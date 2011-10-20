Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
When my wife and I looked for insurance just before ACA, the private plan without subsidies, because they didn't exist, was $250. It was a basic plan with a high deductible and an HSA. It was pretty much what my employer offered. After the ACA, same plan, by name, now cost $530. Sure it had more bells and whistles, but I didn't want nor need them. This priced me out. This same plan today is $780 a month without subsidies.

We are now on an ACA plan. $270 with subsidies. Think about that. The government doubled the price of the plan or more, and is paying with our tax dollars the difference between my $270 and $780.

The ACA helped many people. It helped people under 26. It helped people with pre-existing conditions. It helped give free or low-cost health care to people that couldn't afford it because now the government is picking up the lion's share of the tab.

As much as people like to rag on the Republicans, and they deserve it, I don't think they will throw out the good parts. I think they will look at the industrial recommendations such as expanding risk pools across states (Commerce Clause allows this regulation), and other rational plans. Will it be perfect? No. Will it be better than the current ACA? Maybe.


> I don't think they will throw out the good parts

You are mistaken. The good parts, like covering pre-existing conditions is exactly what causes your insurance to go up. It's basic economics. The Republicans do not have a plan to fix that.

If there was a way to fix it, don't you think it would already be implemented? You think they're purposefully keeping your rates high just to fuck with you? Not to mention suffer all the political fallout of it?

Don't forget. Obamacare is the Republican plan. This repeal and objection to Obamacare is all politics, not an attempt to fix a broken system.


Seconded. ACA puts a cap on the profits of insurers. They are not just increasing the premiums and pocketing the difference. Most, if not all of the difference is going towards medical care by law.

"MLR measures the share of health care premium dollars spent on medical benefits, as opposed to company expenses such as overhead or profits. For example, if an insurer collects $100,000 in premiums and spends $85,000 on medical care, the MLR is 85%. In general, the higher the MLR, the more value a policyholder receives for his or her premium dollar. The ACA requires an annual, minimum 80% MLR for individual and small group insurance plans, and an annual, minimum 85% MLR for large group plans." [1]

Source: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R42735.pdf


It is unfortunate it does not put a cap on the profits of medical providers. Hence the 'pain cream' fraud[1] and others.

Sunlight is an amazing disinfectant and it is my hope that our government mandates every doctor and facility publish the total cost of every prescription and procedure they employ. We will collect that data and disinfect the high cost of health care.

[1] https://www.fisherbroyles.com/marketers-for-compounded-pain-...


Just to be clear, medical insurance != medical providers. The cap that the ACA set was on insurance companies. And it would be good to put a cap on the profits of medical providers that are paid by the ACA coverage. That however is very complicated.

By comparison, Bush's Medicare Part D prevented the Feds from even negotiating drug prices. Its author, Billy Tauzin, is now a Big Pharma lobbyist.


Yup, and medical providers (like the compounding pharmacy in the pain cream case) need some attention as well and that is missing in the ACA.


I agree wholeheartedly. In my opinion, insurance providers and providers of health care (hospitals in particular) are trapped in a co-dependent cycle. Capping one without the other seems short-sighted to me.


So insurance is bounded by cost plus pricing now. They have no problem if actual health care costs go up, their bottom line profits go up too! The insurance companies interests are now misaligned. Yeah they want to keep costs down to increase their spread, but if the spread is limited and allowed now they have no problem if hospitals charge $200 for what was a $100 procedure last year because $30 is more than $15 and they'll just increase premiums!


I never understood why this is not glaringly obvious before anyone implements such a plan. Or maybe it was and this was intended? Seems just as likely at this point.

I mean, this is a constant joke in professional circles. If you are hourly billing and you can use your shitty talent to create something in 8 hours that your good talent would create in 1 - it's usually economically beneficial to have the worse employees do the work as it's more profitable overall. Up until the point where you lose the customer - but in this case that's not a concern.


> but in this case that's not a concern

Why? It seems that if premiums are rising relentlessly for one company that the insured will seek out other companies, and hence that one company will "lose the customer".

Or am I missing something?


Its safe to assume that it was obvious to everybody involved. And therefore was quid-pro-quo for passing ACA.


It's right up there with excess taxes on gambling and tobacco. Governments become dependent on those excesses and are disincentivized to decrease the activities they're ostensibly trying to lower.


> excess taxes on gambling and tobacco

You may be mishearing the term "excise tax". An excise tax is a tax on any specific good, such as tobacco or gasoline. Those taxes are included in the cost of the good (it just costs more at the pump or on the shelf). Yes, they are typically used to reduce consumption, or to pay for costs associated with consumption (eg roads).


I'm aware of what excise taxes are, but I see why it might seem like that's what I meant, because I wasn't really explaining what I meant by that phrase. By "excess tax", I mean taxes in excess of the cost of the behavior they're trying to regulate. Both of these examples are both excise taxes, the rates of which are in excess of the costs borne to society of those activities.


Disincentivizing taxes are usually very profitable, because they're targeting goods that are considered overly desired. Their effectiveness is not too clear, but it is commonly accepted that they do reduce consumption. For example, a recent study on soft drink taxes concluded that retailers absorbed half of the extra cost to keep consumption high.

An alternative income source might be luxury taxes. There are a number of luxuries where consumption correlates positively with price - but it would be politically difficult to implement a tax on extravagance.


To add to this, before, insurance companies tried pushing care costs down and tried to keep premiums lower in order to compete with other insurers. Now with a mandate for coverage the competitive pressure to keep premiums lower in order to steal customers away from others and induce new uncovered buyers went away. A silent industry wide "gentlemen's" agreement now exists. Don't compete on lower premiums, let health care costs go up so they all benefit. It's easier to allow costs to go up and profit more by passing costs onto customers than it is to compete on having lower premiums by reducing costs and being more efficient. You can only cut expenses so much, but the sky is the limit to profits if cost plus pricing is in play and costs go up for the entire industry.


So insurance is bounded by cost plus pricing now.

They're defence contractors now! :joy:


Why repair a tire when it makes "financial sense" to blow up the truck and order a new one?!


ACA puts a cap on the profit margins of insurers. It does not put a cap on the total profit of insurers. Mandatory minimum medical loss ratios (MLR) actually could have the opposite of the desired effect. To maintain $X in profits that they enjoyed before the minimum MLR, an insurance company would just need to increase total premiums and benefits. This means that they're less incentivized to reduce benefits/premiums, since their profits rise when both rise. It also more strongly encourages mergers of insurance companies, reducing competition.


I used to work for a utility company and there was a huge aversion to any innovation that drove costs down. Guaranteed ROI is incredibly counter-productive as a regulatory measure.


Gotta keep that cost basis high to apply the ROR against! Build a big nuclear reactor paid for by the rate-payers pass go and collect 8-10% ROR!


There's actually little incentive to do this because increasing the cost basis usually costs more investor dollars.


Not if they get pre-approval in a rate case. Well and like the OP mentions it's often done by overlooking efficiency gains.


> ACA puts a cap on the profits of insurers. They are not just increasing the premiums and pocketing the difference.

Unfortunately, I think it's percentage cap, not an absolute cap. So, if you're an insurer and want to increase profits by a dollar, you need to increase costs by a few dollars.


The cap is a percentage of cost, a truly evil incentive to encourage ever increasing health care costs.


Except that premiums have increased slower in the 5 years after ACA than the 2 5-year periods before [1] and the rate of expenditures, while not decreasing, is basically unchanged after ACA [2].

[1] http://www.factcheck.org/UploadedFiles/2015/02/kff-chart.png [2] http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.PCAP?end=2014&loc...


This was not my experience at all, at least as someone purchasing directly (not through an employer).

Before ACA, our premiums went up ~5% per year - 8% one year - every year was under 10%. Since ACA, I've seen increases of 25%, 20%, 20%, 25%, then 11% then 13%. This is in NC with Blue Cross - the numbers possibly were different elsewhere (was in Michigan before that but wasn't paying as much attention, unfortunately).

The price increases I was seeing seemed primarily in line with inflationary numbers pre-ACA; post-ACA they seem to have no correlation to inflation, and seem to have more to do with a much larger overall cost for the insurance company covering more people, no lifetime caps, more services covered, etc.

EDIT: On, that factcheck chart - that looks to be showing premium increases for employer-provided health insurance. Employers cutting back their contributions to the premium would account for much/most of those increases. Effectively, it doesn't say anything about the actual insurance premium increases, only what employer-covered workers were having to pay - in my view, that's a big difference.


Disputed at best, the opposite reality at worst (i.e. it bent the cost curve up):

http://blogs-images.forbes.com/theapothecary/files/2016/04/S...

It was the recession.


a cap on profit as a percentage makes it beneficial for insurance companies when medical costs rise ...


The insurers are actually losing billions on the ACA plans. This is why they're abandoning it, and why the system is in its infamous "death spiral".


If you've ever run a business 20% profit is gigantic. Your local supermarket runs margins around 2 - 3%


20% is not the profit. It's the maximum they are allowed not to pay to healthcare providers. Most of it will probably be spent of the cost of running their business: salaries, office space, advertising, office supplies, etc.


The huge tower skyscraper in the middle of town...

Seriously, something is wrong with the whole setup. ACA does address some of it but it has jacked my premiums sky high. Single Payer is the answer in my estimation. The sooner we come to this and stop fiddling around trying to make people we shouldn't happy the better off we will be.


That 20% also covers employee salaries, building and maintenance costs, whatever IT infrastructure is needed, etc. That's not net profit like the 2-3% supermarket number you offer.


So 10% margin then. Still outstanding.


I would guess probably something like 2-5%.


> So 10% margin [citation needed]


You can't just compare margins from different businesses, as what's necessary entirely depends on the business.

Some business (like insurance) have a fair bit of tail risk they need to take into account.

Some are seasonal (like a ski resort) and need to make sure the profits they make in their high season can carry them in the low season.

Some are cyclical (like furniture stores) where people buy one piece and don't buy anything else for years.

Grocery stores have consistent customers and can generally predict their income and expenses day-to-day for the foreseeable future.


Fair enough, the comparable number in car insurance is 97%:

The personal auto insurance combined ratio rose by 1.4 percentage points in 2015 to 97.3 percent for a group of 10 publicly traded insurers.

http://www.insurancejournal.com/magazines/features/2016/03/0...

When interest rates are higher car insurance runs > 100% loss ratio. They stay profitable by earning short term interest on premiums before paying out claims.

In a different insurance vertical fixing loss ratios at 80% would be called a cartel, and would put involved executives into prison for a good long time.

In healthcare the government forms the cartel, fixes the prices, gives money to poor to become consumers, and then fines everybody who won't become the consumer.

said Brer Rabbit. "Only please, Brer Fox, please don't throw me into the briar patch."


First. I don't know of a more consistent revenue model than something that is often automatically removed from paychecks monthly.

Second, a profit margin will take into account risk. So for the ski resort or the furniture store that includes the overhead of keeping the store open while you have no customers.

Third, if the risk is so insanely high why are these firms so consistently profitable? Shouldn't we expect to see them coming in and out of existence regularly? Restaurants are a truly high risk business venture, the majority fail to exist after the first year. Perhaps they have longer runways but it's rare to hear of an insurance firm shutting its doors. The large and consistent profit seen on their end of year reports belies the risk claim.


I'm not trying to justify insurance company profits. I think it's mostly a load of crap. But the costs of a grocery store are pretty much fixed and easy to predict. The costs for an insurance company are far more complex, because they change with the number and scope of claims.

I don't think you can deny there are cost risks for insurance companies that a lot of other markets don't have. However, to back you up a bit, their profits are extremely good which probably means they are largely overstating the risk in order to gouge their customers.


In aggregate, over a large number of subscribers, insurance should be predictable as well.


>The good parts, like covering pre-existing conditions is exactly what causes your insurance to go up. It's basic economics.

It is really as simple as that. Could you imagine a system in which car insurance wasn't mandated but car insurance companies were required to repair your car regardless of its preexisting condition? No smart person would preemptively buy insurance. You just wait until your get into an accident and then bring the already damaged car to the insurance company and demand a policy to repair it. No insurance company can work like that.

Insurance only works when the costs of the most expensive customers are shared among the cheapest customers. You need incentives to encourage the cheap customers to sign up or the whole system falls apart. Rejecting preexisting conditions is the old capitalist way of incentivizing people, but as soon as that is prohibited nearly all incentives disappear for a healthy person to buy into the system.


Taking it a step further, I would argue that it ceases to be an 'insurance' product if allowed to purchase after the insured event has passed.

Our failure to find a non-insurance 'hammer' with which to hit all of the health 'nails' is a larger issue.


> Taking it a step further, I would argue that it ceases to be an 'insurance' product if allowed to purchase after the insured event has passed.

You can offer insurance against an event that has already occurred, but the insured price will always be slightly higher than the uninsured price. One could call that insurance, but it'd be a degenerate case, so at that point it's more of a word puzzle than a real question.

> Our failure to find a non-insurance 'hammer' with which to hit all of the health 'nails' is a larger issue.

Exactly - the problem is that people talk about health insurance like it's supposed to solve the problems that a wealth redistribution program would. Except, insurance is not a wealth redistribution mechanism - it has a completely different goal - and trying to turn it into one just results into the worst of all worlds (expensive and ineffective at achieving either goal).


I'm not sure what you mean by 'wealth redistribution' in this sense, unless you regard 'good health' as a form of wealth. The only wealth redistribution that is facilitated by insurance is from sick people to medical insurers and providers.


> I'm not sure what you mean by 'wealth redistribution' in this sense, unless you regard 'good health' as a form of wealth. The only wealth redistribution that is facilitated by insurance is from sick people to medical insurers and providers.

Pretend for a moment that everyone receives their annual physical, as medical guidelines recommend. (They don't, but it makes our example simpler.) And let's say that the fair-market price of providing the physical, accounting for all costs borne by the provider and their practice, is $100. (That is an arbitrary number I have chosen, also to make our lives easier). What will be the co-pay for the annual physical for an insured patient?

The answer is that it will be $100 - there is absolutely no risk involved in this situation, so the expected payouts of the insurance company will be $100, and therefore they will incorporate that into their price. (The consumer will actually pay a bit more than $100 in total, because the insurance company has overhead costs, which are ultimately paid by the consumers as well). But of course, that's not the case, because the expectation is that health insurance will reduce these costs, and that people who can't necessarily afford $100 will still be able to have their physical. That's why health insurance isn't really insurance, except in name - we talk about it as insurance, but in reality, it's a wealth redistribution program tacked onto a risk smoothing product.

By definition, insurance is literally not intended to save the insured person money, in expectation. The expected value of all claims will always be less than the expected value of all money paid to the insurer by the insured entity. (This does not hold for every individual, but it does hold in the aggregate - that's where the risk smoothing comes in). The insured person pays the insurer a premium[0] in order to reduce the uncertainty in how much they would have to pay on any given month without insurance.

[0] Not as in "monthly premium", but as in "a premium on top of the expected value"


> By definition, insurance is literally not intended to save the insured person money, in expectation.

You fundamentally misunderstand the concept of insurance. Group insurance is, by definition, a way to spread the cost of rare catastrophes around the group so that the affected individuals don't bear the full brunt. There is the full expectation that in the event of a major medical event you will save money.

Try reworking your example around major medical events (e.g. a $500K hospitalization) rather than preventive care (the function of which is to reduce the risk of certain controllable medical events).


> What will be the co-pay for the annual physical for an insured patient?

> The answer is that it will be $100 - there is absolutely no risk involved in this situation, so the expected payouts of the insurance company will be $100, and therefore they will incorporate that into their price.

No. Even pre-ACA, insurance companies offered low co-pays. How did they do that? Because your monthly fees will over the course of a year add up to far more than the cost of an annual physical. The purpose of insurance is to protect yourself against rare, but catastrophic events: you will probably not experience a wide variety of expensive medical ailments, but if you do they will likely leave you in financial ruin if you're uninsured, so you pay an insurance company money to protect yourself against that risk.

(Or, alternatively, your employer pays a health insurance company money to protect you against that risk, and offers that benefit to you as part of your total compensation package. Which is essentially the same as you paying for it, with some amount of risk differences and thus potentially lower costs due to the pooled employee health insurance policies, but that's outside of the scope of this discussion. TL;DR: it's still regular market economics.)

You might wonder why insurance companies offered low co-pays at all — was it just some marketing gimmick? But no, you can explain that with regular economics too: insurance companies are incentivized to make annual physicals affordable and attractive, because they can catch potentially-expensive medical issues when they're still much less expensive, thus lowering costs for the insurance company.


> The purpose of insurance is to protect yourself against rare, but catastrophic events: you will probably not experience a wide variety of expensive medical ailments, but if you do they will likely leave you in financial ruin if you're uninsured, so you pay an insurance company money to protect yourself against that risk.

Yes, this is what I am saying. However, that has nothing to do with the price of co-pays for routine care, which is by definition predictable.

> But no, you can explain that with regular economics too: insurance companies are incentivized to make annual physicals affordable and attractive, because they can catch potentially-expensive medical issues when they're still much less expensive, thus lowering costs for the insurance company.

See, this is another pervasive myth. For healthy individuals, the annual physical is not cost-effective - it is very unlikely to result in long-term benefits to the patient, and it is far more likely to result in unnecessary care (such as follow-up tests and differential diagnoses for false positives): https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/re-thinking-the-annual-phys...

Also, I don't know why you're drawing a dichotomy between what I'm saying and "regular market economics". Everything I have said is standard, textbook economic theory. There's nothing obscure or even controversial about it about economists.


Insurance companies are for-profit institutions, and there's no law compelling them to offer co-payments for preventative care. Do you believe that insurance companies are giving out charity?

> Everything I have said is standard, textbook economic theory. There's nothing obscure or even controversial about it about economists.

Claiming that "health insurance isn't really insurance, except in name - we talk about it as insurance, but in reality, it's a wealth redistribution program tacked onto a risk smoothing product" is definitely non-mainstream. An insurance company takes in payments to insure you against high-risk events, and that's exactly what a health insurance company does: you pay them a monthly fee regardless of whether you need medical care (or your employer pays them for you as part of your compensation package), and when you do need expensive medical care, they pay for it. In fact, many plans explicitly only pay for expensive medical care: anything under your deductible, aka inexpensive medical care, you're required to pay for. You might be able to make some sort of weaker claim about wealth redistribution post-ACA, but — co-payments existed pre-ACA.


> Insurance companies are for-profit institutions

Actually, some of the largest insurance companies and the vast majority of risk-bearing providers (hospitals that act as insurers) are non-profits. Though I never said that their pricing was based on charity; I said it was based on the fact that the product they offer is not really insurance (and that it exists in a marketplace in which prices are incredibly distorted by the existence of other factors, which would have been too long to explain in that simple example).

> Claiming that "health insurance isn't really insurance, except in name"... is definitely non-mainstream

On the contrary, that's the overwhelming consensus among economists. Which isn't surprising, because the economics of insurance are generally covered even at the undergraduate level, and the ways in which health insurance differs from a true insurance program are pretty glaring.


The five largest health insurance providers in the U.S. by market share are UnitedHealthGroup, Kaiser, Anthem, Aetna, and Humana. Of those five, all but Kaiser are strictly for-profit, and Kaiser is a consortium of for-profit and non-profit entities.

Equating risk-bearing providers and health insurance companies for the purposes of arguing that health insurance isn't insurance might as well be tautological. Sure, blueberry pancakes aren't really pancakes if you include blueberry muffins in the category of blueberry pancakes, but who cares?


I don't follow, unless you regard 'health insurance subsidies' as a part and parcel of 'health insurance'. Means-tested health insurance subsidies are absolutely a form of wealth redistribution, no doubt, just like housing subsidies are wealth redistributive - but that doesn't mean that the home rental market is wealth redistribution in disguise.


This only holds true if the physical only identifies disease that have downside risk. More realistically, most early identification situations can greatly reduce the cost of future care, eg the overweight 40 y.o. who intervenes to avoid being the obese 60 yo.

It also ignores a number of other selection criteria and behavioral issues, which you are honest enough to note in your pretend for a moment intros.

However, people who proactively care for their health carry "upside risk" as well as downside, which your scenario does not account for.


> Insurance only works when the costs of the most expensive customers are shared among the cheapest customers. You need incentives to encourage the cheap customers to sign up or the whole system falls apart

And they screwed that part up. As a healthy young person, there is no incentive to buy massively overpriced, shitty high-deductible ACA plans, when one month of coverage costs more than the IRS penalty.


> You need incentives to encourage the cheap customers to sign up

True. And the ACA now levies a tax penalty for those that don't sign up for insurance (2.5% of income, max ~$2K).[1]

[1] https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/health/how-much-is-the-obama...


There is a solution to this paradox. If individuals without insurance were required to repay, at the time of their death, the cost of their healthcare over the last 5 years of life, the economic incentives would change overnight. We already do this and more when it comes to assisted living facilities.


How is that a solution? OK, I'm about to die. I racked up $600K in medical care expenses (or $100K or 'pick a number'). I'm broke and don't have that money.

What are you going to do? Not let me die?


> Insurance only works when the costs of the most expensive customers are shared among the cheapest customers.

That is not insurance. That is a wealth redistribution. Those are not the same thing, although the current discourse around health insurance conflates those two concepts, for obvious political reasons.

> Could you imagine a system in which car insurance wasn't mandated but car insurance companies were required to repair your car regardless of its preexisting condition? No smart person would preemptively buy insurance. You just wait until your get into an accident and then bring the already damaged car to the insurance company and demand a policy to repair it. No insurance company can work like that.

Actually, this would be completely feasible to implement. The insurance company would price you based on your risk. In this case, P(risky event | all available information) = 1), so there wouldn't be much of a point to buying the insurance, but it absolutely would work.

The problem is that the ACA also forbids insurers from underwriting plans based on anything other than age, income, zip code, and whether or not they smoke. That's guaranteed to increase the cost both for healthy and for unhealthy patients, because they have to make overly conservative estimates when evaluating the risk level of their patient pool.


>That is not insurance. That is a wealth redistribution. Those are not the same thing, although the current discourse around health insurance conflates those two concepts, for obvious political reasons.

Yes, they are the same thing. Insurance is fundamentally a redistribution of risk with money being shifted from those who have not fallen victim to that risk to those who have. If you have a problem with that aspect of the ACA, you have a problem with the general idea of insurance.

>The insurance company would price you based on your risk (in this case, it would be 100%), so there wouldn't be much of a point to buying the insurance, but it absolutely would work.

You do realize that this is functionally the same as getting rid of the preexisting conditions protection, right? Whether someone pays tens of thousands to a doctor for care or to an insurance company for coverage are in practice exactly the same. The whole point is that many of us think that is a fundamentally unfair system to force someone to face in that situation.


Yes, they are the same thing. Insurance is fundamentally a redistribution of risk with money being shifted from those who have not fallen victim to that risk to those who have. If you have a problem with that aspect of the ACA, you have a problem with the general idea of insurance.

This comment is so profoundly misguided that I have to comment.

Insurance does not work the way you describe. When companies do a fundraiser where someone gets to take a half-court shot with a basketball and win $1M if they make the shot, an insurance policy sells the company doing the fundraiser a policy that reflects the odds that a person chosen at random from the audience will sink the shot. That policy might cost $7K, since the shot will very likely be missed.

The insurance company makes a profit by charging a bit more than the actual odds reflect, so that over time if 200 shots are taken, it pays the $1M once and profits $400K. In a competitive market, the price of insurance will approach the probability.

Similarly, an insurance company might offer insurance that it will not rain on the last weekend in July. Perhaps an outdoor wedding facility wishes to buy that policy, but a farmer wishes to buy the other side of that risk. In such cases, the insurance company can charge less because there is a market for both sides of the uncertain event. Futures markets are also used for this purpose.

Most of our modern health care is not really risk-driven, it's based on markets that are highly regulated and prices that are influenced by lobbyists from various industries etc.

The key problem with your assertion is that at the time insurance is purchased, nobody knows who will be the victim or whether there will be a victim. Purchasers of insurance would rather spend a little bit of money just in case a bad outcome occurs, so they don't bear the full brunt of that bad outcome. Those who don't end up with a bad outcome don't get their money back, which is why the system works.

We all know there is a need for social services to provide healthcare for those who can't afford it or who have really bad luck. That's not insurance, however, it's social services.


>The key problem with your assertion is that at the time insurance is purchased, nobody knows who will be the victim or whether there will be a victim. Purchasers of insurance would rather spend a little bit of money just in case a bad outcome occurs, so they don't bear the full brunt of that bad outcome. Those who don't end up with a bad outcome don't get their money back, which is why the system works.

You say that my comment was profoundly misguided, but your comment right here is just a rephrasing of mine Someone with risk spends a little bit of money to help absolve themselves of that risk. If a bad outcome occurs and they fall victim to that risk, they don't bear the full brunt of that bad outcome because money is shifted from people who didn't fall victim to that risk.

Regarding you point about probability based pricing of insurance, we have collectively decided that we don't want health insurance to function that way. If it did, it would lead to the preexisting condition problem in which a person cannot afford insurance because they have a condition that requires expensive care. We instead subsidize their policy with a price increase on everyone else's policy.


Apologies for my overly critical comment...

> we have collectively decided that we don't want health insurance to function that way.

I agree this is the case, the problem is that it's not really insurance any more it's a bundle of insurance, prepayment, etc.


> Yes, they are the same thing. Insurance is fundamentally a redistribution of risk with money being shifted from those who have not fallen victim to that risk to those who have. If you have a problem with that aspect of the ACA, you have a problem with the general idea of insurance.

No, they are not the same thing. The fact that a transfer of money happens is not a sufficient criterion for defining insurance.

Take two people with different risk profiles but who are both insured. If you can tell a priori which one is expected to have lifetime claims that exceed their lifetime premiums, then you don't have insurance - you have a wealth redistribution scheme[0].

Note that I didn't specify which person had the greater risk profile, or whether they both purchased the same "tier" of plan, or even whether they purchased their insurance from the same insurer. This property of insurance still holds even if the two people have completely different risk profiles, if one purchases a gold plan and the other a bronze, and if one person purchases from MegaInsurance in New York and the other purchases from AcmeInsurance in California - as long as they are both insured at risk-adjusted rates.

> You do realize that this is functionally the same as getting rid of the preexisting conditions protection, right? Whether someone pays tens of thousands to a doctor for care or to an insurance company for coverage are in practice exactly the same. The whole point is that many of us think that is a fundamentally unfair system to force someone to face in that situation.

First, nobody is paying tens of thousands of dollars to a doctor, because there's an out-of-pocket maximum cap. (And that cap could still exist under a risk-based pricing world.)

Second, it's not, functionally the same, because that doesn't mean that you can't separately provide income- or wealth-based subsidies if you're aiming to redistribute wealth. But that happens at a completely different layer from the risk underwriting - and because the underwriting process is allowed to properly account for a person's risk profile, you end up with lower aggregate premiums (pre-subsidy). Lower unsubsidized premiums means that you don't need to subsidize as much money in order to achieve the same sticker-price premiums that consumers see - in other words, the entire process is significantly cheaper for what appears to be the same result to the patient.

The reason we don't do this, even though it would be significantly cheaper, is because it's politically infeasible.

[0] Which, you may note, is currently the case - and that's because health insurance as it stands is a mishmash of two completely unrelated products ("insurance" and "wealth redistribution") that we happen to try to stuff into the same box.


We are talking in circles at this point. I guess we are going to need to agree to disagree on this. In summary, I think you and many of the ACA's opponents separate out many aspects of the program that aren't viable without other aspects of the law.

>The reason we don't do this, even though it would be significantly cheaper, is because it's politically infeasible.

I agree with your point here, but it is the whole perfect being the enemy of the good thing. Like the original article states, this system isn't perfect. Even Obama admits this. I do however believe the current system is unquestionably better than the system we had previously. I therefore think it is a bad idea to return to the previous system while we hope to eventually come up with a better one. It is not hyperbolic to say lives literally depend on it.


> Even Obama admits this

Probably more than anyone, Obama understands that politics is the art of the possible. The fact that the ACA was passed by a margin of one vote is some evidence that, in the face of raging blind opposition, they didn't leave anything on the table. If congress weren't in thrall to gerrymandered hyperpartisanism and effectively unlimited donor money, the law would have had at least some bipartisan support, been revised numerous times, had bad parts improved, good parts enhanced, and concerns of both parties and various constituencies addressed in light of the empirical evidence gathered over the last seven years. I don't think there will be a return to the previous system. Instead, for several million Americans, they'll try to demolish the first four floors of a building and disingenuously point to the doctor's office on the fifth.


First, nobody is paying tens of thousands of dollars to a doctor, because there's an out-of-pocket maximum cap.

If they have insurance. Without guaranteed issue they may not. With guaranteed issue they may have "access" to insurance but can't afford it, or the insurance they can afford may exclude the procedure they need. Retroactively. And even with insurance they may pay 25K a year in premiums plus that 10K max. Then 28K and 15K the next year... It's a system designed for optimal profit, not efficient (or moral) distribution of resources that every person will require. Debating whether it's insurance or insurance-like, or how the underwriting works, begs the question. Insurance companies should not be involved.


> If they have insurance. Without guaranteed issue they may not.

It sounds like you are trying to respond to a different sort of discussion altogether.

This whole subthread is in reference to the (implied) statement "requiring insurers to cover pre-existing conditions requires a mandate [and it will necessarily increase premiums to the extent that we have seen]"

Your responses is tangential to that, addressing either (a) what would happen if we didn't require insurers to cover pre-existing conditions, or (b) other potential failure modes which could potentially occur, and which already occur under the ACA.


>Don't forget. Obamacare is the Republican plan. This repeal and objection to Obamacare is all politics, not an attempt to fix a broken system.

Some context for people who don't know about this:

http://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/10/23/451200...


The cost is directly a reflection of the risk pool and coverage.

Now think about who is buying ACA plans off the marketplace. First, it's almost entirely people eligible for subsidies (86%) since the plans are cost prohibitive without them. Second, it's people who didn't previously have or couldn't get insurance, unemployed, or who aren't offered insurance through work.

You can see immediately the problem... ACA subscribers will overwhelmingly be high-cost subscribers. There aren't any healthy subscribers to ACA because healthy Americans are working and get their insurance through their employer and therefore aren't eligible for subsidies and have no reason to look at the high-cost exchanges.

The ACA is effectively cornering the market for super-high risk pool, and premiums on ACA markets will continue to rise to reflect it.

If the subsidies were available regardless of availability of a so-called "affordable" employer sponsored plan, and if they employer's contribution could be taken by an employee and applied to an ACA plan in addition to subsidies, it would fix this all in an instant. Suddenly healthy Americans would be shopping on the exchanges, fundamentally altering the risk pool and drive down premiums for everyone.


You're leaving out all of us healthy Americans that do consulting, run our own small businesses, or participate in the "gig" economy who were buying overpriced private insurance before.


But I said healthy Americans, and you know full well you've got to be well past unhinged to break out on your own as a sole proprietor!

(This just to counteract my overly weighty response as sibling to this)


No they're not leaving this entire demographic out. After all, the original article is anecdotes from entrepreneurs. They're saying that ACA subscribers in general are higher risk. That's not surprising considering that most poor people would shop for health insurance on the exchanges and poor people in general have worse health than rich people.


Only 7% of Americans get their health insurance through non-group coverage, according to Kaiser [1]

It's not nearly enough to counter-balance to huge influx of high risk subscribers. You're being hung out to dry with the high risk pool, which is why your costs have skyrocketed.

"Most people are healthy most of the time, and as a consequence, health care expenditures are heavily concentrated in a small share of the population: about 50 percent of the health care spending in a given year by those below age 65 is attributable to just 5 percent of the nonelderly population. The lowest spending half of the population accounts for only about 3.5 percent of health care spending in a year." [2]

If you want to fix ACA, you have to fix the risk pool. So what's the best way to get healthy people signing up for ACA in droves?

Imagine if you could take your employer contribution, and legally apply it to any plan of your choosing. As-in, sure the employer could arrange a group plan for the office, and you could take it or leave it, but you got to apply the exact same employer-contributed dollars to any plan you chose if you wanted.

Then on top of that, if you could get ACA income-based subsidies, regardless of the amount of the employer cost-share. Because, why on earth should you get less subsidy at the exact same income level, just because you have an employer who is also good enough to contribute?! That's just penalizing employers for contributing. Employer contributions would be an add-back to MAGI for purpose of calculating the subsidy, but nothing more. Currently, today, the meagerest employee contribution will disqualify an employee from all subsidies altogether, almost regardless of income. So-called "affordable" employer-sponsored coverage disqualifies an employee from all subsidies, is defined as an employee share of less than ~10% of household income for an individual plan. WTF?!)

What you would end up with is some extremely cheap plans which a lot of very health workers would flock to. The Fed would pay out significantly more in overall subsidies, but the payment of subsidies would be significantly more fair because it would not penalize an employee for working for an employer who is actually willing to contribute to a share of health costs.

