Heads-Up is much easier game than poker against multiple opponents.
The ultimate test for AI is multi-way against 6 to 9 professional poker players. It's completely different game with more layers of complexity.
reply
Ah, I was scanning the article looking for this phrase. They delivered.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Observable_universe#Matter_con...
Sorry, I hadn't realized we were arguing about this level of pedantry.
Should be fun when you're able to look at all the teams that built the algorithms playing each other, the way they think about building their ML etc and then place your bets around that or something. Sounds like actually kinda fun gambling.
Someone will come up with an AI that's really good at betting on other AI's..
You could invest your money in a hedge-fund which uses ML, and there are a bunch to choose for. But you will probably not get many details about they go about things.
Just different Texas-hold'em variations have different challenges for computers.
Texas-hold em is very simple if you just play the cards and calculate odds. Limit hold-em is much easier for computer than no-limit hold em. Head's up no-limit hold-em is much simpler than multi-way.
Heads-Up is much easier game than poker against multiple opponents.
The ultimate test for AI is multi-way against 6 to 9 professional poker players. It's completely different game with more layers of complexity.
reply