac...
Mandatory Purchase of Service from Private Industry Act ?
either way it was a redistribution to some at the expense of others. decide yourself which moral side you sit on.
the two sides were 1) it being redistribution to people who cant afford insurace, or 2) it being redistribution to insurance stock holders
I didnt even pick a stance, and youre assuming my position. or they arent mutually exclusive choices.
If you put the starting date at 1970/1980/1990.. it really puts things in perspective.
https://data.bls.gov/pdq/SurveyOutputServlet
It's up to a historic rate of growth that has been typical since the early 90s.
I'm sick of these stupid names in general.
So perhaps Sam is happy about all the ways in which the ACA has helped much younger entrepreneurs get off the ground with their companies, but a significant portion of the population is being impacted in a very negative way. Maybe he believes that only young people should be starting startups in the first place, but we know that's an absurd proposition. Even if I was under 26 I wouldn't have been able to rely on my parents for health insurance because they were unemployed. The only way I can make this all work is to claim a low enough income to qualify for medical assistance which is going to be hard to work out because of my monthly expenses.
What I really wish I could do is pay for a very low premium "catastrophe" plan with an absurdly high deductible like $50k, because my family is very healthy and I have enough in retirement savings (IRA, HSA, 401K, etc) to cover it should something severe happen. In other words, I wish I could just buy health insurance that was like my car insurance. But I'm being forced to pay for a plan with far more bells and whistles than my family will ever use or frankly even wants to use.
Just take hope! If you can just make it through this year you won't have to worry about the question of purchasing insurance as an individual, because as a family with several preexisting conditions (fertile female, children/disease and injury vectors) without the ACA you'll be effectively uninsurable unless you can grow your startup fast enough to make a group plan feasible.
[1] https://mn.gov/mnsure-stat/assets/2017-MNsure-healthcare-cov...
I've been on hold with MNSure for 2 hours so far today and I can't start an application until I talk to customer support because of some problem in their system. The whole thing has been a giant comedy of errors so far. I'm definitely not a fan of the ACA.
One thing that I discovered when I did that my first year was that the big difference between some of the Gold plans and the Silver plans was pretty much only in the minimum amount I'd be paying per month as premiums - the maximum out of pocket was pretty much the same and there wasn't that much variation in my "expected" out of pocket - I was just paying it as higher copays IF we did go to the doctor or as a higher premium regardless of whether we went to the doctor.
Something to watch out for is "coinsurance after deductible" aka "you get bupkis until you've used a lot of care." With school-age kids and probably a minimum of one checkup/physical per year per child plus vaccinations, etc. you might be better off looking for a plan with copays even if the premium is a bit higher. It's also worth looking at the emergency coverage, there can be some variation in there.
Oh, and check the provider network - BCBSIL at least has different provider network levels, so if you see seemingly-similar plans from the same carrier with a significant price difference it may mean that most providers or hospitals are going to be out-of-network which means you pay more.
Good luck
But here's the thing, pre-ACA and post-ACA plans are not remotely directly comparable. Pre-ACA plans could reject you for pre-existing conditions, drop your coverage if you got sick and became too expensive to insure (recission), or had maximum lifetime limits that would leave you bankrupt if you got a serious chronic illness (think expensive cancer treatments). All of these practices are now banned under the ACA.
Does anyone remember applying for individual health insurance prior to the ACA? It was a nightmare. You had to fill out a 30-page questionnaire regarding your health history, and if you made any mistakes, the insurance company would have cause to deny your claims if you ever got sick. You weren't sure if your insurance would actually pay out when you needed it. And that's assuming they even approved you in the first place.
So yes, health insurance costs more now, but you have to ask yourself, was that $50-100/month plan you were paying for really health insurance if they could drop your coverage just because you were getting too expensive for them? Besides, in exchange for paying more, a lot of people less fortunate than myself can now get coverage, and I know my coverage will actually pay out in the event that I become seriously ill. So overall, despite the additional cost, I think it's a net improvement.
It's not perfect, however. It still leaves too much power in the hands of the insurance companies, who are essentially middlemen squeezing the health care industry from both ends: charging higher premiums to patients and paying less to doctors, so they can extract a profit in the middle. Ultimately we need to transition to a single-payer system where insurance is administered by a government entity instead of profit-seeking corporations.
This is how every other modern country in the world does it, and the result is better health outcomes than the US. It's absurd how behind the times we are on this front.
Yeah, the significance of rescission and the ACA's prohibition is often overlooked. Prior to the ACA, if you got sick enough and expensive enough, insurance companies could -- while you had outstanding claims, and this happened while people were in the hospital -- retroactively cancel your insurance, refund your premiums, and walk away leaving you fully liable not only for any future healthcare, but for anything they hadn't paid for yet from the time when you had coverage. Now, this could generally only be done based on an omission or inaccuracy in initial disclosures, usually related to a preexisting condition, but there was no requirement (federally, some states had controls) that the be intentional or significant, and insurance companies would hunt out errors once care got expensive.
The ACA elimination of exclusion for preexisting conditions itself elominated most of the basis for rescission and the onerous disclosure requirements that it was based on errors in, but the ACA also explicitly prohibited it except for fraud or intentional misrepresentation of material facts.
My job ended in January '16. I got a large severance and left the US for 7 months. I sold some stock in July, but other than that, my income was $0 each month. Looking forward, my income was likely to be just as erratic, with most months being $0. After spending way too much time talking with the folks at CoveredCA trying to figure out just how to fill out the forms for such an uncertain income level, I finally got all the information on my application and got denied. I couldn't even buy an unsubsidized plan. The exchange failed hard for my scenario and I ended up having to buy insurance directly from the health insurance company I was with when I was employed. It was quick and easy and cheaper than it would have been on the exchanges. And now, to add insult to injury, I'm probably going to have to pay a penalty for not having US health insurance for all those months that I wasn't living in the US, since I'm pretty sure I didn't pass the threshold for being a non-resident.
