Bridges Supercomputer Used to Build AI Model for Beating Humans at Poker (top500.org)
32 points by jonbaer 2 hours ago | 15 comments





>Heads-Up No-Limit Texas Hold’em.

Heads-Up is much easier game than poker against multiple opponents.

The ultimate test for AI is multi-way against 6 to 9 professional poker players. It's completely different game with more layers of complexity.

> more than the number of atoms in the universe

Ah, I was scanning the article looking for this phrase. They delivered.

The real news is Michael Feldman should share with us his count of the atoms in the unobservable universe. I'd be interested in methodology, too.

This is a fairly well known and common estimate.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Observable_universe#Matter_con...

You shared the estimate for the number of atoms in the observable universe. afaik, we don't have an estimate for the unobservable universe.

But Michael Feldman did not say that he could do that, he merely said the universe. Through context, it is obvious that he is restricting to the observable universe, just like when people say "American" to specifically to refer to people in the United States.

Sorry, I hadn't realized we were arguing about this level of pedantry.

Can you bet on algorithms yet? :)

Should be fun when you're able to look at all the teams that built the algorithms playing each other, the way they think about building their ML etc and then place your bets around that or something. Sounds like actually kinda fun gambling.

Will we be naming them like horses? :-)

Someone will come up with an AI that's really good at betting on other AI's..

Online poker is already full of bots and algorithms. Serious online players use hand-tracking software to analyze their opponents.

Sort of.

You could invest your money in a hedge-fund which uses ML, and there are a bunch to choose for. But you will probably not get many details about they go about things.

The best no-limit hold-em players in the world are also presumably quite good at limit hold-em, limit omaha, 7 card stud, etc., not to mention other card games like bridge. Serious question: When these programs are built to beat humans in one very particular task, are they any better at beating humans at similar tasks?

Different games have different difficulties for computers. For average human player just counting the odds may be hard.

Just different Texas-hold'em variations have different challenges for computers.

Texas-hold em is very simple if you just play the cards and calculate odds. Limit hold-em is much easier for computer than no-limit hold em. Head's up no-limit hold-em is much simpler than multi-way.

I didn't realize they would need a supercomputer to do this.

It sounds like the supercomputer was only used to train the model, which consumed ~1700 years of CPU time.

Could i cut a few zeros off that if i trained a NN to beat drunk players online at 1am on a Friday?

