According to their Blog:
Gitea is a community fork of the popular self-hosted Git service Gogs. We’re a growing group of former Gogs users and contributors who found the single-maintainer management model of Gogs frustrating and thus decided to make an effort to build a more open and faster development model.
This happened not before trying to convince @Unknwon about giving write permissions to more people, among the community. He rightly considered Gogs his own creature and didn’t want to let it grow outside of him, thus a fork was necessary in order to set that code effectively free.
For your own code sure that works and you can keep working locally.
The problem is that a lot of build systems rely on downloading releases from GitHub. If your build process is borked it's damn near impossible to push a code change to production.
Unless you are self-hosting everything then there is a reliance on 3rd parties. Even when you self-host, you have a dependency on your IT team for maintenance - 100% uptime is impossible for anyone, servers sometimes need to undergo routine maintenance or an upgrade. Yes, I understand the difference being it's on your own timeframe, but often it's just been one of those things.
Even with these small outages, would be interested if anyone is able to keep higher uptime themselves.
No offense to either company; their logos are pragmatic.
OK, they say it's back up:
https://twitter.com/githubstatus/status/819947685503442945