As a programmer, I'm all to familiar with code that handles the 90% case and just assumes those other edge cases don't exist. It's lazy and error prone and a sign of an amateur programmer. The ACA feels like the legislative equivalent of that sort of code. In their hurry to create a system where the majority of those without health coverage could get it, they created a system that's truly terrible for edge cases like me.
The MediCal denial makes sense. I don't see why I should have the state pay the entirety of my medical insurance costs when I'm making that much money. I also would like more choice when it comes to my doctor and treatment than MediCal allows and I'm willing to pay for it. The CoveredCA part is baffling to me. Why I'm not allowed to purchase health insurance with no premium assistance because I don't have a steady income leads me to believe that the ACA is poorly-written legislation.
I think the anti-ACA lobby sees this as a feature not a bug.
Similarly, a lot of people that support the ACA don't support the ideas behind it, as much as they support something being done from the previous, untenable situation. Obama took mostly Republican ideas and ran with them, now the Republicans have disavowed any involvement with them, and Democrats have adopted them as good (or at least better than what was there before, even ACA supporters acknowledge that it's a deep compromise from what anybody wanted.)
I think that the attitude of "it's going to help my side or nobody" is a much stronger driving force than the desire to prevent people from taking entrepreneurial risks.
If I have to go to the ER and have a hospital bill so high that I literally cannot afford it, I will just declare bankruptcy. After all, it's not like I have any money to lose. And bankruptcy will disappear after 7 years.
This is selfish, but I really don't give a shit. The healthcare system is so messed up and overpriced that I feel no social obligation to it.
So, to pursue some things on my own time I had to negotiate a sabbatical with my company (which they generously allowed), so I could stay on employer health insurance.
If I wasn't able to do that, I'd be up shit creek, because there's no way in hell I'd risk my wife getting pregnant without health insurance.
I hope more and more people decide they feel no social obligation to things. Mass peaceful "law breaking" is really the best option, imo.
This is incredibly naive and ignores a lot of the political and theoretical underpinnings of our society and our country. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_contract
FWIW, I used to be solidly in the "social contract" camp, and over the last few years have walked out of that camp, na'er to return.
Want to see how that argument feels when reversed?
"Your blind adherence to the maintenance of the state, despite vast evidence that it's a force of oppression shows an incredibly naïve view of the goodness and trustworthiness of man and institutions composed of members of the human race."
See? not much fun. Lets get a little more nuanced, and talk about, perhaps, at which point might a society by improved by ignoring the "social contract". Do you think that point CAN be reached? If so, when? What must we do when it IS reached?
Seven years is a long time, especially if you want to get married or have kids or get credit or not pay a ton in interest. Note also that bad outcomes in this case will compound; you've had a catastrophic injury and now you have higher interest rates and everything else.
However, missing, as far as I can tell, is the critique of health care that startups and the open source movement stand to make - a point which the ACA ignores:
Health care has a gatekeeper problem. And an IP problem. Many people find that medical doctors are only a part - maybe a small part - of their health care regiment. And that being and staying healthy has little in common with the official positions of agencies from HHS (especially FDA) to EPA.
The ACA enshrines insurance, pharma, and hospital companies, including those that are the biggest parts of the problem in health care in the USA.
For my part, I need to hear how we can move away from the credentialist model of care toward an open source model before I can become impassioned about any plan.
Absolutely agree. The ACA (or repealing the ACA) are both "solutions" to the wrong problem. So much potential innovation in the health care space is illegal. If it wasn't illegal, someone might (gasp!) find a way to provide a valuable service for less money than in the current system.
It will not, and cannot, be fixed by regulation, because of what you said - any regulation MUST be approved by the big companies. They'll never approve something that goes against their interests.
"Health Care’s Bipartisan Problem: The Sick Are Expensive and Someone Has to Pay"
http://www.wsj.com/articles/health-cares-bipartisan-problem-...
Improvements definitely need to be made though, I'd rather have Medicare like my grandparents and I have a hard time understanding why people are so against national healthcare or even exploring the idea.
If you don't have employer-provided health insurance, you're still basically screwed even under the ACA.
Have you been to a doctor before? Then you might have a pre-existing condition.
This could not be further from reality. We have more government distortions in our healthcare market than countries with completely socialized healthcare. For example:
Medicare: socialized medicare for the elderly, which alone creates more distortion than a universal program would cause by inflating demand/prices for non-qualifying citizens.
Medicaid: socialized healthcare for specially qualifying poor people, which creates the same distortion as Medicare.
An oppressive FDA: which, coupled with overly-powered IP laws, grants de-facto monopolies in the medical product industry. We have an incredibly expensive and subjective medical equipment pre-approval process (as compared to a less-terrible FDA that would just be in charge of labeling, preventing fraud, and maintaining accountability in the event of incidents). Then there's the length and flexibility of patent protections in our current system (maybe we could cut those protection times in half, and patent trolling would not be a lucrative industry).
Oppressive occupational licensing: It's way too hard to become a doctor of any kind, even the kinds that don't manually put things into your heart. This will be a major battle as AI comes to the point where it can better diagnose conditions and largely replace generic/non-specialized pediatrics. Of course, the government will not make this easy.
Plus a slew of more minor things like malpractice regulation, and now the ACA (which is not so minor).
If we cleaned up/removed all of the problems in the above and replaced it with single payer, it would be OK and we would have something similar to Canada/other countries with long wait times, not much access to specialists, and a system where the government gets to decide who gets the last liver transplant and who dies.
Or we could try going the free-ish market approach and try to find a much freer balance with the FDA/USDA/occupational-licensing/scrap Medicare/Medicaid,etc., which we do not currently have AT ALL.
Is there any country that has implemented this successfully?
Just ask any veterans relying on the VA how satisfied they are. On a tangent, universal health care is not 'great' anywhere, and the bigger the country, the less compelling the evidence (diseconomies of scale -- see Canada/England vs. Switzerland for example). And our country benefits from another order of magnitude of diseconomies of scale/bureaucratic bloat in trying to institute such a program.