In practice, it would in quick order eviscerate the group market for employer-chosen plans, and see employees taking proper responsibility for choosing their own plans for themselves, while still preserving the ability for employers to share in health care costs with tax-advantaged dollars. It would save millions of small/medium sized businesses the arduous task of trying to negotiate group health plans for their employers evey single year. But most of all, it would fix the risk pool by getting everyone across America actually buying through the marketplace, and not the skewed microcosm we have now.

Early on after ACA passing, I think it was Zenefits was actually trying to sell employers on paying employees to purchased their own plans on ACA marketplaces years ago, until the IRS shut it down. But it was an extremely appealing model at the time.

[1] - http://kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-population/?curre...

[2] - http://healthaffairs.org/blog/2016/03/15/dont-let-the-talkin...


I was being hung out to dry before the ACA and paying about double for near equivalent coverage.


Double what?

Pre-ACA a non-group plan that wasn't some government mandated high risk pool would typically be much cheaper than group coverage, simply because of the fact that it went through underwriting and you could be denied.

It was priced similar to life insurance where a healthy young subscriber could get a very cheap premium because the expected value was so low.

Back when it was legal to charge 10x more for a 55yr olds plan than a 25yr old, people paid more in line with their expected utilization. Flattening the rate curve shifted massive costs to young middle class families, which IMO is shit policy. When you're 55 you are generally done raising the kids and saving for their college, so it's actually not a bad time for your health care premiums to skyrocket.


That wasn't my experience at all. Health insurance was literally three times more expensive for me throughout my perfectly healthy twenties compared to now as I'm nearing 40 (on an ACA plan).


If we are swapping anecdotes, my experience is the opposite of yours. I'm paying almost double what I paid 10 years ago, and my deductible is four times higher, with separate deductibles for drugs, and a smaller network of providers. Along with higher co-pays, and coinsurance now.


Double the monthly fee for an equivalent full HMO plan that was about the same as I was making when I was working for a Fortune 500. I now pay a little over 1/2 what I paid pre-ACA for an equivalent plan through the ACA marketplace in NY state.


I grant that this is particular to ski towns, but it is still a good example of risk pool size [1]. I think the costs will go down when the whole nation is the risk pool, rather than state or smaller pools. To me this makes sense in that, as a Union, Americans migrate for pleasure throughout the States. This means that fundamentally the pool should be the whole country under the Commerce Clause (interstate trading definitionally going on).

I know that adding infirmed people increases costs. The trouble is that the health insurance system of the US is not focused on individuals managing their own health insurance costs. Most Americans get their health insurance from their employers. This makes the ACA markets problematic because the limited risk pools above are further limited by the people utilizing the markets.

Does this mean that the US should ban company sponsored health insurance? Maybe. I don't know. What I do know is that the Democrats tried to stifle debate and thought on the bill. It went so far as Pelosi saying you can only know what's in the bill once you pass it [2].

Overhauling the risk pool will be huge. That's probably in the realm of repeal and replace. What I doubt we'll see, since it would probably destroy the Republicans in two years, is the total gutting of the ACA and the meaningful, unstable gap. The people wouldn't like it, nor would the business community.

1 - http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2014/05/05/30982695...

2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV-05TLiiLU


> I think the costs will go down when the whole nation is the risk pool.

I think this is a justifiably correct presumption if you assume that costs are normally distributed. Are healthcare costs and risks normally distributed?

We had this problem where the cost of financial risk was assumed to be normally distributed and we built a lot of policy on that, including pooling financial entities into bigger and bigger codependent pools, but everyone seemed to have forgotten the known-for-centuries-fact that financial risk has infinite variance. Of course it turned out okay after we bailed out a bunch of rich people.


"The good parts, like covering pre-existing conditions is exactly what causes your insurance to go up."

True story:

Pre-ACA, I had never been without insurance. I also have asthma. Never been a problem. No pre-existing condition issues. Then, I became a contractor and had to pay for my own insurance. The insurance refused to pay for anything asthma related. Fine; I was making enough to pay for the hideously expensive inhalers (think an epi-pen ever couple of months), but with those, the asthma was well controlled. Then I left that position and became a regular employee with employer provided insurance. Suddenly, no pre-existing condition limit. Weird.


> Don't forget. Obamacare is the Republican plan.

Kinda, sorta, not really [1].

1 - http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2013/nov/15/...


That's referring to one specific piece of legislation. You're leaving out the core idea coming from Heritage (mostly true: http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2010/apr/...) and the influence of Massachusetts's state system (https://www.google.com/amp/boston.cbslocal.com/2013/11/13/ro...) which was itself based on the same proposal (http://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2011/10/20/how-a-c...).

This was the Republican proposal until Obama took them up on it. Anyone who remembers poor Mitt Romney having to bend himself into logical contortions during the presidential campaign knows that: it was his signature achievement as governor, previously praised by many in his party when advocating against single-payer systems, and suddenly so politically incorrect within his own party that he felt obligated to attack it or invent incredibly fine distinctions to say the ACA was different.


What makes your insurance go up is the fact that insurance companies are beholden to investors and not the people they insure. They must exceed each and every last quarter or they take a hit.


Many insurers are private non profits, often owned by the people they insure.

Here's one with 8 million members:

https://www.bcbsil.com/company-info/who-we-are


Everyone knows how to fix the problem in the short/medium term. The solution is money. Specifically, money from the Federal Government.

The real behind-the-scenes debate in DC this month is about, first, the best mechanism to transfer funds (direct subsidies, state subsidies, Federal reinsurance pool for the sickest cases, etc ... each of which create distinct winners and losers whose lobbyists are currently out in force), and second, how much of an annual budget deficit the fiscal-hawk Republicans (now led by Rand Paul) are willing to tolerate.

The longer-term solutions have much more to do with diet, lifestyle management, and other behavioral health issues than with access to providers and drugs (e.g. look up how much of last year's medicaid/medicare budget was spent on type 2 diabetes treatment alone). Unfortunately it doesn't seem like we can tackle these issues at scale until after the current debate on affordable universal access to care is settled.


> Specifically, money from the Federal Government.

Excuse me? What money? The government does not generate net positive economic benefit, and therefore has no [real] money. You might be confused and talking about "taxpayer money" — but then why bother with the gov't at all, why not just say your plan amounts to "we should increase healthcare costs so we're, you know, throwing more money at the problem".


Yes, of course it backs out to taxpayer money - and likely money from taxpayers who haven't even been born yet, to the extent that the Federal Government runs a deficit exceeding inflation.

If you look at the Federal budget it's clear that the Federal Government, beyond national defense, is simply becoming a giant healthcare and pension fund administrator, re-distributing wealth via social security, medicaid, and medicare. All other expenses are dwarfed by these. I'd expect this trend to continue until the singularity occurs and we enter our long-awaited post-capitalist utopia.


I think the point is that currently there's a profit motive for healthcare. There's no incentive to promote _health_. By putting the federal government (a proxy for the U.S. citizenry itself) in charge of healthcare, the incentives for maximizing health (minimizing sickness / our tax burden for healthcare) become clear.


There's also a profit motive in food production, should we move to single-payer for that (hint: this means breadlines)? There's also a profit motive in housing; single-payer? Mobile phones? Internet access? Entertainment?


This is such a shallow argument. Healthcare is a service unlike any commodity or service you've mentioned. Healthcare demand is unpredictable on an individual level, and it grow on an individual level over time when it isn't met. That is to say you get sicker if you go untreated. If I skip a meal today, I don't need extra meals tomorrow. If I sleep on the street tonight, I don't need two houses tomorrow. This is to say that any random individual can be struck ill (demanding healthcare) at any time, to an unknown cost that snowballs the longer they go untreated. It's a thing unto itself and metaphors don't work well.

Furthermore, there's an enormous information asymmetry in healthcare, so it's hard for it to function as a market.

Because we already have "free" healthcare in the form of emergency rooms, this is ultimately a conversation about how to best allocate health spending. Emergency care is the absolute most expensive form of non end of life care, so we should focus on minimizing that send. There's a well known path for doing so, regular check ups, vaccinations, preventative care, and chronic disease management. All of which cost money now, but reduce future expenditure. And if we already pay for sick broke people in the emergency room, why not optimize the expenditure of those tax dollars by shifting it to more effective health interventions?


If your concern is cost basis, and "allocating health spending well", then why are we subsidizing preventative care?

You yourself admit that end of life care is incredibly expensive. Why are we pushing people to live longer, when it incurs a much much greater cost to keep people alive? Why not just let them die young?

In part, this is a huge reason (the other reason is pregnancy cost) why pre-ACA healthcare prices were much much cheaper for <30 men than women - most things that seriously hurt men under 30 just completely off them, and dead boys don't incur major medical cost.


I think most people disagree with you darwinian notions of societal priorities. And you still aren't addressing that pre-ACA we still spent the same dollars, just on the backend through emergency room spending, and medical debt defaults. Basically all research points to outcome focused medicine and preventive care being critical to controlling costs, anything else just shifts the spend around.


I don't believe in those 'darwinian' notion of societal priorities, I'm just pointing out that those are baked into your priorities. If reducing cost is the priority, the machine (government/society) will churn out a solution that reflects the priorities it is programmed with.

I don't know about your characterization that "Basically all research..."

http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp0708558


Oh if only it were that easy. The competition in those other markets is much stronger and has proven to be reasonably efficient.

Healthcare is different because consumers often don't know what anything ought to cost, rarely in a position to shop around, and will never be able to afford some big ticket items without insurance regardless.

And the economic consequences are non-obvious. For example, many conditions are much cheaper to treat if caught early; if access to a doctor has an inconvenient cost attached, overall costs go up. The ability to see a doctor for cheap – ideally free – is the most effective way to lower the risk of expensive procedures in the future.


It's all about choice. We have huge choice when it comes to food - I can live on noodles if my circumstances go downhill. Entertainment I can forgo, and I can live with my old mobile phone.

But if I get pregnant or cancer, I have no choice - I have to get treatment or die.


If you get cancer, chances are you get treatment and die.

I've been through chemo and radiation once, if I ever am told I need to do it again, to scrape and cling to another few months of life, I'm going to laugh in their faces, put my affairs in order, go on a hell of a vacation, and Old Yeller myself.


From what I've heard about chemo, I agree with you - better to enjoy your remaining time as much as you can than to suffer through all of it.

If it happens, it'll be interesting to see how my resolve holds up as I stare into the face of mortality.


Markets work well for those things, they don't for healthcare, that we're here is proof of that. There's a good reason civilized nations have socialized medicine, it's the best solution to the problem. Markets are not the correct solution for every problem.


If we could lower the cost of health care in the first place, that would help. We need price transparency, and to fix patent laws so crooked big pharma companies can't charge outrageous prices. Having the govt foot the bill on all this stuff is just feeding into these problems. I know people that buy medicine in Mexico because it's so much cheaper there. Or people will fly to other countries for sugeries because it doesn't cost them their annual salary. Maybe our health care system here is better, but what good is it if we can't even pay for it? The "affordable care" act doesn't make care affordable. It just pays your bill.


> Obamacare is the Republican plan.

Which is why it's named after Reagan.


> If there was a way to fix it, don't you think it would already be implemented?

No...

The way to "fix" the exorbitant cost of healthcare is to allow young and/or healthy people to sign up for the bare minimum: a dirt-cheap catastrophic plan that covers the absolute basics and prevents personal bankruptcy. Unfortunately, this hasn't been done.


That's like the completely opposite of what should happen. If you think of health insurance economically, there are income coming in (premiums) and payouts according to some risk pool. Right now the payouts are higher than they were before because of pre-existing conditions, and the income is lower because people under 26 not paying their own insurance premiums. If "healthy" people start paying lower premiums and not really lowering the payments very much since they are pretty healthy and don't really cost the insurance very much anyways, then the "unhealthy" people are going to be paying even higher premiums.


If healthcare is too expensive for most people than the only solution that works is for most people to pay less.


> The way to "fix" the exorbitant cost of healthcare is to allow young and/or healthy people to sign up for the bare minimum: a dirt-cheap catastrophic plan that covers the absolute basics and prevents personal bankruptcy.

No, that's just the way to transfer the costs back to older/sicker people, it doesn't do anything to fix the overall costs (and might drive them up by delaying care.)


Healthcare economics in the U.S. is sufficiently complicated that it defies any simple fix other than saying implement what country X is doing. However, given the massive amount of profit being generated in the system that's not likely to happen in the foreseeable future. Your fix is almost certainly not "the way to fix the exorbitant cost(s).."


There are primarily three reasons why healthcare is so expensive in the United States.

The first is because the administrative costs are much higher than in other developed countries (about 25 percent). The second is because the U.S. spends much more than other developed countries for the same things (e.g., drugs, doctors, medical equipment, services). The third is because people in the U.S. receive more medical care than people do in other developed countries (for example, they're much more likely to get expensive surgeries).

A cheap, catastrophic insurance coverage plan for young, healthy people addresses all three of these reasons.


The field of healthcare economics is a complex one. I think simplistic analysis is not sufficient.


> A cheap, catastrophic insurance coverage plan for young, healthy people addresses all three of these reasons.

No it doesn't. This is insurance, if the young healthy people aren't paying more than a bare minimum, there isn't enough money to cover the sick. You can't mandate care must be given and allow those unlikely to get sick to barely contribute, that's not the purpose of insurance which is to spread the cost and risk across the whole pool. What you propose does nothing to solve the actual problem, providing care for those who actually need it.


It's not dirt-cheap but I'm fairly happy with the $160/m plan I can get as a healthy young person (no subsidies).


Far too few people realize that much of the ACA plans' cost increases is due to Congress reneging on a government promise to mitigate risk in the early years through "risk corridor" reimbursements. Undermining an opposition program, then pointing to its collapse as if it was always fundamentally flawed, is a very clever and effective piece of politicking.

Insurance companies did not know the health, and thereby the cost, of previously uninsured people buying coverage under ACA. To reduce risk of the unknown, the government committed to reimbursing money lost due to underestimating risk (conversely, insurance companies would pay into a pool if they earned above certain thresholds). Over time, prices would meet an equilibrium as policy costs stayed low, allowing more healthy people to join the pool, which lowers coverage costs, which then lowers policy costs. Prices could be raised modestly to account for the difference, and government payments to insurers would ultimately end.

However, Congress rejected payment into the risk pool and ultimately paid out only 12.6% of the promised funds. Many co-op insurance groups had to fold, others needed to dramatically increase premium costs to account for (a) the lost money, (b) the increased cost of the uninsured, and (c) the increased risk that the government wouldn't fulfill its obligations.[1]

The current situation - limited choices, high premium costs, and resultant lower healthy person participation potentially leading to a "death spiral" collapse - is a direct consequence of these actions, not an inherent failure of the ACA.

However, Obamacare gets the blame and Republicans can point to a failing market that they can repeal and, perhaps, replace. Very effective politics indeed. Just ignore the human cost, which certain politicians seem to have no trouble doing.

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/10/us/politics/marco-rubio-o...


> then pointing to its collapse as if it was always fundamentally flawed

On the inverse, I see many people on the left pointing to the number of people who have signed up as the primary indication of it's success as well. Which contains it's own notes of ignorance.

Was the government not handing out fines to people who didn't sign-up? So they were basically forcing people onto the program? How could the numbers of sign-ups be meaningful then?

Also, I couldn't imagine going without health care. You have to take what you can get otherwise the risks are significant. So considering it's an essential service, saying "look at the number of people using it" as an success indicator is like saying "plenty of people are calling the firemen, clearly they are doing a good job".

There is a serious human cost here when people have their health plans doubling in cost... while the rest of the world has worked out far more functional systems. So those cost calculations should be relative to this high level reality, not some internal benchmarks between stages of mediocrity.

It seems by not deciding to be free market nor socialized that the US is getting the worst of both worlds. It's easy to blame the republicans for this but the half baked socialized system that the democrats put forward was hardly a good solution.

> Far too few people realize that much of the ACA plans' cost increases is due to Congress reneging on a government promise

Have you considered that maybe the entire Democrat plan of getting to a socialized system via cuts and slivers in one direction, knowing full well that cuts and slivers will be done in the other direction is a terrible idea?

Stop pretending that private companies can function efficiently in an ever more legislated environment, as if only more thousand page bills get passed that it will finally start working well... history has continued to indicate otherwise. Either a) embrace markets or b) go hard on selling the public on the idea of single payer public insurance.

(I should note I'm in favour of public health insurance after living with it in Canada, despite typically being in favour of markets elsewhere)


Please don't assume my comment implies unvarnished support for the ACA. Except for the somewhat cynical last line, I tried to keep it fairly factual.

If you do want my personal opinion, I'll give it here:

1. From an economic standpoint, single-payer healthcare fundamentally makes sense. Put everyone in a single pool to reduce risk, drive efficiency, and maximize negotiating power.

2. From a free market standpoint, the current model of tying healthcare coverage to your employer hurts both employers and employees. As an employer, why am I responsible for paying this "benefit"? If too many of my employees get horribly ill, my premiums go up to the point that I can't provide a competitive benefit; my costs increase, my employees' contribution increases, and my ability to recruit talent suffers. As an employee, why must I forego an entrepreneurial opportunity because I can no longer afford healthcare for my children without an employer footing the majority of the bill?

3. From an efficiency standpoint, the current model wastes tremendous medical resources (bureaucracy, physician time, lack of cost transparency, treatment limits, etc.). I have friends in the medical industry (doctors, executives, med tech providers), all of whom dream of a single-payer system.

4. From a constitutional standpoint, I believe healthcare falls under "promote the general welfare" and "secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity." A national, taxpayer-funded health program is no different than any number of other government-funded programs that free us to maximize our potential as citizens. And yes, we pay taxes to fund those services whether we use them or not.

So yes, I'm a believer in a single-payer model. Yes, I believe the ACA is essentially a handout to insurance companies. And yes, I was very disappointed when Obama took single payer "off the table."

However, I also think it's better than pre-ACA, despite its flaws. And at this point, it's certainly better than the chaos that will arise from simply abandoning it. Understanding its compromises, I can't really envision a "replacement ACA" that will pass a Republican congress that can be better.

If Congress delivers a better ACA, I'll happily embrace it. Heck, I'd even give credit to the Republicans if they just tweaked the ACA, renamed it "Winningest Solid Gold Trumpcare" and fully backed the result to make it successful. But I see no positive outcome if they go down the "repeal and delay" path.


In all fairness, Switzerland and the Netherlands have privatised medical insurance with universal coverage and the people are generally satisfied. Other countries, e.g. France and Germany, have mixed systems which also work well.

The flaws of ACA are not inherent to a privatised system, they are the result of this specific implementation.


1. From an economic standpoint, single-payer healthcare fundamentally makes sense. Put everyone in a single pool to reduce risk, drive efficiency, and maximize negotiating power.

Like the U.S. military has maximum negotiating power with its contractors? I mean, who else is going to pay for the F-35?

Monopsonies aren't inherently more efficient than monopolies.


Nor are they inherently less efficient.

Do you truly feel military procurement is equivalent to healthcare delivery?

Have you ever sold products to the US government?

Do you believe the primary financial gains would come from negotiating power? (Hint, the list I provided is in order of impact.)

Are you familiar with the impact Medicare Part D had on prescription drug prices? (Spoiler alert: it "substantially lowered the average price and increased the total utilization of prescription drugs by Medicare recipients" [1].)

Do you believe the decisions behind funding defense are in any way influenced by non-economic factors? (Hint: defense budgets increase even when the military itself requests lower funding. Does government healthcare funding follow the same pattern? Why not?)

Are you familiar with the many estimates of the cost of a single payer program in the US? [2]

I could go on, but won't. This is not Reddit. Sound-bite caliber anecdotal arguments are a problem, not a solution.

[1] http://faculty.som.yale.edu/FionaScottMorton/documents/TheEf...

[2] http://www.pnhp.org/facts/single-payer-system-cost


> Nor are they inherently less efficient.

"Less efficient" is actually a nonsensical term to economists[0], but monopsonies are inherently inefficient, and it's rather straightforward to demonstrate that economically, the same way it's straightforward to demonstrate that a monopoly is always inefficient, even in cases of so-called "natural monopolies".

> Are you familiar with the impact Medicare Part D had on prescription drug prices? It "substantially lowered the average price and increased the total utilization of prescription drugs by Medicare recipients

You can't use Medicare Part D as an example of the impact that negotiating power would or would not have, because Medicare doesn't "negotiate" (read: unilaterally determine by fiat) the prices it pays for drugs, which it does do for providers.

> Are you familiar with the many estimates of the cost of a single payer program in the US? [2]

Yes, and most of those (including the ones you linked) are based on Medicare's reimbursements as a baseline. But that's totally baseless, because according to Medicare's own financial reports, they pay below-sustainable reimbursement rates to providers[1], which means that they are essentially subsidized by the premiums paid by privately insured patients. If Medicare were expanded to include everyone, they would have to massively increase their reimbursement rates, because the private insurance market wouldn't exist.

[0] Efficiency is best explained to a non-economist as a binary property; there does not exist a total (or even partial) ordering of inefficient states.

[1] They pay below COGS, which means that even if all doctors, nurses, and staff worked for free, they would still make a loss on Medicare patients in the aggregate, if they were not able to charge the difference to private insurers. Incidentally, that's why uninsured patients see such high bills - those are the prices that are used as a starting point when negotiating with insurers, and they're massively inflated to cover the gap.


Whenever I see people talk about their costs going up, I wonder if they realize that health care costs were projected to go up even without the ACA. There's plenty of Government reports and private company reports on this topic and most reports I've read show that ACA is helping. I wonder if people have spent time reading up on quantitative assessments before basing their views on personal observations.


But without a real counterfactual these reports can be conviently dismissed if it doesn't fit the person's world view.


> As much as people like to rag on the Republicans, and they deserve it, I don't think they will throw out the good parts.

It would politically unpopular to "throw out" the parts you spoke of. But the question is can we keep those parts and not keep the insurance mandate?


> But the question is can we keep those parts and not keep the insurance mandate?

The state of Washington tried that in the '90s. Passed an ACA-like system. Republicans repealed the mandate, kept the preexisting conditions. Result: within a few years every single insurance company stopped selling individual health insurance in Washington.

Seattle Times article from yesterday about this: http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/dismantlin...

HN submission for discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13393537


No. If you exclude preexisting conditions, how do you prevent the case where someone decides to buy insurance the day after they're diagnosed with cancer?

You do that by requiring everyone to have insurance when they're well to help cover those that are sick. That's the mandate. If you try to separate them, the system collapses under the weight of even more cost.


I've heard a republican idea that would instead allow insurance companies to charge a large fee for lapses in coverage, which would be nearly equivalent to requiring coverage except people would be hit with a big fee when signing up.


So people who need to get insurance insurance wouldn't be able to afford it now?


Medicare already does this. If you go uninsured and then try to enroll (at a time when you're eligible, of course), there's a penalty you're required to pay.


I didn't say it was a good plan, just one I heard suggested. I'm in the opinion that the US should just combine to have one giant risk pool, and include everyone in it (aka single payer)


What about those of us who changed from employer-paid insurance to self-bought and got pre-existing condition exemptions without a lapse?


"Give us a hundred thousand dollars or you die of cancer" doesn't sound like a great healthcare plan.


The irony of that is that in the pre-ACA days, if you did get cancer (or were diagnosed early on-set), in theory, you could go get a job with group healthcare and even with a known diagnosis, you would receive that policy and could immediately receive benefits under that employer group health plan.


Thats easy, actually. If you suffer cancer it should be the company that you are active with at the time who are responsible for paying for your treatment for that, even if you are no longer with them.

You weight until you have cancer to sign up? Well then you have to pay for the cancer treatment, but if you break your leg tomorrow, the insurance company has to pay.

Again previous conditions are not an issue, because they won't cost the next insurance company anything. If you get diagnosed with, say, aids and need treatment for the rest of your life, then it should be the company you were with at the time of your illness that has to paid, even if you are no longer with them.

Couple this with payment in cash for treatment, so that you can shop for the best/cheapest/whatever doctor (just as you would with car work), a mandatory disclosure of prizes and untangle health insurance from your employer and the system should be much more manageable.


"You weight until you have cancer to sign up? Well then you have to pay for the cancer treatment"

Unless you're rich, you either die from lack of treatment, or declare bankruptcy and let the rest of us pay for your treatment. Neither option is particularly good for any of us.


This is one of the more ironic parts - obviously, few people choose death. They choose to massively delay going to the doctor, driving up total cost by skipping preventative care, and then bankruptcy when they finally do.

That bankruptcy is not a magic free moment - it simply means someone else pays. Depending on the case, this might be the state through medicare/medicaid, it might be the health care provider, or it might be third party creditors.

Eventually, though, those defaults are all factored into operating costs of hospitals, the government, banks and so on - meaning you and I pay for them.

So, in the old system, we were all forced to pay for health coverage, whether we liked it or not. In the new system, we're all forced to pay for health coverage, whether we like it or not. ACA is explicit and, with extreme certainty, cheaper, since it expands preventative care on a systemic level.

But, of course, since people didn't realize they were paying for it previously, they now throw fits because the cost is made explicit.


Right on. We've had some form of universal coverage at least since the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was passed in 1986. Unless someone wants to roll that back, then it's just a matter of how you want the universal coverage to be structured, not whether you want it to exist.

But, as with many things, the politics around this issue is all about feels over reals.


We've had some form of universal coverage at least since the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was passed in 1986

Which, of course, is the most expensive way to go. You have people who can't pay visiting the emergency room for an ear infection or the flu. And that cost gets passed on to everyone else, which is why that single Tylenol tablet in your hospital room costs $10.


Well then you have to pay for the cancer treatment...

Are you even remotely aware of what something like that would typically cost?


Among other things, you are relying on no insurance companies ever closing in the future. What happens if they go bankrupt? The government has to bail them out?


That plan won't work because people constantly change insurance companies and there are too many conditions that are life long.

Most people develop many pre-existing conditions as they get older. By the time you're 70 you'll have 5 different insurance companies all treating different conditions that you developed at various times in your life.

Not to mention what happens when companies go out of business. This plan isn't workable at all.


Not true. The senate has already voted down the pre-existing protections plan, letting young adults stay on their parents' plans, and keeping contraceptive coverage.

American's don't follow the actual machinations of the senate much so it's not "politically unpopular" to do this. We think electing a President every 4 years who's a radical departure from what we had before will fix all our problems and prevent us from actually having to pay attention to the details.


The Senate can't remove the pre-existing conditions protections or letting young adults stay on their parents plans through budget reconciliation.

They can remove funding for subsidies through budget reconciliation, and let the system collapse on its own, but they don't have the votes to overcome the filibusterer they'd get if they tried to remove those protections directly.

1 of 2 things will likely happen.

1. They will repeal and delay. Meaning they will remove funding through reconciliation, but delay implementation until 2020. Then depending on what happens in 2018 who knows what might happen. This is the bad option because it could cause the collapses of the individual market even before it takes effect.

2. They will repeal and replace. Most likely they will replace it with the new Health and Human Services Secretary's plan to keep the preexisting conditions protection plan, as long as you maintain coverage. If you don't maintain coverage you'll go into a high risk pool with higher rates until you maintain coverage for 18 months.

Plan 2 is very similar to what we currently have, but it replaces the punishment for not maintain coverage with higher premiums instead of a tax penalty.

What they should do is to increase the tax penalty to force more people into the pool and simultaneously add a public option, but that's not going to happen.


plan to keep the preexisting conditions protection plan, as long as you maintain coverage

That's a repeal of the pre-existing condition protection, because it goes back to how pre-existing conditions worked pre-ACA (HIPAA -- remember the "P" is for "Portability", not "Privacy" -- guarantees you can avoid denial of pre-existing conditions so long as you maintain coverage continuously or with no break longer than 63 days).


The Senate voted down a specific pre-existing conditions protection plan. The final bill is likely to contain a pre-existing conditions provision.


The danger is that the mandates can be repealed budget reconciliation, but banning denials based on pre-existing conditions can't. So if the mandate gets repealed before Obamacare is replaced the ACA health insurance market will probably collapse.


Presumably the repeal wouldn't take effect for some time, allowing an alternative to be put in place before hitting that point.


Sure, with even larger taxpayer handouts to insurance companies.


The only thing that operating across state lines actually accomplishes is enabling a race to the bottom. It means that whatever state manages to make their regulations the most attractive to the insurance industry is the state that all the providers will "move" to, and that's the quality of insurance the rest of the nation gets stuck with.

For the most part, the insurance companies are huge, and they operate nationally already. There's really not any economies of scale that are going to produce direct savings. The savings come by slashing everyones coverage.


I'm invoking the commerce clause. So the States can only make more onerous regulations. You see this with California emission standards. The Federal government has a minimum and California say, "You got to do better." This prevents a race to the bottom.


Seems to me, the GOP's entire point for letting insurers sell across state lines is precisely to force a state like California to allow substandard plans to be sold to their citizens


Depends on the Federal requirements. Something that's lost in this whole conversation is the idea of insurance. I have auto insurance because I could be hit. I've gone 15 years without being hit, at least not enough to make a claim. I keep it just in case.

Going to the doctor for an annual physical is not something that should be insured. It's a known cost. You, as the individual, should pay that out of pocket, or get another extended coverage policy or rider to covert that. It's like my auto insurance paying for oil changes.

As a result, our costs are too high.


If car insurance had to cover a 6+ figure operation replacing an old engine that was was seized up because of poor maintenance, it would make financial sense to cover oil changes as a preventative measure.

A health disaster is several orders of magnitude more expensive than an automotive disaster, and you can't just total out a human being and pick up a new one at the local dealership if it's too expensive.

Preventative maintenance is a money saver long term.


"Annual physicals" in asymptomatic individuals are known to be a useless waste of money and time.

https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/re-thinking-the-annual-phys...


By that logic car insurance would cover brake service.


Human error causes >90% of car crashes (https://cyberlaw.stanford.edu/blog/2013/12/human-error-cause...), so brake maintenance is a very inefficient way to reduce insurance risk. Instead, insurers penalise people based on their history of crashes (or — more importantly to the insurers — claims). The market is actually working well in that case.


Life insurance is sold across state lines. Do you feel it suffers from the same problem?


It's a totally different product.


It's odd that you expect the people, who fought to prevent ACA from happening and have tried to repeal it weekly since it's inception, are now going to fix it.


And since people have an issue with recentism, just look at recent events that prompted sama's post, Republicans in the senate repealed half of the good things in the ACA.


"the private plan without subsidies... was $250"

But that plan was only available to healthy people without any pre-existing conditions.

Now, the $780 version of that plan is available to everyone.

You are a healthy person who could get healthcare before and still can for roughly the same price. The ACA wasn't meant to change things much for you: it was meant to increase coverage. Now people who are older or who have a chronic condition or a bad family history can get the same health insurance as you. That's what your tax dollars are paying-for.


> But that plan was only available to healthy people without any pre-existing conditions.

> Now, the $780 version of that plan is available to everyone

But you're making a political statement that the government should ensure sick people should have access to health care (which is fine, e.g., I support welfare). It's just odd that you think this program should be paid for primarily by middle class Americans, unlike most other government safety nets which come from taxes which mostly target higher income individuals.


There are no high deductible ACA plans. So, no it's not 1:1. The cheapest option is a 60% coverage plan with a $7,150 annual limit for out of pocket costs. http://obamacarefacts.com/out-of-pocket-maximums-and-deducti...

The ACA lowered the costs of people with insurance by reducing the pool of people without insurance adn thus the free rider costs. Free markets however continued to raise prices just like they have for the last 30 years. http://www.motherjones.com/files/blog_premium_growth_2014.jp...


I'm a little confused. The page you linked describes high deductible ACA plans (aka HSA eligible plans.)


To clarify.

HSA require a deductible of at least $1,300 for one person, so people have starting calling that a 'high' deductible from 2003 or so.

Before ACA you could by health insurance with a 15,000$ deductible as an individual. After, ACA the individual out of pocket maximum is $7,150 per year for an individual. So, now legally the maximum is below the old pre HSA threshold for 'high' deductible.


Deductibles are insane, period. It's a horrendous concept unless you're rich. You don't get them in most (all?) countries with universal coverage, not even in hybrid systems like Germany's with their public insurance options.


What is insane about wanting to pay a low monthly premium in exchange for insurance that only kicks in for very expensive events?


It's insane because it just forces people who can't afford the deductible anyway to choose this plan for the low premium thus breaking the entire point of the system.


If someone can't afford either A) the monthly premiums for a plan with a low deductible or B) the high deductible associated with a low premium plan, then that person is not capable of paying for their own health care and needs charity.

It is certainly insane to expect people who are incapable of paying for their own health care to be capable of paying for their own health care. But the health insurance market is not there for people who are incapable of paying for their own health care.


> then that person is not capable of paying for their own health care and needs charity

They need an effective government and socialized medicine. Charity is not a workable solution.

> It is certainly insane to expect people who are incapable of paying for their own health care to be capable of paying for their own health care. But the health insurance market is not there for people who are incapable of paying for their own health care.

Sure it is, that's exactly why it's there, hence the subsidies. It's a shitty system, better than it was, but still crap that needs to be replaced with socialized medicine.


>They need an effective government and socialized medicine. Charity is not a workable solution.

Whether the charity comes through government or private organizations is not relevant to my point. The point is that they need someone else to pay for it, and not via a normal market transaction.

>Sure it is, that's exactly why it's there, hence the subsidies.

Allow me to rephrase: The health insurance market is not there to ensure everyone is able to afford to pay for their own health care needs. It is not broken because some people are not able to afford to participate in it. That is not its purpose. Judging it to be 'broken' or 'insane' because it doesn't do something that it's not intended to do is ridiculous.


> So, now legally the maximum is below the old threshold for 'high' deductible.

The HSA-tied minimum was the old threshold for "high-deductible" since the HSA/HDHP pairing was created, which was several years before Obama was elected.


Yes, edited for clarity. In the mid 90's a high deductible plan was on the order of 10k for an individual. Really there is not a lot of room between zero deductible and $1,300/year for a 'low' or 'medium' deductible and making the new definition silly.

This also added a lot of confusion as what was considered normal was suddenly called high.


> so people have starting calling that a 'high' deductible.

It's not 'people', it's the government, for what that's worth.

https://www.irs.gov/publications/p969/ar02.html#en_US_2015_p...


> There are no high deductible ACA plans.

That depends on how you define "high deductible".

For example, let's start at https://secure.marylandhealthconnection.gov/AHCT/LoadExplore... then click "Get an Estimate". Put in a family of 3, ages 63, 61, 21, no pregnancies, no dental. Income $100k. You get a list of 21 plans. The very first one on the list has a $12,400 deductible and a $13,100 out of pocket max.

In fact, there is not a single option on this list with an annual out of pocket max below $9000.

Granted, these are family plans. Your cited number is for an individual; the number is $14,300 for a family. But note that there are plans on this list that have out of pocket maximums larger than $14,300 (e.g. "BluePreferred PPO HSA Bronze $6,550" has a $26,200 out-of-pocket max). How to reconcile that with your link, I don't know: the theory says they should not exist, but experiment says they do.

Note that I picked on Maryland because they allow you to get this data without creating an account.

In any case, most of the plans on this list would have been considered "high deductible" before the advent of the ACA.

Anyway, what's the definition of "high deductible"? The standard definition used for HSAs is $1300 for an individual or $2600 for a family, which is almost hilariously low in today's marketplace. And the maxium out-of-pocket max for HSAs is actually _lower_ than the overall caps. I have no idea how that $26,200 out-of-pocket plan is "HSA-qualified", as it's claimed to be....

> The ACA lowered the costs of people with insurance by reducing the pool of people without insurance.

That's not true. The ACA raised the costs of people with insurance by pooling them together with people who used to be uninsurable because their estimated care cost so much. This effect completely dominated the effect of adding healthy people to the pool. One reason for that is that for healthy people paying the penalties is way cheaper than actually getting insurance, so a lot of them stayed uninsured, but even that is not the full story. The main upshot is that caring for some people is _really_ expensive and the cost has to come out somewhere.

We can proceed to an argument about whether the tradeoffs were worth it, of course, whether there were other ways of achieving the laudable goal of getting rid of the preexisting condition problem, etc. But let's not pretend that the reason prices went up is just "gouging". Prices went up to a large extent because the risk structure of the insured pool skewed towards more risk.

Now there is certainly _some_ gouging going on, largely abetted by the restrictions on interstate sale of health insurance, which leads many states to have a very small number of companies providing insurance. For the Maryland case above, there are precisely 3 companies represented in the list. And only one of those companies offers PPOs. Which is why the price of the PPOs in Maryland about doubled in the last two years: no competition, why not? This is hardly a "free market" behavior, though; it's a highly regulated, in a dumb way, market, that encourages monopolist behavior. Which is what we get.


Something to consider, though it doesn't directly relate to max out of pocket costs, is that healthcare providers fail to collect the majority of out of pocket responsibility from patients.

The cost to collect and the collection rates themselves are abysmal and the increase in deductibles has amplified the problem to the point that many hospitals are closing due to patients' inability to pay their bills.

Consider the percent of Americans who don't have ready access to $5000 (or even $500) for an unexpected medical event that causes them to hit their deductible. I work in patient payment technology and this is an all too common situation that providers are forced to accommodate.


That's very true. So price tags keep getting inflated to shift the burden more to those who _can_ pay (with the understanding that a lot of others won't be able to), which prices even more people out, etc. The same dynamic we're seeing in higher education....


That's apples to oranges. Some family plans used to also have higher deductibles I know of someone that had a 30+ grand deductible per year. It was cheap, they where healthy, having insurance meant many procedures cost less, and they had enough money that a low risk for a 30k out of pocket was just not a big deal.

So yea, for a tiny slice of the population ACA did make things worse, but frankly the tiny minority that where negatively affected don't really care about the new premiums either. Because, for most families having a 30k deductible is approximately the same thing as not having insurance.

PS: The ACA allowed some people without insurance because of health issues to get insurance. But, it also added a lot of young healthy people that would not have had insurance. The net gains and losses depended significantly on age. https://www.valuepenguin.com/how-age-affects-health-insuranc... So, people looking back on cheap insurance also look back when they where younger. New York and Vermont do not permit any use of age as a factor when determining health insurance rates, so younger workers do significantly subsidize older workers. Masschusetts limits cost increases to 2x so there is a significant subsidy.


What's apples to oranges, exactly?

For my hypothetical family with the ages I listed, insurance cost about doubled in the last two years in the state of Maryland for an equivalent (PPO) plan. Deductibles also rose significantly. I know a specific family like that, and they are _very_ unhappy about it.

> but frankly the tiny minority that where negatively affected don't really care about the new premiums either

Really? You think people don't care about $25k/year in premiums instead of $12k/year in premiums?

What makes you think this is a tiny minority? What I listed is a basic baby boomer family with one child still in college.

> The net gains and losses depended significantly on age.

Sure. I'm aware of all that. The upshot of the ACA is that people with preexisting conditions are _much_ better off (which is good), but people who are relatively healthy, independent of age, are generally worse off. This is almost a tautology, of course.

I should note that the price cited at your link is way too low for the states I know of, in the "64" age range, assuming you want a PPO. For an HMO, it's perhaps doable.


What's apples to oranges, exactly? (single vs. family) also (HSAs 'high deductible' vs. actual high deductible).

HSAs are from 2003 and it's overloading a reasonable definition with a new a silly one. You can see people in the mid 90's talking about high deductible and meaning something very different. ACA also capped out of pocket so you need to compare everything about a plan not just it's deductible.

PS: Find me a family plan with a 50k deductible under ACA. They used to exist.


That's fair. I agree there is nothing like that on the market now; instead we have plans with $25k premiums and $14k out of pocket maximums. Which is less than $50k, sure, but not by much, and is a _guaranteed_ $25k cost...

We may be violently agreeing here. ;)


My brother's work calls their $1500 deductible option the "high deductible" plan.

The limits are more sane than they used to be, but a lot of people that are getting subsidies aren't going to have an easy time coming up with $10,000 more in a given year. It's high enough.


> The ACA helped many people. It helped people under 26. It helped people with pre-existing conditions.

And the cost is being borne by everyone else.The art of economics consists in looking not merely at the immediate but at the longer effects of any act or policy; it consists in tracing the consequences of that policy not merely for one group but for all groups.


The cost of people not being to afford basic care is also borne by everyone else.

I do not understand why the US can't join most of the western world in instituting single-payer public healthcare. It would be a huge boon for small business and startups, who would no longer have to factor in medical benefits into their compensation structure and whose owners would no longer have to risk being uninsured for an extended period when they start the business.

Moreover, it's the morally right thing to do. It's shameful that the world's premier economic superpower does such a poor job of looking after its most vulnerable citizens.


The reason is relatively simple: approximately half of the electorate and half of our political system is caught in a feedback loop opposing public health care. Lots of voters are convinced that public health care is a disaster. One of our two major parties wins votes by accommodating that. Further, that party ensures votes in the future by pushing misinformation which helps convince more voters.

Until and unless we can get people to examine the facts, this will continue.


58% of Americans support federally funded universal health care, including 40% of Republicans:

http://www.gallup.com/poll/191504/majority-support-idea-fed-...

Opposition comes from the wealthy, whose taxes would go up, and insurance company execs (and employees) since it keeps them in business.


Fascinating! I had no idea this was supported by so many Republicans. Thanks for sharing. If we repealed ACA and replaced it with single payer I'd be so happy...


"Lots of voters are convinced public health care is a disaster."

Maybe we could, I dunno, create a government run health care system to show everyone just how super-awesome healthcare can be when DC runs it. We need a demographic... hummm, how about retired military? We'll create a healthcare system for ex-military and their families, show everyone how well these things work, and then the public will be convinced that... oh, wait!


We could also look at the many examples from other countries. Too bad so many Americans are convinced we're somehow special and it can't be done for us.


Because it's COMMUNISM!!!

/sarcasm


It sounds like you're implying that you shouldn't have to pay to help those people.


He's probably not smart enough to realize that a sick person won't be turned away by the hospital, and that the care they receive will end up going into collections when they fail to pay. The people who pay for medical care at the hospital will end up eating the cost of people who can't afford it, regardless, and you get all the administrative costs associated with the collection effort as the cherry on top.


Hospitals can't leave a person with a bullet hole in their stomach to bleed out, but they are under no obligation to provide, for example, chemotherapy to a cancer patient, or a kidney transplant.

So, no, you can't just walk into a hospital and get the same care you would if you actually had insurance, and then just stiff them with the bill later.


Yes, you can, for many, many maladies.

People without insurance don't go to hospitals. They don't go to doctors for routine checkups. They don't go to doctors to deal with chronic conditions. They go to ERs because they can't afford healthcare, but they know that the hospitals can afford their emergencies.


Of course people without insurance go to ERs. That's not going to help you if you have, for example, Type 1 diabetes and need daily insulin and test strips. The ER isn't going to send you home with 1000 strips and a half dozen vials of humalog.


So the "solution" on offer for our "problem" of having to insure diabetes sufferers is that if you have Type 1 diabetes but don't have a nice job, you should just die quietly? 


  the hospitals can afford their emergencies
No, it's because the ER is legally obligated to treat, regardless of ability to pay. ERs in urban areas are generally money losers.

For example, Kaiser's huge new Santa Clara (CA) complex kept its ER from opening until the very day they closed the ER at the prior site on Kiely. There are fewer ERs in the San Jose area than there were 200,000 people ago.


Yes, but the simple fact of the matter is that the hospital wouldn't be in business if they couldn't afford to provide the care. So the care is going to be administered ANYWAY, at a much greater cost than it should have been, because people wait until their problems blow up into emergencies before seeking care.


>Sure it had more bells and whistles

> [...]

>this same plan today is $780 a month without subsidies

The problem with your comment is that your prices are very exact but the consumed goods (insurances) are described only vaguely.

The country I live in, introduced obligatory health insurance 1996. The first proposition by our Democratic Party goes back to 1960. After 30 years of intense political fight we now have a system that is supported by all of the parties. So I think our system is as balanced as it gets. Plus we have a highly competitive system between insurence companies, and you are allowed to switch the insurance company every year, which then is done by lot of people.

The absolute most important thing is a rock-solid legal description of the minimun that every insurance company has to deliver.

Here are the + and - after 10 years of practical experience with obligatory healthcare:

+ High competition, disciplines insurance companies to work efficiently, and allows new, small and innovative companies to enter the market.

+ It's a pretty fair non-discriminatory system, nationwide and across all insurance companies

+ Simple system once it is established

+ Vulnerable persons are well protected.

+ The common health of the people is rising.

- The costs are rising every year because the is no direct interest in keeping the costs down

- The insurance companies get more powerful every year due intense lobbying, this not in our interest.

- There is explosion of special health services, very expensive treatments, rising salaries in the health economy

TLDR: Obligatory healthcare is good and you live longer. But it comes with a price.


I have a hard time interpreting this comment. Reading only the factual statements, I come away thinking, "What a great system, for a couple hundred extra dollars a month a ton of people were helped." Yet the language around those statements seems to be intended to paint all of this as a really bad thing.

I don't see how Republicans could not throw out the good parts. When you boil it down, the good parts of the ACA are the requirement to cover pre-existing conditions, and the individual mandate. The former is what's needed to ensure people aren't completely fucked over at the slightest opportunity, and the latter is needed to avoid destroying the insurance industry in the presence of the former. Republicans appear to be fundamentally opposed to both of those. Without them, what's left?


Not that it matters (Republicans want to throw it all out), but two other things that come to mind:

- a cap on profits on insurance companies, enforcing that a certain amount of revenue is going towards client coverage

- Allowing people up to the age of 26 to stay on their parents plan

There's a couple other bits like this as well.


Just being insured doesn't mean you're covered.

Those private plans you researched had crap coverage compared to the standards that the ACA set for all health insurance.

By raising the standard, premiums have gone up on some private plans and overall healthcare costs have been reduced for all Americans.


Deductibles have shot up as well. Long details short, I have a $30,000 deductible when a pre-ACA plan had a 3-digit deductible. I'm covered, but the ceiling is unreachably high.

Costs have gone way up; they've just re-arranged where the money comes from, and punish you for not putting more money into the system.

Ensuring everyone is covered by making it illegal to not be covered is not an acceptable solution.


Yeah, that's not true. There is no legal way for a deductible to be that high

http://obamacarefacts.com/health-insurance/deductible/

> The maximum deductible is equal to the maximum-out-of-pocket limit each year ($7,150 for an individual and $14,300 for a family for 2017).


> There is no legal way for a deductible to be that high

That's the theory. As I noted in https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13393287 experiment suggests otherwise for the out-of-pocket limit, at least....


If you click details and click through to the provider summary:

https://content.carefirst.com/sbc/APHMMN5DRXCMMN5MN012017.pd...

The explanation is "it's a typo".

Medical and Prescription Drug combined: $6,550 individual/$13,100 family for In-Network Providers; $13,100 individual/$26,200 family for Out-of-Network Providers.


Ah, that explains it. Thank you.


$26,200 is a typo? or correct? Awful close to my approximation of $30k.


It's not all that close. It's also an out of network, out of pocket maximum, not a deductible.

Eliminating networks is certainly something the US should do if it wants to do more than pretend that people have good access to healthcare.


When you're undergoing short-notice heart surgery (trust me), it's very easy to rack up out-of-network costs fast.


All emergency services are considered in-network billing though?


Emergency services can't have higher copays or coinsurance for in-network vs out-of-network.

But the out-of-network deductible can still apply, as far as I can tell. So can the out-of-network out-of-pocket maximum.


What was your out-of-network out of pocket maximum before ACA?

You've also confused deductible with out of pocket in your original post, on top of rounding up by 15%.


That doesn't make sense, are you sure you're not being scammed?

Maximum out of pocket for a family on an ACA bronze plan is $14,300, including drug costs.


My understanding is The "good parts" like keeping kids on till 26, pre-existing condition are the ones that make the insurance more expensive, the requirement to get insurance was supposed to get the insurance pool big enough so that it wasn't a big problem.

So it works as a totality but not in pieces


What I get from this is you and your wife are healthy and didn't go to the doctor and after the ACA your premium went up $20 a month.

> Sure it had more bells and whistles, but I didn't want nor need them.

Like FREE preventative care. That's not a bell and whistle. That's worth more than your $20/month right there. Go to the doctor already.

And more importantly, that premium is identical regardless of what condition you were in. Without ACA, if you had cancer, you would die and/or be financially ruined. Worse yet, if you just had something like depression, or high blood pressure, or diabetes, then you'd be screwed out getting affordable insurance even in the event you got cancer or something unrelated but deadly.


> What I get from this is you and your wife are healthy and didn't go to the doctor and after the ACA your premium went up $20 a month.

My taxes, and everyone else's taxes go to pay this $500 dollar difference. The Federal government didn't some how magically create the gap funds. They have to increase taxes through fines and other sources to pay this.

They've effectively hidden these costs for the subsidized individuals. I'm not paying $780 per month with a large refund at the end of the year. I'm paying a few hundred. Most people don't think about the revenue impact this has on the country. We now have to fund these subsidies. We now remove even more money from people that could have go into stocks, local economies, or services.

The plan should be $280. That's it. Not $280 + subsidies. Just $280.


> We now have to fund these subsidies.

Maybe, maybe not. Here's a case of a death that cost $250k for want of a $80 tooth extraction: http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/02...

We were already paying for uninsured folks via bankruptcies etc.


> Here's a case of a death that cost $250k for want of a $80 tooth extraction

It didn't "cost" $250,000. That's the sticker price of what they billed for the services, but that's not what they expected to be paid by insurance. That's a crucial distinction.

Just as you don't pay sticker price for a new car, the insurance company doesn't pay what the provider bills them for; they pay some agreed-upon rate, which is specified as a multiple of what Medicare pays.

> We were already paying for uninsured folks via bankruptcies etc.

Not exactly. Contrary to public misconception, it's well known in the medical world that preventive care is not cheaper in the long-run. (It generally results in better care, but not always, and it always results in greater utilization either way, so the end result is more expensive).

You can make the argument in favor of routine and preventive care on the grounds that it's the right thing to do, medically or morally. But it does result in greater costs overall, and that still has to be paid for.


>It helped give free or low-cost health care to people that couldn't afford it because now the government is picking up the lion's share of the tab.

But it didn't and doesn't provide care. It provides free or low-cost health care insurance to people that couldn't afford the insurance. They still have to pay for their actual health care with high, up front deductibles. Which many probably still can't afford. But the insurance companies are running to the bank with the mandated policy coverage and flow of federal tax dollars (via subsidies).


> The government doubled the price of the plan or more, and is paying with our tax dollars the difference between my $270 and $780.

Do you have evidence that the government is the main cause of the increase of the price of the plan? It could have merely been the companies using the ACA as an excuse to raise prices.


I have borderline high cholesterol and family history of heart disease. Before ACA, health insurance companies quoted me minimum $1200/month for basic coverage even though I am in my 30s and healthy and rarely visit doctors office.


First, the Republican-lead senate already voted to throw out the good parts like insurers not being able to exclude pre-existing conditions. This causes rates to up (basic economics). So now, me donating a kidney can be used to refuse me insurance.

Second, I can't figure out what your insurance was that was only $250 before the ACA. The only people I know who pay that little were on catastrophic plans. Insurance for me in NY state as a healthy (I was never without insurance so the kidney donation didn't count against me) single male in my 30s on a private insurer was creeping up to nearly $10,000 a year for complete coverage under an HMO like I used to get when I worked for a Fortune 500. Under the ACA, I pay half that for similar coverage.


I'm not American so forgive my ignorance, but is that the amount you pay monthly?


Yes. When I was working on a contract, my income put me out of the subsidies range. I would have had to pay $780 for the cheapest plan per month. Essentially a mortgage. Actually $130 more than my current mortgage.


Jesus, no wonder so many people don't have coverage. I have never had to pay anything, even benefits are largely covered by my employer. I think I pay 15 bucks a month for a family plan on vision/dental/eye/drugs/physio etc.


It's called taxes you pay, assuming your a fellow European. I pay 33% of my income to Healthcare so these rates you Americans say you pay are really small, you're just spoiled :)


We pay those taxes too. Our per-capita government expenditure on health care is higher than many developed countries with single-payer systems. Our government then spends this vast amount of money to provide care for a fraction of us.


My wife and I have a 90/10 low deductible plan with 90% of premiums employer-covered. It costs us ~$220 per month in premiums so total plan cost is over $2k per month plus our out-of-pocket monthly expenses are usually $150-200 in co-pays and prescription costs. So over $25k a year on healthcare alone.

I was born and raised in a single payer country where healthcare is free (or close to it) and we are seriously considering a move back there. If we lose our jobs here in the US we would be screwed due to my wife's ongoing mental health needs.


I have a family of six, 2 adults and 4 kids. I pay $1400 per month for a plan with a deductible high enough that I will pay for all of my expenses.


That looks like a monthly amount, yes.


I went about eight years without health insurance because I was freelance and in NYC it was somewhere around $550 per month for the worst of plans for a perfectly healthy twentysomething with no medical conditions whatsoever (besides being a smoker at the time)

I ended up taking a job at a start-up when I turned 30 because I figured at 30 I should probably start going to the doctor more often and it was the only way I could afford health insurance.

I was finally able to go back to freelance a little over a year ago because a decent plan only cost about $700 total per month for both me AND my wife, and She has pre-existing conditions, which is to say she had gone even longer without insurance before we'd met. I was merely hedging bets according to my age. She actually needs it.

Of course, BCBS-IL keep cancelling our plans as is their apparent loophole to raise rates. Because even though the non-profit had a surplus of 14B in early 2016, the absolutely perfect plan we were on wasn't making enough money for them, so they killed it. That's twice in a row, so we switched to Cigna this year, which I don't assume will be much better.

It's expensive,. They're all expensive, whether I use the marketplace or not. But they're nowhere near as expensive as they were four years ago. Especially for my wife who literally could not be insured before the ACA.


What are the bells and whistles that weren't needed?

Like, I don't have mental issues so I don't need the mental health parts. I don't have cancer so I don't need the cancer coverage.

Previous to the ACA people would buy "health insurance" with a deductible so high they realistically couldn't use it anyway. I'm talking working class people with $10k deductibles and $2000 in actual savings. And they were freely sending insurance companies $100-200/month knowing there is no way they could actually use it.


> Previous to the ACA people would buy "health insurance" with a deductible so high they realistically couldn't use it anyway.

I talked to the CEO of a small rural non-profit hospital and asked if ACA had helped since they traditionally wrote off a lot of the care they provided. I figured that everyone being required to have insurance would really help them stay afloat.

She said it actually hurt them because they had an influx of people coming in with subsidized insurance that never paid any portion of the deductible. So the hospital was now struggling even worse than before because they were writing off more than previously.

For me, this was a counter-intuitive result of ACA that I hadn't expected.


I'm failing to follow what's happening here.

If the patient doesn't pay the deductible, does the insurance company not pay anything at all?

My assumption would be that the insurance company has to pay, and then has to work out the deductible payment with the patient. What's the point of asking for an insurance card if the patient can simply not pay anyways?


Insurance companies don't pay the deductible. Patients pay the deductible directly to the doctors. Deductible as it's defined is the money the insurance company won't cover. Insurance companies won't front the money for the patient.


OK so the patient doesn't pay the deductible, but the hospital will get the rest from the insurance company right?

I fail to see how the amount uncollected could go up from this interaction. Before, uninsured people would have to pay full price (hospitals tend to charge uninsured people more), now they only have to pay a deductible...

Though chances are any time the uninsured rate goes down, the default rates of insured people will go up. Newer insured people are less likely to have their finances intact after all. So anything that lowers the uninsured rate will cause this issue I suppose

Maybe new healthcare revisions should offer FDIC-style insurance for deductibles for hospitals. Wouldn't want people refused from hospitals despite having insurance.


Only if the cost of the services is above the deductible. Let's say you have a $2500 deductible, and go in for a CAT scan that, coincidentally, works out to a cost of $2450. That all comes out of your pocket, if you're doing this on Jan 1 and haven't used any of your deductible yet, with the insurance company paying nothing. If your pockets are empty, the hospital doesn't get paid without hounding you, working out a payment plan, or going to collections.

As a sidebar, it's awesome when you have a situation as described, and then never go to the doctor again for the rest of the year, and so get no cost reductions on anything, despite paying out-of-pocket for the services you did use, plus whatever your premiums are.


Deductibles instead of percentage of service are one of the sillier ways to implement insurance.

I understand that this saves people who go way over, but if the deductible is $2500, what's to stop a $25000 operation from becoming a $35000 one?

There's the hospital-insurance relation but given how flexible hospitals end up being on pricing it sure doesn't feel like enough


Most insurance companies have deductibles AND a percentage of service over the deductible (coinsurance) AND a copay that you always pay and doesn't count towards your deductible.


I won't ever use mental health services. Personal choice. The old plan didn't offer that. I could get another plan to cover that. Why should I be forced to purchase something I have no intention of using?

Insurance, as a product, was highly customizable. You could get riders and other policies to cover various risks. You see this all the time with fleet insurance. Health insurance use to be the same.

The ACA set a floor on the offerings. If you don't those features, you can get a non ACA approved plan. You then have to pay the tax penalty. Now the penalty is an oddity. There is no lean. The government removes from your refund $X until you either pay the penalty or have no refund.

I looked at such a plan. Best I found was $438. Assuming an income of > $100,000 (I thought that 2017 insurance rates were set using 2016 actual income, I was wrong), the penalty was north of $3.5k total for my wife and I. This made the ACA plan cheaper since I didn't have to worry about filing quarterly estimates since I always have a refund (I'm giving a price to the time and effort required to file).

So the subsidies make the ACA plan cheaper that the non-ACA plan. I went with that. The question I pose to society is "Should we require government, funded through taxes, handout to make medical costs affordable?"


You don't want to purchase mental health coverage. So, when something changes in your brain and you completely lose it, the rest of us can pick up the tab for you?

I don't buy that "I won't ever use" thing. People change their minds, and sometimes you're not capable or competent to decide for yourself.


I've had chronic, sever depression. Never went to a doctor. Stopped drinking and changed my diet and prayer. Fine now. My wife is a social worker who worked with kids with emotional issues. She issued the depression test to me once a month. All in house.

> People change their minds, and sometimes you're not capable or competent to decide for yourself.

This means one of two things. 1st, I should be able to upgrade my policy or pickup a secondary one. 2nd, my family will have to live with the results of my earlier decision to not include mental health in my coverage. Decisions have consequences. The government shouldn't force me to pickup coverage just because they think it might be a bad decision to forgo it.


If you change your mind due to coming down with some condition, then you won't be able to upgrade your policy or pick up a secondary one, because that will be a preexisting condition.

So, one of a few things will happen. You may forego treatment and recover, in which case great. You may forego treatment and remain ill, meaning we all lose out due to the loss of a productive member of society. (Or, worse, you hurt a bunch of people.) You may seek treatment and be able to afford it, in which case great. Or you may seek treatment and be unable to afford it, meaning the rest of us get to pay for it for you.

That last one in particular is why we like to force people to have insurance. It's basically the same as forcing you to have liability insurance for your car. You can end up costing others a bunch of money, so we want to make sure you're able to pay it back.

Decisions have consequences. So long as the consequences remain confined to the person making the decision, I don't care much. But once they start impacting others, there's trouble.


By that logic everyone should have the cadillac plans since they cover the most things. Where do we draw the line at required?


I've volunteered at hospitals when I was a teenager. The guys with the Cadillac plans got the same medical treatment as everyone else but they had a single bed penthouse suite closer to a hotel in accouterments than a hospital, a larger meal selection, insuite TV and telephone.

You do a disservice by calling everything you don't agree with cadillac coverage. Clearly you've never had it.


The line would be stuff you need rather than just want, and which can be expensive enough to bankrupt you.


> 2nd, my family will have to live with the results of my earlier decision to not include mental health in my coverage. Decisions have consequences. The government shouldn't force me to pickup coverage just because they think it might be a bad decision to forgo it.

You must be wonderful to have as a family member.

Mother: Hey, crazy cousin virmundi is coming to stay with you because he does not have mental health insurance and there is no government social safety net!

Me: Uh, what!?

Mother: Can you clear the guns and knives out of your house?

Me: Uh, what!?


> I won't ever use mental health services. Personal choice. The old plan didn't offer that. I could get another plan to cover that. Why should I be forced to purchase something I have no intention of using?

You are ignorant and heartless.

In the worst and most expensive cases, patients do not even have a choice.

And your subtext is completely clear here.

No, you should not get to pick and choose what conditions are worthy of treatment because you don't have them and don't think they are legitimate, and therefore make coverage more expensive or unobtainable for others.


Guess what? I never thought I'd use that "massive fucking brain tumor" coverage I had. Especially not at 25years old and in great shape, and in perfect health. Nothing about that was fair, I did everything right and still ended up with my skull cut open.

I thought brain tumors were for old people and people who didn't take care of themselves. If you asked me at the time I got the tumor my odds of a brain tumor were zero.

It's not a "personal choice" to get sick. You can only prevent illness to an extent.

>Why should I be forced to purchase something I have no intention of using?

I don't intend to ever use the liability coverage I purchase. In fact, I hope I never have to use it. I don't mind I have to purchase it though because it makes society better off as a whole. I would hope if someone caused me injury they would be insured just the same.

I find your attitude extremely disturbing.

And yes mild to moderate depression can often be treated on your own with lifestyle changes. I'm glad that worked for you (honestly) but not all mental health issues are mild depression.

From what I've seen in my volunteer work I doubt you had severe depression,as rarely can severe depression be treated soley with diet and prayer (unless substance abuse was the underlining cause). Let me ask you, were you able to sleep? Eat? Get out of bed? Shower? Dress yourself? Go to work? Leave the house? Brush your teeth? Get through the day? If so your depression was mild to moderate.

Not that dietary change and prayer aren't useful in treating depression, they absolutely are! Depending on the patient we would encourage both as part of recovery. It's just very few severely depressed patients are able to "pull themselves up by their own bootstraps."


Check out Accident and Long Term Care illness insurance; They are typically ~ $10/month and tack on coverage for things that you have no existing condition or family history of.... and are generally otherwise low risk for.


> I won't ever use mental health services. Personal choice.

I don't blame you there, it's probably a wise decision. I don't think I would ever want to have that listed in my medical records, for fear that it would be used against me in some circumstance down the road.


The average spending per individual in the US per year is $10000 [0]. For an all inclusive insurance plan, if you have say a $5000 deductible and are spending less than $416/month per person you are contributing less to the pool than is being spent on average per individual. You're doing good, and are de-risked for potential health costs.

A healthcare plan where you get dumped the second you have a preexisting condition removes the de-risking benefit of insurance. The only benefit then left is the negotiating leverage of an insurance company able to pay $50k for a surgery that would out of pocket be $100k, lower ambulance bills, etc.

[0] http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/new-peak-us-health-care-...


Heh, negotiated leverage. Providers aren't stupid, and they jack up the "rack rate" so they can offer the demanded discounts to insurers. The main result of this is cash patients pay through the nose. If you really want to fix this, have ACA:NG prohibit any cash price exceeding the lowest 'negotiated' rate.

Similarly, if you want to avoid the problem of expensive drugs that sell for significantly less in Canada, legally require Big Pharma to sell in the US for the lowest 'negotiated' price among all the national healthcare systems.


I think expanding risk pools across states is a very tricky problem. It would imply overriding states' self-determination regarding regulation of insurance companies which is a big no-no for Republicans.


@virmundi, In what state do you live? To my understanding each state has the option to set up it's own State Healthcare Marketplace or use the Federal Marketplace. Different states have more or fewer healthcare providers to choose from, so the state you live in makes a big difference.


What evidence is there that the government itself doubled the price of the plan? The government doesn't collect the money, and it certainly goes somewhere...


There is no evidence because government did not raise the price - the insurance companies did, all while raking in record profits.

Premiums in states which refused federal money to expand Medicaid generally rose much, much more than states (like CA) which did not[1].

Cynically, this was likely a designed play by Republicans to kneecap the effectiveness of the ACA by skewing the risk pool towards the elderly (who require more medical care, in general).

[1] https://www.consumeraffairs.com/news/health-insurance-indust...


A couple additional pieces to keep in mind. Insurance companies are essentially capped at how much profit they can make on average per subscriber. For large groups 85% of every dollar collected has to be spent on medical expenses, and for small group / individual 80% has to be spent on medical expenses. If they don't meet those standards, the companies need to refund the premium to make up the difference.

In the linked article most of their profit would be coming from the large group market. The individual exchange is a separate segment and where they would be suffering those loses. So the desire to not remain in an unprofitable segment is not really negated by being profitable in a completely different segment.


If you're looking for something directly in the law, you're not going to find the government saying that prices should be raised.

It's a second-order effect; there was minimal cost control in the ACA, and plenty of room for companies to raise their prices. In a lot of ways, it was a sweetheart deal to insurance companies: they had essentially a mandate for people to buy their insurance, demand was through the roof, so they could charge more.


> What evidence is there that the government itself doubled the price of the plan? The government doesn't collect the money, and it certainly goes somewhere.

My evidence is that the premiums for my insurance went up even before ACA passed just in anticipation. That is exactly what the health insurance representative told us.

It was pretty clear why it happened. After ACA passed it kept going up a higher rate for us than in previous years (I have data for 3 years before).

> What evidence is there that the government itself doubled the price of the plan? The government doesn't collect the money, and it certainly goes somewhere...

Isn't it a bit disingenuous to suggest that the increase in health insurance is unrelated to legislation regulating health insurance. Or to put it another way is there evidence that government regulation didn't affect the prices and something else did?


If you look at the numbers, the rate increases didn't change significantly when the ACA was put into practice. The only exception is the first year, when companies weren't sure what the appropriate pricing should be.

http://blogs-images.forbes.com/mikepatton/files/2015/06/Heal...


It did for our company, we had an HMO as the insurance provider for us. Company of about 40 people or so.


The government does not, so far as I am aware, set the prices of the plans. Therefore it is nonsensical to claim that "the government itself doubled the price".

Now, if one were to claim that the government failed to do anything that had the effect of reducing the cost of health care or health insurance, then I would completely agree.

