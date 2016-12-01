Is a working outside the office culture different than a remote work culture? I work from home frequently (some full days, some partial days) but can be in the office any day if needed or if it makes sense. It seems like this is different then what some people would understand "Remote work" to be.
Remote work - "Well, I live in [location on the other side of the world], so let me know when you have the airfare settled!"
Work outside of the office - "Okay, see you at [time later today]."
A lot of American companies allow you to "work outside of the office" but I think a lot of managers would not react too kindly to their people randomly being halfway across the country without being told.
I would say WFH is absolutely a perk, if the company already has a solid remote culture.
I think the author means, remote work is a perk that people companies should love so much and do so well, that it seems like less of a perk? Yeah, it's just a bad headline.