So, moral of the story is that if it somehow did not end up making our healthcare system significantly better than universal healthcare countries, then we could still let states that lean a certain direction handle the bureaucracy of a universal healthcare system with slightly more efficiency.
I don't think there is. I think in many cases, what starts out as a "free market" is ultimately overtaken by a few large corporations (as others fold or get acquired) which then proceed to abuse their position of dominance to engage in monopolistic rent-seeking behavior to maximize their profits at the expense of everyone else. Think Microsoft abusing their dominance of Windows, or Intel abusing their position to prevent PC manufacturers from using AMD products. We're starting to get there with iOS and Android being the only two remaining choices for mobile, and Facebook for social.
My concern is even if you could hit a magic reset switch and turn the health care industry into a free market, it would trend the same way. Insurance companies would grow in size and squeeze the health care industry from both ends, charging patients more and more money, while paying doctors less and less, all so they can squeeze out a larger profit. Pharmaceutical companies would jack up the prices of their drugs because they have a captive audience, they know you're going to pay up because your life is at stake, all so they can squeeze out a larger profit.
It's questionable to me if the medical system could ever act like a free market:
1. In emergency situations you often don't have the opportunity to "shop around" for care.
2. If a pharmaceutical company is the sole manufacturer of a life-saving drug, what stops them from jacking up the price of said drug to maximize their profits, at the expense of patient lives?
3. If paying for someone's medical treatment is unprofitable, insurance companies have an incentive to drop that person's coverage instead of paying for treatment. (And often did pre-ACA.) How could a free market possibly address this situation?
Universal health care systems around the world are not perfect, but many countries have implemented them successfully and as a result spend less money on health care (as a percentage of GDP) than the US while simultaneously having better health outcomes. Why not move towards the known quantity which has already been tested and proven by every other modern country in the world, instead of this hypothetical free market system which we've never seen before, and frankly, sounds rather dubious in light of my questions above (especially (3))?
Yes, that's crony capitalism, not a free market. There is no such thing as a natural, malevolent monopoly (except for governments). They require special government privileges to maintain dominance for long, or they will fall to competition in a free market (or have to become benevolent enough so that they still maintain market share with consumers).
Corruption isn't something you just "solve" in any part of government. Except, maybe, in a government made up solely of AI/programs. But anyway, for now it's fair to assume that it's an eternal problem that plagues government, and in fact it is the problem with our current FDA. So do we just give in? No, let's continuously reset it, be vigilant, and avoid giving the government "privilege-granting" powers that allow it to enable rent-seeking in the first place, so that we don't need to do frequent resetting.
> It's questionable to me if the medical system could ever act like a free market:
Whether healthcare can be a free market is a different issue, and I've heard people even say it's inherently an immoral industry. I think healthcare is perhaps the MOST moral industry inherently, but the idea of medical insurance specifically is terrible to me, because for many people, healthcare is something they access frequently throughout their lives. I don't think health insurance is compatible with a free market, and probably constitutes fraud. The whole business plan of insurance is that people are hedging against risk/accidents, and will end up paying in more on average than they take out, but in reality health insurance is intended to cover WAY more than that as it currently stands. "Accident" insurance makes a lot more sense to me, and it's compatible with the idea of insurance (broken arms/trauma/etc.). But even serious illnesses are not really unexpected, because almost everyone gets them -- it's just a question of when. I think all medical expenses should be paid out of pocket. This is completely unreasonable in our current expensive, heavily and unfairly subsidized system, but if we refactor the system and take health insurance out of the equation, it's hard to imagine just how much costs would come down. Looking at the costs of raw materials and labor, there is absolutely no reason this should be so unattainable, and it's far more "fair." Yes, some poor people who got bad genes all around are going to have a more difficult time than a healthy or wealthy person and will have to pick and choose healthcare options that would be in their body's best interest, but such is life. Scarcity exists, and even the entire healthcare industry cannot keep one person alive forever. Side note: the majority of a person's lifelong medical expenses are incurred in the final two years of his or her life. There is finite medical care, and there is diminishing return (measured in hours/$) for how long you can keep a dying person alive another day. This is not a solvable problem with a socialist system -- there is INFINITE demand, so we need to let the market increase the supply as best it can (which is via competition, freedom, and profit motive).
So I think that answers number 3, where I very much agree with you. Number 1 as well, because you had the option to "shop around" for your accident insurance which should have you covered wherever your insurance is valid. Number 2 is solved by the free market and my additional post on reducing patent lengths. But what if the drug was just invented and they are still the only ones allowed to manufacture it?? Here is the real misunderstanding I think you share with many of my liberal friends. THIS COMPANY JUST INVENTED A LIFE SAVING DRUG -- WITHOUT ITS INNOVATION, EVERYONE WITH THE CONDITION WOULD DIE, AND NOW SOME ARE LIVING WHO CAN AFFORD TO HELP THE COMPANY RECOUP THE R&D COSTS + INCENTIVES OF MAKING A LIFE SAVING DRUG. And eventually, when its protections expire, the price will come down as others enter the market. In fact, it would probably not be in the company's long term interests to price gouge because people will remember that when competitors enter (who hasn't heard Shkreli's name?). Basically, well-intentioned people like yourself would benefit people who depend on this drug in the short term, through government intervention, at the expense of innovation in the long term as fewer corporations are attracted by the riches that await them for furthering the medical field and saving people's lives.
I apologize for the length of this post -- this topic is near and dear to my heart.
You're getting close to "no true scotsman" territory here. Microsoft abusing its position in the PC market: crony capitalism, not a free market? Intel bullying AMD in the processor market: crony capitalism, not a free market? Are there any examples anywhere in the world of a truly free market then?
> "Accident" insurance makes a lot more sense to me, and it's compatible with the idea of insurance (broken arms/trauma/etc.). But even serious illnesses are not really unexpected, because almost everyone gets them -- it's just a question of when. I think all medical expenses should be paid out of pocket.
The problem is serious illnesses tend to be the most expensive. Even if health care costs were magically cut in half, cancer treatment would still bankrupt the vast majority of the population. So, tough luck for them?