For example, there is nothing to prevent someone from signing up for insurance, having some expensive medical procedures performed, and subsequently dropping the insurance. I have personally heard reports from insurance agencies that some people do in fact do this. And I can't say I'm surprised, either; even after factoring in the tax penalties, it's probably a completely economically rational thing to do in a lot of cases.


There is basically no real cost control in the bill, with the logical consequence being that insurance companies will do what they can get away with to raise premiums so that the new premium rate minus subsidies equals the old premium rate. The extra requirements of the ACA, and the lack of universal roll-out basically ensures that there are plenty of excuses for doing so.


False. The ACA imposed a minimum 80-85% medical loss ratio on insurance companies. This is a cost control.

https://www.cms.gov/CCIIO/Programs-and-Initiatives/Health-In...

But there aren't any real cost controls on providers, drug companies, medical device companies, and other suppliers.


> False. The ACA imposed a minimum 80-85% medical loss ratio on insurance companies. This is a cost control.

That's not a cost control. That's a price inflater!

If the only way for them to make more money is to have the price of things go up, what do you expect they're going to be in favor of? In a perfect world (from the perspective of the insurance company), everything from premiums to procedures goes up X% so that their profits go up X%.

That's a seriously messed up system and may be the most egregious part of the entire ACA.


Insurers have to compete against other insurers on price. Otherwise they lose market share. All of them negotiate hard with providers to drive down prices.


But total medical spending growth slowed, which seems to indicate that this price inflation didn't happen.


Did it? As an industry, hospital and lab management companies outperformed the general stock market (which itself was doing very, very well) for 2010-2015. Compare VHT vs VTI, for example.


> But there aren't any real cost controls on providers, drug companies, medical device companies, and other suppliers.

That's what I said.


The creation of exchanges was so that insurance companies would have to compete in a market where customers had an apples to apples comparison tool. Theoretically, that should drive down rates in places where there are enough insurance companies for market forces to take over.


It's at least correlated. Within 1 month's time, the plan cost doubled. The ACA required insurance to cover things like mental health care. As a result, the plans had to be more expensive since they needed to cover more.


> the government is picking up the lion's share of the tab

Oh yeah? Where do they get their money from?


>I don't think they will throw out the good parts

The Senate has already voted to remove provisions that your praise in your post...


This same comment has showed up a half dozen times and it's a false characterization of the actual vote last night.

From the NYT: "Senate Republicans took their first major step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, approving a budget blueprint that would allow them to (gut the health care law) without the threat of a Democratic filibuster."

So take out the editorial "gut the healthcare law" and replace with "repeal and replace" and you have a clear reporting of what actually happened.

Two paragraphs down the actual non-editorialized reporting states the real truth; "The action by the Senate is essentially procedural"


The Republican Senate and House have voted multiple times to repeal the whole of the ACA over the past years. The only thing that has stopped it has been a presidential veto.

Here's one: http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/08/politics/obama-vetoes-obamacar...


Don't confuse showmanship or grandstanding with actual political intent. It's why the reporting on Trump is so often wrong and misleading.

Now that the vote counts just see what actually happens.


So, they voted to repeal it, offered no plans for replacement, and you want to act like "repeal and replace" is a more fair characterization?

The GOP has been talking about repeal for year(s) now and has nothing to show for a replacement plan. Meanwhile, as part of the resolution passed, they took aim at specific provisions that, again, were things praised in the grandparent comment.


Except they didn't "vote to repeal it" at all last night. And today we're hearing about Republicans in the House planning on voting to fund the $9 billion in subsidies for the cost sharing payments which Obama has been illegally funding by executive fiat the last several years.

In case you're not familiar with the details -- the cost sharing subsidies are payments which reduce co-pays and deductibles for low-income subscribers. These are a step beyond the subsidies, this doesn't reduce the premiums, but rather siginificantly reduces out-of-pocket expenses. The law is written in a way which requires insurers to grant these cost reductions to low income subscribers, regardless of whether the funds to reimburse the insurers are actually appropriated by Congress and paid out to the insurance companies. In other words, every year if the money isn't voted in to fund it, the ACA would immediately collapse because companies would be allowed to flea the marketplaces mid-year, and they certainly would, because they would be facing additional billions of losses due to the now unfunded discounts to low-income subscribers.

To work around this fatal flaw in ACA (one of many) Obama has been using executive orders to "appropriate" the money to pay the subsidies. This is of course an obvious violation of separation of powers (power of the purse is for Congress alone). And the House took the incredible step of suing the Executive branch, and they won. The ruling in the Federal Circuit court would immediately end the $9 billion of cost-sharing payments which Obama has been ordering the DHHS to make to insurance companues... was stayed upon appeal to the Supreme Court. If Trump decides to drop the appeal on January 21st, the payments cease, and ACA self destructs.

So, no, the Senate didn't vote to repeal anything, nor would they have to if anyone wanted to watch the ACA crash and burn. Of course very few elected representatives actually want to see a lot of very needy people lose their health insurance mid-year, as much as they didn't cause this dumpster fire, they will need to try to put it out. So we're likely to see more votes to prop up the failing ACA over the coming months until the replacement can be made ready.


> Sure it had more bells and whistles, but I didn't want nor need them.

You don't want them now but you might want or need them later.

> The ACA helped many people. It helped people under 26. It helped people with pre-existing conditions. It helped give free or low-cost health care to people that couldn't afford it because now the government is picking up the lion's share of the tab.

There are a few important things it did that you missed. It ended lifetime maximum caps and it capped the difference in what you can charge the based on age to 3x. That last one in particular is greatly under appreciated. Yes, the young are now paying more than before but they will also pay less than otherwise when they get older. Everyone gets older so everyone eventually benefits from it.

> I think they will look at the industrial recommendations such as expanding risk pools across states

Nothing prevented them from passing this since they were in control of Congress. My guess is this is much harder to accomplish than it sounds.


> We are now on an ACA plan. $270 with subsidies. Think about that. The government doubled the price of the plan or more, and is paying with our tax dollars the difference between my $270 and $780.

Can you provide any proof of that? According to Obama, an average insurance will be as affordable as a cellphone bill. Perhaps your plan had some perks in it, no?

Also there was a lot of fake stories about people getting tripled their insurance cost, all have been pretty much debunked as not real. Even Harry Reed was mentioning that in his speech.


Are you kidding? Go on any states healthcare exchange and price out a plan for a family of four. Subsidies only cover low incomes, apparently $70k for a family of four in NY is rich and can afford $18k/yr premiums with $14k deductible. There are some really piss poor regional plans with weak provider networks that are cheaper but you'll end up getting hit by out of network bills. The major carriers are charging astronomical rates if they are providing Exchange plans at all in 2017.


Ya, these prices that you see politicians touting are from the cheapest providers and hmo only. In the Los Angeles area, the closest gp was an hour away with a 30 day lead time to get an appointment if you go with the budget plan.

For those that don't know, in an hmo, you have to go see your gp for a referral for everything. In grown tonail, go to gp when you know he will refer you to a podiatrist. With a ppo, you can go directly to the specialist. But ppo under aca are the "premium" plans.


Well I don't know the details I have to admit. But I go with what President of USA said - it will be as cheap as your phone bill: "less than a hundred bucks a month". Here is the proof if you don't believe me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lT4VzH5xY8


No more evidence than I just stated. I didn't screen capture the change. Rather I told my wife to sign up for her company's insurance since their non HSA plan dramatically cheaper.

I personally prefer HSA backed plans since I have a real asset. We've saved heavily over the years. Now I can't really do that. I think there is only one such program in Florida. It was a high premium and high deductible.


If I start a fire insurance company, and I have a policy that you can sign up even if your house is currently on fire, I'm unlikely to stay in business.

Anyone worried about house fires could simply wait and, if they did have a house fire, sign up for my insurance after the fact.

This is why pre-existing conditions are "special" - they are fundamentally incompatible with a free market insurance system. And it is, partially, why American insurance was cheaper previously - insurance companies could simply deny expensive customers and let them die to keep premiums low for the healthier subset of the population they covered.

Republicans were elected to get rid of the "bad part" of ACA - mainly the individual mandate. Saying you want to get rid of that is the exact same thing as saying you want to re-introduce pre-existing conditions, they go hand-in-hand.

Either we deny coverage to those that are already ill, or we force everyone to have insurance (ACA, single payer, public option, whatever).


I don't understand why people are so opposed to the "mandate". We have the same thing in so many other places, only those are handled by paying taxes for things you might not need.

I can't avoid buying "invasion insurance" by not paying for the military. I can't avoid buying "transportation insurance" by not paying for roads. Why is paying for health care any different?

If anything socializing health care costs makes more sense than transportation infrastructure, because the needs are so unpredictable and beyond the individual's control and the costs so potentially huge.


I am opposed to the mandate because it requires me to purchase something from a private party just because I am alive.

If you want everyone to pay something, we (as you pointed out) have something for that, it's called taxes. And that's what pays for your other "insurance" examples. (And don't bring up auto insurance. I don't have to have it, I can choose to not own a car.)

But by involving private companies you have creates perverse incentives that I have no sway or visibility into.

If we want to socialize health care then lets do that, but lets not introduce a private party middle man that not only disconnects the payer from the consumer but has a government mandated client base of the whole US.

I am opposed to it because it is a horrible individual rights breaking precedent.


But transportation taxes also require you to purchase something from a private party. You just hand your money to the government, who does the purchasing for you.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a strong believer in single payer health care (I'm from Sweden), but in the absence of that, whether you pay the money in taxes or directly to a private end party doesn't seem that different to me. (And the US Supreme Court apparently agrees, since the mandate was upheld as constitutional.)


Yes. And I have a semblance of input to the government. Again, I am fine if it is decided that we need to raise taxes to cover such things. What I am against is the government telling me I have to buy something. It is a precedent that is sure to get abused and distorted in the future.

If it is allowed it will not stop at health insurance. Business has too active a hand in the US government as it is. How much worse will it get when they start greasing the palms to make sure they too have a required audience?

Edit: (Forgot) Yes, the supreme court upheld it. That doesn't make it right, just constitutional. If an amendment to the constitution is required, then so be it.

Seriously, it has me considering moving to another country.


> Seriously, it has me considering moving to another country.

The torture, indefinite detention, universal surveillance, and permanent war were insufficient on their own? It took buying healthcare?


The mandate was not upheld as constitutional, because there is no mandate.

One can decide not to buy insurance, and instead pay a penalty. The Court ruled that this penalty is a permissible tax.


This doesn't make it right, or even correct. The Supreme Court is not infallible and often gets it wrong.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dred_Scott

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plessy_v._Ferguson


> I am opposed to the mandate because it requires me to purchase something from a private party just because I am alive.

Yeah, this is something I feel very strongly about in Australia. For context, we have a fairly good public healthcare system. I've been to the hospital many times (not for anything much serious) and never paid anything. It's free to have a baby in a hospital (well, apart from taxes). Private health cover, while it exits, is not a necessity.

Then, the 'Medicare Levy Surcharge' was introduced to encourage higher-income earners to take out private health cover (PHC) to supposedly reduce the strain on the public system. So now, unless I take out PHC I get hit with a $3000 fine at tax time. So I took out a $800/year junk policy which gets me basically nothing and is not something that I need.

I'm really annoyed that the government more or less forces (because regardless how I feel on the topic, it's not unreasonable for me to choose a $800 option over a $3000 option) me to hand money over to a private company for a product that I neither need or will use.


> If you want everyone to pay something, we (as you pointed out) have something for that, it's called taxes.

Yep, and that's the catch about politics.

The ACA could've been challenged earlier by the Republicans if it introduced a new tax to pay for itself. That would've been the natural thing to do, and the Democrats were well aware of it. Because of that Republican blockage, they had to hide that fee in the "mandate" instead. Of course the Republicans weren't dupes and sued against it, but the courts sided with the Democrats accepting that the mandate wasn't a "tax". I wish I could come up with a source (it was big news back then), but right now my google search is overloaded with another recent ACA-related budget fight :\

There were many better alternatives to the current ACA as it is, including a single-payer option. But we got the ACA (which started as a Heritage Foundation idea[1], they're a nicely conservative think tank) because that's the best the Democrats could get past the Republicans.

[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2011/10/20/how-a-c...


> I am opposed to the mandate because it requires me to purchase something from a private party just because I am alive.

I agree. And what bothers me further is that I am vehemently opposed to patents, while I am forced to send a lot of my money to drug patent holders.


Out of interest where do you stand on educational vouchers? What about charter schools?


My children actually attend a tuition-free, public Montessori charter school and am personally fine with vouchers. I am all for choice and individual freedoms, rights and responsibilities.


So if the government agreed to fund a number of local 'health insurance charters' out of general taxation in proportion to sign-ups - but just mandated that you had to sign up to one of those - would that be acceptable?

How does that differ, really, from an individual insurance mandate?


Collecting taxes and providing, by hiring a private company, a service

vs.

Mandating that I purchase a private company's services myself.

In the first case, the government uses its bargaining power (all that money) to negotiate a lower price by requesting bids and selecting a provider. In the second case, I'm a captive customer with little, if any, bargaining power. My bargaining power does indeed depend on how this second arrangement is legislated and how many providers are available to me.


> Either we deny coverage to those that are already ill, or we force everyone to have insurance

This is the crux of it, but I wish people would stop calling this "insurance". While I agree that all Americans should have some degree of guaranteed healthcare, shoehorning this into the concept of "insurance" is a recipe for failure.


What would you call it?


Shared bargaining power.


Precisely.

Insurance with pre-existing condition is just health care. You are not insuring against anything.

My guess is that if Republicans want to remove the individual mandate AND the pre-existing condition clause, they're going to have to at least allow for some grace period to allow those currently enrolled in ACA to move to another plan with the pre-existing condition clause still in place.


The problem is that you have a tripple system. You have the insurance for unlikely but expensive accidents/cancer/etc which is what insurance is good for; you have subscriptions for things like annual health screenings, common care etc and finally you have subsidies for those who have shit health.

It would be much better to split the system into those three components: a relatively cheap insurance that you would be unlikely to ever draw on, an optional subscription service that you probably would just pay out of pocket at whatever doctor you trust at whatever price you could get and then something for those who have expensive, preexistent conditions, which is either a government scheme, charity or a required insurance that parents have to take out on their children.

There is no need to require everybody to buy an overprized service bundle.


With regards to pre-existing conditions, Ryan's plan talks about continuous coverage policies. Under a "continuous coverage" policy, a person with a pre-existing condition would need to avoid having any gap in insurance coverage in order to avoid paying more for insurance or being denied outright.

So if you lose your job and your health coverage, insurers would be able to deny you coverage.

But if you never have a gap, then you can't be discriminated against.

Rep. Steve King said " If we guarantee people that we will - that there will be a policy issued to them regardless of them not taking the responsibility to buy insurance before they were sick, that's the equivalent of waiting for your house is on fire and then buying property and casualty insurance.


So turn the entire population into H1B visa employees. Leave and you lose your health coverage forever?


I think what Steve King said makes sense to me - protections like 'blanket no denial for pre-existing conditions' could incentivize waiting to purchase insurance until a condition arises, which compromises the system.

The gap solution, though, is not a great idea. If someone falls under a certain level of economic or other hard times and incurs a gap for even a very brief duration, it is in my opinion a very harsh penalty to use that as an excuse to deny them coverage. This is especially true when many families pay a large amount for existing coverage.

The only tenable solution is to force everyone to have coverage. If that's the answer, I see no better implementation than single-payer.


Why don't we have two systems? One of guaranteed healthcare for the expensive conditions and one of insurance against everyday issues and accidents. So single payer towards things like cancer and insurance for getting checkups, having a cold, going to the ER, etc. Could some middle ground solution like that work?


A problem there is that some of the most expensive chronic conditions (CVD, Diabetes) can be substantially improved by preventative care.

Hence: The actor paying for chronic care is the one incentivized to provide great preventative care, separating the two will create incentives with negative patient outcomes and cost for chronic illness.

Another less obvious issue is that by splitting healthcare payment between actors, they are weakened against an increasingly monopolistic healthcare provider market. One key reason US healthcare is expensive today is that insurers are weak vs. healthcare providers - splitting them up would further reduce their ability to negotiate better prices.

While there's some truth to the argument that US healthcare is expensive because it pays for much of the worlds medical research, there is plenty of truth to the argument that the rest of the west gets better prices because their single-payer insurance is a massively strong negotiating party fighting for good prices for patients.


It's more like winning a state lottery, where the monthly payout will be terminated if you leave the country for any reason.

There was law requiring insurers to accept you if you switched insurers without a break in coverage; just tweak that law to address common reasons for brief breaks in coverage (say, if you notify & pay either insurer to cover the "gap" within a reasonable amount of time).

This and other problems can be addressed with objective & focused solutions. No need to take over the entire health insurance industry just to fix a few systemic problems. ...and making it illegal to not have coverage isn't acceptable.


> making it illegal to not have coverage isn't acceptable.

How can you possibly think that?


You're fined if you don't have coverage (and that being a robust government-specified plan, not simple catastrophic insurance).

It's stupid to require the poor to pay for plans they don't need/want/afford, and for rich to pay for plans when they can pay their own way.

MANY people opt to pay the fine as substantially cheaper than compliance.

And it's a safe guess that the political "Left" would be screaming outrage if the "Right" were compelling people to buy private-sector products (health insurance) they didn't want or afford.


> It's stupid to require the poor to pay for plans they don't need

Poor people don't need health insurance? Doesn't everyone need it? If anyone didn't need it it'd be the rich.

> /want

Too bad. If we let people not have health insurance we might as well legalize suicide by the same argument.

> /afford

So people who can't afford it should just... die?

> and for rich to pay for plans when they can pay their own way.

You have to be pretty rich for health insurance to not make sense. Not just like upper middle class. If you're suddenly diagnosed with some rare disease you could easily see medical costs in the hundred thousands per year.


Many people don't have much income but are quite healthy, easily able to go years without medical services (yes, in fact a great many people do). All they need is "catastrophic coverage", but that alone is illegal under ACA.

Likewise the rich. If you're earning millions per year, you don't need ACA-imposed "$50 co-pay" type coverage for common services totaling under $100,000/yr. (Listen to Rush Limbaugh rant about such issues: forcing him to buy ACA-approved health coverage is stupid; he could buy the hospital if need be.)

Comes down to marketplace & choice: it's my life, and my money, who are you to force me (under threat of violence from the state) to buy what you consider sufficient coverage? Let's discuss fixing systemic problems with narrowly targeted solutions, yes, but don't fine me $3000/yr for preferring to pay my own way out-of-pocket completely up to $10,000/yr.


You appear to be fundamentally unable to understand paying for the common good. I'm not really sure how to argue with somehow who just hates poor and sick people.


I think it's much more complicated then that. Perhaps a different analogy is better:

There are the people who just are bad at organizing their life, and can't really get it together to purchase insurance.

Then there are the (cough) normal middle class people who can either write a check every month or have their employer write the check every month for them.

Then there are the people who prefer paying for things out of their pocket as they go.

The problem is that, as a civilized society, we need to make sure that the people who can't "get it together" are still insured, and the people who prefer paying out of their pocket as they go pay a fair price too.


This issue is specifically solved with the limited ACA enrollment period. You don't wait to have an appendectomy.


The ACA in it's current form is probably comparable to a fire department in your analogy.

As others have pointed out the true problems in our system revolve around medical providers price-gouging, someone who is ill and seeking medical attention is not operating within a free market due to the duress of their situation, but we still use free market principles to justify the massive profit margins of the companies that sell to ill people under duress.


I'm not sure if you're being downvoted here, but I think this is the right answer. The major problem in the system and with the ACA is that it continues to try and operate health care in a capitalistic free market. Due to the lack of choice by patients and the fact that they cannot reasonable refuse needed care because of price, the system falls apart.

I believe the only acceptable solution is a single-payer system where the government is able to set pricing limits on services - like medicare/medicaid already work. This is the only way the costs can be reasonable for the consumers of the care.


Thanks for the support, it's strange that more people don't openly acknowledge that the medical system isn't a free market.


As a Canadian, I hit CTRL+F and searched for "Canada" in this thread with over 600 comments and didn't find a single result. (Edit: My mistake, missed one other Canadian!) I searched for a few other nations with universal healthcare and couldn't find any references to them, either.

It is really interesting how the American mindset is to never look abroad to see what works and what doesn't. There's something amusingly arrogant about it. Almost as if every other country must be an absolute cesspit that could never have any lessons to offer, although I admit that other countries' universal healthcare systems have been effectively (but unfairly) demonized in U.S. political discourse.

Our system here is far from perfect and comes with it's own unique set of frustrations in terms of timely access to care, but it seems like those frustrations are nothing compared to what millions of Americans put up with.

I have anxiety even travelling to the United States for a couple weeks on occasion when it comes to healthcare. What if something happens to me? Did I buy the right travel insurance? Is there a certain process I need to follow? (Most travel insurance policies I have seen indicate that if you need medical treatment to call them first before you do anything, which seems like an odd thing to do if you're having a heart attack..) Did I fill out the insurance application forms correctly? And if I end up needing care, will the insurance company find some loophole or technicality to deny my coverage?


Many Americans and many politicians often do look to other countries for examples of how to do something right. The problem is we have a loud-mouthed national-pride movement that believes in American exceptionalism and can constantly think of excuses as to why Canada's system wouldn't work here, or the NHS wouldn't work here, or every other country's system wouldn't work here. We're unique, so those other systems won't work here.

We also have a large contingent of people who take immense pride in voting against their own self-interest. They'll look to Canada's system and say "yeah but they wait for days to get an x-ray for a broken arm" ignoring the fact that they themselves couldn't even afford to get an x-ray. But it's worth it because even though I can't get healthcare, the people I hate can't get it either.

As shown by the most recent election, it's political suicide to imply that America isn't the single greatest nation in the world. It's even worse to suggest that we should be asking some other country for help. Those other countries are communists, and the only communist we like is Russia.


Australian here, same opinion. It seems, watching from afar, that the american public is somehow being convinced that free health care is impossible. We have free health care here and there are some issues here and there but in general it works and is not burdensome tax wise. If you want you can pay additional for private insurance and get private coverage in private hospitals, which means a room to yourself and so on, and you can choose your doctor. In the public system you get the doctor available, but when it comes to specialists, they're the same doctors usually, because there's only so many specialists.

Recent experience - my daughter sprained her ankle, so went to the hospital for x-rays. I live outside the city so the doctor we saw was coincidentally our local GP. The price $0, time waited - about half an hour, this was on a Sunday night.

One thing that may be a factor here is the medical practices are run by doctors - no professional manager people which, from what I understand, seem to be in the US health system. The doctors, in general, really are people who want to make people well and thats what they do. Sure they like to make a buck and they do but not at the expense of everyone else.

If you let non medical people into the system to manage it then, I'd look closely at their motives, I suspect you'll find sometimes their motives aren't pure.


In the early 20th century, both Canadians and U.S. citizens formed unions to push for better living/working conditions in their country.

The difference with regard to healthcare is that Canadians convinced their government to provide it, while U.S. citizens convinced their employers.

This was fine for most of the century in the U.S., but towards the end and more recently leading up to the passing of ACA, all but the most zealous unions were broken up and employers were providing healthcare less and less.

Unlike the industrial, early 20th century where conditions were horrible for almost the entire working class, we now have some people who are gainfully employed with healthcare and some who are not. Consolidating these two groups to agree on how to provide healthcare for everyone is difficult, because those who "got theirs" don't see it as a problem until they lose it.


while U.S. citizens convinced their employers.

During WWII the government imposed wage controls.. but fringe benefits did not count as wages. And with a shortage in labor because of the war, employers used health insurance and other fringe benefits to attract workers.

The unions jumped onboard later.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_insurance_in_the_United...


Not entirely, right?

Employer provided healthcare is an artifact of ww2 where employee compensation was practically frozen. Employers looked for other ways to create competitive compensation, and turned to healthcare.


Mostly it was the government regulation that made employer insurance popular in US. Accident of history:

http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=1140451...


Yes. It's absurd that this is even a debated topic when dozens upon dozens of countries around the world have successfully implemented universal health care systems which have resulted in better health outcomes than the US.


> It is really interesting how the American mindset is to never look abroad to see what works and what doesn't.

Oh we definitely look abroad. In fact that's one of the major arguments for a single-payer system in the U.S. - such a system exists successfully in every other capitalist democracy. So why can't we make it work here?

And this looking abroad is not a tonic against bad thinking. Conservatives routinely look at health systems in other countries and decry them: long waiting lists for elective procedures, high marginal income tax rates, etc., etc. Any flaw in another system is magnified and considered a non-starter.

Obamacare was based on an older Republican plan which had been implemented by Mitt Romney in Massachusetts. But in the run-up to Obamacare conservatives hyperventilated about "death panels" and how the ACA was going to destroy the economy. None of which came to pass.


> In fact that's one of the major arguments for a single-payer system in the U.S. - such a system exists successfully in every other capitalist democracy.

Every other OECD country ("capitalist democracy" is a problematic category) except Mexico has some form of universal coverage, but not all are single payer, several are hybrid public/private systems.


You're absolutely right. I often conflate "single payer" with "universal coverage", which you rightly note are not the same thing.

By "capitalist democracy" I simply wanted to point out that a country can have a healthy and thriving free market economy and universal coverage at the same time. (e.g., Germany, Japan, UK, and many more). It's a counterfactual to small-government conservative hyperbole, which holds that universal coverage necessarily destroys and disables a nation's economy.


Didn't “except Mexico” change in 2012?

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/mexico-universal-...


> "capitalist democracy" is a problematic category

A problematic category? What does that even mean?


One way the US could look to Europe is by not forcing a single one-size-fits-all solution on every state, but rather leave health care to the individual states, which allows for more experimentation, variety, and competition. This would require congress repeal ACA and replace it with no federal health care law, just like is done with Europe's central government.

https://mises.org/blog/how-us-states-compare-foreign-countri...


> There's something amusingly arrogant about it. Almost as if every other country must be an absolute cesspit that could never have any lessons to offer, although I admit that other countries' universal healthcare systems have been effectively (but unfairly) demonized in U.S. political discourse.

Everyone understands the healthcare systems in Canada and most of Europe. There is no point mentioning it because for most of Republicans it's a non-starter. It's incredibly niece of you to think a bunch of liberals have never thought to look elsewhere, at best. At worst you wanted to just blanket insult the US.


The problem is that middle class Americans are charged outlandish rates for the plans.

The plan for my family last year cost over $1200 per month, and this year rose to $1400/month.

Previously, with employer-provided plans I paid at most $400/month for my family.

Not only are the costs outlandish, there are no high deductible plans available for people who are generally healthy. All of the plans, gold, silver and bronze, are geared toward heavy users or highly risk-averse users.

A healthy, disease-free family at an income level to afford $1400/month in health care costs surely ought to be able to purchase a plan that covers catastrophic scenarios and costs a lot less than $1400/month.

In the past I'd had a plan via an employer that was a high-deductible plan. It cost $350/month but I had to pay the first $10K of all costs each year. Do the math, this was a better deal even in the worst case scenario than my ACA plan.

The problem with bundling a progressive tax, a flat fee, a subsidy, and a prepayment plan into one "price" is that it is impossible to tell which dollars apply to what.

I'd much rather have my actual taxes go up a small bit than pay an income-based penalty in my healthcare price.

I'd also much rather self-insure the first $15-20K of risk each year in exchange for a much smaller payment.

One other detail. Nearly all the plans by all the providers are essentially identical. The cheapest bronze plan I could have found was over $900/month! That's for a pretty abysmal level of coverage of most things compared to any other employer provided plan I've ever had.


ACA has got to be the largest tax increase ever foisted on the middle class.

We already have a progressive tax, but let's add an individual mandate, tax credits that phase out at 400% FPL, and cost sharing subsidies which phase out after 250% of FPL.

The maximum value of the tax credits for your family would be nearly the full cost of the premiums at 133% FPL, let's say $12,000. Then on top of that the cost sharing reductions would reduce your out-of-pocket maximum -- which if you're truly unlucky could run your family another $14,300 -- to a maximum of $4,500, so that's worth potentially another $10k.

What this means is ACA is a $12,000 - $22,000 tax on your family depending on your health care utilization, as income rises from 133% - 400% FPL.

For a family of 4 the 133% FPL = $32,250 and 400% = $97,000. So as you make that extra $64,750, in addition to all the other taxes you are paying, you are also phasing in $12,000 - $22,000 of increased payments for the same exact health care. Now that is one hell of a tax.

So while you and your spouse are working your asses off to earn $150k, you can look back and appreciate how $10k went to the town, $10k to the state, $30k to the Fed and ~$15k to the SSA. So it's really just the cherry you're being charged an extra $15k for insurance, come on, you can afford it!

I won't mention all the other subsidies you lose out on for being a productive member of society. Because when you realize the real tax rate approaches 100% on the first $97,000 it's a bit of a buzz kill.


Very true. And all that extra money is helping to fund companies like Mylan when they overprice the epi pen for several years.

Why wouldn't they, customers are insulated from the sticker price but can't really complain because high priced health "insurance" is required.

It's just a coincidence that Mylan took any flak for its abuse of the system. Many other pharmaceuticals are increasing in price way out of proportion to inflation, and way out of step with reality since the R&D costs are all borne before product launch.


"ACA has got to be the largest tax increase ever foisted on the middle class."

That's just Not Even Wrong.

Your health insurance premium is not a "tax". You're getting health insurance. Moreover, not getting a subsidy for your health insurance is also not a tax. You can only use that logic when the tax credit is offsetting another tax. Which it isn't. It's offsetting your health insurance bill.

If, instead, you're trying to claim that every bit of increase in health insurance costs since the ACA is a "tax", that's maybe a bit more defensible, but still Wrong. Health insurance costs have been skyrocketing for decades. The ACA has probably slowed down that trend.

Finally, if you're just complaining that you're healthy but you have to pay for health insurance now...take a walk, please. Eventually, we all get sick. Health insurance only works if healthy people foot the bill of the sick people. That's how insurance works.


It's simple economic fact that a subsidy or other government benefit which decreases as your income increases is exactly the same as an income tax.

It's called "Effective Marginal Tax Rate" if you want to Google it.

From the CBO; "The effective marginal tax rate (for brevity, hereafter referred to as the marginal tax rate) is the percentage of an additional dollar of earnings that is unavailable to an individual because it is paid in taxes or offset by reduced benefits from government programs."

I mean, it seems almost ridiculous to say that buying health insurance & health care is a tax, but when the government is paying over a trillion dollars a year to buy health care for everyone except those who are too young or earning too much money, that's exactly what it's become.

And I'm definitely not complaining that healthy people should not have to pay for health insurance. In fact the healthiest 50 percent of people who pay for health insurance use only 3.5 percent of services, it's what allows the entire system to work!


Health insurance is not a government benefit, unless you're on Medicare or Medicaid. Your health insurance premium is not a tax. It doesn't go to the government.

Being required to pay for a service doesn't make that service a tax. The only thing about the ACA that has been characterized as a tax is the penalty you pay if you don't buy insurance.


> Your health insurance premium is not a "tax". You're getting health insurance

The difference between your risk-adjusted premiums (based on your lifetime expected payouts + margin and overhead) and the amount that you actually pay in premiums can best be described as a "tax", because if it is positive, that money is directly going towards subsidizing someone else's premiums, and it is mandated by the government.

You can make the argument that it's the right thing to do because it allows people to purchase insurance that they otherwise would be unable to afford, based on their expected risk level (ie, past health) and their current income, but it's important to understand that that's not the way insurance itself works. The insurance is simply being bundled together with that tax, so you only see the one price at the end, instead of having it broken down and itemized.


It's meaningless to compare employer funded plans to ACA plans without knowing what amount was being subsidized by your company. It's also a different risk pool.

The idea is self-insuring $15-20k is absurd for most people, and most people who buy insurance on the exchanges will have government subsidized coverage.

If you want to argue the government should subsidize more of the cost of this care, I'm all ears. But I don't think we should dismantle the system because it doesn't benefit your precise set of preferences.


> what amount was being subsidized by your company

Around $200 per month. The risk pool aspect would be true if the risk were the dominant factor in the price, which I think it isn't.

> The idea is self-insuring $15-20k is absurd for most people

People who can afford $1400/month even if no healthcare is used? I'd much rather save the money and if someone in my household has a catastrophic scenario put it on a credit card or spend the next <12 months on a payment plan of $1000/month.

> subsidize more of the cost of this care

The key word in that sentence is this. What care are we talking about? The ACA plans cost a minimum of $900/month even if I use no care at all (and that's for the plan with very high co-pays, etc.).

I've been on an ACA plan for the past two benefit years, and the plans keep getting much more expensive and offering worse coverage. The question is, why is this happening? And why is it that on the so-called "marketplace" there is not a high deductible plan that had been available via non-ACA plans via employers?

I think the answer is that it is far from an actual marketplace. There must be some incentive for providers not to offer high deductible plans or actual risk-based plans.

A risk pool is a way of packaging a lot of people into one financial model, but the larger and more heterogeneous the group, the more the prices should reflect actuarial reality. The exact opposite is the case.

