Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Webpack 2, RC 4 (github.com)
47 points by jfmercer 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I recently setup a typescript > webpack project and I was really disappointed with the dev-tools debugging experience.

Webpack renames imported bindings, so

        import {foo} from './bar';
becomes something like this

        let __webpack_require_foo_bar = _webpack_modules[5 /* foo */].bar;
So if you are paused in the debugger and want to use foo in a watch statement, or use it in a computation you'll have to reference the real source instead of the source maps.

I found questions on SO, and it seems like a known and accepted problem, but I know I won't be able to sell my team on Webpack because of this.

reply


Doesn't this have more to do with Babel and less to do with Webpack? I think this originates with how Babel treats ES6 Modules differently from CommonJS, and if you were to instead do:

  const foo = require('./bar').foo
it would keep the name the same?

EDIT: https://github.com/jamietre/babel-plugin-transform-es2015-mo...

There is a better explanation with a partial solution.

reply


One of the maintainers of ts-loader here. Debugging original source is totally possible. Take a look at the setup here: https://github.com/TypeStrong/ts-loader/tree/master/examples...

reply


I tried the dynamic import/require once and it was really nice.

I could just write a normal SPA and require some stuff in every route, so the client only downloads the code that is used for the current page and things worked fine without extras needed.

reply


That almost sounds like server-side rendering :)

reply


According to sokra, this ought to be the final rc. From the release notes: "This is probably the last RC. We released it as final test. If no critial bugs are discovered, we release 2.2.0 in < 10 days."

reply


Aaaand github unicorns..

reply


"We are currently experiencing major service outages."

https://twitter.com/githubstatus/status/819940738452615168

Hilarious replies on Twitter.

reply


Looks like there is some connectivity issues in OVH as well.. not sure if related?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: