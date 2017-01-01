Hacker News
Stunning Pictures Show an Alien Moon Eerily Like Earth
nationalgeographic.com
2 points
by
jonbaer
238 days ago
sk1zzyk1d
238 days ago
Stunning. I'm excited about forthcoming pictures to see just how much like earth Titan is. It's actually shocking that up to now pictures like this haven't been available. I'm digging into the archives now to see if I missed something over the years, because to me these pictures alone are the biggest story currently when it comes to our search for life outside the Earth. Our galaxy will likely prove to be teeming with it.