Considering that so much money and research has gone into building the healthcare.gov website, why can't I simply adjust sliders to optimize the plan the same way I book a flight? I'd like to slide the monthly premium slider to the bottom, slide the maximum out-of-pocket to about 15x the mid-high premium price, adjust the "worst case event" slider to about $20K and (hopefully) find a plan for a few hundred dollars a month, which I know exists in the actual market because I had it a few years ago! If anything, a larger risk pool should have allowed insurers to offer plans that strongly discourage adverse selection (such as high deductible plans) and reflect the actual risk of cost incurred to the insurer.

The plans on healthcare.gov not only fail to offer this, but the wording, the pricing examples, and fine print is all out of some sort of bureaucratic nightmare scenario. I actually had a physician and a lawyer sit with me to try to understand the fine print and the likely cost of a few scenarios other than pregnancy and diabetes (which are shown), and we sat there confused for several hours.

I'd like to see our president sit before the nation sharing his desktop screen and watch him navigate through the site and explain the answers to the very simple things we were wondering about, as well as explain some of the more confusing terminology, as well as things like "why are there two separate plans that are so similar being offered by this company?" or "which of the priced items on this list are excluded from the individual deductible?" I'm quite sure that he'd need to do quite a bit of research and rehearsal before he'd be able to give such a demo with confidence.

When we put trust in our officials to handle things for us, there is a tremendous amount of responsibility that they take on in that capacity. Here we were, one highly computer-literate person, one doc, and one lawyer, utterly flummoxed for several hours. Imagine the average person after a long day trying to make this very important choice for his/her family. It's just wrong.

Maybe the idea is to make all the plans more and more similar until there is really just one choice that is priced based on income and nobody feels it's worth the time searching or reading any of the coverage descriptions because we all realize that the plans are all nearly the same by design, and that we're just meant to pay our "share" based on income and be grateful that such great care has been provided for us.

One thing is for certain. It's not a marketplace. There are simply not competitive plans. There is no way to sort the plans according to any differentiating factors. The "wizard" that the site offers tries to partition people into three groups based on expected usage, but does not offer any consideration to low users or users who are comfortable with the idea of getting a large bill and either taking on debt to pay it off or going on a payment plan with the provider.

And, far worse, all any of the plans I reviewed do to create an incentive for low use is subsidize non-emergent primary care visits. There is zero incentive beyond that to reduce one's use of care. Since the spread between the cheapest and most expensive plan is so small, anyone who expects to need any healthcare at all is better off choosing a silver or gold plan. If this incentive is different for people whose coverage is subsidized, I'd consider it discriminatory fwiw.


There must be some incentive for providers not to offer high deductible plans or actual risk-based plans.

ACA caps the maximum out of pocket for "essential health benefits". For 2017, that means a max deductible of 7150 for an individual, 14300 for a family. It's adjusted for inflation each year.

It's to prevent people who can't pay the high deductible from signing up for these plans to avoid the penalty for not having coverage.


Ahh, I see. I suppose there would be a lot of people choosing the cheaper, high deductible plan and then not paying their bills, which would have made it harder to sell the plan to healthcare firms.

If it were fair it would be based on a percent of income like other tax-related laws.


"Considering that so much money and research has gone into building the healthcare.gov website, why can't I simply adjust sliders to optimize the plan the same way I book a flight?"

The ACA instead helps the insurance companies optimize based on their interests.


There's only one insurer in the "marketplace" in Alabama. One hell of a market.

The preexisting coverage mandate will need to be re-engineered because it's in direct tension with the fundamentals of insurance. Wide open and the system is just cost transfer.


closed and its not a health care system at all. as soon as you develop a problem you're screwed.


> Not only are the costs outlandish, there are no high deductible plans available for people who are generally healthy. All of the plans, gold, silver and bronze, are geared toward heavy users or highly risk-averse users.

Isn't this just because now insurance companies have to cover preexisting conditions and also not charge them exorbitant prices? Naturally, they would be taking a loss in order to do this so that burden is instead shifted onto the healthy people. To prevent healthy people from just not buying insurance, the mandate was made because it's economically unfeasible without them.

If you're the type of person who would normally use a high deductible plan, you're worse off, but that's the way it was supposed to be. Presumably if one day you get very sick though, you will still be able to get insurance.


Subsidies only hide the real issue.

We shifted the burden of healthcare from lower class and sick to middle class.

But the fundamental problem is high cost of healthcare. Capitalism is usually a ruthlessly effective tool, but it doesn't seem to work with healthcare due to lack of choice.

Maybe it doesn't make sense to invest so much money into health?

Is it a worthy trade-off getting 80% of our current healthcare quality for say 50% of the cost?

It's a tough call to make, but this country is in decline and we need to make tough choices.

I'm a 19-year old developer working my ass off last 4 years for silly startups. Currently I make $30/hour but paying around 30% of my income in taxes.

Baby boomers benefited from generation before them and borrowed money from gen x'ers/millenials and they run this country into ground.

Once my agegroup starts seriously voting I feel like we won't have a lot of pity for older age groups and their retirement plans.

I support raising minimum wage to livable standards, but I hope universal income comes soon.

Over the last year I've been getting burned out working 60 hour weeks trying to use latest languages and libraries, while my company is hiring $3/hour phillipino php/WordPress codemonkeys...While all I wish in life is to Haskell in peace for next 30 years and then die.

I'm still trying to work toeard American dream, but it's dead for all but the software industry.

It's disilousining to see rich stealing the fruits of my labour while I have to pay government to keep the lower class alive.

As kids we were told about wonders of globalization, democracy, and America.

In the real world we now have to deal with fucked up environment, economics and Putin flexing his geopolitical dick.

So you older folks got us into this mess, what the hell do we do now?


> We shifted the burden of healthcare from lower class and sick to middle class.

Where are you getting this from? I thought we shifted the burden from.. sick people to non sick people

> But the fundamental problem is high cost of healthcare. Capitalism is usually a ruthlessly effective tool, but it doesn't seem to work with healthcare due to lack of choice. Maybe it doesn't make sense to invest so much money into health?

I don't know if I agree on the ruthlessly effective part, but I'm also not sure what you mean by lack of choice. Lack of choice in what? Insurance? After all, there are plenty of hospitals you could go to.

I'm guessing treatments sometimes are expensive because.. well we don't have a good understanding of how to many things so we use the best thing we know how to use, which is often expensive no matter the industry. On the other hand, it seems like a bad choice to use something cheaper because.. well because we don't want people to die.

> It's a tough call to make, but this country is in decline and we need to make tough choices.

By what measure?

> I'm a 19-year old developer working my ass off last 4 years for silly startups. Currently I make $30/hour but paying around 30% of my income in taxes.

> Over the last year I've been getting burned out working 60 hour weeks trying to use latest languages and libraries, while my company is hiring $3/hour phillipino php/WordPress codemonkeys...While all I wish in life is to Haskell in peace for next 30 years and then die.

You certainly sound burned out. Why not try to find a better job? If they can hire that type of employee then perhaps you need to try to find a job where you aren't going to be replaceable? I don't really know that using the latest languages and libraries is a good thing..

> It's disilousining to see rich stealing the fruits of my labour while I have to pay government to keep the lower class alive.

Sorry you're going to have to elaborate. How exactly are the rich "stealing" your work?

> So you older folks got us into this mess, what the hell do we do now?

Sorry I'm completely lost now. If you have things you'd like to improve then you should vote on them and try to get the change you'd like to see enacted.


> I'd also much rather self-insure the first $15-20K of risk each year in exchange for a much smaller payment.

Would that still be true if you had to pay retail for all your care?


I fail to see the difference between paying the first $15k at retail and paying an extra $1250/month in premiums, when all other coverage is equal.


Exactly. Also, it's worth noting that the "retail" price is a way that health care providers rip off the government by claiming a loss on their books after they are reimbursed by medicaid.

The grandparent's intuition that by being on a high deductible plan I would not be eligible for the "buying club" benefits of negotiated pricing doesn't pan out: The price is negotiated so that there is a captive "in-network" market which guarantees some level of utilization and helps with planning. Insurance companies want to offer a large population to care networks in order to negotiate a volume discount.

Also, if you consider a catastrophic plan that kicks in if something really bad happens and I use over $20K of care. Nearly any serious condition or accident would qualify. If it happened, I'd be able to switch to a lower deductible plan in the next open enrollment. Worst case, I'd end up paying my premium savings (and then some) toward that one event, but overall I would not be much worse off than if I'd just chosen the expensive plan to begin with.

When I had the high deductible plan through an employer I did the math on it compared to the most deluxe plan offered. Worst case, if I maxed out the individual and family deductibles on the high deductible plan, I'd end up paying about the same as the annual premiums of the deluxe plan. But if, as is likely, I didn't have a catastrophic incident, I'd save a lot of money (which I did).


> Also, it's worth noting that the "retail" price is a way that health care providers rip off the government by claiming a loss on their books after they are reimbursed by medicaid

You've got it backwards - Medicare (and Medicaid, to a lesser extent) are the ones who rip off providers, by reimbursing less than COGS[0]. The "retail" price is actually a way that providers make up for these losses by passing on the costs to private insurers (who then pay for those increased costs by accounting for them as claims, improving their MLR, and allowing them to raise premiums for it).

[0] Medicare's own financial statements attest to this; you don't have to take providers' words for it.


I think we're both right.


Fair enough. But if the premium difference were lower, you could hit $15k retail very quickly indeed.


I quit my job and moved to Colorado ("Health First Colorado" === medicaid). Over the winter holiday I broke my collarbone.

If it weren't for medicaid, I would be flat broke. my bills start at $5k... that's only the first bill I've seen. My savings would be dissolved, and I would be forced to find work for somebody else.

Instead, because of this coverage, and in spite of limitations on the amount of time I can work at a computer with a busted arm, I am able to continue my entrepreneurial efforts. My partners and I are all hopeful that this will be a very valuable use of our time, and our investor's money. I hope to be able to pay Colorado & the USGov back in spades, through taxes.

* - edited to correct Colorado Cares --> "Health First Colorado"... because I didn't know what I was talking about.

edit 2 - HFC is medicaid for those who qualify... Thanks HN for educating me :P


Which states have universal Medicaid? I'm surprised this hasn't become a bigger thing.

Having insurance tied to employment is utterly terrifying. You'll stick it out in a sub-standard job to maintain coverage. You'll be fearful of taking risks on self-employment. It's the exact opposite thing you'd do if you wanted to encourage entrepreneurship.


I'm confused, is Colorado Care actually working in CO right now? Quick search seems to indicate that Amendment 69 has failed:

http://www.denverpost.com/2016/11/08/coloradocare-amendment-...


Sry... I'm new to CO. Your'e right... Amendment 69 failed (72% against or something?!?! who knows... I voted in favor).

The correct name is "Health First Colorado". I signed up the day I was hurt, they backdated the signup to the month prior. It took less than 15 minutes to become covered.

I've been working for 20+ years, with spats of insured or not-insured throughout... mostly uninsured. After I left my SF gig, I gave up my insurance & didn't get any more since I'd already had 6 months for the year.

By the end of December, I needed it.

Edit - link: https://www.colorado.gov/hcpf/colorado-medicaid


I'm in colorado.. just to be clear, we definitely do not have any type of universal coverage here, and Health First Colorado is not open to everyone. It's just normal medicaid.

They didn't care if you signed up when you were injured because you would have qualified for it anyway... you just didn't complete the paperwork. You definitely cannot do this when you exceed the income limit for medicaid and have to get normal health insurance.

The ACA increased the limits to qualify for medicaid. I know there were a few states balking at increased medicaid costs.. but you could have gotten this in most states, including CA.


Hey CO! Thanks for the details.

Yeah... my income === 0. Hopefully, not for too much longer.


Here's a counter-point, Mr. Altman:

I have a pre-existing condition that prevented me from getting non-employer sponsored insurance. When the exchanges came online in my state I decided to leave my job and get an ACA plan for my family, while trying to bootstrap my company. That lasted all of a single year because of 30% premium hikes and 290% deductible hikes made ramen bootstrapping no longer possible.

I'm still working in startup space because of connections I made, but I'm now tied to employment and could never again be a founder, unless one of my current bets pays off.

Yay for elimination of pre-existing condition restrictions. But what good is insurance if you can't afford it?


Do you know a large reason why premiums and deductibles hiked ?

What I read, and I did read this online and haven't had the time to look for primary sources so please take with a grain of salt, but worth looking into is this:

pre-existing condition check was a major risk to the insurance industry since nobody knew how much it was going to cost them. So the ACA told insurance companies we'll subsidize some of your costs until things settle down (this is different than subsidizing people's payments). However when it came time for the gov to pay, Republicans blocked most of the subsidy payments to health insurance companies (I think they only received 12% of the expected amount).

And then because insurance companies didn't get that subsidy they obviously passed the cost onto consumers. And I'm sure whatever subsidy was further promised by the Gov they could no longer rely on so they priced that risk in as well.


Moreover, health care costs have been rising for everyone in the same way over the same time period. I was paying for a small group plan (for my startup) for the last few years, and the per-employee cost was within a few dollars of identical to the equivalent-coverage ACA plans in California. Crazy, right?

The GP comment is just another example of how there's a ton of uninformed anger on this issue. People are spitting mad because they're realizing that health care is becoming really expensive, and they think the ACA is to blame because they heard about the ACA last. The amount of actual understanding approaches zero, because few people pay for their own healthcare in the USA.

I kind of want the GOP to just burn everything down and expose everyone to the full pain of this absurd system (in true, "free market" fashion). We'll have a political revolution overnight.


ACA had impacts on employer plans as well. It is not crazy to suggest that the excessive rise in health care costs across the board is due to the ACA in large part, even if your plan is employer sponsored.


It's not a completely ridiculous theory, but it's pretty crazy. The data is clear that premiums are being driven by cost increases across the board. Moreover, employer plans are in completely different risk pools than individual plans. The only place they meet is in the insurer's balance sheet - they charge enough on all plans to cover their payouts plus the (regulated) profit margin.

You can argue that cost increases are due to all of those previously uninsured sick people who are now insured and costing the rest of us money, but that's both wrong (costs have been going up faster than inflation for decades), and a pretty awful worldview.


an important sidenote to this: the taxes for the subsidy payments didn't disappear. The republicans could have used money earmarked for this exact purpose and instead decided that the government should keep the money. They chose that health care costs should rise and taxes should stay up.

And despite all of that, health care cost growth still dropped


The flip side of this, is that you couldn't have done this:

"I decided to leave my job and get an ACA plan for my family, while trying to bootstrap my company."

Before the ACA, because you couldn't have gotten any health care coverage at all. Thus after the ACA, you had an opportunity that would not have been possible (safely) previously.


For about 12 months, but not anymore, which was my point.


The ACA tamped down the second derivative of the premium increases, but not the first derivative. Your premiums would have been much higher if it weren't for the ACA, and it will likely continue to rise after the repeal.


How? The ACA mandated cost-plus structuring for the medical insurance industry, which provides all the incentives for rampant healthcare cost (and by extension, premium) inflation.


Are you saying that if Obamacare did not exist you would be better off?


His point was what ever positive effects it had were temporary and those positive effects do not exist any more for most of the people.


I know I can say it.

Married, two kids. Everybody reasonably healthy, have a decent job.

Healthcare costs have become expensive as shit because of the ACA. That's not a partisan talking-point: that's the bottom line in our household budget.

The happy-face anecdotes the ACA's advocates trot out are lovely, but there are far more people in my position.


I'm a Type 1 Diabetic. I am self-employed. Without ACA I could NOT have bought insurance for myself and my family.


Other people are subsidizing you. Basically, sick people get a better deal. Healthier people pay more to cover sick people. I'm sure you are happy but let's not pretend other ppl aren't covering your ass.


>Other people are subsidizing you.

You say this is like a bad thing. Shouldn't the healthier members of society be happy to contribute to the health of those less fortunate?

Gross to think otherwise.


First of all leave your judgment elsewhere. Else there's no point in discussion because to you it's "Gross" to even have a different opinion.

It really depends on the people you have in your society and what the sick people are contributing.

Getting sick needs to have some kind of downside to it. Else people have no incentive to stay healthy. They can take as many risks as they want to their personal health because it's going to be paid for by other healthy people.

America in particular has a large obese population which is addicted to popping pills and overmedicating in general. If you give people free license to eat whatever they want or take as many drugs as they want without consequence our healthcare costs are going to be unaffordable very soon (they nearly already are)

Once you are in a system where everyone is forced to contribute, one person's actions affect others. If you don't take care of yourself and get sick, others are forced to pay for you. If you have too many people who don't take care of themselves, the healthy people are the ones who get screwed because it's effectively a wealth transfer: They're paying for sick people to have the license to do whatever they want.

The reality is that sick people are a drain on society's resources. Obviously we need a humane solution to treat them but the answer shouldn't just be a blank check. There are sick people who require hundreds of thousands of care YEARLY. They are not temporarily sick, they are permanently sick. I dont' think it's fair that they pay the same rate as healthy people. If you are permanently sick, that sucks but you should pay more of the burden.


>Getting sick needs to have some kind of downside to it.

Yeah it would suck if illness affected your ability to be physically active, gain and keep employment, be part of a happy relationship, enjoy hobbies, etc.

It's great that you've found a way to punish people financially so those ill freeriders don't get off Scott free.


If you get in a car accident, you pay more in increased premiums. That gives people incentive to drive safe and punishes people who get into more accidents.

If you remove any sense of personal responsibility from people's health, they will have no incentive to take care of of themselves. Everything they suffer will be covered by insurance (ie. other healthy people). That's how it is right now. Healthy people are not signing up for these shitty health insurance plans because they are being forced to pay for sick people who eat up 80% ( or some ridiculous number, i don't know what it is) of the actual costs.

It's not about "punishment". it's about people paying their own way. If other people were paying for your car insurance they why not speed, drive drunk, drive recklessly, etc. You are not personally liable for any of your driving consequences.

The reality is that people who are sick are a drain on resources. We have to decide , rationally, how much other people should be forced to pay for these sick people. If you are fine joining a health insurance plan with these people and paying more then fine, all the power to you. So are you doing that?


How could you possibly just assert there are far more people in your position? There are tens of millions of people who had no access to health care that now have it. And can you explain exactly how the ACA has made healthcare unaffordable for tens of millions, since you assert more are disaffected by it than helped?


And there are hundreds of millions of people who have seen their premiums and health care costs go up.


As they did every year, pre- and post-ACA.


Excuse me, "go up by a larger factor year-over-year than had previously been the norm."


Because they started lower, apparently.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/09/19/skyro...

> A new analysis from the Urban Institute found that the average unsubsidized premiums in the Affordable Care Act exchanges, commonly known as Obamacare, are actually 10 percent lower than the full premiums in the average employer plan nationally in 2016.


That's not even true.


"How could you possibly just assert there are far more people in your position?"

Because I fall well within the middle class, have 2 kids, and am in reasonable health yet am paying far more for poorer health care than I did a decade ago, and beyond the anecdotal evidence that is the same for every family I've spoken to for the last few years it is clear that the ADA is deeply disliked by a vast swath of America for precisely that reason.

The ACA is a shell game that siphoned money from people who had it, dropped it into a big corporate hole, and spat out a bit of it at people who didn't have as much. As a political issue, we are seeing "success stories" trotted out so as to convince the rest of us that gosh, isn't this worth it?

No, it isn't. There has been no net gain with the ACA. It was passed so we could see what was in it, and turns out most of what was in it was a lobbyist Christmas wrapped in a ton of politician incompetence.

It was wealth-destroying political nonsense in the same sense as "cash for clunkers". Feel good, think less.


I absolutely believe that healthcare costs have gone up. They've been going up for some time, and at rates quite a bit higher than inflation which is why even employer-provided insurance pre-ACA was getting more expensive, lower-quality and in some cases being dropped entirely by companies.

What I don't believe is that healthcare costs have gotten more expensive FASTER THAN THEY ALREADY WERE because of the ACA, any more than I think that my cat died in 2012 because of the ACA ("Gee, Thanks Obama!") which I'm sure some people would also argue.

So in your comment, I absolutely believe

> Healthcare costs have become expensive as shit

But I think you're trying to assign blame where it's not due with

> because of the ACA.


You're right, it's not because of the ACA.

The ACA introduced no cost controls and just shifted the costs around from 1 demographic to another (mostly to the lower-middle and middle class healthy people, who don't actually use much health care).

So obviously for every sob story of a saved life, there's at least 2-3 stories of relatively young (26-30) healthy people whose deductibles and premiums have gone through the roof.

That's why people on the internet can't ever agree whether the ACA was a good thing, because there's plenty of anecdata from both sides.

I think we, as a population have to accept that Americans, in general, are very unhealthy people. It's quite obvious with ~35% obesity and the #1 killer being heart disease. Naturally, mitigation health care is an order of magnitude more expensive than preventive care. Hence the rising costs of health care (for everyone, even though some people don't feel the pain of costs, whether by being subsidized or being rich)


> The ACA introduced no cost controls and just shifted the costs around from 1 demographic to another (mostly to the lower-middle and middle class healthy people, who don't actually use much health care).

In a lot of ways that's exactly what insurance is. It's pooling resources to cover expenses for the people who need it. In any given time period most people won't need it, or won't need it to an extent higher than their contributions, but it's there just in case. There's variation in premium amounts to account for the difference in likelihood of need (so those younger generally-healthier people pay lower premiums), but a very important part of making it work is having a large enough pool that only a limited percentage needs to use it each year.

There are also measures that were taken to try to reduce costs, but how effective they were may be up in the air. The only one I can name offhand was the requirement that insurance companies spend at least 80-85% of revenue on medical expenses. At least one person noted that might also lead to higher costs (via overpaying to let that overhead grow), though I think that that's the kind of problem that market factors would actually address - if you're overpaying, that money has to come from somewhere so you're also charging higher premiums and will shed customers as they seek cheaper insurance.

Other cost-cutting measures have been killed off through effective lobbying (e.g. Medicare being barred by law from negotiating drug prices, introduced back with Medicare Part D and the Donut Hole).

And yes, the general fitness level of Americans is pretty poor. Unfortunately, addressing that is more of a public health matter, and since the onset of modern medicine public health has been more and more relegated to a secondary role. Interestingly, some insurance companies seem to be trying to revive non-medical measures to improve the health of their customers through things like discounts for fitness assessments, fitness programs, etc. The assessments and advice resulting from them may make a difference, but even just the embarrassment factor of being unfit and going for one may help change behaviors.

I'll just note that in general, obesity is different from anorexia - fat people realize they're fat, are often concerned or embarrassed about it, and a large percentage of them would like to be be if not thin at least a lot less fat.


The ACA has a ton of cost controls, you should really reconsider your certainty on the topic if you don't know basic facts. A few ways costs are held in check:

1. Rate Review & the 80:20 rule: http://obamacarefacts.com/obamacare-rate-review-80-20-rule/

2. IBAP or "death panels" if you're a halfwit politician from Alaska: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independent_Payment_Advisory_B...

3. Readmission Reductions Program where hospitals won't be reimbursed if patients come back with the same issues: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/medicare-fee-for-service-paymen...

4. The HCFAC was given an extra $350M to combat fraud and absuse: https://oig.hhs.gov/reports-and-publications/hcfac/index.asp

5. The ACA authorized CMS to run background checks and site visits (which were previously forbidden) on providers to ensure they're legitimate.

6. The ACA authorized CMS to withhold payments if fraud is suspected -- Previously they were required to pay, then try to get the money back.

7. The ACA greatly expanded the Recovery Audit Contractor program to Medicare C and D, mandating post-billing audits of Medicare providers.

8. The ACA gave the OIG the ability to levy large fines ($50,000/false statement) on providers who defraud health programs.

9. The ACA created a centralized databank to share claims information between Medicare/Medicaid/CHIP/VA/DOD/SSDI.

10. There are a litany of provisions about home health care, hospice, nursing homes, and other areas that were formerly high-risk fraud areas. New penalties, restrictions, enforcement mechanisms, etc.

11. The ACA reduces payments to hospitals that have high incidence of hospital-acquired infections in their patients.

12. The ACA greatly expanded competitive bidding for durable medical equipment ensuring that nearly all categories now will have a proper bidding process and regular price updates.

13. The ACA expanded the prescription drug rebate program: https://www.medicaid.gov/medicaid/prescription-drugs/medicai...

14. The ACA established the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Innovation which research and perform trials of new care delivery models with a focus on lower-cost, higher-quality service.

15. The Bundled Payments for Care Improvement changes the focus of hospitals by providing a target cost for an admission instead of paying for each service the patient receives. So if you go to the hospital with a kidney infection, instead of performing every test in the world on you to run up their reimbursement rate, the hospital is now focused on the lowest cost care that will prevent readmission: https://innovation.cms.gov/initiatives/bundled-payments/

I mean.. there are literally hundreds of cost-control provisions..


While there are a lot of cost-control measures, just about everything you listed except the first item is pretty small - it's only in the aggregate that most of those measures make a big difference.

In addition while this is a contentious subject telling people to "reconsider your certainty [...] if you don't know basic facts" is needlessly confrontational.


But these cost-control provisions haven't produced significant reduction in cost, according to my premium & deductible.


I was speaking about the actual effects. If none of the cost controls introduced actually reduced costs, then you can keep citing millions of provisions, but unless they are effective, they were not cost controls.


Yes, I wouldn't have gone down a road that was cut out from underneath me, and almost lost a marriage in the process.


Oh come on, you've got to provide slightly more detail, because that just sounds absurdly hyperbolic and exaggerated.


No, I don't have to vent my private life on the Internet.


You just did, but in a vague enough way as to add nothing substantial to the conversation.

Obviously, I don't think you're obligated to offer any details you don't want to.

I guess I assumed you had a point and weren't just firing off scary sounding exaggerated anecdotes.


If you were making that little money, you were likely eligible for Medicaid.


Medicaid eligibility cutoff is based on the federal poverty level, which for a family of 4 is $33,465/yr. That's only slightly more than rent in a distant suburb of the bay area.


It's frustrating to see so much energy wasted in fragmenting health coverage solutions in the US. This makes it so costly, that it _looks_ like it's too expensive or inefficient, making right wing politicians justify the fact that it should be everyone for themselves.

As a Canadian with full health coverage, without any special requirements except renewing a picture card every 5 years, this looks like a very dangerous situations for millions of poor people. And while the system isn't perfect, and we do have some wait list on special cases, most heavy or light illness get treated quickly.

Even for the richer US citizens, it seems like a waste of time and a big overhead + legal battles looming on possible contract conflicts.

In term of equality of chances for that "American dream", this looks like the biggest imbalance one can imagine, just beside education.


A fine example of confirmation bias: ACA aligns with Sam's ideological position, so he hand picks some examples to support it. Don't get me wrong, I think it's great that people with preexisting conditions can't be denied coverage. But is it OK that plans are three times more expensive now, with three times the deductible? I don't think so. Seems like a trillion dollar money trough for Big Pharma and Big Insurance to me.


Well strictly speaking, if Obama could have passed single payer, he would have. He went with a compromise based on a republican idea and negotiated with the insurers to get their support. The thing is, expensive as it is, you have the ability to get health coverage. The ACA made health care affordable to people who previously couldn't afford it at all, particularly the working poor through medicaid expansions.


He had two years of full Democratic control of Congress. He didn't even try to get single payer, didn't even try to get the "public option".

Obama's disastrous politics are a result of going into every debate starting at the "compromise" position, and then getting dragged further right. Just go back to his 2004 DNC speech, it lays out exactly how he's going to fail.


He had just a couple of months of full Democratic control. Due to Al Franken not being seated right away, Robert Byrd being ill, and Ted Kennedy dying, the Democrats didn't have a supermajority until September of 2009. They then lost that supermajority in February 2010 when Scott Brown was sworn in.

I do agree that Obama tended to negotiate badly by compromising before it was even needed, but that "two years of full Democratic control" thing gets repeated so often, and it's annoyingly wrong.


As they proved later, they didn't need a Supermajority in the Senate -- they just changed Senate rules. It was passed with a simple majority.


Are you talking about the use of reconciliation to get the final version through?


The Democrats went into the debate compromising with moderates within its own caucus. Joe Lieberman threatened to filibuster if a public option was added to the bill and effectively killed any chance of passing some form of HR 676 (originally introduced by Democrats in 2003, it was floated around early in the healthcare debates of 2009). So the Senate began working on a Republican plan that was introduced in Massachusetts under Mitt Romney. However Mitch McConnel convinced his caucus to not support the bill in any way and succeeded in stopping moderate Republicans from breaking rank.

This debate went on like that for a good while, with Democrats negotiating to keep moderates like Ben Nelson (Cornhusker Kickback, if anyone remembers) and Joe Lieberman from defecting. The Democrats were then dealt a blow by the death of Ted Kennedy and subsequent election of Republican Scott Brown to his seat in the Senate. With Brown's swearing in, the Democrats' caucus would have lost the filibuster-proof majority it enjoyed.

I just want to point out that a long debate was expected, and it would have likely gone on for another year had Kennedy's seat not been won by Scott Brown. The Senate's bill, which became the ACA, had to be the one implemented otherwise the Democrats would not have succeeded at any version of healthcare reform. Obama's '"compromise" position' was to encourage a bill that was not single-payer and could keep Blue Dogs on board.

I mean what should he have done? Kneecap Democrats who didn't fall in line?


Joe Lieberman threatened to filibuster any bill that had a public option. We wouldn't have had the votes to pass single payer, even when the Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate.


So let him filibuster and let the whole world judge him.


I heard Hillary Clinton, when first lady, got a mandate from her husband to lead health-care reform, and tried precisely the strategy of not compromising in the hope that no one would actually vote against universal health care with the world watching.

It failed, legislators just voted against it and carried on with their day. No noticeable public blowback against them.


Are you kidding? Harry Reid had to resort to procedural maneuvers to get the ACA passed – single payer would have been laughed out of the room.


Obama never had full Democratic control of the Senate.

Lieberman caucused with the Senate Democrats. He had lost his Democratic primary and ran+won as an independent. In fact, he'd endorsed McCain in 2008 (after Obama campaigned for him in 2006).

Lieberman had and used a line item veto over everything that was passed by the Democrats because the Republicans uniformly opposed anything that was proposed. It took a supermajority to pass the ACA and it only barely passed because of Republican opposition.


> if Obama could have passed single payer

But he gave up before even trying. Way to move the Overton window.


LOL. They had to drop the public option just to get the Democrats to in the Senate to vote for the bill. Single payer would not have gotten anywhere.

Never mind that it's the Congress that passes bills, not the President.


Obama could not have introduced Single Payer. There is just no political will in the US to do that. None. The medical industry is in one form or another is 1/6th of the US economy, you can't change that overnight.


Because Joe Lieberman refused to support it. Without his support there was no chance of single payer passing.


I think there is a good point here, though. By compromising early and relatively privately, it never became a real topic of conversation amongst normal every day Americans. Maybe if Obama had come out as a fire-breathing liberal supporting single payer ("Medicare for all!") and used his bully pulpit to make everybody hear about it, we could have had a better discussion. Sure, it might have kept the ACA from happening, but maybe in the long run it would have given us better results.


Anytime you make a compromise, there's always the possibility that maybe you could have held out for more.


The prevalence of employer-offered, private health insurance is – like many facets of American life and institutions – an interesting path dependency of WW2.

The federal government imposed limitations on the ability of private firms to offer higher wages, so that the government could more easily recruit workers for war industry. Private employers found a loophole. Offering health insurance.


Labor unions as well, who picked up on negotiating health care benefits for their workers. It's an interesting bit of history.

Still, we all know what it's like to have a major design flaw in the legacy codebase.


Labor unions... we also know what it's like to be dependent on a crucial services that are no longer being supported...


Something just seems wrong about a lot of these stories citing the provision that they're allowed to remain on their parents insurance until they're 26. Because the story is really, "not having to worry about the high cost of health insurance afforded me the luxury of taking more financial and career risks." Surely we can do better for people who are older than 26 or who don't have the option of getting insurance through their parents. If we wanted to give everyone this kind of benefit we would just have universal healthcare with the state acting as everyone's 'parent'.

The counterpoint is course you're able to take more risks when you have fewer life-dependent expenses, so we should just pay for everyone's utilities, food, and housing too. You might even throw expenses for dependents in there too for older folks. What's special about healthcare except that it's expensive?


Deaths due to starvation [1]: 0

Deaths due to homelessness (2010)[2]: 700

Deaths due to lack of medical care (2009)[3]: 45,000

What's different is the magnitude. Although the United State's patchwork of services for the homeless is ostensibly supposed to give everyone access to food and shelter, people do fall through the cracks. But it is not an endemic problem like lack of health care.

[1] Debatable, and I can't find a solid source. The only malnutrition related deaths I can find are in elderly populations and abused children.

[2] http://www.nationalhomeless.org/publications/winter_weather/...

[3] http://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2009/09/new-study-find... this is a higher end estimate from 2009, the lowest estimate I could find was 18,000 from a study done in 2002


I could decide to live in a tiny apartment, turn off the heater and eat ramen. With a chronic condition, there's no way I could have made healthcare a similarly manageable expense (other than maintain a full-time job and limit my entrepreneurship to nights/weekends).

