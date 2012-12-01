Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Portal for Apple II (deater.net)
124 points by pavel_lishin 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





That's so awesome! It reminds me of Mari0, a Super Mario Bros. clone, but with portal guns [0]

0: http://stabyourself.net/mari0/

This comment from the creator summons such mixed emotions:

"13 January 2017 (continued) For those of you suggesting I should make an assembly language version of this: I'd love to. But I'm up for tenure this coming year, so unless you have a plan for how I can either get a peer-reviewed academic paper from the work, or else some sort of federal grant, then I should probably be working on less fun projects :("

I love projects like this. I wish I had the desire to just do something cool, whether or not its useful or utilitarian. Accomplishment strictly for the sake of accomplishment is pretty admirable.

I agree it doesn't have to be utilitarian to be admirable. That's called art. But you seem to be saying it's particularly admirable because it's for its own sake? That is a weird POV to me.

I just now realized this story I'd been ignoring isn't about the game "Portal" for the Apple II. Activision published a game with that title in '86 about exploring the future internet after the death of all mankind.

The Internet Archive has that game, playable online; it appears to have originally come on six disks, which are the first six things listed (albeit not in order, but numbered) here: https://archive.org/details/softwarelibrary_apple_games?and[...

I did also once find a web-based version of its content, which used hyperlinks between pages to simulate the transitions in the original game. Can't find it again now, though, and the only version I still have would be in the source content directory for my old conversion pipeline that fed the Plucker reader on PalmOS. If there's interest, I'll dig that stuff out of cold storage and see if I can get it up and going.

I've actually got the game in-box, that's how I remembered it. The only web-version I know of is the one based on the novelization, which is only available on internet archive now: https://web.archive.org/web/20020424235218/http://portal.sto...

See also Portal Prelude for the TI-83: http://www.theverge.com/2012/12/4/3726536/portal-prelude-gam...

The fake warez signature on the splash screen is a nice touch.

I love this! And so interesting to be able to view the source code.

I immediately went to Craigslist to search for an Apple IIe.

Epic Hack! Someday, if I work real hard, I hope to be someone like you showing people my projects.

That mint condition Apple IIe Platinum made my jaw drop.

Retr0bright [1] is good for that.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retr0bright

The melody for Still Alive at the end has a differing note for "it's hard to oVER state my satisfaction". Still sounds good!

This is awesome! I miss my Apple II...

This is brilliant! I can't wait to play it on my IIe at home!

One word: YES!!!!!

Hah! This is awesome.

