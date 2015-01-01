Webpack renames imported bindings, so
import {foo} from './bar';
let __webpack_require_foo_bar = _webpack_modules[5 /* foo */].bar;
I found questions on SO, and it seems like a known and accepted problem, but I know I won't be able to sell my team on Webpack because of this.
const foo = require('./bar').foo
EDIT: https://github.com/jamietre/babel-plugin-transform-es2015-mo...
There is a better explanation with a partial solution.
I could just write a normal SPA and require some stuff in every route, so the client only downloads the code that is used for the current page and things worked fine without extras needed.
https://twitter.com/githubstatus/status/819940738452615168
Hilarious replies on Twitter.