(I'm the first story in the article)


> What's special about healthcare except that it's expensive?

Great question. Everyone needs food, everyone needs shelter, everyone needs medical care, but this deep passion only exists for the last item.

My opinion is because the system we have today is basically a wealth transfer from the taxpayers to large interest groups (nurses' unions, big pharma, etc).


> Everyone needs food, everyone needs shelter, everyone needs medical care, but this deep passion only exists for the last item.

Programs exist to make food and shelter universally available, as well, and while imperfect, the proportion of the population unable to afford food or shelter is lower than the pre (or even post) ACA rate of people being unable to afford healthcare.

The fact that the problem is less solved for healthcare is probably why there is more visible passion on the issue.


Yeah, I think it's hilarious that most of these were "I am and/or was under 26 so I can freeload off my parents' employer-provided plan! Thanks Obama!"

The healthcare system is totally a disaster, and it really should be fixed, but giving college-aged kids a free pass for a few more years isn't really a solution.


I've always disliked how right-wing parties automatically get to enjoy the assumption that they are "business-friendly". That's not the case -- their policies tend to be friendly to existing big businesses, but may be deeply hostile to new or merely potential businesses.

This list of founders who were able to make the leap thanks to ACA's safety net is a case in point. Under Republican policies, these businesses would not exist.


There is also the mantra that Republicans are the party of small government and fiscal responsibility. Nope, the difference between Democrats and Republicans is what they want to spend the money on. This is just a fact, easily verified by looking at the debt across decades of various administrations and congressional alignments.

A few years ago Ted Cruz and company very nearly shut down the government and defaulted on the national debt, insisting that raising it was irresponsible and laying it at the feet of President Obama. They insisted any increase in spending had to be offset by a cut somewhere else. Sounds like a really bold, principled stand. Then this:

http://www.patheos.com/blogs/dispatches/2017/01/11/republica...

Now that Republicans are fully in charge, they just authorized an escalating increase of the debt limit, running from $580B/year (2017) to $946B/year (2026), or a $10T increase over the next 10 years. There was no dissent, it was just quietly passed. I'm not saying it was wrong or irresponsible to do -- I'm just saying the politics are transparent, if they weren't already.


"There was no dissent"

Rand Paul dissented.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBWJ_LW_hBI

As a liberal-leaning person, I disagree with Rand Paul on many policy issues, but respect the fact that his actions are consistent with his stated ideals, which is becoming increasingly rare.


We also know for a fact that Republicans aren't in favor of the government staying out of people's private lives. They are, after all, strongly anti-abortion, which by definition is an extremely private affair.

edit: what I said is 100% correct, so I will assume that the downvotes are simply political in nature.


If you truly believe it is murder, as they do I guess, but I it's not a private affair. I'm not defending them but it's a poor example.


"We also know for a fact that Republicans aren't in favor of the government staying out of people's private lives."

I think it's pretty clear at this point that both parties love getting involved in the private affairs of individuals. Obama continued Bush-era spying policies, and in fact just this week (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13390511) expanded the power of the intelligence community to snoop on Americans.

Blaming just one political party is demonstrable nonsense.


Democrats have never said they want the government to stay out of people's private lives. That's strictly a Republican talking point that goes in tandem with their criticisms of "Big Gubment".


> increase of the debt [sic] limit, running from $580B/year (2017) to $946B/year (2026)

Growing the deficit from $580bn to $950bn over 7 years means it is growing at over 6.2% per year. To be fair, the median nominal GDP growth rate between 1933 and 2015 was 6.4% [1]. That said, forecasted near-term growth is expected to come in between 2.5 and 3.5% [2].

The difference between the 6.2% deficit growth rate and 2.5 to 3.5% nominal GDP growth rate will need to be made up with a mix of tax increases (austerity), inflation (redistribution) or, while unlikely, default.

[1] http://www.multpl.com/us-gdp-growth-rate

[2] http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-states/gdp-growth


I see it as part of the DC bubble effect. What is considered "pro business" is defined by corporate lobbyists, what is "pro labor" by the unions with the largest bureaucracies, and so on.


> their policies tend to be friendly to existing big businesses, but may be deeply hostile to new or merely potential businesses.

There is a big distinction between "pro free enterprise" and "pro business". The former supports capitalism, the latter crony capitalism.

> Under Republican policies, these businesses would not exist

I think the GOP has yet to figure out what their health care policy even is. They really need to figure out how to be for something again.


> I think the GOP has yet to figure out what their health care policy even is. They really need to figure out how to be for something again.

I'm not sure what the policy is, but I know they don't have a plan. I can't find the link, but I heard a spot on NPR (either Fresh Air or Here & Now) talking about the plan to repeal the ACA. The purported goal was to vote immediately to repeal it but delay the effective date. There's no plan. In the mean time, they're supposed to figure it all out.


I really think the GOP needs to go with evidence based policy analysis. If they think they can come up with a better health care system, fine, but what are the metrics for better? health care costs have gone up way past the amount of inflation, and to some extent that makes sense, because there are new treatments, but it seems like tax breaks are not going to help the working poor to the same extent that the ACA subsidies and medicare expansion do.


The GOP essentially came up with the ACA in the first place.


They are for free market radicalism. It can hardly be considered "conservative" but it is certainly for something.


> They are for free market radicalism. It can hardly be considered "conservative" but it is certainly for something.

Neither party is really in favor of free markets in any meaningful sense. The GOP happens to use that rhetoric more than the Democrats do in order to gain support for their policies, but knowing how to leverage the rhetoric doesn't mean that's what they actually support, if you look at their actions.


These problems are all a result of the huge tax benefit given to employer-provided healthcare; if we got rid of that or extended it to apply to individual plans as well (and hopefully allowed people to purchase out-of-state insurance), it would reduce costs, and allow for more job freedom.

I would also personally rather have health insurance actually act as insurance, where you are granted the coverage at the time of diagnosis, rather than having the insurer gradually pay for treatment, but this is unlikely to come to pass.


Insurance is a terrible model for health care. Everyone needs health care. Insurance only works when you have a large pool of persons paying premiums against an at-least-relatively unlikely risk. That might work for things like cancer, but it doesn't really work for anything else.

We should not have to have an insurance policy for a doctor check out that weird lump on our thigh or come in and spend 10 seconds pretending to talk to us before scribbling out a prescription for something that vaguely sounds appropriate and walking out.

Insurance is what distorts these markets. Patients need to pay doctors directly again. Real competition needs to be returned. Right now, the doctor inflates their bill 5x because they know the insurance is going to talk them down, the insurance talks them down because they know they're going to inflate the bill and not worry about it since it's an insurance company paying out, and round and round we go.

There's no reason the market for medical care needs to be different than the market for food, which is cheap and abundant. People often say that you can't can have an efficient medical marketplace because medical care is emergent, but that's usually not true; most medical care, like most meal times, can wait long enough to allow the patient to make a choice between competitors, and providers who charge more than the average demographic in their area can afford will go out of business.

The incentive to overcharge for emergent care is countered by the incentive to compete, which has already lead to many "urgent care centers" arising throughout the U.S. Good government regulations that prevent cartels from organizing and causing the markets to freeze up/fail can help. These regulations should include outlawing medical insurance.

Whatever the solution is, the current situation is an abject failure. ACA band-aids a couple of warts but it gave us new wounds in the process. Whole thing needs to be torn down and rebooted based on sound market principles.


A tax benefit works only if the person has income to offset. If you are a freelance developer and you get sick with a life threatening or chronic illness or even just injured, you may not be able to work while you are getting treatment. If you want more job freedom, a needs based subsidy based on tax income allows cost shifting from years of productive work and tax earnings to years where you can't work, even if your productive work comes later in life, after treatment.

It also provides for those who may never be able to earn enough working to pay for current health insurance, those who are retraining latter in life, and those starting a company.


If I were campaigning for something similar to what you describe, I might sell it as a refundable tax credit, which would be no change for people with employer-provided healthcare, and a benefit for the unemployed or self-employed.


This is essentially what the ACA's Premium Tax Credit is.


"Pro Business" means, "Pro-me" which means, "Pro to the businesses that bribe^H^H^H^H^Hlobby me.


We have the same problem here in Germany.

The FDP (Free Democratic Party) claims to go for liberal rules so businesses can strive. Somehow this mostly includes rules for big corps, with the remark that they provide employment.

Funny thing is, the head of FDP is a guy who burned about 3,4M€ of investment money and federal credit.

There are always parties with nice ideas, but when you see who donates money to them, you understand why they can't realize them :\


Similarly, I wonder what awesome things could be done if we didn't spend such a high percentage of our GDP on health care.


Same. Probably a similar economic outcomes to what would happen if we didn't provide sanitation / water services to the general population.


The ACA increases the opportunities for young people and people with chronic illnesses. By distributing those costs, healthy individuals pay more in premiums, which limit their opportunities. If we are optimizating for overall economic productivity, far more people benefit from not having the ACA.


Virtually all economic growth comes from small businesses and startups. If we're "optimizing for overall economic productivity", we should be bending over backwards as a society to make it as easy as possible to start businesses! The existing employer-provided model strongly discriminates against small businesses and startups. Providing insurance to employees is both a cost and a bureaucratic overhead. Big corporations have much more negotiating power and can get better prices than small businesses. They have much more staff and can afford dedicated HR staff to deal with insurance.

Moreover, in the case of expensive or catastrophic coverage, society is picking up those costs anyway (or alternately, just letting people die). Your premiums then go to cover the costs of people who wound up declaring bankruptcy. And no insurance (or bad insurance) cuts into preventative care that can detect problems early, when they're much cheaper to treat.

I support the ACA (or better yet, much more socialized models) because I want to optimize for overall economic productivity.


My point is that for the median entrepreneur or small business owner, the ACA made it harder. Increases in premiums are not trivial.

I agree an employer based model does discriminate against startups, but my point is that the ACA also makes it harder for the median entrepreneur to succeed. The fact that the fringe cases can start companies does not to me justify the drain on all other entrepreneurs.


Hear, hear! Moreover, if we somehow create a law to limit people's age so that they die at 40 (obviously without any kind of pain), the premiums would be really affordable for those who really deserve it because at 40 is when health costs for even healthy people begin to ramp up.


Actually the health cost really ramp up when 20 or 30 somethings start having kids.


You really don't understand how insurance works, do you?

People pay into a pool and if one day they too become ill they'll need to draw on that. Prior to the ACA it was in the best interest of insurers to simply eject all the "sick" people from the pool. What use is insurance if when you really need it they cut you off?

This hurts everyone. It's not about paying more in premiums. It's about insurance that sticks around when the shit hits the fan.


Not when you factor in more insured people means less expensive medical costs - i.e. more preventative care and less emergency room visits.


I'm not sure it is or will work that way, in practice - the more preventative care, less emergency room part, anyway.

The total cost of my health insurance premiums is about 20k/year; some of this is subsidized by my employer. I have a $4500 deductible. The insurance does not pay for anything, outside of preventative care, until I've paid $4500. After that, they contribute 80% up to some number, $7500 I think, and then they contribute 100% until the end of the calendar year.

Because I have such a high deductible, and due to the opacity of medical billing, I am not going to the doctor unless I'm pretty sure that not going to the doctor means I'm going to be put out of work or going to die. "Preventative" care is defined very strictly: you get a physical. For example, "preventing" the development of pneumonia by treating your respiratory illness early does not count as preventative care.

The best I can do is squirrel away what I can in my HSA...but that's one health catastrophe from being blown away. God forbid I come down with any kind of chronic illness that lasts longer than the calendar year.

That said, for the poor population, this is definitely true - Medicaid is a dream compared to private insurance. At least in my state, if you're on Medicaid, you don't even see medical bills. It's really lamentable the states were allowed to turn down the Medicaid expansion - the expansion of public health insurance was the best part of the ACA, in my opinion, and the most regrettable part of the bill is that the public option is not available to everyone.


>The total cost of my health insurance premiums is about 20k/year;

That doesn't sound right - What is your maximum out of pocket?


About $7500. I would be surprised if your costs are radically different - be sure to account for any employer or government subsidy for health insurance premiums.

Also, those numbers include only in-network providers. If I am given out-of-network care - which isn't always under my control - then I could potentially be on the hook for tens of thousands more dollars.


But the concept of in-network and out-of-network coverage isn't a new to the ACA, or that different. There are plans with national network coverages - so why are you going out of network?


I wouldn't deliberately, but there are plenty of situations where someone might inadvertently be given out-of-network care.

- An out-of-network providers gives you medical attention at an in-provider facility - maybe your ER doctor, surprise, is not in-network, even though the hospital is in-network. [1] [2] [3]

- Maybe you have a medical emergency and the closest facility at the time is out-of-network. (In some states and with some insurers under some circumstances, you can get them to pay the difference for emergency out-of-network care.)

The biggest risk factor is the "normal" <= $7500 medical bill from an in-network provider, but inadvertent out-of-network care is still something you have to be concerned about.

Also, I'm not sure if I'm reading you right, but "in-network" does not necessarily have anything to do with geography - sure, there exist in-network providers for my insurance throughout the country, but the second-closest hospital to me is still out-of-network.

[1] http://justcareusa.org/beware-of-out-of-network-er-bills/ [2] http://www.consumerreports.org/cro/news/2014/10/protect-your... [3] http://www.realclearhealth.com/articles/2017/01/09/in_throug...

EDIT: The HN backoff must be crazy high - 40 minutes later, and I still can't post, and I'll be offline the rest of the day.

Because the ACA didn't fix it. From my perspective, it was largely a giveaway to private insurance companies with some fortunate side effects.

The total cost for my health insurance premiums are 20k a year.

My in-network deductible is $4500.

My in-network out of pocket is $7500.

My out-of-network out of pocket is $20k.

Those are not hypotheticals, and because of those costs, I avoid medical care unless it is absolutely necessary. I'm afraid we're getting into the weeds - my main point is that the ACA's preventative care provisions are really quite weak and don't mean what we might think they'd mean; the preponderance of high deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums mean that people will continue to avoid getting prompt medical care until their condition becomes serious. The preventative benefit, mainly, is that everyone gets a yearly physical and a few other narrow types of preventative care.


Again, that's a characteristic of network coverage for health insurance. It has nothing to do with ACA so why criticize the ACA for it?

You also said that your costs were 20k a year, but now you're talking about hypotheticals?


> Not when you factor in more insured people means less expensive medical costs - i.e. more preventative care and less emergency room visits.

Well, you can make the argument for preventive care on medical grounds or even moral ones, but you can't say it actually saves money. When people have access to preventive care, they also tend to consume more, which means greater costs (although better overall care)[0].

This has borne out with the ACA[1], as the data shows that preventive costs increased faster than chronic and acute care costs dropped, by a very significant margin.

[0] https://prescriptions.blogs.nytimes.com/2009/09/03/when-prev...

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/06/upshot/no-giving-more-peo...


You should really read articles before you cite them, because neither use data after 2014, when the ACA provisions took effect.

The ACA report last month shows the opposite of what you're saying, that oupatient costs have dropped more than inpatient costs have risen, and that medical prices have not risen more than inflation.

Page 58+ here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/default/files/page/files/20...


> The ACA report last month shows the opposite of what you're saying, that oupatient costs have dropped more than inpatient costs have risen

That's not actually the opposite of what I said. Outpatient vs. inpatient isn't the same comparison as preventive vs. responsive care. You're comparing apples and oranges.

> You should really read articles before you cite them

From the Hacker News guidelines:

> Avoid gratuitous negativity.... Please don't insinuate that someone hasn't read an article. "Did you even read the article? It mentions that" can be shortened to "The article mentions that."


The majority of outpatient treatments are preventative healthcare, e.g. check-ups, x-rays, rehab, minor procedures, blood draws, etc.

The majority of inpatient treatments are responsive healthcare, e.g. emergency, major surgeries, ICU/NICU, burn unit, etc.

Also, when you present an article as a source for something that it is not, then it is valid to question if you read it and present why, like I did. The full sentence of what I said is valid by HN rules, even if you attempt to quote it out of context:

>You should really read articles before you cite them, because neither use data after 2014, when the ACA provisions took effect.


> The majority of outpatient treatments are preventative healthcare, e.g. check-ups, x-rays, rehab, minor procedures, blood draws, etc

This is absolutely not true, and in fact some of the things you list aren't even preventive care.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ambulatory_care

>Many Medical Investigations and treatments for acute and chronic illnesses and preventive health care can be performed on an ambulatory basis


I'm well aware of what ambulatory care is. But not all ambulatory care is preventive care; in fact, the majority is not, which is directly contrary to your previous claim.


I'm not sure to what extent that factors in productivity improvements from workers with better health though, in terms of overall economic activity and GDP.


Or, as Alan Grayson described the GOP plan: * don't get sick; otherwise * die quickly


Are you volunteering to give up your health insurance to test your theory?


Distributing cost will improve economic vitality if it removes critical obstacles for others while not substantially impacting the opportunities available to the rest.

Without ACA, a software engineer with a chronic illness wouldn't be able to start a business. Meanwhile, a healthy software engineer will start a business regardless of ACA because a minor difference in healthcare premiums is not material to that decision.


I comment rarely, but had to chime in as the ACA was very important to me in terms of starting a company.

The ACA also allowed me to pursue founding a company. 6 months before the ACA kicked in, I left my job to start a robotics company. As I was only 29 years old, I did not think it would be a problem getting individual health insurance -- I had done it in the past when attempting my first venture.

What ended up happening was that every health insurance company rejected me for having the pre-existing condition of asthma! It made no sense as I was very healthy and my asthma under control as long as I took a control inhaler everyday. The cost of my medicine would be way less than the premiums I paid -- but some actuary somewhere decided I was too high risk!

For 6 months, I was scared of getting sick or injured -- to the point where I was considering giving up to get a job just for health insurance. That thought to me was just so ridiculous and heartbreaking that I couldn't do it --I just kept telling myself that I had to make it to Jan 1.

I was overjoyed the day I got my insurance card -- it was a huge sense of relief. What brought me even more joy was knowing all my fellow Americans whom also could not get or afford insurance could finally receive it.

Today I no longer need the ACA -- our company is doing great, we're well-capitalized, and provide excellent health insurance to all of our employees. Without the ACA, this dream would not have been possible. We were able to create wealth and jobs because of the ACA -- it makes no sense to repeal it.

Even before I needed the ACA -- I had enough empathy to know that every person has the right to health care and one of the biggest reasons I voted for President Obama. When it affected me personally, it obviously hit even harder. The GOP's lack of empathy as well as a real solution to the problem are just infuriating -- it is absolutely shameful and disgusting how they are attempting to repeal this law.


The ACA passed on a purely partisan vote and will be repealed on a purely partisan vote.

The normal institutions of the Senate - primarily, the filibuster - were bypassed in the name of the effecting the greater good. But this also leaves the repeal option open today to a simple procedure that in turn will bypass the filibuster.

In light of the recent election, the ACA will be repealed. the initial votes to do this have already been had and the partisan lines drawn.

There was immense political fallout to the party in power back in 2009 when ACA was passed using shortcut techniques. Many walked the plank, whether wittingly or not, when they cast crucial votes in support of a strictly partisan outcome.

I believe the same will happen to those currently in power if they attempt to jam through purely partisan solutions in support of the ACA replacement, whatever that will be.

Those in power know this and I believe this gives the party out of power leverage to attempt to salvage the more important elements of ACA (many of which are noted in the founder anecdotes cited in this piece).

Given who is in power, any replacement will involve a decided swing back toward free market and away from the single-payer direction that the losing candidate had favored. Among other things, I believe any replacement plan will: (1) do away with the mandate requiring everybody to buy health insurance or pay a penalty; (2) do away with the idea that all policies must be comprehensive and outlawing "skinny" coverage of the type most young people desire (in other words, the replacement will allow insurers once again to offer cheaper policies that appeal to young, healthy people who want to cover only catastrophic risks and do not want coverage for a broad range of other things they likely will not need); (3) do away with penalties imposed on employers who fail to provide health care coverage to their full-time workers (thus causing at least some employers to limit the number of hours many of their employees could work so they could stay within the definition of "part-time"). In other words, far more elements of free-market choice will be brought into the mix. Beyond that, who knows.

Whatever else, I believe we can be assured that whatever emerges will hardly be "affordable" care. Our health insurance system is an utter mess and has been for many years predating the ACA. I can hope for the best but, in this area, have come to expect the worst, whoever may be in power.


Affordable Care Act?

https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_health_care_inflation_rate

Health care is not becoming more affordable. The rate of inflation in health care is significantly higher than the US inflation rate.

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T5YIFR

How is that affordable? How are $600 epi-pens affordable?[1] How is a 4000% price hike on a 62 year old generic affordable?[2] Google for "snake bite hospital bill." $153,000. That's not affordable. That sounds downright fraudulent.

It seems they should have named it something more appropriate, like the Universal Health Insurance Act. Insurance that is no more affordable than the overpriced health care available in the country. But point this out, and everyone starts their partisan bickering and nothing gets done at all.

[1]https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-08-29/mylan-to-...

[2] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2015/0...


Those price increases are not from the ACA, they're the result of Medicare Part D, which took effect in 2006.

From the wiki[1]:

By the design of the program, the federal government is not permitted to negotiate prices of drugs with the drug companies, as federal agencies do in other programs

The bill forces the government to pay whatever the pharma manufacturers will charge. If you were selling a product and there were a law preventing your largest customer from negotiating the prices which you set, why wouldn't you heavily inflate your prices?

[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medicare_Part_D


>Those price increases are not from the ACA, they're the result of Medicare Part D, which took effect in 2006.

Oh good, let's see you present to me evidence that the inflation rate of health care in the US is below that of the inflation rate of the country as a whole. Can you do that? Because that's my point.

Health care is not affordable. Hospitals are charging tens of thousands of dollars for treatments that cost a couple hundred dollars 2 hours away across the border.

http://archive.azcentral.com/business/articles/20120831scorp...

That's fraudulent. Put those people in jail.


Oh good, let's see you present to me evidence that the inflation rate of health care in the US is below that of the inflation rate of the country as a whole. Can you do that? Because that's my point.

No, because the cost increases were not due to the affordable care act, they were due to Medicare Part D. The goal of the ACA was to reduce the number of people without insurance. Controlling pharmaceutical costs is outside of the scope and for that you can blame the law that specifically forbids the government from controlling pharmaceutical costs.


>No, because the cost increases were not due to the affordable care act

You're distracting from the real issue with a different argument. I didn't say the ACA caused the increases. I am saying the Affordable Care Act failed to make health care more affordable.


Wrt to your first link[1], the very first sentence in the overview tab states, "US Health Care Inflation Rate is at 3.98%, compared to 4.26% last month and 2.95% last year. This is lower than the long term average of 5.40%."

I don't intend any snarkiness, but am I somehow misreading those numbers? I'm reading that statement as "an inflation rate of 2.95% for the last year compared to the long term average of 5.40% could be equated with 'more affordable'".

[1] https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_health_care_inflation_rate


The long term inflation rate of the US is much lower than that as a whole. That's the point. Inflation in health care exceeds inflation in the US as a whole.

That is the core issue. That was not solved by the ACA. How do we solve it? Ideas? Oh yeah, you know what? Let's argue about Obama and Trump instead. That will surely work. Look at the comments in this thread.

If I asked you how to solve a sorting problem, I'd have a dozen good solutions presented. If I ask how to solve a healthcare cost problem that many other countries don't seem to have, everyone's brain switches off and they go into arguing about politics.


"Health care inflation" isn't directly comparable to the overall inflation rate, as the quality and amount of health care has been rising alongside the increasing percentage of GDP we spend on it. Compared to when the only available remedies were bloodletting and leeches, I bet we spend a lot more on the health care sector.


Are you seriously making excuses for the overpriced health care in the US? Every other country has the same procedures we have in the US at lower prices.

http://ritholtz.com/2012/03/comparing-medical-procedure-cost...


It's an improvement over the status quo but it still has health care costs increasing faster than the rate of inflation. Which is pretty easy to characterize as health care getting less affordable, even though it is likely an improvement.


You're blaming an act meant to increase access to healthcare (which it does) for the prices that drug companies choose to charge?


If you look at that chart for a longer period you'll see the rate under the ACA was less than most other periods

http://imgur.com/a/ShbpW

The ACA wasn't a bad attempt given the constant efforts of the opposition to sabbotage it.


> The ACA wasn't a bad attempt given the constant efforts of the opposition to sabbotage it.

Actually, it was, given that many of the misfeatures of the ACA were premptive compromises to gain the support of opposition that never accepted it anyway.

But even so, it's better than the status quo ante was, and there's no sign of anything better on the horizon amidst the rush to repeal it.


I don't think we need any partisan bickering to address your point:

It seems they should have named it something more appropriate, like the Universal Health Insurance Act.

The name of the bill is a lot less important to most people than the substance. If you read Sam's post, there is a man in there with a heart condition who is essentially uninsurable without the ACA. For him, the word "Affordable" definitely applies, but he doesn't care what the bill's title is. In my opinion, you shouldn't either, because the bill's substance is what is important.


Substance? Health care costs continue growing significantly faster than inflation since the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

>In my opinion, you shouldn't either

It's clear to me, I need to leave and go to a country with a higher average IQ. They, unsurprisingly, have figured out how to deliver actual affordable care. The people here are too ignorant to actually solve this problem. Even "smart" people have been completely brainwashed by propaganda.

Affordable care is more expensive. War is Peace. Ignorance is Strength.


ACA raised the bar on the minimum level of coverage for private plans. This means that the shitty door-to-door private plans you make movies like The Rainmaker about had to increase costs to start providing actual coverage for healthcare.

You can tell because while some premiums have increased, the overall healthcare costs (including premiums) for all Americans has been reduced.


If you'd said "most" I wouldn't have responded, but since you said, 'all': My out of pocket expenses are drastically up; the smallest deductible I can get now is $3,000 (after that, it's covered at 80%). I'd have to see the doctor > 120 times a year for my overall healthcare costs to be anywhere close to what they used to be, and that's exclusive of premiums (~6x what they used to be) and drugs (haven't checked lately, but last time I looked, they were around that same multiple).


I think you've confused your out of pocket with deductible, and misunderstood what type of plan you should be on.

You should only focus on a low-deductible plan if you know you're going to be in and out of the hospital (e.g. elderly, chronic, etc.). I also don't think you know what your out of pocket maximum is now compared to what it was before.


Another point to consider: my out of pocket maximum might be lower (it's not, but let's assume it is), but so much less is covered now than before. I used to have a copay for doctor's visits, ranging from $20 to $30 depending on my employer at the time. So if I was visiting the doctor say, a dozen times per year (including wife and kids), I was paying $100/mo + $30/visit = $1,580/yr just accounting for doctor's office visits. At $300/mo and $140/visit (average; higher if tests are performed), that's $5,280 in out of pocket costs for doctor's office visits.

And that's not counting specialists-- my daughter had a heart defect at birth, so now she has to see a cardiologist every other year, which has the happy(?) benefit of pretty much eating up my entire deductible in one fell swoop right there; before the ACA, I paid $50 for a specialist visit and maybe a few hundred extra depending on which tests that particular specialist ordered.


I have a deductible of $3,000. If I spent it all on doctor's visits (that is the vast majority of my medical expenses), I'd have to visit the doctor 120+ times to make it cheaper to have a $3,000 deductible than a $25 copay for doctor's visits. My out of pocket is quite a bit higher than that $3,000 deductible.

You're correct that I don't know the difference in out of pocket maximums, but I do know it's a great deal higher than it used to be.

As for "what type of plan I should be on", I really don't have a choice. My employer offers what amounts to basically the same plan through two different insurers, and the main difference seems to be which doctors are on which insurer's network, so in practice, it doesn't matter which one I pick-- the out of pockets maximums are broadly similar, and the deductibles are identical.


Exactly. Along the way we accepted the premise without even realizing it -- "everyone should be able to afford health insurance [implicit: no matter what it costs]". Sounds great, but only really serves to put money in the pockets of rich hospitals, nurses' unions, big pharma, etc.

Making healthcare actually affordable -- as in, reining in costs -- is where we should be looking.


Pull in the reigns on big pharma, they're primarily responsible for the outstanding inflation of medical costs.

Other ways to lower healthcare costs:

* Increase med-school acceptance rates & fund more residency programs/additional slots to increase supply of MD's

* Subsidize med-school tuition so MD's don't graduate drowning in debt

* Allow PA's and NP's more authority in primary care and non-trauma emergent care situations without an attending physician having to sign for every order and discharge - some states are ahead of others here, we have a lot of NP's in GA ER's that work without an attending

Oh, and single payer healthcare would do wonders too. Administrative costs for hospitals and billing companies would drop dramatically not having to manage dozens of different insurance contracts just to get paid, would love to pass that savings onto patients.


> Health care is not becoming more affordable. The rate of inflation in health care is significantly higher than the US inflation rate.

I think healthcare has become a jobs project. As manufacturing employment decreased, many found replacement jobs in an ever-expanding health care industry.

There is no incentive for anyone to get medical costs under control. The health care delivery system has every incentive to use the "blank checks" offered by the insurance industry. The insurance industry makes a certain percentage off whatever they pay out in claims, so their incentive is to pay as much as possible.

Patients want to feel better, and aren't in a position to evaluate whether the recommended treatments are actually their best option.

> But point this out, and everyone starts their partisan bickering and nothing gets done at all.

In the early days of medicare the government's costs quickly got out of control. The first reform was to figure out what a procedure should actually cost. It's been "trench warfare" between doctors and payers ever since.

I have some anecdotes from my passengers and friends that would hopefully sidestep the bickering to point out that the status quo is quite harmful to the health industry's customers...

Iatrogenic conditions are exceedingly common. These are conditions caused (or worsened) by the treatment provided.

For example, hospitalists (doctors who manage patients' care in a hospital) are starting to look at old patients' pile of prescriptions to figure out which ones are actually necessary [1].

[1] When less is more: De-prescribing medications - http://www.acphospitalist.org/archives/2016/05/deprescribing...


So your primary complaint is with the price of pharmaceuticals, and perhaps the cost of health care in general in the USA, and not health insurance itself.

If only there was some large body that was able to negotiate reasonable rates for health care on behalf of consumers... it's amazing nobody in the world has figured this out before!


The ACA pretty clearly made health care more affordable than it would have otherwise been[0]. Still, it was an incremental change and a huge compromise compared to what I'd really like. It doesn't make sense to mock the name of the Affordable Care Act when it is in fact helping with affordability. We should do a lot more, but your criticism seems misdirected.

[0]: Here's one source, although there may be better ones http://www.latimes.com/business/hiltzik/la-fi-hiltzik-obamac...


Less Unaffordable for 20% of the Population Heath Care Act ?

Mandatory Purchase of Service from Private Industry Act ?

either way it was a redistribution to some at the expense of others. decide yourself which moral side you sit on.


Do you feel the same way about the liability collision insurance your state government requires you to buy to drive on their roads?


how can you tell how I feel from that comment? the law doesnt print money, it comes from somewhere.

the two sides were 1) it being redistribution to people who cant afford insurace, or 2) it being redistribution to insurance stock holders

I didnt even pick a stance, and youre assuming my position. or they arent mutually exclusive choices.


here's a better version of the first chart: https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/CUUR0000SAM?output_view=pct_... This is medical cost inflation for all urban consumers.

If you put the starting date at 1970/1980/1990.. it really puts things in perspective.


Take a look at the longer chart.

https://data.bls.gov/pdq/SurveyOutputServlet

It's up to a historic rate of growth that has been typical since the early 90s.


The average might have gone up, but the it's the high-end that's supposed to have come down. Health care costs are the #1 cause of bankruptcy in the country.


Wasn't there more fixes in the initial version of the legislation that would have dealt with this?

I'm sick of these stupid names in general.


I recently quit my six figure salary job at a startup here in Minnesota to start my own startup. Just before I quit I was looking at around $650/month premiums for my family of four as the absolute cheapest plan with the highest deductible. Right after I quit, the two largest health insurance providers in MN pulled out of our MNSure health insurance exchange, causing premiums to spike up across the board. Now I am faced with a $1200/month premium which is more than I'd pay for my former employer's health plan through COBRA. Having to cover such a high premium expense is significantly impacting my ability to start my company.

So perhaps Sam is happy about all the ways in which the ACA has helped much younger entrepreneurs get off the ground with their companies, but a significant portion of the population is being impacted in a very negative way. Maybe he believes that only young people should be starting startups in the first place, but we know that's an absurd proposition. Even if I was under 26 I wouldn't have been able to rely on my parents for health insurance because they were unemployed. The only way I can make this all work is to claim a low enough income to qualify for medical assistance which is going to be hard to work out because of my monthly expenses.

What I really wish I could do is pay for a very low premium "catastrophe" plan with an absurdly high deductible like $50k, because my family is very healthy and I have enough in retirement savings (IRA, HSA, 401K, etc) to cover it should something severe happen. In other words, I wish I could just buy health insurance that was like my car insurance. But I'm being forced to pay for a plan with far more bells and whistles than my family will ever use or frankly even wants to use.