> Basically, well-intentioned people like yourself would benefit people who depend on this drug in the short term, through government intervention, at the expense of innovation in the long term as fewer corporations are attracted by the riches that await them for furthering the medical field and saving people's lives.
Yeah... I'm not necessarily convinced that medical research should be a for-profit enterprise either, for exactly the reasons you mention. ("Should we research a cure for this disease?" "Our projections indicate it won't be profitable" "Ok, moving on then...")
I get that you believe free markets will solve the problem of expensive health care, I just don't see the mechanism behind it. So far it seems very hand-wavy to me. 1) Free markets. 2) ... 3) Cheap health care. What exactly happens in step 2? How do you prevent it from turning into an abusive "crony capitalism" situation?
The free market is an ideal -- I do see where you're coming from. But the market is never free so long as there are corruptible people in government or the framework does not fairly protect freedoms, but does that mean we shouldn't strive to get as close to the 'ideal' of a free market?
For the Microsoft example in particular, they didn't benefit from government intervention until the government "punished" them, by forcing them to provide a more inclusive platform. Makes you wonder if 90% of the PC market would still belong to Microsoft if the government had not gotten involved... might have pushed us toward open source/Mac OS sooner. In the other case, Intel just plagued AMD with legal bills, which perhaps says something about the way our legal framework is set up (can't countersue to cover legal costs), but Intel always provided a superior product so it's a quite stretch to say it was a "malevolent" monopoly. So you're right, neither of those are really crony capitalist examples, but that doesn't mean they contradict my points on market freedom and ill-willed monopolies.
I challenge you to provide an example of a longstanding, malevolent monopoly that did not rely on government privilege.
As to the points on medical care, I assume you agree?
I think "free markets" will inevitably trend towards "crony capitalism" as long as 1) government exists and consists of, as you say, corruptible people, and 2) money exists, and therefore can be used to influence said corruptible people. Therefore, even if you managed to hit a reset switch and turn health care into a "free market" and ran the experiment over and over again, 100% of the time it will turn back into the same "crony capitalism" mess that we're in now. What can I say, I'm a cynic at heart.
And I've already mentioned this, but it also seems kind of silly to advocate for this theoretical experiment (which may not actually be possible to implement) when there are already many other countries around the world that have successfully implemented universal health care (either single-payer or two-tiered systems) with better health outcomes than the US.
But you've taken this way off topic to be honest, because I am not advocating the ultra-pure free market ideal. I am advocating scaling back and reducing the scope of our excessive USDA/FDA (which would cause the same problems in a universal healthcare system regardless), reducing IP protections (same problems regardless of universal healthcare system), making it easier to become a doctor (also a problem regardless of whether we have universal healthcare) and getting rid of our existing lop-sided "universal" healthcare systems which would be irrelevant in a universal health-care system.
To my original point, we have the most government distorted healthcare market in the world so it really should not be so surprising that our system is the worst per dollar. You can't just add another "universal healthcare program" and expect all of the problems to go away -- there's a lot of cleanup to do. And even after that cleanup, I think it would be silly to resign ourselves to the mediocrity of other systems instead of seeking progress.
I agree that reducing IP protections is a good idea. I'm not sure I would call other systems mediocre. They're not perfect but they're far, far ahead of what we have in the US. I don't think that our country is so different from others that implementing a similar system wouldn't lead to an improved outcome as well. Anyways, thanks for the discussion.
So, do you think everything's already been solved? There have been 100 billion people in Earth's history. Wouldn't you think one of them would have proved P vs NP by now?
If you have a legitimate argument against a cleaner, free(r), less corrupt health-care system, feel free to bring it forward.
But no, in modern medicine's one century of existence, the problem of finding the best health-care implementation has almost certainly not been solved. In fact, only a dozen or so countries have had the economic capability to sustain modern medical practice on a large scale for more than a couple decades. The others constitute the "second/third worlds."
The ACA has flaws but it also has some great features that need to persist: minimum care requirements, pre-existing condition exclusions banned (having a pulse is a pre-existing condition BTW), no lifetime caps on treatment.
What's the alternative? Still haven't heard anything.
Without actual PRICE DISCOVERY nothing(in terms of reform) works.
I got a tetanus shot (booster as an adult, Tdap) and called around to different clinics. Prices ranged from $131 to $39. For what is required by law to be exactly the same thing.
That "well your insurance might mean you will pay a different amount" is EXACTLY the problem. No one can easily determine the price of anything.
Is there a base-model Chevy that is sold at one dealership for $35K and at another dealership in the same city, for $65K?
No, because people would very quickly do price discovery...
But it's untrue to claim ACA provided benefits to any CA startup in terms of coverage, guaranteed issue or pre-existing conditions.
If you wanted to start a company in CA pre-ACA and you had prior credible coverage, you could get a great plan at a competitive price (the so-called "rating adjustment factor" was capped for the guarantee issue plans) with immediate coverage for pre-existing conditions.
But I am all for an alternative to what we have now or what we had.
The most important thing IMO is to make sure that people don't get hit by pre-existing conditions.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/why-is-the-number-of...
Example. Out of college. Got job. Had insurance and didn't think much of it. $2 all RX
Mid '80s had kid. 5 days in hospital (C section) and it cost $500. Insurance was 59 per month. (I making $36k)
Got thrown out of tech into federal job with federal insurance. Excellent coverage. Got $102k prostetic from New york hospital for< $5000 out of pocket.
My life with health insurance was been charmed. I am so glad I dont have to start like these young people.
Now that thats out of the way.
I hate the ACA. Its overreach by what the government should be doing. No where in the constitution does it say the government is allowed to force law abiding citizens to do something. ACA does exactly that. It forces people to do things against their will. Or they will be forced to pay a fine. Alright, don't down vote me just yet.
Lets repeal the ACA. But I certainly see things that should be quickly made into law.
* Preexisting conditions cannot be denied and should be slightly elevated costs compared to the average user.
* Age 26 under the parents health care plan, fine, but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself.
* Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.
* Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation. Not allowing companies to work and provide across state lines is ridiculous and again government overreach that could quickly drive down costs.
