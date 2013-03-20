Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Giant Middle East dust storm caused by a changing climate, not human conflict (sciencebulletin.org)
58 points by upen 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 55 comments | favorite



Interesting how all the climate change deniers come out of the woodwork whenever stories like these are posted, even though HN leans fairly heavily liberal and extremely heavily scientific the rest of the time.

Is the HN population actually like that, or are these people trying to push an agenda and otherwise not participating in the site? Either way, I sure wish we could discuss these things instead of getting bogged down in "it's all nonsense" every time.


> HN leans fairly heavily liberal and extremely heavily scientific the rest of the time.

HN also has a strong libertarian bias. There's some correlation between subscribing to that type of dogma and being an active climate change denier. 


  HN also has a strong libertarian bias.
Having a sizable libertarian presence is not the same as having a "strong libertarian bias".


You're right. I stand corrected. Thank you.


I think there's a stronger correlation for religious people being active climate change deniers. Surely the creator would not destroy EVERYONE all at the same time?! That would be capricious and unfair!

But I admit I can't think of a purely free market solution for avoiding climate change, and perhaps as libertarian types haven't figured out how to innovate those incentives they just have to deny it's not real rather than admit the free market isn't going to innovate those incentives and arrive at a correction on its own before it's too late. The reality is, it's already too late. Now we're in the position of having to manage the consequences of our failure: soft landing vs hard landing.


> I think there's a stronger correlation for religious people being active climate change deniers. Surely the creator would not destroy EVERYONE all at the same time?! That would be capricious and unfair!

Climate change won't kill everyone at the same time, though.


Fair point. But then, so the story goes, God sent the flood no doubt killing most of humanity all at once in a rather capricious and vindictive act of collective punishment (and mass murder). So there may be some cognitive dissonance going on in more than one way.


Most topics on HN have people staunchly defending different camps; this is just an obvious one. As an example, Signal is very controversial, so there are a few people who say it's great for privacy, and another group that say it's misleading and less secure than it appears. Full disclosure: I don't have a position on Signal, but I'm a big fan of Moxie.

How would you "discuss these things" without having different points of view? Should we all just post 'this climate change is even worse than I thought', then respond 'I knew it was this bad, see my post from 2 years ago'?


There are plenty of things to discuss within the broad camp of "accepts that climate change is real and a potential problem." For example, the severity, the cause of individual events, the best responses, the potential dangers in the future, etc.

Instead, we just get these condescending posts completely dismissing any notion of climate change at all.

I do not see this phenomenon with other fact-based topics discussed here. When there's a story about vaccine, we're not flooded with people telling us how vaccines are full of toxins and don't prevent disease. When there's a story about genetics, we're not flooded with people telling us that evolution is a hoax. Physics stories don't get flooded with comments pushing Time Cube or whatever. Yes, we do get some comments like that, but not many.

Sure, something like Signal is controversial, but that's something that's naturally based on opinion. Dissent about the tradeoffs of something like Signal is quite different from dissent about the reality of climate change.


So if I just say that whatever I believe is the 'reality of _", the conversation should switch to the potential ramifications of the ideas I believe? It seems like you are just saying that we should discuss the issues you (or some arbitrarily selected group of your choice) believe to be contentious issues.

If you have some non-viewpoint-based standard for what is a legitimate topic of debate, I would be happy to see it.


I'd like to see more acceptance of the science, and discussion within that framework, rather than jumping straight to "all those stupid scientists are frauds, I know better than they do" every time climate change comes up. It's weird because that doesn't happen for other scientific topics.

The group of scientists who spend their careers studying this stuff is not "some arbitrarily selected group." If you think it is, well, that's a problem.


I look around HN and see that the same people who believe a majority of climate scientists do not believe a majority of economists. Do they then parse it down to 'labor economists', or just look at surveys of all economists? Should you trust anonymous surveys, or those of non-prestigious researchers, or those conducted by organizations with an interest in the result?

It seems to me that all of these decisions are arbitrary, and often practiced inconsistently.