I am wondering whether this is because you are in a weird transitory situation from a six figure income to a start up income. I just played around with Covered California. With 68K income and household of 4, I got plans as low as $282 per month. But if I increase my income to 120K, the cheapest plan was $750 per month. Can you use a projected income, instead of last year's income ? Also, I think when you file taxes in 2018, your should be able to get the tax credits back.


Then if you're still on it, pay COBRA for the year. Based on what I can see without making up fake info to look at the Minnesota exchange[1], a Silver plan for a family of 4 went from $905 in 2016 to $1405 in 2017, but with $68k/year in income there'd be a $725 tax credit so the monthly premium would have gone from $622 to $680. I assume since your numbers were a bit lower that you were looking at the Bronze plans instead.

Just take hope! If you can just make it through this year you won't have to worry about the question of purchasing insurance as an individual, because as a family with several preexisting conditions (fertile female, children/disease and injury vectors) without the ACA you'll be effectively uninsurable unless you can grow your startup fast enough to make a group plan feasible.

[1] https://mn.gov/mnsure-stat/assets/2017-MNsure-healthcare-cov...


I was seeing premiums way lower than $905/mo back when I was first shopping for plans. With my current income 2015 I do not qualify for any federal subsidies. I have no idea what my income is going to be for 2016 but I can keep a majority of my income in my business so that my personal income is well below the level I need it to be to qualify for medical assistance. It doesn't feel right to me to be going on medical assistance with my earning power, but I guess this is the reality we live in.

I've been on hold with MNSure for 2 hours so far today and I can't start an application until I talk to customer support because of some problem in their system. The whole thing has been a giant comedy of errors so far. I'm definitely not a fan of the ACA.


If this is your first year looking at Exchange plans it's worth doing a spreadsheet with some auto-calculating fields based on guesstimates of your number of primary care and specialist visits per year.

One thing that I discovered when I did that my first year was that the big difference between some of the Gold plans and the Silver plans was pretty much only in the minimum amount I'd be paying per month as premiums - the maximum out of pocket was pretty much the same and there wasn't that much variation in my "expected" out of pocket - I was just paying it as higher copays IF we did go to the doctor or as a higher premium regardless of whether we went to the doctor.

Something to watch out for is "coinsurance after deductible" aka "you get bupkis until you've used a lot of care." With school-age kids and probably a minimum of one checkup/physical per year per child plus vaccinations, etc. you might be better off looking for a plan with copays even if the premium is a bit higher. It's also worth looking at the emergency coverage, there can be some variation in there.

Oh, and check the provider network - BCBSIL at least has different provider network levels, so if you see seemingly-similar plans from the same carrier with a significant price difference it may mean that most providers or hospitals are going to be out-of-network which means you pay more.

Good luck


A lot of complaints about the ACA seem related to monthly premiums going up compared to pre-ACA plans. It goes something like this: prior to the ACA I was paying $X, now I'm paying more, therefore the ACA is bad.

But here's the thing, pre-ACA and post-ACA plans are not remotely directly comparable. Pre-ACA plans could reject you for pre-existing conditions, drop your coverage if you got sick and became too expensive to insure (recission), or had maximum lifetime limits that would leave you bankrupt if you got a serious chronic illness (think expensive cancer treatments). All of these practices are now banned under the ACA.

Does anyone remember applying for individual health insurance prior to the ACA? It was a nightmare. You had to fill out a 30-page questionnaire regarding your health history, and if you made any mistakes, the insurance company would have cause to deny your claims if you ever got sick. You weren't sure if your insurance would actually pay out when you needed it. And that's assuming they even approved you in the first place.

So yes, health insurance costs more now, but you have to ask yourself, was that $50-100/month plan you were paying for really health insurance if they could drop your coverage just because you were getting too expensive for them? Besides, in exchange for paying more, a lot of people less fortunate than myself can now get coverage, and I know my coverage will actually pay out in the event that I become seriously ill. So overall, despite the additional cost, I think it's a net improvement.

It's not perfect, however. It still leaves too much power in the hands of the insurance companies, who are essentially middlemen squeezing the health care industry from both ends: charging higher premiums to patients and paying less to doctors, so they can extract a profit in the middle. Ultimately we need to transition to a single-payer system where insurance is administered by a government entity instead of profit-seeking corporations.

This is how every other modern country in the world does it, and the result is better health outcomes than the US. It's absurd how behind the times we are on this front.


> drop your coverage if you got sick and became too expensive to insure (recission)

Yeah, the significance of rescission and the ACA's prohibition is often overlooked. Prior to the ACA, if you got sick enough and expensive enough, insurance companies could -- while you had outstanding claims, and this happened while people were in the hospital -- retroactively cancel your insurance, refund your premiums, and walk away leaving you fully liable not only for any future healthcare, but for anything they hadn't paid for yet from the time when you had coverage. Now, this could generally only be done based on an omission or inaccuracy in initial disclosures, usually related to a preexisting condition, but there was no requirement (federally, some states had controls) that the be intentional or significant, and insurance companies would hunt out errors once care got expensive.

The ACA elimination of exclusion for preexisting conditions itself elominated most of the basis for rescission and the onerous disclosure requirements that it was based on errors in, but the ACA also explicitly prohibited it except for fraud or intentional misrepresentation of material facts.


Here's my complaint with the ACA, and it has nothing to do with insurance premiums.

My job ended in January '16. I got a large severance and left the US for 7 months. I sold some stock in July, but other than that, my income was $0 each month. Looking forward, my income was likely to be just as erratic, with most months being $0. After spending way too much time talking with the folks at CoveredCA trying to figure out just how to fill out the forms for such an uncertain income level, I finally got all the information on my application and got denied. I couldn't even buy an unsubsidized plan. The exchange failed hard for my scenario and I ended up having to buy insurance directly from the health insurance company I was with when I was employed. It was quick and easy and cheaper than it would have been on the exchanges. And now, to add insult to injury, I'm probably going to have to pay a penalty for not having US health insurance for all those months that I wasn't living in the US, since I'm pretty sure I didn't pass the threshold for being a non-resident.

As a programmer, I'm all to familiar with code that handles the 90% case and just assumes those other edge cases don't exist. It's lazy and error prone and a sign of an amateur programmer. The ACA feels like the legislative equivalent of that sort of code. In their hurry to create a system where the majority of those without health coverage could get it, they created a system that's truly terrible for edge cases like me.


Interesting, I haven't heard of someone getting denied coverage for applying to an ACA plan before. What was the reason for the denial?


The denial letter looked like it was making two separate, independent eligibility determinations. One, for CoveredCA insurance and one for MediCal. I was denied by CoveredCA because my monthly income was $0, which would normally push me towards MediCal. But I was denied by MediCal because I made six figures in both months that I reported taxable income.

The MediCal denial makes sense. I don't see why I should have the state pay the entirety of my medical insurance costs when I'm making that much money. I also would like more choice when it comes to my doctor and treatment than MediCal allows and I'm willing to pay for it. The CoveredCA part is baffling to me. Why I'm not allowed to purchase health insurance with no premium assistance because I don't have a steady income leads me to believe that the ACA is poorly-written legislation.


""my only option was to work for a large employer with an established health plan that would provide me with the appropriate benefits to support my situation""

I think the anti-ACA lobby sees this as a feature not a bug.


I'm not entirely sure that's true. I think a lot of the anti-ACA lobby is doing it for purely partisan reasons. If the ACA succeeds then its a counted as a big win for your opponents, so you fight like the dickens to make sure it doesn't work out.

Similarly, a lot of people that support the ACA don't support the ideas behind it, as much as they support something being done from the previous, untenable situation. Obama took mostly Republican ideas and ran with them, now the Republicans have disavowed any involvement with them, and Democrats have adopted them as good (or at least better than what was there before, even ACA supporters acknowledge that it's a deep compromise from what anybody wanted.)

I think that the attitude of "it's going to help my side or nobody" is a much stronger driving force than the desire to prevent people from taking entrepreneurial risks.


Tactically you are right, but the people who fund the think tanks that fuel the fires you are describing, are playing a longer game. Same people and motivations behind the de-education of Americans kicked off by Reagan.


As a young, healthy male in my 20's pursuing entrepreneurship, the best health insurance for me is the ability to declare bankruptcy. I have chosen to go uninsured and pay the ACA penalty because it's so much cheaper than paying for a catastrophic health insurance plan. Why would I pay $4000 per year for a $6000 deductible? I do not see any benefit from that except in the case of catastrophe. It's just flushing money (that I don't have) down the toilet.

If I have to go to the ER and have a hospital bill so high that I literally cannot afford it, I will just declare bankruptcy. After all, it's not like I have any money to lose. And bankruptcy will disappear after 7 years.

This is selfish, but I really don't give a shit. The healthcare system is so messed up and overpriced that I feel no social obligation to it.


This was what I did, until I got married. Now we've got a potential baby in the next ~ 1 year, so "uninsured" is not an option.

So, to pursue some things on my own time I had to negotiate a sabbatical with my company (which they generously allowed), so I could stay on employer health insurance.

If I wasn't able to do that, I'd be up shit creek, because there's no way in hell I'd risk my wife getting pregnant without health insurance.

I hope more and more people decide they feel no social obligation to things. Mass peaceful "law breaking" is really the best option, imo.


> I hope more and more people decide they feel no social obligation to things.

This is incredibly naive and ignores a lot of the political and theoretical underpinnings of our society and our country. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_contract


There is not one single social contract that we all must subscribe to. It's much more nuanced than that, with lots of little obligations here and there. Some are more valid than others, and the individual should have a right to decide which to be a part of. Not paying taxes is a much different violation of a social contract than not paying for health insurance, especially considering the very legitimate argument that the ACA penalty is unconstitutional in itself.


It perhaps ignores the validity of your approach to your relationship to the state, but it's a stretch to say it's naïve.

FWIW, I used to be solidly in the "social contract" camp, and over the last few years have walked out of that camp, na'er to return.

Want to see how that argument feels when reversed?

"Your blind adherence to the maintenance of the state, despite vast evidence that it's a force of oppression shows an incredibly naïve view of the goodness and trustworthiness of man and institutions composed of members of the human race."

See? not much fun. Lets get a little more nuanced, and talk about, perhaps, at which point might a society by improved by ignoring the "social contract". Do you think that point CAN be reached? If so, when? What must we do when it IS reached?


I'd note that, if you are not making much money as an entrepreneur, you'd probably be eligible for a sizable insurance subsidy; I think anyone making less than $100k a year is eligible for some discount off of the insurance list price.

Seven years is a long time, especially if you want to get married or have kids or get credit or not pay a ton in interest. Note also that bad outcomes in this case will compound; you've had a catastrophic injury and now you have higher interest rates and everything else.


This post, especially presented as it is through the voices of these founders, makes an important point.

However, missing, as far as I can tell, is the critique of health care that startups and the open source movement stand to make - a point which the ACA ignores:

Health care has a gatekeeper problem. And an IP problem. Many people find that medical doctors are only a part - maybe a small part - of their health care regiment. And that being and staying healthy has little in common with the official positions of agencies from HHS (especially FDA) to EPA.

The ACA enshrines insurance, pharma, and hospital companies, including those that are the biggest parts of the problem in health care in the USA.

For my part, I need to hear how we can move away from the credentialist model of care toward an open source model before I can become impassioned about any plan.


> The ACA enshrines insurance, pharma, and hospital companies, including those that are the biggest parts of the problem in health care in the USA.

Absolutely agree. The ACA (or repealing the ACA) are both "solutions" to the wrong problem. So much potential innovation in the health care space is illegal. If it wasn't illegal, someone might (gasp!) find a way to provide a valuable service for less money than in the current system.

It will not, and cannot, be fixed by regulation, because of what you said - any regulation MUST be approved by the big companies. They'll never approve something that goes against their interests.


For those with a Wall Street Journal subscription, they had an excellent unbiased article on the economics of providing healthcare for people with serious medical conditions. Anyone trying to reform or repeal the ACA will have to address this issue.

"Health Care’s Bipartisan Problem: The Sick Are Expensive and Someone Has to Pay"

http://www.wsj.com/articles/health-cares-bipartisan-problem-...


Here's a non-paywalled version: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/healthcare/health-cares-bipa...


It's an unwarranted assumption any Republican plan will deliver health care to very sick people. Except perhaps enough of a sham to get the legislation passed in the glare of the media.


Had ACA existed when I graduated from college, I would've been able to remain on my parent's health insurance plan until 26 (5 extra years). This would have allowed me to take a job with a startup company that could not offer health insurance instead of joining a large multi-national corporation that offered good health coverage. Wow...thinking how different my path could have been with that opportunity. I heard about YC two years out of college (it started the year I graduated), all I wanted to do was apply and talked myself out every time as I am unable to go without health coverage and would not have qualified for an individual plan due to past health history.


Chiming in to say that we wouldn't have been able to start our last company or this most recent one without the ACA. One of these YC stories had a founder who was rejected because they had a sleep study done. Most people have never interacted with the individual insurance market, and so don't realize that virtually any interaction with the health care system beyond a strep throat test would, prior to the ACA, get you declined automatically: you were uninsurable at any price. That's what happened to us; for instance: my daughter had an unexplained seizure when she was 4 (she's a healthy 15 year old now), and was thus declined.


I have no pre-existing conditions, but being able to sign-up using the exchange was a big reason I was able to go full-time in a small business rather than continuing to work part-time for a large company to keep health benefits. The monthly premium is too high in my opinion, but one hospital visit made it worth it.

Improvements definitely need to be made though, I'd rather have Medicare like my grandparents and I have a hard time understanding why people are so against national healthcare or even exploring the idea.


The exchanges are terrible. In Texas, the only options available on the exchanges are HMOs, and in large chunks of the state, only a single provider is available.

If you don't have employer-provided health insurance, you're still basically screwed even under the ACA.


Texas. Need I say more? The state chose to make ACA as unworkable as possible.


> I have no pre-existing conditions

Have you been to a doctor before? Then you might have a pre-existing condition.


People seem to think that without ACA, the US healthcare market is free, which is why it has so many problems.

This could not be further from reality. We have more government distortions in our healthcare market than countries with completely socialized healthcare. For example:

Medicare: socialized medicare for the elderly, which alone creates more distortion than a universal program would cause by inflating demand/prices for non-qualifying citizens.

Medicaid: socialized healthcare for specially qualifying poor people, which creates the same distortion as Medicare.

An oppressive FDA: which, coupled with overly-powered IP laws, grants de-facto monopolies in the medical product industry. We have an incredibly expensive and subjective medical equipment pre-approval process (as compared to a less-terrible FDA that would just be in charge of labeling, preventing fraud, and maintaining accountability in the event of incidents). Then there's the length and flexibility of patent protections in our current system (maybe we could cut those protection times in half, and patent trolling would not be a lucrative industry).

Oppressive occupational licensing: It's way too hard to become a doctor of any kind, even the kinds that don't manually put things into your heart. This will be a major battle as AI comes to the point where it can better diagnose conditions and largely replace generic/non-specialized pediatrics. Of course, the government will not make this easy.

Plus a slew of more minor things like malpractice regulation, and now the ACA (which is not so minor).

If we cleaned up/removed all of the problems in the above and replaced it with single payer, it would be OK and we would have something similar to Canada/other countries with long wait times, not much access to specialists, and a system where the government gets to decide who gets the last liver transplant and who dies.

Or we could try going the free-ish market approach and try to find a much freer balance with the FDA/USDA/occupational-licensing/scrap Medicare/Medicaid,etc., which we do not currently have AT ALL.


> Or we could try going the free-ish market approach and try to find a much freer balance with the FDA/USDA/occupational-licensing/scrap Medicare/Medicaid,etc., which we do not currently have AT ALL.

Is there any country that has implemented this successfully?


Unfortunately not, but I'd love for our country to be the first.


Why do you believe such an approach would work? Is there any evidence behind this position?


Is this so radical? There's ample evidence that our healthcare bureaucracies are NOT working. And there's ample evidence that free markets are more efficient at providing value, when held to a legal framework that maximizes freedom (for everyone, consumers and proprietors alike). I'm not even suggesting a fully 'free' market -- just reducing the size and scope of our bureaucracies which have gotten out of control, and see how much prices drop/ health-care improves before we commit ourselves to eternal government-quality care with minimal innovation.

Just ask any veterans relying on the VA how satisfied they are. On a tangent, universal health care is not 'great' anywhere, and the bigger the country, the less compelling the evidence (diseconomies of scale -- see Canada/England vs. Switzerland for example). And our country benefits from another order of magnitude of diseconomies of scale/bureaucratic bloat in trying to institute such a program.

So, moral of the story is that if it somehow did not end up making our healthcare system significantly better than universal healthcare countries, then we could still let states that lean a certain direction handle the bureaucracy of a universal healthcare system with slightly more efficiency.


> And there's ample evidence that free markets are more efficient at providing value, when held to a legal framework that maximizes freedom (for everyone, consumers and proprietors alike).

I don't think there is. I think in many cases, what starts out as a "free market" is ultimately overtaken by a few large corporations (as others fold or get acquired) which then proceed to abuse their position of dominance to engage in monopolistic rent-seeking behavior to maximize their profits at the expense of everyone else. Think Microsoft abusing their dominance of Windows, or Intel abusing their position to prevent PC manufacturers from using AMD products. We're starting to get there with iOS and Android being the only two remaining choices for mobile, and Facebook for social.

My concern is even if you could hit a magic reset switch and turn the health care industry into a free market, it would trend the same way. Insurance companies would grow in size and squeeze the health care industry from both ends, charging patients more and more money, while paying doctors less and less, all so they can squeeze out a larger profit. Pharmaceutical companies would jack up the prices of their drugs because they have a captive audience, they know you're going to pay up because your life is at stake, all so they can squeeze out a larger profit.

It's questionable to me if the medical system could ever act like a free market:

1. In emergency situations you often don't have the opportunity to "shop around" for care.

2. If a pharmaceutical company is the sole manufacturer of a life-saving drug, what stops them from jacking up the price of said drug to maximize their profits, at the expense of patient lives?

3. If paying for someone's medical treatment is unprofitable, insurance companies have an incentive to drop that person's coverage instead of paying for treatment. (And often did pre-ACA.) How could a free market possibly address this situation?

Universal health care systems around the world are not perfect, but many countries have implemented them successfully and as a result spend less money on health care (as a percentage of GDP) than the US while simultaneously having better health outcomes. Why not move towards the known quantity which has already been tested and proven by every other modern country in the world, instead of this hypothetical free market system which we've never seen before, and frankly, sounds rather dubious in light of my questions above (especially (3))?


> I don't think there is. I think in many cases, what starts out as a "free market" is ultimately overtaken by a few large corporations (as others fold or get acquired) which then proceed to abuse their position of dominance to engage in monopolistic rent-seeking behavior to maximize their profits at the expense of everyone else.

Yes, that's crony capitalism, not a free market. There is no such thing as a natural, malevolent monopoly (except for governments). They require special government privileges to maintain dominance for long, or they will fall to competition in a free market (or have to become benevolent enough so that they still maintain market share with consumers).

Corruption isn't something you just "solve" in any part of government. Except, maybe, in a government made up solely of AI/programs. But anyway, for now it's fair to assume that it's an eternal problem that plagues government, and in fact it is the problem with our current FDA. So do we just give in? No, let's continuously reset it, be vigilant, and avoid giving the government "privilege-granting" powers that allow it to enable rent-seeking in the first place, so that we don't need to do frequent resetting.

> It's questionable to me if the medical system could ever act like a free market:

Whether healthcare can be a free market is a different issue, and I've heard people even say it's inherently an immoral industry. I think healthcare is perhaps the MOST moral industry inherently, but the idea of medical insurance specifically is terrible to me, because for many people, healthcare is something they access frequently throughout their lives. I don't think health insurance is compatible with a free market, and probably constitutes fraud. The whole business plan of insurance is that people are hedging against risk/accidents, and will end up paying in more on average than they take out, but in reality health insurance is intended to cover WAY more than that as it currently stands. "Accident" insurance makes a lot more sense to me, and it's compatible with the idea of insurance (broken arms/trauma/etc.). But even serious illnesses are not really unexpected, because almost everyone gets them -- it's just a question of when. I think all medical expenses should be paid out of pocket. This is completely unreasonable in our current expensive, heavily and unfairly subsidized system, but if we refactor the system and take health insurance out of the equation, it's hard to imagine just how much costs would come down. Looking at the costs of raw materials and labor, there is absolutely no reason this should be so unattainable, and it's far more "fair." Yes, some poor people who got bad genes all around are going to have a more difficult time than a healthy or wealthy person and will have to pick and choose healthcare options that would be in their body's best interest, but such is life. Scarcity exists, and even the entire healthcare industry cannot keep one person alive forever. Side note: the majority of a person's lifelong medical expenses are incurred in the final two years of his or her life. There is finite medical care, and there is diminishing return (measured in hours/$) for how long you can keep a dying person alive another day. This is not a solvable problem with a socialist system -- there is INFINITE demand, so we need to let the market increase the supply as best it can (which is via competition, freedom, and profit motive).

So I think that answers number 3, where I very much agree with you. Number 1 as well, because you had the option to "shop around" for your accident insurance which should have you covered wherever your insurance is valid. Number 2 is solved by the free market and my additional post on reducing patent lengths. But what if the drug was just invented and they are still the only ones allowed to manufacture it?? Here is the real misunderstanding I think you share with many of my liberal friends. THIS COMPANY JUST INVENTED A LIFE SAVING DRUG -- WITHOUT ITS INNOVATION, EVERYONE WITH THE CONDITION WOULD DIE, AND NOW SOME ARE LIVING WHO CAN AFFORD TO HELP THE COMPANY RECOUP THE R&D COSTS + INCENTIVES OF MAKING A LIFE SAVING DRUG. And eventually, when its protections expire, the price will come down as others enter the market. In fact, it would probably not be in the company's long term interests to price gouge because people will remember that when competitors enter (who hasn't heard Shkreli's name?). Basically, well-intentioned people like yourself would benefit people who depend on this drug in the short term, through government intervention, at the expense of innovation in the long term as fewer corporations are attracted by the riches that await them for furthering the medical field and saving people's lives.

I apologize for the length of this post -- this topic is near and dear to my heart.


> Yes, that's crony capitalism, not a free market.

You're getting close to "no true scotsman" territory here. Microsoft abusing its position in the PC market: crony capitalism, not a free market? Intel bullying AMD in the processor market: crony capitalism, not a free market? Are there any examples anywhere in the world of a truly free market then?

> "Accident" insurance makes a lot more sense to me, and it's compatible with the idea of insurance (broken arms/trauma/etc.). But even serious illnesses are not really unexpected, because almost everyone gets them -- it's just a question of when. I think all medical expenses should be paid out of pocket.

The problem is serious illnesses tend to be the most expensive. Even if health care costs were magically cut in half, cancer treatment would still bankrupt the vast majority of the population. So, tough luck for them?

> Basically, well-intentioned people like yourself would benefit people who depend on this drug in the short term, through government intervention, at the expense of innovation in the long term as fewer corporations are attracted by the riches that await them for furthering the medical field and saving people's lives.

Yeah... I'm not necessarily convinced that medical research should be a for-profit enterprise either, for exactly the reasons you mention. ("Should we research a cure for this disease?" "Our projections indicate it won't be profitable" "Ok, moving on then...")

I get that you believe free markets will solve the problem of expensive health care, I just don't see the mechanism behind it. So far it seems very hand-wavy to me. 1) Free markets. 2) ... 3) Cheap health care. What exactly happens in step 2? How do you prevent it from turning into an abusive "crony capitalism" situation?


> You're getting close to "no true scotsman" territory here.

The free market is an ideal -- I do see where you're coming from. But the market is never free so long as there are corruptible people in government or the framework does not fairly protect freedoms, but does that mean we shouldn't strive to get as close to the 'ideal' of a free market?

For the Microsoft example in particular, they didn't benefit from government intervention until the government "punished" them, by forcing them to provide a more inclusive platform. Makes you wonder if 90% of the PC market would still belong to Microsoft if the government had not gotten involved... might have pushed us toward open source/Mac OS sooner. In the other case, Intel just plagued AMD with legal bills, which perhaps says something about the way our legal framework is set up (can't countersue to cover legal costs), but Intel always provided a superior product so it's a quite stretch to say it was a "malevolent" monopoly. So you're right, neither of those are really crony capitalist examples, but that doesn't mean they contradict my points on market freedom and ill-willed monopolies.

I challenge you to provide an example of a longstanding, malevolent monopoly that did not rely on government privilege.

As to the points on medical care, I assume you agree?


I think we need to accept that much like communism is an ideal that might work in small groups (literally communes) but quickly falls apart when dealing with large groups (because people are terrible and will find ways to abuse the system), pure capitalism is also an ideal that might work in small groups but also quickly falls apart when dealing with large groups (because again, people are terrible and will find ways to abuse the system).

I think "free markets" will inevitably trend towards "crony capitalism" as long as 1) government exists and consists of, as you say, corruptible people, and 2) money exists, and therefore can be used to influence said corruptible people. Therefore, even if you managed to hit a reset switch and turn health care into a "free market" and ran the experiment over and over again, 100% of the time it will turn back into the same "crony capitalism" mess that we're in now. What can I say, I'm a cynic at heart.

And I've already mentioned this, but it also seems kind of silly to advocate for this theoretical experiment (which may not actually be possible to implement) when there are already many other countries around the world that have successfully implemented universal health care (either single-payer or two-tiered systems) with better health outcomes than the US.


Communism is flawed in theory because it relies on people not acting in their own personal interests, which is not a declared assumption (because it would be so ridiculous). The free market you often hear about is sound in theory when it makes clear assumptions about the government, but those assumptions are idealistic because they require government officials to not be persuaded by rent-seekers.

But you've taken this way off topic to be honest, because I am not advocating the ultra-pure free market ideal. I am advocating scaling back and reducing the scope of our excessive USDA/FDA (which would cause the same problems in a universal healthcare system regardless), reducing IP protections (same problems regardless of universal healthcare system), making it easier to become a doctor (also a problem regardless of whether we have universal healthcare) and getting rid of our existing lop-sided "universal" healthcare systems which would be irrelevant in a universal health-care system.

To my original point, we have the most government distorted healthcare market in the world so it really should not be so surprising that our system is the worst per dollar. You can't just add another "universal healthcare program" and expect all of the problems to go away -- there's a lot of cleanup to do. And even after that cleanup, I think it would be silly to resign ourselves to the mediocrity of other systems instead of seeking progress.


Yeah I did not mean to go so far off topic, just wanted to point out that I think a free market approach to health care will lead to an abusive system due to for-profit entities like insurance companies behaving in ways that are good for itself, but ultimately bad for patients.

I agree that reducing IP protections is a good idea. I'm not sure I would call other systems mediocre. They're not perfect but they're far, far ahead of what we have in the US. I don't think that our country is so different from others that implementing a similar system wouldn't lead to an improved outcome as well. Anyways, thanks for the discussion.


If it were truly the lowest-cost, best-outcome method to deliver care to an entire population, don't you think one of the hundreds of countries would have proven that by now?


> If it were truly the lowest-cost, best-outcome method to deliver care to an entire population, don't you think one of the hundreds of countries would have proven that by now?

So, do you think everything's already been solved? There have been 100 billion people in Earth's history. Wouldn't you think one of them would have proved P vs NP by now?

If you have a legitimate argument against a cleaner, free(r), less corrupt health-care system, feel free to bring it forward.

But no, in modern medicine's one century of existence, the problem of finding the best health-care implementation has almost certainly not been solved. In fact, only a dozen or so countries have had the economic capability to sustain modern medical practice on a large scale for more than a couple decades. The others constitute the "second/third worlds."


Nice post, the stories echo multiple people I know as well. Having health insurance tied exclusively to a job is anti-entrepreneurial. That should be fairly obvious.

The ACA has flaws but it also has some great features that need to persist: minimum care requirements, pre-existing condition exclusions banned (having a pulse is a pre-existing condition BTW), no lifetime caps on treatment.

What's the alternative? Still haven't heard anything.


There is none: http://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/01/10/there-will-be-no...


There is no alternative. Profits for the healthcare industry all the way.


Sorry, but Sam Altman (and many others) are missing the point.

Without actual PRICE DISCOVERY nothing(in terms of reform) works.

I got a tetanus shot (booster as an adult, Tdap) and called around to different clinics. Prices ranged from $131 to $39. For what is required by law to be exactly the same thing.

That "well your insurance might mean you will pay a different amount" is EXACTLY the problem. No one can easily determine the price of anything.

Is there a base-model Chevy that is sold at one dealership for $35K and at another dealership in the same city, for $65K?

No, because people would very quickly do price discovery...


Something of note - not a single woman on here. Pregnancy, birth control... so many expensive, and common medical procedures that are very relevant to all female founders have been overlooked or neglected.


Faced with a similar decision pre-ACA, the fact is that CA already had guaranteed issue small business health insurance. ACA roughly tripled the cost of the same plan, but made it more accessible to people by putting a web front-end on top of what was otherwise a fairly opaque process.

But it's untrue to claim ACA provided benefits to any CA startup in terms of coverage, guaranteed issue or pre-existing conditions.

If you wanted to start a company in CA pre-ACA and you had prior credible coverage, you could get a great plan at a competitive price (the so-called "rating adjustment factor" was capped for the guarantee issue plans) with immediate coverage for pre-existing conditions.


I am unconvinced that healthcare affects the number of startups as this have been going down also after Obama got on board and is going down also in Europe (ex Denmark where healthcare is completely free)

But I am all for an alternative to what we have now or what we had.

The most important thing IMO is to make sure that people don't get hit by pre-existing conditions.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/why-is-the-number-of...


If only Mr. Altman had a pre-existing relationship with someone very close to Mr. Trump. He could then perhaps raise these arguments with that person.


ACA works. But it seems to me that young people just starting out have it so much worse when it comes to healthcare.

Example. Out of college. Got job. Had insurance and didn't think much of it. $2 all RX

Mid '80s had kid. 5 days in hospital (C section) and it cost $500. Insurance was 59 per month. (I making $36k)

Got thrown out of tech into federal job with federal insurance. Excellent coverage. Got $102k prostetic from New york hospital for< $5000 out of pocket.

My life with health insurance was been charmed. I am so glad I dont have to start like these young people.


That's a pity american people have to think about healthcare that much and as far as i can see not long time ago didn't even have a backup plan in case their employment goes wrong. Post soviet countries all enjoy pretty affordable health care, free in most cases. Govermment pays all the salaries so it is pretty simple. Of course it is overused, as every public good is, but maybe that is not actually the problem. Sick people with huge debts because ot their sickness looks far worse in comparison.


I am a Republican. More in fact, Fiscal Constitutional conservative.

Now that thats out of the way.

I hate the ACA. Its overreach by what the government should be doing. No where in the constitution does it say the government is allowed to force law abiding citizens to do something. ACA does exactly that. It forces people to do things against their will. Or they will be forced to pay a fine. Alright, don't down vote me just yet.

Lets repeal the ACA. But I certainly see things that should be quickly made into law.

* Preexisting conditions cannot be denied and should be slightly elevated costs compared to the average user.

* Age 26 under the parents health care plan, fine, but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself.

* Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.

* Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation. Not allowing companies to work and provide across state lines is ridiculous and again government overreach that could quickly drive down costs.

* Lastly, I want hospital prices published. I want to shop around.

* I am business friendly, but these are common sense laws.

I think EVERY Republican can get behind these thoughts as every other Democrat, but forcing me to pay for it, when I just want to live off the land in some small town somewhere. Complete overreach and strictly unconstitutional.


Your solutions rely on something that does not exist in health care: information parity. A true free market requires information parity. Health care is complicated, thus information parity does not exist. Regulation is the answer to dealing with that lack of information parity.

A hospital cannot "publish prices" because prices vary wildly based on many factors. Even if they did, how am I supposed to know what I need for my healthcare? If I go to the doctor and they say "you need a surgery and it will cost 10,000" the posted prices do not tell me if I need that surgery at all, just what they cost. And, of course, the most expensive medical care is emergency, a time when price shopping is not possible.

> Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation. Not allowing companies to work and provide across state lines is ridiculous and again government overreach that could quickly drive down costs.

I'm not opposed to this, but it does remove state control over insurance regulation, which is an anathama to Republicans. I also have no idea how it will drive down costs? Are some states that much healthier than others?

> Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.

I don't even know where to start. If I can opt out of paying for some medically approved procedures, where does it end? Can I say that I want to opt out of ob/gyn care for unmarried women?


> A hospital cannot "publish prices" because prices vary wildly based on many factors.

Here's a question: Dentists routinely publish prices. If you ask them how much some procedure will cost, they will tell you. If there is uncertainty, they will give you a range (e.g. to account for the possibility that complications will arise during an oral surgery). What is different in the hospital situation, apart from some rather extreme measures taken to obfuscate pricing?

> And, of course, the most expensive medical care is emergency

Is it? Or is it end-of-life? Genuinely curious to see numbers here!