* Lastly, I want hospital prices published. I want to shop around.
* I am business friendly, but these are common sense laws.
I think EVERY Republican can get behind these thoughts as every other Democrat, but forcing me to pay for it, when I just want to live off the land in some small town somewhere. Complete overreach and strictly unconstitutional.
A hospital cannot "publish prices" because prices vary wildly based on many factors. Even if they did, how am I supposed to know what I need for my healthcare? If I go to the doctor and they say "you need a surgery and it will cost 10,000" the posted prices do not tell me if I need that surgery at all, just what they cost. And, of course, the most expensive medical care is emergency, a time when price shopping is not possible.
> Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation. Not allowing companies to work and provide across state lines is ridiculous and again government overreach that could quickly drive down costs.
I'm not opposed to this, but it does remove state control over insurance regulation, which is an anathama to Republicans. I also have no idea how it will drive down costs? Are some states that much healthier than others?
> Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.
I don't even know where to start. If I can opt out of paying for some medically approved procedures, where does it end? Can I say that I want to opt out of ob/gyn care for unmarried women?
Here's a question: Dentists routinely publish prices. If you ask them how much some procedure will cost, they will tell you. If there is uncertainty, they will give you a range (e.g. to account for the possibility that complications will arise during an oral surgery). What is different in the hospital situation, apart from some rather extreme measures taken to obfuscate pricing?
> And, of course, the most expensive medical care is emergency
Is it? Or is it end-of-life? Genuinely curious to see numbers here!
> I also have no idea how it will drive down costs
Prices, not costs. The current situation is that in a lot of states there are somewhere on the order of 1-3 companies offering insurance of certain types at all. For example, for Maryland, I believe there is only one company offering an ACA-compatible PPO (everyone else has HMOs or even EPOs). See https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13393287 for where I got that data.
Of course in a monopoly situation there is absolutely no incentive for a monopolist to cut prices. Why would they? So to the extent that prices represent excessive profits (as opposed to the actual costs of health care), allowing cross-state insurance sales should drive them down. People who believe insurance companies are price-gouging should be _very_ in favor of removing restrictions on such sales.
Similarly, when your diagnosis comes in and surgery is required, you can take time off from your three jobs to carefully research the pros and cons of various procedures to determine which is most financially appropriate for you. I mean, it's not exactly heart surgery we're talking about here. Well, technically and literally it is, but it shouldn't be too hard for anyone to understand the pros and cons of different surgical equipment and procedures to evaluate the risks and cross-compare with the clear apples-to-apples data sets to arrive at a medically and economically responsible decision while blood is pouring out of your extremities and your body feels like it's on fire. Take the time and shop carefully. You are a model fiscal actor and will make the right call.
Free market forces will make this system work and work well. The invisible hand has been after all such a huge success in setting health care prices and has proven to be the model every modern industrial country has taken because it's so intuitive and has great proven results.
A lot of hospital care is non-emergency, but they don't explain pricing schedules for _that_ either, now do they? I think everyone understands the impossibility of comparison-shopping on emergency care.
> I mean, it's not exactly heart surgery we're talking about here
No, it's hip replacement surgery. And people _already_ do comparison shopping on things like that as much as they can, including comparing to and shopping in other countries. See medical tourism.
More to the point, people do comparison shop just like that for oral surgery. Yes, they may not have all the data they might like. Yes, they don't always make the right decisions. But by and large, dentistry works OK.
Again, the "stuff that must be done RIGHT NOW" thing is a strawman: there's plenty of hospital care that is not that sort.
> The invisible hand has been after all such a huge success in setting health care prices
The invisible hand has absolutely nothing to do with most health care prices today (at least in the US). There are some exceptions: plastic surgery, laser eye surgery, dentistry, some forms of occupational therapy, and maybe family medicine.
> and has proven to be the model every modern industrial country has taken because it's so intuitive
Various industrial countries have price transparency for their medical care. If want to know how much my hip replacement will cost in the UK not via the NHS, I go to http://www.privatehealth.co.uk/conditions-and-treatments/hip... and I get all the data I could want, including prices and the hospitals charging those prices. Importantly, those hospitals publish their prices. If I did go via the NHS, I suspect there is no real difference in the pricing, but would welcome data on how it really works.
Anyway, knowing how much medical procedures will cost you is not an uncommon situation. Except in the US, of course, where hospitals will never tell you ahead of time how much a procedure will cost.
Note that price transparency is necessary, but not sufficient, for some sort of sanity in the discretionary medical care market.
Pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies are raking in double digit profits. And they can sell wherever they want.
And you're right: by no means are insurance companies the only ones in this sector that engage in attempts at regulatory capture and creation of monopoly profits.
Though I should note that pharma companies have a lower return on capital than insurance companies last I checked, because pharma is so capital-intensive in practice. I haven't really looked into medical device manufacturers.
https://www.asrm.org/FACTSHEET_Noncontraceptive_Benefits_of_...
Also consider the case of a woman who does not want to become pregnant due to genetic or physiological issues that would make pregnancy dangerous for her or the baby.
I know this is a common retort, but are pills to give men erections worthy of medical coverage? What about hair loss medications? If your rubric is based on fertility, should we not cover women once they reach menopause?
Finally I have a critique of your rhetorical strategy, "let's face the truth" is lazy and weak. For example, "Let's face the truth, jimlawruk hates women."
Does this exception generalize? From the start, I felt it was immoral to go into Iraq, topple the government, get 4000+ US soldiers killed and cause the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis. The pennies you pay for birth control a nothing compared to what I as compelled to pay for a war I didn't support from the get go. Can I get my money back for that one? I'm sure my objection to it is/was as sincere and deeply felt as your objection to birth control.
Do you not realize how awful that is? How much of a hypocrite it makes you to hide behind freedom of religion as a means to try to force your religious beliefs on others? Especially via their health care.
How would you feel about tying health in to praying to Mecca multiple times a day?
How about if you work on the sabbath you lose your coverage?
Divorced? No health care for you sinner.
