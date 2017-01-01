Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Poorer men are being driven out of full-time work. Here’s why (theguardian.com)
Sounds to me like a recipe for social unrest.

I watched an interview with an economist from the IFS this morning, it was their research that prompted this news, the economist clearly stated they don't really know why this is, they know some things it isn't but it needs more work.

Hence I can only assume this article is speculation at best.

This is not what the article assets, but here goes a different theory: as the pace of automation increases, new job types appear for a moment, then disappear. Each new job type requires a special expertise, but the amount of time required to gain that expertise is large relative to the job type's duration. Only the most desperately unemployed try for those jobs. It's better than nothing.

Are your new job types appearing because of automation, or are they just any new job type which is quickly automated?

I wonder if the most efficient way to teach an AI how to do a job will be to maximize its ability to learn from a human in general, and then watch a human do a task before taking it over. We're already doing that now, when the Disneys et al. bring in H1B replacements to learn a job that they are going to take over.

Could you give an example for the curious?

I can't think of any jobs being created that require special training and then 'only exist for a moment'.

All I can think of are menial machine-handling jobs, that almost any adult could do, such as driving a car or picking items off a shelf in a warehouse.

The article says very little and I'm surprised it was posted. I could not find any specific data that backed this claim. I'm not doubting it. However, the Office for National Statistics didn't make it easy to assess full time vs part time work.

It's also unclear why this data is only looking at men. Why not discuss both genders (or look at the situation collectively)?

What I agree with is automation is part of the problem. What is also obvious is that female employment rate has changed since 1971 (see ONS website), which went from about 50% to around 70-75%. This looks similar to (but inverse to) male employment which went down from 90% to about 75%. This may be a social change that nobody looks after the kids anymore and both couples work to earn an income. What's good for the goose is good for the gander.

However, I'm assuming the UK is similar to Australia where we have sexist hiring policies. For example, the police have mandated minimum quotas of 50% female police officers (regardless of number of applicants or suitability of applicants for the role. Suitability was addressed by significantly lowering physical requirements for the job and substituting it with more weapons for the officers). Naturally, these "equal opportunity" situations are a 1 way street (eg. Male teachers# are around 20% - see www.telegraph.co.uk/men/thinking-man/how-can-we-get-more-men-to-become-teachers/). Think of Emma Watson's "He for She" campaign, everything he has, she gets. Yes, a 1 way street. Such discriminatory policies would logically impact employment negatively for some people.

What also concerns me greatly is that gendered bullying by the media and governments to actively discriminate against men and boys. Keep an eye out for articles about promoting girls in STEM and an absence of talk about promoting boys in learning language#. Look at posters of kids in education or front pages of magazines - by my reckoning, it's about 80% girls (if not higher#). Sites like code.org have been extreme in their sexist campaigning against boys. I see a train wreck coming in 10-15 years.

# to illustrate part of the issue, see this web site. http://www.edchange.org/multicultural/papers/genderbias.html

You will see quotes like 'girls perform equal to or better than boys on nearly every measure of achievement' and 'standardized testing indicates that girls outperform boys at all levels of reading and writing and in Alberta testing shows that girls, "...significantly outperform boys on reading and writing tests, while almost matching them in math and science."'. Yet, the article goes on to say how the education system is stacked against girls. Having observed significant class time at a few schools, I can guarantee that the gender bias is heavily against boys that would shock any non-sexist person. Even when I picked up sexism by teachers, they ignored it. For example, a group of kids was misbehaving (about 5 boys and 5 girls). A female teacher said "why is it always the boys" quite loudly. I responded "half said them are girls". The other teachers looked away as if to say "I'm staying out of this one". I see exclusion and ignoring of boys consistently. I even saw one classroom where the boys were so despondent at the sexism in the learning materials that they switched off and didn't ask a single question. Afterward, I asked the boys about the class (passively) and they unanimously voiced the extreme sexism of the topic as isolating them. To anyone with eyes open, it's a gender war and it's extreme: it's like nothing we have ever seen (despite false claims to the contrary). Watch Horrible Histories (especially the later specials) if you want to see examples. I can't believe how much sexism they cram in these episodes targeted at young kids.

It seems that there is enough demand from women to become police officers to justify the quotas (based on general population, not proportion of applicants), whereas not a lot of men want to be teachers. You see the same thing with nursing.