I'd say there's a major difference in that believing a majority of economists is usually mathematically impossible, since there's almost never consensus on anything in that field.

Edit: as proof, I will soon have at least two replies telling me that I'm wrong and that all proper economists agree on idea X, where each comment's X is incompatible with the other's.


Seems like there is a consensus among economists who do research on gun violence, and they agree that guns make people safer.[1] I am certain that you have now been persuaded by this evidence, and believe concealed carry should be permitted worldwide...

Or maybe you dismissed the result because you dislike the conclusions and conveniently believe John Lott is untrustworthy?

I picked this example because I suspect it's an issue you will be extremely reluctant to change your mind on.

[1] http://crimeresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Survey-o...


This may surprise you, but I don't have particularly strong views on gun control. I reject the claims of the pro-gun side that guns are a useful and necessary defense against tyranny, and I do think gun control would probably be useful and good, but I don't argue that side strenuously and don't vote based upon it. Going even further, I think American liberals should abandon their gun control fetish at least for the time being, because it's costing them a lot of votes for no particularly good reason. As far as issues go, this one is way down the list in importance.

Anyway, on to the actual link. My first question is, why is it useful to survey the opinion of economists on gun violence? That doesn't seem like the right field to poll at all. Shouldn't you be asking criminologists?


Let's please skip that right now. It's far from the original topic, and there are so many places you can find reasoned arguments for either side.


> Seems like there is a consensus among economists who do research on gun violence, and they agree that guns make people safer.[1]

This is a very "American" focused survey both in content and in responses. I'd be wary that you're oversimplifying. I wouldn't label the survey response to Question 3 "consensus" either.

>> Of the valid email addresses, 43 were Americans, 4 were Canadians, 2 were Australians, and one was Swedish.

>> Yet, while researchers from both the United States and Canada have extremely similar views that private gun ownership makes people safer, the few researchers from Australia and Sweden are much more supportive of gun control.

Aaand this is why I hesitate to suddenly generalize the American solution to other parts of the world. I'd like to see the opinions of a statistically significant number of non-american economists before coming up with non-american answers.

> I picked this example because I suspect it's an issue you will be extremely reluctant to change your mind on.

My mind hasn't changed here - but my views already align roughly with the "consensus" you've pointed out - although with the additional, gigantic caveat, that these views apply to gun policy in America, where among other things, I believe there's no possibility of putting the genie back in the bottle with regards to widespread firearms availability.

I feel it would be jumping the gun to try and apply the same approach to violence and crime in, say, Japan - based on only the above survey.


>I look around HN and see that the same people who believe a majority of climate scientists do not believe a majority of economists.

Does that make the majority of economists actually wrong?


The economic dynamics of human civilizations with billions of intelligent, autonomous individuals and rapidly changing technology are far more difficult to accurately understand and predict than long term climate trends.

Of course, this doesn't mean climate science is at all easy or that we have figured it all out.


Interesting how the climate change skeptics were losing the argument here and so they diverted the topic to economics.


Empirical topics should be debated with empirical evidence. To the degree to which an objective reality exists, we consider scientific facts to be objective. At this point the empirical evidence for climate change and AGW is beyond debate; we have ruled out alternative theories. Similarly, gravity and the germ theory of disease are settled science; they are not going to ever be overturned in any meaningful way. If you are not willing to concede that objective facts exist, that must be your own business, but otherwise I'm afraid you're going to have to accept that AGW has been conclusively proven.


He's saying that discussing a scientific theory requires more than just "my opinion is that it's all bunkum."


What type of refutation is expected when debating the validity of a theory? What is the standard for a qualifying theory?

Even if you have a high standard in the first case, and a low standard in the second, I can find a citation for almost any proposition, but there's usually no point to doing so because the people you argue against will just find a different paper to support their prior beliefs.[1]

My basic issue is that it seems mikeash is trying to impose their arbitrary standard on others.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Hume


I guess more than just saying "this is bunkum" - I'm talking about examining the evidence and analytical techniques on both sides and engaging in debate rather than shutting the other side down, etc. Just citing stuff is a superficial level of debate, but for non-experts like us maybe that's all we can muster. In that case, we have to acknowledge that.