STD coverage should probably be banned. I mean sure, there are other ways to get AIDS but if you were having sex in a nice normal marriage then you probably wouldn't get it.
Oh wait, you mean that someone made a personal choice to use it. A choice that has exactly nothing to do with you, but you see an opportunity to oppress their freedom to choose so you are going to take it.
It's on the fuckin' money!
You want to talk about faith being shoved down people's throats, the Christians are the worst at it.
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."
Also known as the Separation of Church and State.
You are free to exercise your religious beliefs by not using birth control. But you cannot demand that Congress write the laws to fit your belief system.
edit: By the way, I downvoted you not because I disagree with you, but because of your hypocrisy.
As for being a Christian, fine, but my faith defines how I think. It doesn't mean the church controls my way of thinking. Just influences it. That in no way has anything to do with the separation of church and state. ESP for founders that were all very religious.
First, separation of church and state, your faith doesn't get to be part of government decisions.
Second, do Jehovah's Witnesses get to not pay for blood transfusions in other people? And before you cite that blood transfusions are far more necessary, I think you should hold fast to your fiscal conservative tenets and help prevent unwanted burdens on the state from being born.
Of course. What part of
> but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself
did you not understand.
Our economy is switching from full time employment to a gig based(lyft,postmates,uber). How do contract workers get health insurance?
If pre-existing conditions can't be denied, and insurance can't be mandated, how do you prevent people from only picking up insurance when they get sick/hurt?
I graduated just before 25, and my first job didn't have benefits because although I was working 40 hours they called it casual.
No, you shouldn't have the right to decide what your employees get to do with their health care. You don't have the right to decide who they sleep with and how. This is the theocratic, forcing my bullshit voodoo beliefs onto others crap that makes the republican party so repugnant.
Now, I'll ask again. Are you going to place restrictions on what I (the business owner) buy with my money?
Health care benefits are also part of that compensation. Why should you have any say in how your employee uses that compensation.
Your employees use of their health care plan is none of your damn business. Trying to use health care to regulate their behaviour based on your religious views is a particularly nasty form of oppression.
Pot, meet kettle.
1: If people choose not to get health insurance and then have to go to the ER, who pays for that? You and me. In most cases, it is cheaper for people to get preventative care and reduce their chances of a very expensive ER visit.
2: Preexisting conditions. Sure, but without a guaranteed customer base supported by subsidies then those people will be effectively denied insurance by having to pay insane premiums and deductibles. I have seen no evidence thus far that effectively counters this argument.
Lastly, you say you want to live off the land in some small town somewhere and you don't want the government to force you to pay for other people. Splendid! Say hello to Thomas Jefferson for me. But who builds the roads that lead to your house? What about utilities, water, internet? If you slip and fall down the stairs and break your leg who do you call, 911? If so, who pays for the 911 service, let alone the ambulance to take you to the hospital?
Again, I do agree with your premise, but since in my experience most libertarian arguments tend to crack under the pressure of public goods (like national security), where do you draw the line between independence and the needs of the populace as a whole?
2. Then prices will increase within each insurance company and as a user, I will pay for the insurance I want, rather than be forced.
3. Oh Stop. I didn't say I wouldn't pay taxes.
When did Healthcare become a government problem, rather than something that can be done through businesses. Its a business! If you can't afford to pay the bills then work a little harder to do something better with your life.
I think the problem is that healthcare after years of this broken system is now seen as private consumption rather than a public interest (like infrastructure and basic education).
Healthy people already sign up for it. Go look at the math before the aca.
I think this is something that a lot of small-government conservatives don't want--it's moving responsibilities from the state governments to the federal government.
The problem with this POV is that young, healthy people end up having no insurance and thus leave the older, unhealthier population to pay all the bills, whereas a full-insured population would distribute the financial load.
Also, it would lead to young, healthy people foregoing insurance in order to save money, and then when catastrophes happen (you're talking about living on the land, so imagine something as harmless as scratching yourself on rusty farm equipment, being bitten by an animal... both can send you to the hospital for weeks!), these people would face financial ruin.
The purpose of mandatory healthcare thus is to protect elderly or otherwise pre-conditioned people from having to pay devastatingly high premiums, and to protect people literally from their own short-sightedness.
Also, if there's only 50k in the account and the bill is 100k, you're still straight screwed.
2) Sam Altman agrees with you that it's okay to repeal it as long as we maintain the best parts of it.
> "If Congress ends up repealing it, I hope they earnestly try to preserve the best parts, and put in place something better."
We have to start somewhere. The provision about preexisting conditions, and by extension the ACA, is literally life-saving.
The government doesn't require me to get vaccines. Nor does it require me to educate my children.
Now, you can homeschool if you choose, or place your children in a private school. But I'm not sure, legally, that you can leave them completely uneducated.
Private schools can also require vaccines.
These are good things. We want people to be vaccinated and literate.
We want everyone to be able to receive medical care. In the US, that means we want everyone to be insured.
Well, correct as far as healthcare goes, even with the ACA "mandate". You can choose not to get insurance, and you get some extra taxes in return.
Yep, and I hope it's to prevent "lowest common bidder" syndrome on plans. Why does Delaware get all the Corps? Why does a East Texas Court get all the patent cases ?
Frankly, my Texas health care plan sucks. Doesn't cover "anything".
> Lastly, I want hospital prices published. I want to shop around.
Can't shop around in an ambulance.
Well, let's put that to the test. I consider myself pretty liberal. Here's what I think about your bullet list.
* Re: individual mandate
I actually agree with you very strongly on this. When the government wants to force me to pay for something, there's already a long-established way to do that: taxes, with services rendered by the government and thus fully accountable to the people. Forcing us to pay for private services sounds awfully similar to forcing us to pay for British tea, which isn't supposed to be how our country works. If the government wants to force us to pay for health insurance, they should tax us and provide universal coverage.
Agreed on preexisting conditions, disagreed on higher costs for the affected. "Slightly" quickly becomes a loophole that enables "outrageous". And anyone who lives long enough will eventually acquire a condition anyway. Seems kinda redundant to optimize for that. Just distribute the cost evenly with the understanding that everyone will eventually receive the benefit.