> I also have no idea how it will drive down costs

Prices, not costs. The current situation is that in a lot of states there are somewhere on the order of 1-3 companies offering insurance of certain types at all. For example, for Maryland, I believe there is only one company offering an ACA-compatible PPO (everyone else has HMOs or even EPOs). See https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13393287 for where I got that data.

Of course in a monopoly situation there is absolutely no incentive for a monopolist to cut prices. Why would they? So to the extent that prices represent excessive profits (as opposed to the actual costs of health care), allowing cross-state insurance sales should drive them down. People who believe insurance companies are price-gouging should be _very_ in favor of removing restrictions on such sales.


So should they explain the pricing schedule while you're still unconcious from the accident at the crash site or when your eyes are fluttering in the ambulance? Then at the E.R., they can talk you through your various choices in surgery, a menu of blood products, and let you peruse through a catalog of doctor histories. If you decide this isn't the place you'd like to have the steering wheel removed from your rectum, you can always go online and browse a few local options from the dozens of hospitals in your area until you find a price point and payment plan that's right for you and your intestinal needs.

Similarly, when your diagnosis comes in and surgery is required, you can take time off from your three jobs to carefully research the pros and cons of various procedures to determine which is most financially appropriate for you. I mean, it's not exactly heart surgery we're talking about here. Well, technically and literally it is, but it shouldn't be too hard for anyone to understand the pros and cons of different surgical equipment and procedures to evaluate the risks and cross-compare with the clear apples-to-apples data sets to arrive at a medically and economically responsible decision while blood is pouring out of your extremities and your body feels like it's on fire. Take the time and shop carefully. You are a model fiscal actor and will make the right call.

Free market forces will make this system work and work well. The invisible hand has been after all such a huge success in setting health care prices and has proven to be the model every modern industrial country has taken because it's so intuitive and has great proven results.


> So should they explain the pricing schedule while you're still unconcious

A lot of hospital care is non-emergency, but they don't explain pricing schedules for _that_ either, now do they? I think everyone understands the impossibility of comparison-shopping on emergency care.

> I mean, it's not exactly heart surgery we're talking about here

No, it's hip replacement surgery. And people _already_ do comparison shopping on things like that as much as they can, including comparing to and shopping in other countries. See medical tourism.

More to the point, people do comparison shop just like that for oral surgery. Yes, they may not have all the data they might like. Yes, they don't always make the right decisions. But by and large, dentistry works OK.

Again, the "stuff that must be done RIGHT NOW" thing is a strawman: there's plenty of hospital care that is not that sort.

> The invisible hand has been after all such a huge success in setting health care prices

The invisible hand has absolutely nothing to do with most health care prices today (at least in the US). There are some exceptions: plastic surgery, laser eye surgery, dentistry, some forms of occupational therapy, and maybe family medicine.

> and has proven to be the model every modern industrial country has taken because it's so intuitive

Various industrial countries have price transparency for their medical care. If want to know how much my hip replacement will cost in the UK not via the NHS, I go to http://www.privatehealth.co.uk/conditions-and-treatments/hip... and I get all the data I could want, including prices and the hospitals charging those prices. Importantly, those hospitals publish their prices. If I did go via the NHS, I suspect there is no real difference in the pricing, but would welcome data on how it really works.

Anyway, knowing how much medical procedures will cost you is not an uncommon situation. Except in the US, of course, where hospitals will never tell you ahead of time how much a procedure will cost.

Note that price transparency is necessary, but not sufficient, for some sort of sanity in the discretionary medical care market.


Insurance companies don't really make that much money. Neither do hospitals. The median profit margins are between 3-4%. The problem isn't an insurance monopoly.

Pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies are raking in double digit profits. And they can sell wherever they want.


There's a lot of argument as to how much money insurance companies make, and whether the right thing to measure is profit margin, or return on capital, or something else. For example, an insurance company that gets $100 in income, then spends $90 on medical care and $7 on lobbying to keep its monopoly has a profit margin of $3, which is not very much. But it's not obvious to me that a company that spent $90 on care, nothing on lobbying, and got $2.50 in profit by charging $92.50 would not be viable, absent the lobbying.

And you're right: by no means are insurance companies the only ones in this sector that engage in attempts at regulatory capture and creation of monopoly profits.

Though I should note that pharma companies have a lower return on capital than insurance companies last I checked, because pharma is so capital-intensive in practice. I haven't really looked into medical device manufacturers.


[flagged]


I'm going to assume you're being purposefully contrarian but in case you're not, or for the benefit of anyone reading your comment and considering agreeing, know that hormonal birth control medicine has many, many benefits aside from preventing pregnancy:

https://www.asrm.org/FACTSHEET_Noncontraceptive_Benefits_of_...

Also consider the case of a woman who does not want to become pregnant due to genetic or physiological issues that would make pregnancy dangerous for her or the baby.

I know this is a common retort, but are pills to give men erections worthy of medical coverage? What about hair loss medications? If your rubric is based on fertility, should we not cover women once they reach menopause?

Finally I have a critique of your rhetorical strategy, "let's face the truth" is lazy and weak. For example, "Let's face the truth, jimlawruk hates women."


Ouch, that's pretty harsh. I really don't. And I would agree your examples fit medical care and are excellent points. I just wanted to people to consider, is artificial hormones really more healthy? Is healthcare an accurate term?


> We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does

Does this exception generalize? From the start, I felt it was immoral to go into Iraq, topple the government, get 4000+ US soldiers killed and cause the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis. The pennies you pay for birth control a nothing compared to what I as compelled to pay for a war I didn't support from the get go. Can I get my money back for that one? I'm sure my objection to it is/was as sincere and deeply felt as your objection to birth control.


Its not about my pennies. Its about my faith.


I don't know if you realized it, but you are close to saying "government should tighten its belt unless it's stuff I believe in". Then, both sides can make the argument, and there is never any deficit reduction, we keep spending on things we want.


Why does your faith trump someone else's personal belief? That is, why does faith, which is a belief without any proof, often with proof to the contrary, trump a belief that might actually be grounded in some form of reasoning? In both cases it's simply what you believe vs what someone else believes.


It's about trying to impose your faith on others.

Do you not realize how awful that is? How much of a hypocrite it makes you to hide behind freedom of religion as a means to try to force your religious beliefs on others? Especially via their health care.

How would you feel about tying health in to praying to Mecca multiple times a day?

How about if you work on the sabbath you lose your coverage?

Divorced? No health care for you sinner.

STD coverage should probably be banned. I mean sure, there are other ways to get AIDS but if you were having sex in a nice normal marriage then you probably wouldn't get it.


Imposing my faith on others. Disagree. They impose birth control on me.


Really? Has someone forced you to start using it?

Oh wait, you mean that someone made a personal choice to use it. A choice that has exactly nothing to do with you, but you see an opportunity to oppress their freedom to choose so you are going to take it.


You don't understand the context. They force me to pay for it, not to use it.


Man and I am sick of the word "GOD" appearing on my money.

It's on the fuckin' money!

You want to talk about faith being shoved down people's throats, the Christians are the worst at it.


You didn't answer the question.


I'm sorry but you can't criticize the ACA for being unconstitutional, while also arguing that the law should allow you to opt out of supporting policies that are against your faith. The First Amendment states:

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

Also known as the Separation of Church and State.

You are free to exercise your religious beliefs by not using birth control. But you cannot demand that Congress write the laws to fit your belief system.

edit: By the way, I downvoted you not because I disagree with you, but because of your hypocrisy.


Separation of church and state doesn't apply here. The original founders didn't want church to control the state. Maybe you need to think about this a bit more, since your understanding is faulty.

As for being a Christian, fine, but my faith defines how I think. It doesn't mean the church controls my way of thinking. Just influences it. That in no way has anything to do with the separation of church and state. ESP for founders that were all very religious.


> We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does

First, separation of church and state, your faith doesn't get to be part of government decisions.

Second, do Jehovah's Witnesses get to not pay for blood transfusions in other people? And before you cite that blood transfusions are far more necessary, I think you should hold fast to your fiscal conservative tenets and help prevent unwanted burdens on the state from being born.


I am sorry but your plan would result in people with preexisting conditions not being able to get coverage. The premium increase would make preexisting conditions insurance unaffordable for most people. Also realize that the system ends up bearing part of the cost any way because they would ultimately end up in the ER without insurance. Does the Republican tenant then support throwing people out on the streets without even emergency care? I only ask because most Republicans seem to think the poor are poor out of choice and should suffer the consequences of being poor. No one seems to understand that preexisting coverage without universal mandate is infeasible.


> because most Republicans seem to think the poor are poor out of choice and should suffer the consequences of being poor

Of course. What part of

> but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself

did you not understand.


I had a multiple jobs through out college. All were part time, none provided health benefits.

Our economy is switching from full time employment to a gig based(lyft,postmates,uber). How do contract workers get health insurance?


The same way they always did before the ACA.


>Preexisting conditions cannot be denied and should be slightly elevated costs compared to the average user.

If pre-existing conditions can't be denied, and insurance can't be mandated, how do you prevent people from only picking up insurance when they get sick/hurt?


Because I still have insurance even when I'm healthy. It already exists.


> but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself.

I graduated just before 25, and my first job didn't have benefits because although I was working 40 hours they called it casual.

> Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.

No, you shouldn't have the right to decide what your employees get to do with their health care. You don't have the right to decide who they sleep with and how. This is the theocratic, forcing my bullshit voodoo beliefs onto others crap that makes the republican party so repugnant.


Not quite so fast. If it's their healthcare, paid for with their money, then you have a point. If it's "their" healthcare, but paid for with my (the employer's) money, and I have moral objections to abortion and birth control, but you're going to require me to pay for it anyway? Who's forcing their beliefs on others now?


Do you also place restrictions on what they can buy with their paychecks?


You sound like you are deliberately trying to ignore my point, and just want to argue. Just in case you missed it, though: Paychecks are their money.

Now, I'll ask again. Are you going to place restrictions on what I (the business owner) buy with my money?


No, paychecks are compensation given by you to them in exchange for work performed.

Health care benefits are also part of that compensation. Why should you have any say in how your employee uses that compensation.

Your employees use of their health care plan is none of your damn business. Trying to use health care to regulate their behaviour based on your religious views is a particularly nasty form of oppression.


But trying to force me to buy something that is against my conscience isn't a nasty form of oppression? Trying to regulate my behavior based on your non-religious views is just fine?

Pot, meet kettle.


In general you make good points, but I am curious about a few potential gaps:

1: If people choose not to get health insurance and then have to go to the ER, who pays for that? You and me. In most cases, it is cheaper for people to get preventative care and reduce their chances of a very expensive ER visit.

2: Preexisting conditions. Sure, but without a guaranteed customer base supported by subsidies then those people will be effectively denied insurance by having to pay insane premiums and deductibles. I have seen no evidence thus far that effectively counters this argument.

Lastly, you say you want to live off the land in some small town somewhere and you don't want the government to force you to pay for other people. Splendid! Say hello to Thomas Jefferson for me. But who builds the roads that lead to your house? What about utilities, water, internet? If you slip and fall down the stairs and break your leg who do you call, 911? If so, who pays for the 911 service, let alone the ambulance to take you to the hospital?

Again, I do agree with your premise, but since in my experience most libertarian arguments tend to crack under the pressure of public goods (like national security), where do you draw the line between independence and the needs of the populace as a whole?


1. Like ALL companies, which a hospital is, They can write it off, but ALSO they allocate that already into their budget..... All companies have expected losses. What gives the right of the govt to take charge of hospitals and say otherwise. All companies have expected losses and they allocate those into their budget.

2. Then prices will increase within each insurance company and as a user, I will pay for the insurance I want, rather than be forced.

3. Oh Stop. I didn't say I wouldn't pay taxes.

When did Healthcare become a government problem, rather than something that can be done through businesses. Its a business! If you can't afford to pay the bills then work a little harder to do something better with your life.


Making sure citizens are as healthy as possible while paying as little as possible (as a population) seems to me like exactly one of the things a government should be doing.

I think the problem is that healthcare after years of this broken system is now seen as private consumption rather than a public interest (like infrastructure and basic education).


The preexisting conditions ban is what messes up the math of affordable healthcare. Or any minimum coverage provisions for that matter. Either you'll pay for it anyways in subsidies or it's going to effectively outlaw health insurance (not enough people are going to want it).


It's constitutional because it's a tax and the government is allowed to tax its citizens. You can either buy health insurance to fulfill the tax or you can pay the fine to fulfill the tax. Also, as many people have said, you just picked all the good parts of the ACA and said you want to keep those. It doesn't work that way. In order to get those good things, you need healthy people signed up. The only way to get a lot of healthy people signed up is to mandate insurance.


It's unconstitutional, because it requires you to have health insurance. Try again. Government mandate equals wrong.

Healthy people already sign up for it. Go look at the math before the aca.


>> * Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation. Not allowing companies to work and provide across state lines is ridiculous and again government overreach that could quickly drive down costs.

I think this is something that a lot of small-government conservatives don't want--it's moving responsibilities from the state governments to the federal government.


There is no responsibility of healthcare by the states or federal if you remove this. Just medicare and medicaid.


Incorrect--both insurers and providers are regulated primarily at the state level. Allowing insurers to sell across state lines would be a federal action overriding state sovereignty which is typically not thought of as a "conservative" position.


Right. So stop the state regulation. Mission accomplished and welcome to my way of thinking!


I also can't imagine that would be constitutional either.


Do you think it's okay to wait for a replacement after repeal, or come up with changes / replacement before repealing?


> I think EVERY Republican can get behind these thoughts as every other Democrat, but forcing me to pay for it, when I just want to live off the land in some small town somewhere.

The problem with this POV is that young, healthy people end up having no insurance and thus leave the older, unhealthier population to pay all the bills, whereas a full-insured population would distribute the financial load.

Also, it would lead to young, healthy people foregoing insurance in order to save money, and then when catastrophes happen (you're talking about living on the land, so imagine something as harmless as scratching yourself on rusty farm equipment, being bitten by an animal... both can send you to the hospital for weeks!), these people would face financial ruin.

The purpose of mandatory healthcare thus is to protect elderly or otherwise pre-conditioned people from having to pay devastatingly high premiums, and to protect people literally from their own short-sightedness.


Ever heard of an HSA?


By what I read (admittedly, on Wikipedia, I'm not US-based), a HSA is voluntary and so subject to the same problem that young, healthy people will skip payments.

Also, if there's only 50k in the account and the bill is 100k, you're still straight screwed.


How did you just read a long list of young entrepreneurs who were enabled and encouraged to start businesses because of having their healthcare covered, and you're still writing dumb shit like "GET A JOB!!"?


Because they are in fact living off the backs of their parents. They are in fact living off the money that was funded to them by people who earned that money. Either ask for more money, or work your way through it. Its not too hard.


I know right? I can't believe poor people don't just ask for more money. Then they wouldn't have to be poor! It's so simple!


1) The government forces law abiding citizens to pay taxes, get vaccines, educate their children, etc...

2) Sam Altman agrees with you that it's okay to repeal it as long as we maintain the best parts of it.

> "If Congress ends up repealing it, I hope they earnestly try to preserve the best parts, and put in place something better."

We have to start somewhere. The provision about preexisting conditions, and by extension the ACA, is literally life-saving.


Death and Taxes. Not Death, healthcare, vaccines, education.

The government doesn't require me to get vaccines. Nor does it require me to educate my children.


I agree with you on vaccines. I'm not sure, legally, that you are correct about education (look into truancy laws).

Now, you can homeschool if you choose, or place your children in a private school. But I'm not sure, legally, that you can leave them completely uneducated.


State laws require certain vaccines [with exemptions] before you attend school: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-managers/laws/state-reqs.ht...

Private schools can also require vaccines.

These are good things. We want people to be vaccinated and literate.

We want everyone to be able to receive medical care. In the US, that means we want everyone to be insured.


> Death and Taxes. Not Death, healthcare, vaccines, education.

Well, correct as far as healthcare goes, even with the ACA "mandate". You can choose not to get insurance, and you get some extra taxes in return.


> Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation.

Yep, and I hope it's to prevent "lowest common bidder" syndrome on plans. Why does Delaware get all the Corps? Why does a East Texas Court get all the patent cases ?

Frankly, my Texas health care plan sucks. Doesn't cover "anything".

> Lastly, I want hospital prices published. I want to shop around.

Can't shop around in an ambulance.


Basically you want the ACA. Don't you think if all those things were possible without the mandate, people would have chosen it ? Let's face it, it is not possible to cover pre-existing conditions, children till 26, and poor people without expanding the insured pool dramatically


> I think EVERY Republican can get behind these thoughts as every other Democrat, but forcing me to pay for it, when I just want to live off the land in some small town somewhere. Complete overreach and strictly unconstitutional.

Well, let's put that to the test. I consider myself pretty liberal. Here's what I think about your bullet list.

* Re: individual mandate

I actually agree with you very strongly on this. When the government wants to force me to pay for something, there's already a long-established way to do that: taxes, with services rendered by the government and thus fully accountable to the people. Forcing us to pay for private services sounds awfully similar to forcing us to pay for British tea, which isn't supposed to be how our country works. If the government wants to force us to pay for health insurance, they should tax us and provide universal coverage.

* Preexisting conditions cannot be denied and should be slightly elevated costs compared to the average user.

Agreed on preexisting conditions, disagreed on higher costs for the affected. "Slightly" quickly becomes a loophole that enables "outrageous". And anyone who lives long enough will eventually acquire a condition anyway. Seems kinda redundant to optimize for that. Just distribute the cost evenly with the understanding that everyone will eventually receive the benefit.

* Age 26 under the parents health care plan, fine, but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself.

That's what the original post is about. When kids have health care, it's easier for them to make their own jobs instead of going out and begging someone else for them. Sounds like a win for this audience on HN, no?

* Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.

The goal of health-related regulation should be to improve health-related access and outcomes. There is no question, based on data, that birth control improves women's health, allows them to finish school or further their careers in greater numbers, and eventually increases their lifetime earnings potential, which of course contributes back. If you make exceptions for people's precious feelings, you're looking at an awfully slippery slope. I envision a bunch of assholes declaring that they will opt out of vaccines for religious reasons, then everyone else starts opting out of paying for vaccines and, well, hello again Mr. Measles. No, terrible idea. You don't have to like the latest military campaign to acknowledge the need to pay for a military, and likewise, you don't need to approve of the way others behave to acknowledge the social benefits of birth control.

* Remove the boundries of the state borders. This is regulation. Not allowing companies to work and provide across state lines is ridiculous and again government overreach that could quickly drive down costs.

Sure.

* Lastly, I want hospital prices published. I want to shop around.

This just doesn't work unless you publish a single price list at the national level and force all health providers to honor that list (Japan). There are two problems. One, sometimes your health needs are too immediate to allow shopping, and you're beholden to whoever happens to pick you up and treat you. If you're bleeding out on the road, you're not gonna stop someone from calling the ambulance just so you can go on yelp and find the best service. Seems like a bad idea to build policy around the assumption that buying health care is like shopping for shampoo. Two, as a person who is likely not a medical professional, you probably wouldn't be able to make sense of any such price list with respect to your needs. Any such list would be detailed beyond the common person's understanding (see Japan), and anyway, you would need to seek diagnosis to know what to pay for in the first place.


Apologies in advance for cherry-picking points to respond to, but ...

> * Age 26 under the parents health care plan, fine, but damnit kid, get a job. Do something with yourself.

I don't think you can simply equate having a job to "do[ing] something with yourself". Neither can you equate not having a job to not "do[ing] something with yourself". As always, situations (especially in the macro) are complex and subtle and solutions can't be boiled down to a simple directive.

Adults < 26 are often not the ones responsible for not being able to obtain a job. Yes, they may have chosen a field of study that's not in demand (even though many were probably told to "do what you love"), but they've also likely had very little opportunity to impact things like domestic economic policy, employment trends, or even employers not recognizing shifts in demographically driven skill-sets.

> * Birth Control, yes and no. We should be able to opt out paying for it, especially if it goes against my religion and frankly it does, but I won't stop others from opting in and paying for it.

In a system where much (most?) health insurance is provided as an employer paid benefit, why should my employer get to decide whether I'm opted in or out of a particular thing based on religion?

Ideally (from my point of view), religion plays zero part in health care. What is wrong with a benefit being available to all and only used by those that want to use it? Is this so different from the "in the privacy of my own bedroom" argument?


Religion plays a part in birth control, especially for the forms of control that kill after inception. Think on it.


Why should religious belief get any privileged position in this matter?


If you're running over someone's conscience on a matter involving human life and death, why do you care that their conscience is based on religion?

Personally, if someone is morally opposed to what they perceive as killing, I don't care if their morals are based on religion, atheism, or just squeamishness. Preserve their moral objection to killing. It's too valuable to society for us to trample on it.


> Preserve their moral objection to killing. It's too valuable to society for us to trample on it.

I can't opt-out of supporting the military with my taxes - how is this any different?


I am not religious in any reasonable sense of the word. What possible reason can you give that your religion should have any sort of say in what care is available to me or, much more importantly, my children?

And, while you're at it, please answer my original question rather than throwing out strawman arguments.

> why should my employer get to decide whether I'm opted in or out of a particular thing based on religion?


I am also not religious (and generally agnostic about the so-called supernatural), but it seems pretty obvious to me why religious beliefs play a major role in the debate over abortion. It all comes down to my favorite subject: the Explanatory Gap.

Setting aside arguments that abortion is permissible even if the fetus has a right to life (e.g. Thomson's "A Defense of Abortion"), for many people the crux of the matter is whether or not a fetus is a living human being. The problem is that current science cannot tell us exactly when a clump of cells becomes conscious; we don't fully understand consciousness, so assigning it to a given object can be contentious. We simply have no good way of knowing when there is a person "in there", so to speak.

Since science cannot answer this question, religion has filled the void with beliefs about when someone's life actually begins. If we understood consciousness and could detect when it "starts", I suspect this debate would be much less dramatic.


>I suspect this debate would be much less dramatic.

Not when pro life means human life begins at conception.


As someone that has worked for myself for 16 years, I will sorely miss the the ACA. Let me know if you have any recommendations because surely I'm missing something.

- Before the ACA we had Blue Cross and I inquired about maternity coverage. My wife was looking at a shoulder surgery so we were locked in. Blue Cross offered us a $1000/month rider that had to be in place for 21 months before birth and then they would cover anything over our high deductible. It worked out to about $25,000 on top of our regular premiums before they would pick up the bill. We jokingly priced getting an apartment in another city instead.

- Then the ACA came out. Maternity was included free and the premiums are about the same. We had a baby and had to cover twice the deductible. The marketplace gave us some trouble due to stupid bureaucracy so we priced out getting a plan directly (non-ACA) but the price was so much higher and it covered less. So, even with the marketplace, the coverage and affordability made it an easy decision.

Anyway, I could live without the subsidies (we haven't qualified for them every year) and I wish the marketplace was a little easier to work with. Though I feel like our coverage is so much better now. Why take it all away?


Isn't the biggest part of health cost is from drug company and insurance company?

If that's the case, addressing the cost is the foremost issue, instead of forcing everyone to join a universal plan. That does not help addressing the root problem above.


The biggest cost driver is complexity, not profiteering.

The Japanese system is not terribly different from ours - it still depends on private employer-provided health insurance. But per capita costs are less than half the US cost, with higher utilization and far better outcomes. The key difference is that Japan has strict national-level price controls. The price of identical products and procedures is identical in every facility. This eliminates both complexity and negotiation between insurance and providers. A government board carefully tracks costs for profiteering and makes adjustments.

Do that, and you get rid of the whole "in network/out of network" nonsense of the American system.


No. Insurance companies have to spend a majority of premiums on healthcare or rebate them to consumers. So the money goes to providers and drug companies.

We spend several times more in hospitals and clinics than what we spend on prescription drugs:

http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/17-fascinating-...

(nearly $1.6 trillion to large providers, $300 billion to drugs)

So the costs are not concentrated in drugs and insurance. There are certainly some drugs that are very lucrative, it's just that they aren't the dominant spending.


So basically, your argument is to do nothing to help anybody unless you have a magical fix-everything-in-one-go plan?

Good luck trying to get political support for anything that hurts the insurance companies.


Isn't there plenty of fixes demonstrated many places already?


The health system in the US is a total mess. Single payer is the only sane way to go. That too will be imperfect and ragged but it is provenly absurdly cheaper - practically all advanced industrial countries are single payer and all spend far less as a percentage of their GNP - as in half to a third - whilst covering everybody. The admin savings are staggering, the drug costs are lower etc etc.


We've eliminated the possibility of Single Payer in the US, and the reason for this is stupid: Nobody on the left can criticize the ACA anymore. Due to our ridiculously partisan shitshow that we've got going on, any criticism by Democratic Party politicians of the ACA will bring a shunning from the party leaders. The only thing they are allowed to do anymore is gloss over the ACA's failings with flowery language, and say they want to "improve" it.

But you can't "improve" the ACA into single payer. You can only get single payer by starting over from scratch.

The pathetic thing is that a public option, the original plan, could quite easily be improved into single payer. And despite the largest Democratic majorities in both the house and senate for several decades, with a sparkly new progressive Democratic president that campaigned primarly on health care reform, they couldn't pass it. It seems the Democratic party has something to learn from the Republican party on how to get shit done.


I wouldn't go that far, personally. Well, with respect to the "old guard" of Democrats, yes.

But Bernie Sanders' position on health care was essentially single payer (https://berniesanders.com/medicareforall/). And he did quite well, particularly with the younger voting bloc.

From a perspective of "the left" overall, I think the seeds for single payer might be a little stronger than you think. That's especially since opinion polls seem to indicate single payer systems are fairly popular. (http://www.gallup.com/poll/191504/majority-support-idea-fed-...)

Whether enough political will can be built up to get past the perverse crony capitalism inside the health care industry, that's another question.


Single payer is considered socialism by half the population due to decades of Republican rhetoric.


That's because single payer IS socialism. The problem is that not all socialism is bad :) .

We have single-payer here in my country, and anecdotal evidence is that it works incredibly better than healthcare in the U.S. for 99% of cases (the U.S. is far better at treating complicated health problems, but at staggering costs).


I would like to see prices published and anti-trust exemptions for the industry scrapped. There is absolutely no transparency in the pricing.


Countries that offer universal care such as Canada, The UK, France (also also NY State/NY City where I live) have a tobacco tax in the $5 to $7 range or more that helps to pay for the higher health care costs of smokers. NYC tax is $6.85 for city+state+fed. The US Federal tax is about $1. If the tax were increased by $5 for the 13 billion packed smoked each year it would yield approx $30 to $35 billion which could be used to mitigate the high cost of insurance for others.

Also, the medical ratio of youth to elderly is 1:6 and before the ACA, youth would pay about 1/6 of elderly costs. Congress unfairly mandated that ratio to be 1:3 meaning youth pay 75% more than they should. They already have to pay for student loans, save for a house, and now they have additional burdens paying for smokers and those who drink daily sugar Cokes and thus obese.

Tax tobacco like other countries and NYC/NYS and use that money to make premiums for youth and middle class more fair.


> Tax tobacco like other countries and NYC/NYS and use that money to make premiums for youth and middle class more fair.

Tobacco taxes are incredibly regressive (they very disproportionately tax the poor). So you're essentially proposing taxing the poor in order to pay for the middle class.


> "Tobacco taxes are incredibly regressive (they very disproportionately tax the poor)."

They disproportionately tax smokers making smokers at least pay a portion of the additional health care costs they incur by smoking.

Taxing tobacco contributes over half the effect of ensuring teens never start and smokers quit smoking.


Having health insurance be offered by employers/ tied to employment is one of the biggest mistakes in American healthcare policy. It encourages a "consume as much as possible" mindset for employees and disguises the true cost of care. Creating clarity of price and cost in healthcare would be one of the most beneficial shifts.


Of course, it's better to have a nationwide health service, now that ACA is toast, may be it is time for states to start considering health care systems within their borders. Many states have populations multiple the size of many countries which have universal health care. It could be very possible.


I went full-time in my business in 2010-2011. I got denied for months for health insurance. I was in my early 30s, wife, and one child with no major health issues and barely ever used insurance. I got denied from the same companies I previously had insurance working full-time non-stop for years and years from. Finally I did get some by putting me and my family on differing plans across companies. It was insane, I was actually taken back at how messed up that seemed. It caused more panic than it needed to.

The ACA (or similar basic rules: no pre-existing, must cover, supports small business and self proprietors as the market goes more that way) is needed for entrepreneurship and in cases where you can't get it through a job, it is a must for starting business today. Other places have a competitive advantage to starting a company in a country that has healthcare figured out and away from the job.

We should be able to get insurance as a pool of individuals. The current insurance companies are not setup for non employer based healthcare and need to either change or go. They group based on company or individual not pools of people across companies and individuals, which is a broken legacy system. We need consumer facing companies to be in healthcare if private healthcare is the main thing, companies in auto insurance and other insurance are more consumer focused (Geico, Progressive, Nationwide etc). I wish for more competition in this area that is consumer focused not employer focused.

Insurance needs to be remove from employment (probably through legislation or market benefits) to ultimately solve this consumer facing insurance problem for healthcare. We also probably need a separate health insurance plan for catastrophic events and a healthcare plan that handles day to day healthcare needs, bundling them is a bit wrong when compared with other insurance i.e. car maintenance is not covered under auto insurance, home maintenance is not covered under home insurance.

Ultimately, fixing healthcare is needed for business and quality of life reasons. Our system is becoming a competitive disadvantage to businesses in the US.


>Insurance needs to be remove from employment

ding ding we have a winner. This is a no brainer that anyone, Republican or Democrat, should agree on.


Regarding the concern about health insurance being tied to an employer, it is important to consider why employers have historically been the source of health insurance in US. A primary reason is the higher marginal income tax rates, which makes it hard for companies to effectively reward valuable employees with heavily-taxed salaries. So the companies instead resort to providing non-salary benefits such as health insurance. If mid-to-high marginal tax rates weren't so high, then employees would be paid more in salary and could purchase insurance themselves so they aren't "locked-in" to their company for providing essential needs.


Health insurance became tied to employment in WWII, when the government imposed wage controls. To attract employees while getting around wage controls, fringe benefits were added instead of increased pay. [1]

[1] http://www.nber.org/papers/w14839.pdf


Sure that was one of many contributing factors. A couple sentences later that study affirms the point I was making:

"Finally, in a landmark 1954 ruling, the Internal Revenue Service clarified an earlier administrative court ruling regarding the income tax status of ESI by exempting such benefits from income taxation and adding this provision to the tax code."


There were many issues with health insurance prior to Obamacare. Obamacare did not fix very many of these things, and broke a great deal of other things.

Sure, it's nice that pre-existing conditions are covered better and 26 and under people can get insurance with their parents, but those kinds of benefits could have been covered by a one or two page bill. What's in the rest of it? Special deals for corporations such as AARP.

The law does nothing about making malpractice insurance more affordable, or making the malpractice lawsuit environment more rational. Why is that?

Why is my employer still involved in my health insurance? Why not move the tax benefits from my employer (it's a company, and cannot get sick) to me? My employer doesn't need the insurance. I do.

Why can't I buy insurance across state lines like other insurances?

Why are there separate 'risk pools'? The US is a single market - there should only be one risk pool. This would put maximal pressure on the insurance companies in terms of cost as they would have to compete for my business instead of negotiating cozy deals with companies (and companies don't get sick).

Why does the gov't get to tell me what's in my plan? If I'm a single male, why do I need to buy a plan that covers ObGyn? Why can't I buy a high deductable plan anymore?

Why does Obamacare think its wrong for doctors to own medical facilities?

If controlling cost is so important, why is it practically impossible to find out the cost of anything ahead of time? This makes making decisions based on cost impossible. Why is the price one person pays radically different than what another person pays? Why does cost have no relationship to quality? I can get an MRI with a brand new machine or with a 15 year old machine that produces crap images, and the crap will cost more. Why not require publication of prices?

Why is it that my dad, a wounded combat veteran, cannot get decent health care at the VA in a major metropolitan area? The VA is completely controlled by the gov't. It is the gov't. And yet, if he goes to a private hospital to get decent care, he gets penalized.


Let me just answer this one: Why can't I buy insurance across state lines like other insurances?

Because then pretty much EVERY insurance company will pick up and move to the one most desperate state that writes laws in their favor, doesn't tax them, allows them to sell substandard insurance, gives them liability protection and forced arbitration and in every way abuse the customer.

And the industry will become abusive, fraudulant, manipulative, and untouchable. Every state will lower its standards and revenue streams to keep insurers from leaving and taking jobs with them. And the customer will have very few if any good choices and no recourse when screwed over. Over time, the industry's power over the state will become even more entrenched. Exhibit one: The credit card industry, and south dakota. Go watch the Frontline episode I refer to in another thread.

I'd like to answer some of your other questions like "why do I have to buy a plan that covers obgyn" but I'm too pissed over having to pay for rear seatbelts I'll never wear, a space program I'll never use, fire hydrants I'll probably never need, and taxes for schools I'll never attend. Living in a society sucks. I mean, I have to pay for roads I'll never drive on. It's bullshit. I mean even my freaki