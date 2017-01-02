reply
I'm especially curious how machine learning will play into all of this (the broader genomics community). So much more interesting than the "cyber" stuff I work on now :)
"All biowarfare laboratories - and indeed, many ordinary biotech labs – thus represent an ongoing existential threat to humanity whose safety, like that of nuclear materials, cannot ever be guaranteed.
"This was highlighted in early 2016 when James Clapper, U.S. director of national intelligence, issued a warning that even gene editing (such as by the technology known as CRISPR) should be added to the list of weapons of mass destruction, adding that it 'increases the risk of the creation of potentially harmful biological agents or products'. (Regalado 2016). Other scientists warned that genetically modified lifeforms could be used to target specific groups of humans carrying certain genes, or if released in agricultural ‘designer crops’ might result in uncontrollable plagues. They cautioned that gene editing technology is far cheaper and easier to access than nuclear or chemical weapons."
- Surviving the 21st Century, Julian Cribb, Chapter 8 "The Urbanite (Homo urbanus)"
The common flu is a lot more dangerous than CRISPR/cas9.
The CRISPR/cas9 system has potential for existential threat in the same way that AI does (not anytime soon.) This is what happens when you develop a new set of tools.
Incredible... The scale and probabilities involved in these processes are mind blowing.
In general I liked this article because it posed a few open ended research questions and explained why they were relevant. As someone who barely knows the difference between a bacteria and a virus I felt it was pretty understandable.
That would mean 4 in each gram of soil, if Wikipedia is correct. Bacteria scale is so disproportional to what we deal in daily basis that I'm pretty sure we know almost 0.01% of all existing species, families or any other kind of grouping them you like.
Much of what know comes from a short list of organisms (that can grown in lab conditions). There is a 'model organism' [1] for the simplest organism (that can grown in lab) for each step up the ladder of biological complexity (towards humans).
- bacteria : E coli
- eukaryote : yeast
- multi-cellular : nematode
- plant : arabidopsis
- nervous system : fruit fly
- spinal cord : zebrafish
- mammal : mouse
- primate : monkey
There are definitely others (sorry for leaving out your favorite model...), but in general, we know a lot about these model organisms. And that covers a wide gamut, but still we know very little specifics about everything in between.
Further, because we've been so focused on (funding) human health, we know a lot about how humans work. But what we've missed is all the ancillary tech that could be used to support human health, or human society/technology/industry at large. CRISPR proteins (and its similar tech) which will end up revolutionizing our biological tehcnology come from non-human-like, and otherwise unfundable hobby research. PCR/GFP all came from looking at weird things and saying, "that's cool, how does that work?" not "I want to cure cancer". It's hard to get funding to study how various bacteria battle each other in the soil when you cannot know how it might affect human health...