* Age 26 under the parents health care plan, fine, but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself.
That's what the original post is about. When kids have health care, it's easier for them to make their own jobs instead of going out and begging someone else for them. Sounds like a win for this audience on HN, no?
* Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.
The goal of health-related regulation should be to improve health-related access and outcomes. There is no question, based on data, that birth control improves women's health, allows them to finish school or further their careers in greater numbers, and eventually increases their lifetime earnings potential, which of course contributes back. If you make exceptions for people's precious feelings, you're looking at an awfully slippery slope. I envision a bunch of assholes declaring that they will opt out of vaccines for religious reasons, then everyone else starts opting out of paying for vaccines and, well, hello again Mr. Measles. No, terrible idea. You don't have to like the latest military campaign to acknowledge the need to pay for a military, and likewise, you don't need to approve of the way others behave to acknowledge the social benefits of birth control.
* Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation. Not allowing companies to work and provide across state lines is ridiculous and again government overreach that could quickly drive down costs.
Sure.
* Lastly, I want hospital prices published. I want to shop around.
This just doesn't work unless you publish a single price list at the national level and force all health providers to honor that list (Japan). There are two problems. One, sometimes your health needs are too immediate to allow shopping, and you're beholden to whoever happens to pick you up and treat you. If you're bleeding out on the road, you're not gonna stop someone from calling the ambulance just so you can go on yelp and find the best service. Seems like a bad idea to build policy around the assumption that buying health care is like shopping for shampoo. Two, as a person who is likely not a medical professional, you probably wouldn't be able to make sense of any such price list with respect to your needs. Any such list would be detailed beyond the common person's understanding (see Japan), and anyway, you would need to seek diagnosis to know what to pay for in the first place.
> * Age 26 under the parents health care plan, fine, but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself.
I don't think you can simply equate having a job to "do[ing] something with yourself". Neither can you equate not having a job to not "do[ing] something with yourself". As always, situations (especially in the macro) are complex and subtle and solutions can't be boiled down to a simple directive.
Adults < 26 are often not the ones responsible for not being able to obtain a job. Yes, they may have chosen a field of study that's not in demand (even though many were probably told to "do what you love"), but they've also likely had very little opportunity to impact things like domestic economic policy, employment trends, or even employers not recognizing shifts in demographically driven skill-sets.
> * Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.
In a system where much (most?) health insurance is provided as an employer paid benefit, why should my employer get to decide whether I'm opted in or out of a particular thing based on religion?
Ideally (from my point of view), religion plays zero part in health care. What is wrong with a benefit being available to all and only used by those that want to use it? Is this so different from the "in the privacy of my own bedroom" argument?
Personally, if someone is morally opposed to what they perceive as killing, I don't care if their morals are based on religion, atheism, or just squeamishness. Preserve their moral objection to killing. It's too valuable to society for us to trample on it.
I can't opt-out of supporting the military with my taxes - how is this any different?
And, while you're at it, please answer my original question rather than throwing out strawman arguments.
> why should my employer get to decide whether I'm opted in or out of a particular thing based on religion?
Setting aside arguments that abortion is permissible even if the fetus has a right to life (e.g. Thomson's "A Defense of Abortion"), for many people the crux of the matter is whether or not a fetus is a living human being. The problem is that current science cannot tell us exactly when a clump of cells becomes conscious; we don't fully understand consciousness, so assigning it to a given object can be contentious. We simply have no good way of knowing when there is a person "in there", so to speak.
Since science cannot answer this question, religion has filled the void with beliefs about when someone's life actually begins. If we understood consciousness and could detect when it "starts", I suspect this debate would be much less dramatic.
Not when pro life means human life begins at conception.
- Before the ACA we had Blue Cross and I inquired about maternity coverage. My wife was looking at a shoulder surgery so we were locked in. Blue Cross offered us a $1000/month rider that had to be in place for 21 months before birth and then they would cover anything over our high deductible. It worked out to about $25,000 on top of our regular premiums before they would pick up the bill. We jokingly priced getting an apartment in another city instead.
- Then the ACA came out. Maternity was included free and the premiums are about the same. We had a baby and had to cover twice the deductible. The marketplace gave us some trouble due to stupid bureaucracy so we priced out getting a plan directly (non-ACA) but the price was so much higher and it covered less. So, even with the marketplace, the coverage and affordability made it an easy decision.
Anyway, I could live without the subsidies (we haven't qualified for them every year) and I wish the marketplace was a little easier to work with. Though I feel like our coverage is so much better now. Why take it all away?
If that's the case, addressing the cost is the foremost issue, instead of forcing everyone to join a universal plan. That does not help addressing the root problem above.
The Japanese system is not terribly different from ours - it still depends on private employer-provided health insurance. But per capita costs are less than half the US cost, with higher utilization and far better outcomes. The key difference is that Japan has strict national-level price controls. The price of identical products and procedures is identical in every facility. This eliminates both complexity and negotiation between insurance and providers. A government board carefully tracks costs for profiteering and makes adjustments.
Do that, and you get rid of the whole "in network/out of network" nonsense of the American system.
We spend several times more in hospitals and clinics than what we spend on prescription drugs:
http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/17-fascinating-...
(nearly $1.6 trillion to large providers, $300 billion to drugs)
So the costs are not concentrated in drugs and insurance. There are certainly some drugs that are very lucrative, it's just that they aren't the dominant spending.
Good luck trying to get political support for anything that hurts the insurance companies.
But you can't "improve" the ACA into single payer. You can only get single payer by starting over from scratch.
The pathetic thing is that a public option, the original plan, could quite easily be improved into single payer. And despite the largest Democratic majorities in both the house and senate for several decades, with a sparkly new progressive Democratic president that campaigned primarly on health care reform, they couldn't pass it. It seems the Democratic party has something to learn from the Republican party on how to get shit done.
