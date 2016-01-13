Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Too bad git is a distributed version control system, so you have your repositories locally and can continue work without remote access.


The specific problem today is that I have changes on my home PC that I finished and pushed up to Github last night, but now I can't get them at work this morning, because my home PC is behind a firewall. Also, my IP address is not static, so there's no guarantee I'll even be able to find it to make it a remote.


All you need is to change a DNS entry once your ip changes. Or a remote port via ssh tunnel. (see -R option ).


There are a wide variety of solutions to that, they all fall under the general name of "dynamic DNS". Most DNS providers have some sort of system for updating it even. I use cloudflare and there's a wide variety of scripts that can be used to automatically update CF DNS records. There's also some purpose-built services and many home NAT routers include features for this.


Honestly, I'm not really sure it's worth the effort. I'd have to spend time setting it up and baby sit it all year for the one time a year I am hurt by the problem for a couple of hours. Or I could just take the office out for expensive coffee and usually Github is back up again by the time we get back.


Fwiw you can use a dynamic dns to connect to your computer if you poke holes in the firewall and feel like running ssh or something similar.


Obligatory Gogs plug: https://gogs.io It also has an awesome automatic mirror mode that can remain sync'd to a remkte repository. I don't care what your company does or how you run it, but please don't just rely on Github to host your code without a mirror somewhere. There are drawbacks to this incessant centralization.


Instead of Gogs it is now recommended to use Gitea, since it has more activity (~400 more commits last time I checked) and is community driven: https://gitea.io/

According to their Blog: Gitea is a community fork of the popular self-hosted Git service Gogs. We’re a growing group of former Gogs users and contributors who found the single-maintainer management model of Gogs frustrating and thus decided to make an effort to build a more open and faster development model. https://blog.gitea.io/2016/12/welcome-to-gitea/


Is there any particular reason why this is recommended over Gogs?


Gitea is a community fork of the popular self-hosted Git service Gogs. We’re a growing group of former Gogs users and contributors who found the single-maintainer management model of Gogs frustrating and thus decided to make an effort to build a more open and faster development model.

This happened not before trying to convince @Unknwon about giving write permissions to more people, among the community. He rightly considered Gogs his own creature and didn’t want to let it grow outside of him, thus a fork was necessary in order to set that code effectively free.

source: https://blog.gitea.io/2016/12/welcome-to-gitea/


ah my bad. I didn't realize that gogs was a single maintainer management model.


> I don't care what your company does or how you run it, but please don't just rely on Github to host your code without a mirror somewhere. There are drawbacks to this incessant centralization.

For your own code sure that works and you can keep working locally.

The problem is that a lot of build systems rely on downloading releases from GitHub. If your build process is borked it's damn near impossible to push a code change to production.


What happens when something like nuget.org/npm/other equivalents that you have a dependency on from your code/build system go down?

Unless you are self-hosting everything then there is a reliance on 3rd parties. Even when you self-host, you have a dependency on your IT team for maintenance - 100% uptime is impossible for anyone, servers sometimes need to undergo routine maintenance or an upgrade. Yes, I understand the difference being it's on your own timeframe, but often it's just been one of those things.

Even with these small outages, would be interested if anyone is able to keep higher uptime themselves.


Exactly. For some build systems (ex: Maven or NPM) you can have a local proxy the mitigate a lot of this. It also has the advantage of having a fixed (hopefully validated!) set of dependencies instead of pulling it whatever wild-wild-west change there is in the latest version of something. It also insulates you from the historical changes.


If you want something similar and easier to set up check out https://github.com/gitbucket/gitbucket


I have been using gogs on a raspberry pi for my personal use and I really like it. My use case has mostly been for hosting repositories that I don't want to share publicly or use for my personal needs.


But git is decentralized. Github is just a UI.


Not when a lot of code / packages by default rely on github servers for hosting and delivery.


