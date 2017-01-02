Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Five big mysteries about CRISPR’s origins (nature.com)
I found this Kurzgesagt video a useful intro to CRISPR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAhjPd4uNFY

Radiolab also did a very good job with it: http://www.radiolab.org/story/antibodies-part-1-crispr/

Fresh Air on NPR yesterday did an hour where they discussed gene editing and the such. Incredibly fascinating! I was recently diagnosed with colon cancer (i'm doing great) and I'm totally rediscovering genomics. Having not given any thought to this stuff since AP Bio in highschool so many advances have been made!!

I'm especially curious how machine learning will play into all of this (the broader genomics community). So much more interesting than the "cyber" stuff I work on now :)

I listened to this program on NPR yesterday too and was very intrigued. For everyone else, the guest on Fresh Air was Michael Specter, who recently wrote an article in the New Yorker about CRISPR. Here's a link: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/02/rewriting-the-c...

(Glad you're doing well by the way)

Peripherally related book recommendation: https://www.amazon.com/Vital-Question-Evolution-Origins-Comp... Someone here on HN recommended it to me and it was an awesome read (that I doubt I understood).

In line with this, I'd also like to recommend 'The Gene'[0]. The author has informed me of new things (Even though I studied biochemistry during college) and also focused a lot on the ethical discussions relating to genetic modification. It also directly discusses CRISPR as it is quite new. I'd recommend all of Mukherjee's other books as well (Mainly Emperor of all Maladies).

[0]https://www.amazon.com/dp/1476733503

IIRC it was on Bill Gates' book list last year.

I really loved this book -- it's definitely highly recommended by many folks (I think know Bill Gates was a big fan). But I don't recall it containing much -- if anything at all -- about CRISPR?

It doesn't directly. However, in reading the article I was able to think about what I learned about prokaryotes, archaea, and generally just feel like having read that book I enjoyed the article a lot more, if that makes sense? :)

Ah got it -- I thought maybe I missed something in there! Was a great book, for sure.

I listened to the audio book and must state that it's very involved and not really for the layman like me. I got lost on the eukaryotes explanation which lost me for much of the other topics.

I found the quote below from Surviving the 21st Century by Julian Cribb similar to many attitudes I've encountered on the other end of the interest spectrum. The warnings are worth heeding, yet how can we ignore such tech, just as we pursue nanotechnology that has similar dangers, when such scientific pursuits may be what allows the human race to persist long after the Earth ceases to be habitable.

"All biowarfare laboratories - and indeed, many ordinary biotech labs – thus represent an ongoing existential threat to humanity whose safety, like that of nuclear materials, cannot ever be guaranteed.

"This was highlighted in early 2016 when James Clapper, U.S. director of national intelligence, issued a warning that even gene editing (such as by the technology known as CRISPR) should be added to the list of weapons of mass destruction, adding that it 'increases the risk of the creation of potentially harmful biological agents or products'. (Regalado 2016). Other scientists warned that genetically modified lifeforms could be used to target specific groups of humans carrying certain genes, or if released in agricultural ‘designer crops’ might result in uncontrollable plagues. They cautioned that gene editing technology is far cheaper and easier to access than nuclear or chemical weapons."

- Surviving the 21st Century, Julian Cribb, Chapter 8 "The Urbanite (Homo urbanus)"

James Clapper's job is to worry about everything, of course he would say that.

The common flu is a lot more dangerous than CRISPR/cas9.

The CRISPR/cas9 system has potential for existential threat in the same way that AI does (not anytime soon.) This is what happens when you develop a new set of tools.

> often only about one bacterium in 10 million will gain a spacer that lets it defend itself.

Incredible... The scale and probabilities involved in these processes are mind blowing.

In general I liked this article because it posed a few open ended research questions and explained why they were relevant. As someone who barely knows the difference between a bacteria and a virus I felt it was pretty understandable.

> "There are typically 40 million bacterial cells in a gram of soil" [1]

That would mean 4 in each gram of soil, if Wikipedia is correct. Bacteria scale is so disproportional to what we deal in daily basis that I'm pretty sure we know almost 0.01% of all existing species, families or any other kind of grouping them you like.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bacteria

These types of probabilities are all over the place though. Even in chips with a billion transistors or more we have to design redundancy because manufacturing at that scale isn't perfect. Imagine there's a 1 in 10 million chance of some sort of manufacturing defect on some modern processor; you're pretty much guaranteed 100 defects.

The amount of knowledge we lack with regards to species still surprises me. We can do pretty well with plants and animals, but we don't even have good genetic analysis on types of mushrooms that grow on the surface, picking up any field guide often results in "this looks quite like it, but the ones from this part of the world make people sick and we don't actually know if they're related".

We really don't have a good grasp even on the variety of plants and animals. We do know a lot about the foundations of each organism's genetics, but we're just now peeking into their variation. And that is precisely why you see biotech starting to get interesting and useful above and beyond basic discovery. When we start looking not just for 'how life works', but for 'how does it glow', 'how does it climb', 'how does it live so long', we start getting pretty cool answers. But we're JUST starting.

Much of what know comes from a short list of organisms (that can grown in lab conditions). There is a 'model organism' [1] for the simplest organism (that can grown in lab) for each step up the ladder of biological complexity (towards humans).

- bacteria : E coli

- eukaryote : yeast

- multi-cellular : nematode

- plant : arabidopsis

- nervous system : fruit fly

- spinal cord : zebrafish

- mammal : mouse

- primate : monkey

There are definitely others (sorry for leaving out your favorite model...), but in general, we know a lot about these model organisms. And that covers a wide gamut, but still we know very little specifics about everything in between.

Further, because we've been so focused on (funding) human health, we know a lot about how humans work. But what we've missed is all the ancillary tech that could be used to support human health, or human society/technology/industry at large. CRISPR proteins (and its similar tech) which will end up revolutionizing our biological tehcnology come from non-human-like, and otherwise unfundable hobby research. PCR/GFP all came from looking at weird things and saying, "that's cool, how does that work?" not "I want to cure cancer". It's hard to get funding to study how various bacteria battle each other in the soil when you cannot know how it might affect human health...

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Model_organism