But Bernie Sanders' position on health care was essentially single payer (https://berniesanders.com/medicareforall/). And he did quite well, particularly with the younger voting bloc.
From a perspective of "the left" overall, I think the seeds for single payer might be a little stronger than you think. That's especially since opinion polls seem to indicate single payer systems are fairly popular. (http://www.gallup.com/poll/191504/majority-support-idea-fed-...)
Whether enough political will can be built up to get past the perverse crony capitalism inside the health care industry, that's another question.
We have single-payer here in my country, and anecdotal evidence is that it works incredibly better than healthcare in the U.S. for 99% of cases (the U.S. is far better at treating complicated health problems, but at staggering costs).
Also, the medical ratio of youth to elderly is 1:6 and before the ACA, youth would pay about 1/6 of elderly costs. Congress unfairly mandated that ratio to be 1:3 meaning youth pay 75% more than they should. They already have to pay for student loans, save for a house, and now they have additional burdens paying for smokers and those who drink daily sugar Cokes and thus obese.
Tax tobacco like other countries and NYC/NYS and use that money to make premiums for youth and middle class more fair.
Tobacco taxes are incredibly regressive (they very disproportionately tax the poor). So you're essentially proposing taxing the poor in order to pay for the middle class.
They disproportionately tax smokers making smokers at least pay a portion of the additional health care costs they incur by smoking.
Taxing tobacco contributes over half the effect of ensuring teens never start and smokers quit smoking.
The ACA (or similar basic rules: no pre-existing, must cover, supports small business and self proprietors as the market goes more that way) is needed for entrepreneurship and in cases where you can't get it through a job, it is a must for starting business today. Other places have a competitive advantage to starting a company in a country that has healthcare figured out and away from the job.
We should be able to get insurance as a pool of individuals. The current insurance companies are not setup for non employer based healthcare and need to either change or go. They group based on company or individual not pools of people across companies and individuals, which is a broken legacy system. We need consumer facing companies to be in healthcare if private healthcare is the main thing, companies in auto insurance and other insurance are more consumer focused (Geico, Progressive, Nationwide etc). I wish for more competition in this area that is consumer focused not employer focused.
Insurance needs to be remove from employment (probably through legislation or market benefits) to ultimately solve this consumer facing insurance problem for healthcare. We also probably need a separate health insurance plan for catastrophic events and a healthcare plan that handles day to day healthcare needs, bundling them is a bit wrong when compared with other insurance i.e. car maintenance is not covered under auto insurance, home maintenance is not covered under home insurance.
Ultimately, fixing healthcare is needed for business and quality of life reasons. Our system is becoming a competitive disadvantage to businesses in the US.
ding ding we have a winner. This is a no brainer that anyone, Republican or Democrat, should agree on.
[1] http://www.nber.org/papers/w14839.pdf
"Finally, in a landmark 1954 ruling, the Internal Revenue Service clarified an earlier administrative court ruling regarding the income tax status of ESI by exempting such benefits from income taxation and adding this provision to the tax code."
Sure, it's nice that pre-existing conditions are covered better and 26 and under people can get insurance with their parents, but those kinds of benefits could have been covered by a one or two page bill. What's in the rest of it? Special deals for corporations such as AARP.
The law does nothing about making malpractice insurance more affordable, or making the malpractice lawsuit environment more rational. Why is that?
Why is my employer still involved in my health insurance? Why not move the tax benefits from my employer (it's a company, and cannot get sick) to me? My employer doesn't need the insurance. I do.
Why can't I buy insurance across state lines like other insurances?
Why are there separate 'risk pools'? The US is a single market - there should only be one risk pool. This would put maximal pressure on the insurance companies in terms of cost as they would have to compete for my business instead of negotiating cozy deals with companies (and companies don't get sick).
Why does the gov't get to tell me what's in my plan? If I'm a single male, why do I need to buy a plan that covers ObGyn? Why can't I buy a high deductable plan anymore?
Why does Obamacare think its wrong for doctors to own medical facilities?
If controlling cost is so important, why is it practically impossible to find out the cost of anything ahead of time? This makes making decisions based on cost impossible. Why is the price one person pays radically different than what another person pays? Why does cost have no relationship to quality? I can get an MRI with a brand new machine or with a 15 year old machine that produces crap images, and the crap will cost more. Why not require publication of prices?
Why is it that my dad, a wounded combat veteran, cannot get decent health care at the VA in a major metropolitan area? The VA is completely controlled by the gov't. It is the gov't. And yet, if he goes to a private hospital to get decent care, he gets penalized.
Because then pretty much EVERY insurance company will pick up and move to the one most desperate state that writes laws in their favor, doesn't tax them, allows them to sell substandard insurance, gives them liability protection and forced arbitration and in every way abuse the customer.
And the industry will become abusive, fraudulant, manipulative, and untouchable. Every state will lower its standards and revenue streams to keep insurers from leaving and taking jobs with them. And the customer will have very few if any good choices and no recourse when screwed over. Over time, the industry's power over the state will become even more entrenched. Exhibit one: The credit card industry, and south dakota. Go watch the Frontline episode I refer to in another thread.
I'd like to answer some of your other questions like "why do I have to buy a plan that covers obgyn" but I'm too pissed over having to pay for rear seatbelts I'll never wear, a space program I'll never use, fire hydrants I'll probably never need, and taxes for schools I'll never attend. Living in a society sucks. I mean, I have to pay for roads I'll never drive on. It's bullshit. I mean even my freaki
We are now on an ACA plan. $270 with subsidies. Think about that. The government doubled the price of the plan or more, and is paying with our tax dollars the difference between my $270 and $780.
The ACA helped many people. It helped people under 26. It helped people with pre-existing conditions. It helped give free or low-cost health care to people that couldn't afford it because now the government is picking up the lion's share of the tab.
As much as people like to rag on the Republicans, and they deserve it, I don't think they will throw out the good parts. I think they will look at the industrial recommendations such as expanding risk pools across states (Commerce Clause allows this regulation), and other rational plans. Will it be perfect? No. Will it be better than the current ACA? Maybe.