Ultimately it doesn't matter because equating opinions to actions is like debating the difference between a recipe and a steaming plate of risotto.

If you want to help prevent climate change, put up solar panels, get an electric car and hook it up to a renewable grid, eat less meat, fly less, whatever, just do something, because arguing with strangers over the Internet changes nothing at all.

My comment has no effect on climate change either.


I am what you would call a "denier". By the way, when you people use that term, it makes you sound very cultish, especially the calls from leftists for the death penalty for deniers.

I actually don't "deny" that there could be anthropogenic climate change, but until the left wants to have an honest debate on the costs (economic, freedom), and also when the left stops "denying" that it fits conveniently into their ideological economic model, then there can be no honest conversation.

There are plenty of things to discuss within the broad camp of "accepts that climate change is real and a potential problem." For example, the severity, the cause of individual events, the best responses, the potential dangers in the future, etc.

So you really don't want to discuss it? It's either your reality or the highway, as your other respondent alluded to.


Perhaps if you didn't equate "denier=the right", "non-denier=the left" and didn't make swiping statements like "until the left wants to have an honest debate on the costs", and refer to "you people", you might find that others might be willing to discuss.


I don't understand. Do I understand correctly that you accept that anthropogenic climate change is happening? If so, then you're not a denier and none of this applies to you.


You didn't me understand correctly.


Could you elaborate? Specifically, what did you mean by "I actually don't 'deny' that there could be anthropogenic climate change" if not that?


I'm not absolute in saying that there isn't anthropogenic climate change. I'm saying politics are a big factor in the whole debate.


Of course they are. It's a scientific question that has somehow turned into a political debate.

But that's separate from the question of your position on the thing itself. Do you think anthropogenic climate change is a thing, or not? If not, then you're kind of dancing around it. If so, then I don't get why you're so upset.


I thought I made my position pretty clear on the last post. When someone is presented with a theory, do you expect them to think it's a thing or not? I don't believe it's a binary option. Effects of global warming aren't even close to consensus even among believers.

I wasn't upset, but was pointing out that there's many things that you believe in that other people don't. I'm not sure what's so hard to understand.

For example, I believe that there's a huge political motivation on the left to believe in global warming that is separate from the science. I'm assuming you disagree. That's fine. You won't change my mind, and I won't change yours.

There is no consensus of agreement, so I'm not sure why you would assume that there would be on HN


I was just thinkng of the butterfly effect. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Butterfly_effect

So the question isn't whether anthropogenic climate change is a thing. The questions are to what extent are the effects? What are the costs and efficacy of combating climate change?


>but until the left wants to have an honest debate on the costs (economic, freedom)

Twenty years ago when this debate was starting, the right said the left want to destroy the economy by forcing everyone to use renewable energy that costs twenty times what fossil fuel energy does.

Nowadays, renewable energy is as cheap as fossil fuels for many applications, and rapidly getting cheaper, and so it is being voluntarily adopted all over the world. But the right continues to assume it is just as expensive as it was twenty years ago. In fact, Donald Trump has said he loves solar, but its problem is it is very, very expensive.


You want honesty? Scientific discovery doesn't care about economic models. The chemical properties of CO2 are not affected by politics. You don't get to vote on thermodynamics. There is no debate regarding the existence of AGW, except outside of science.

What is this leftist ideological economic model you speak of?


right... nothing valid to say...


Honestly I think HN draws a crowd that leans contrarian by nature. A lot of people here like a good argument and like to feel they've arrived at conclusions on their own brainpower, no matter how popular or unpopular. (There's a tempting trap that holding an unpopular opinion is validation you are thinking for yourself)


There is definitely a strong contrarian theme in the tech community in general.


Big Oil companies fund climate skeptics and hire public affairs companies who pay people to promote those views online. It may or not be happening here, but it's definitely a thing: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/dark-money-funds-...

and: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/feb/21/climate-...

and: https://thinkprogress.org/denier-bots-live-why-are-online-co...

and: http://www.computerworld.com/article/2485252/social-media/ar...


In the case of this particular article, it looks like most of the denial posts are a single account (sameoldsameold, 2 hours old currently). Since all the posts by that account are now marked flagged/dead, and the account climatedenier is less than ten minutes old and is already posting along the same lines, I'd guess its the same person.

Unless this person is tremendously emotionally involved in the idea of climate change, I don't see why an average HN reader would spend this much time on a single thread or create new accounts to post.

It leaves me feeling like this is the efforts of a publicity firm or something similar - I remember reading some years back (well before the recent drama) about Russian government-run media control orgs that hired people to post comments to promote their view or damage opposing ones with bad arguments. Years before that, there was similar material from SF-based firms doing manipulation on reddit and digg. No reason to assume this no longer exists imo.


"Accusations of astroturfing or shilling without evidence are not allowed on HN. Rushing to that as an explanation is, invariably, evidence of sloppy thinking—or maybe non-thinking, of the kind that political passion leads us all to."

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13345070


But in this case evidence was presented that the person is a shill, and in addition there were fact-based arguments against the position advocated by the alleged shill. Seems what you are saying is that we shouldn't be allowed to defend ourselves against shills by any means.


I've long been thinking about creating an army of bots to promote my views on HN. Now I'll definitely do it!


The answer is in their comments history.

I've seen both cases. Even people with completely reasonable histories.


Consider Jessica Livingston's The Sound of Silence essay that was posted this morning


From the article:

"At the time, the storm’s unusual severity was attributed to the ongoing civil war in Syria by media outlets in the Middle East, Europe and the United States. Reports blamed the conflict for changes in land use and cover—and for activities like increased military traffic over unpaved surfaces and farmers reducing irrigation or abandoning agricultural land—that created extreme amounts of dust to fuel the storm."

It wasn't really obvious at the time.


Please comment civilly and substantively on Hacker News or not at all.

https://news.ycombinator.com/newswelcome.html

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html


Well, because it's the best scientific explanation we have. You're not actually debating, just complaining.


s/it's not the current orthodoxy/it's not the opinion of the vast majority of people who know what they are talking about and have studied it/


You seem to keep saying the same old thing, but don't really say anything notable.

It's disingenuous of you to imply that GP is talking about a majority other than the scientific community, who know way more than you or me (or GP) about climate change and its possible anthropogenic causes.

[edit: the causes aren't doing impressions of humans]


> you probably haven't heard of burden of proof.

I don't think the climate systems on Earth care about whether or not you believe in something, or if the considerable amount of proof produced by the vast vast majority of climate scientists meets your always unreachable (and dare I say it uniformed) goalposts.


>you probably haven't heard of burden of proof.

Seeing as ample evidence has been put forward for AGW, as opposed to the alternatives proposed, this seems unlikely.


>combination of climatic factors and unusual weather.

> Summer 2015 was unusually hot and dry relative to the last 20 years

So data over last 20 yrs is enough to conclude "changing climate" ?

> Middle East becomes more arid in the long term due to climate change

This article[1] blames it on ' farmers who pump water from limited underground aquifers '. Is there any proof that middle east is becoming more arid and it due to 'climate change' ?

1. http://www.aljazeera.com/video/middleeast/2013/03/2013322185...


I read the article linked to in the submission. I did not read the research paper that the article references. When experts publish a research paper in an area that I have no expertise in I assume the following:

1. They might be wrong.

2. If they are wrong it almost certainly isn't for the reason I think they might be wrong.

3. 2) is especially true if the reason I think they might be wrong came to me within 5 minutes of thinking about the issue.

4. My first glance thought about the paper being wrong most likely is itself wrong.

Instead of concluding that the reporter writing

" Summer 2015 was unusually hot and dry relative to the last 20 years"

means this is the sole reason for the conclusion of the scientists it's better to wonder what all the factor are that led them to their conclusion. What is it that they know that I don't know that makes them believe this conclusion? That's the right starting point for investigation and understanding.




