Hacker Finances: Growth, Value and Dividend Stocks (medium.com)
4 points by 11thEarlOfMar 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



People like Paul Graham and Peter Thiel have deep insights into several industries, but sadly adding "Hacker" into the title does not give the author those same mental faculties.

This is clearly written by an amateur and his advice is of little value. Example from article: "I never bought an option, and I don’t feel like I’ve missed anything important."

My protip: if you don't know what you're doing, get an index fund. Even people on Wall Street have trouble beating the market every year, so unless you are applying deep, specialized, and uncommon industry knowledge to specific companies, your chances are low.




