Remote Work Is Not a Perk (davidtate.org)
This short post got me thinking...

Is a working outside the office culture different than a remote work culture? I work from home frequently (some full days, some partial days) but can be in the office any day if needed or if it makes sense. It seems like this is different then what some people would understand "Remote work" to be.


I think it boils down to what your response would be if a brand new manager asked you to come in.

Remote work - "Well, I live in [location on the other side of the world], so let me know when you have the airfare settled!"

Work outside of the office - "Okay, see you at [time later today]."

A lot of American companies allow you to "work outside of the office" but I think a lot of managers would not react too kindly to their people randomly being halfway across the country without being told.


Agree - I think there is a big difference, in case this helps the terminology tips your hand - "remote-friendly" is a meaningless term in my experience. Remote-first or Distributed are the "get on a plane to smell each other" terms of a truly remote team: http://blog.davidtate.org/2016/12/remote-work-terminology/


The author seems to be referring to working from home, not remote working. I live in Vermont, but work for a company in SF, which is a lot different than working from home on Fridays.


Yup. I am remote, in the midwest. My coworkers on the coast are able to work from home every so often, or on certain days of the week, while I am just expected to fly out a few times a year to sync up and socialize.

I would say WFH is absolutely a perk, if the company already has a solid remote culture.


"Remote work, if properly supported, is a powerful testament to the respect that you have for your people and their lives." sounds like a perk to me?

I think the author means, remote work is a perk that people companies should love so much and do so well, that it seems like less of a perk? Yeah, it's just a bad headline.




