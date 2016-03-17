Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Sound of Silence (foundersatwork.posthaven.com)
102 points by oskarth 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 59 comments | favorite





We live in the "call out culture" and, ironically, it's how Donald Trump gained so much momentum. People have reacted to this by staying silent instead of explicitly stating their views publicly and creating conversations, opportunities for learning, and ideation.

In this Brown Political review article [0], the author states

> Furthermore, calling-out non-influential figures and handing them the spotlight in the process gives other individuals incentive to make controversial statements of their own. In other words, if someone is desperate enough for attention, even if it’s negative, they might see that saying or doing something blatantly hateful can garner the publicity they crave. It’s the same concept the has boosted Trump and Carson campaigns (to different levels of effectiveness) this election cycle; that is, using controversy and outrage to get their names out there and increase their visibility in the media and public eye.

There is a good study of a case of a (now) popular misogynistic and homophobic YouTube user that actually tripled his viewership as a result of protests on social media about him holding a meeting in their town.

I personally do not "fear" callout culture, but I also realize that the things I put out there on the internet have consequences that I would rather avoid. And like the article states, I am in no position of power.

[0]: http://www.brownpoliticalreview.org/2016/05/26760/

reply


People are starting to realize (en masse now), this is the downside of permitting group identity-based "discussions" to flourish. Whatever you say, people are going to try interpreting it against the group you are perceived to belong to, eagerly pouncing on things that are in "conflict" with their own group identity. I put conflict in quotes here because this ultimately empty conflict is what actually drives both sides. Facts and open discussion are utterly irrelevant in this process, instead your words just get parsed for trigger phrases.

There is an argument to be made that internet discussions have always been at risk, and I think it's indeed a known pathology. However, subjectively, it seems to me this has escalated in a massive way within the last two years - to the point that important issues have effectively been taken off the discussion table because the participant pool is entirely made up of people fighting content-free meme wars.

In my opinion, the only way to combat this is to violate the rules of these meme wars and start talking about content again. But I wouldn't recommend it for high profile personalities whose job entails getting along with as many people as possible, because the fears of backlash are absolutely justified even if you might garner more respect this way in the long term. Worse yet, once a discussion has been taken over by mindless reactions like this, it becomes very difficult to form your own opinion rationally because it involves separating what the memes want of you from whatever the facts and your internal thoughts say.

As a rule of thumb: if both parties are angry at you, you're on the right track.

Personally I think the current state of things is either unsustainable, meaning the group identity thing is going to burn itself out over time, or it's a new low-energy state as far as human thought process goes which means it's going to be permanent. Either way, at least some influential people need to fight this, even if it means you'll be perceived as having rough edges.

reply


> As a rule of thumb: if both parties are angry at you, you're on the right track.

No; this is an excuse to pat yourself on the back for being contrary. Don't validate your beliefs by how much they make others angry, any more than you validate them by how much they make others happy.

> the group identity thing

Group identity and culture wars are not new (and are certainly not going away). It's plausible to me that the internet is making this worse - a premise of your post - but I'm not yet convinced. It's possible they're merely coincident. What concrete reasons are there to believe the internet is a primary cause of today's increasingly vitriolic culture wars, rather than merely a new venue in which they are being pursued?

reply


Given that the 20th century is the century of genocide, it seems less than certain that the long term trend is "increasingly vitriolic".

reply


The 20th century isn't the century of genocide; it's the century of media covered genocide.

reply


We always have nukes

reply


To your point about online discussions, it's made worse by most websites getting rid of usernames, and replacing them with your real name.

Or worse even, they use a Facebook discussion plugin, so whatever you say is attached to your Facebook account.

reply


How is that? I thought that adding a potential reputation cost to discussion actually helped curb anonymous trolling.

reply


I generally agree, but would suggest amending "permitting group identity-based 'discussion' to flourish." The issue IMO, is not the activity of the discussion, but the impoverished shortcut of identity as a classification. My apologies if this is what you intended. It came out to me as if the discussion were to be avoided, rather than the lens of identity.

All "identities" are crude prejudice. They're a pair of glasses we put on to try to perceive things a certain way. This is an artifact of "Motivated Reasoning." Anticipating someone's vote based on their melanin is harmful and self-defeating in the long run. As you say, we should discuss content, or "issues." Instead of negating everything e.g. YouKnowWho does, we need to debate each bill on its own merit.

reply


As a temporary fix, (and I emphasize, this is not a solution) the answer might be to have a 'pen name' or 'pen personality' . mini-msft is the classical example in our industry.

If Jessica were to venture a 'twistable' opinion, sure there will be a huge uproar, because of her association with YC. If this is published under a fake persona,Jess McFake, someone who can be identified only by a body of writing, then it is hard to bring these prejudices, and even if it is "twisted" who cares?

I do this to some extent by having multiple online personas, none of which have my real name associated with this, one for each 'community' I participate in,(not true for HN, fwiw) and I find this very useful and liberating, and I'm nobody. I'd be surprised if 'celebrities' don't do something like this already.

Of course if you are as rich as (and so untouchable) as, say, Peter Thiel, you can just go ahead and express what you want wherever you want and don't give a damn if you are misinterpreted and/or out of synch with particular orthodoxies, but for the rest of us, this might work as a temporary fix.

reply


This seems like a reasonable idea, but I don't think it can last indefinitely. You will almost certainly reveal something that will allow someone to unmask you eventually, regardless of how careful you are.

Startup L. Jackson is a great example: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-03-17/unmasking...

reply


Pen names have a long and glorious tradition in calling out authority figures in the US. From Silence Dogood to Mark Twain to Raoul Duke. The words on the page are to be the focus, not the person composing them, so to speak.

reply


I have the fake personas too, and it works, but if I were all fired-up to say something "as myself" on the internet (I'm not, particularly) then I wouldn't wait until I'm as rich as Thiel. You just need to be living off the interest on your capital investments, so that your income isn't dependent on people liking you. That happens a lot sooner if you're good at saving money.

reply


> How do we solve this problem? I don't know, but I hope there is a solution.

Two solutions I can think of:

(a) private, close-knit communities, i.e. not HN.

(b) new norms developing to judge people's action in a specific domain based on actions in that specific domain, i.e. Jessica Livingston qua startup investor, not qua x-ist or proponent of y-ology or whatever. Of course, this goes against the very idea of identity politics, where the whole point seems to be to couple every person with their (supposed) political views, i.e. humans qua politicians.

One thing you realize with that second frame is that most people, Y.T. included in this thread, are not acting in capacity of anything. One might call us "qua randoms", spouting opinion without skin in the game (assuming it isn't qua friend, etc).

reply


If the problem is "too much downside in being distracted by people's opinions about my opinions", some options would seem to be:

* publish anonymously, putting the ideas in the discourse, albeit without them getting the signal boost of one's reputation.

* publish them in a format, such as a book, where you can explain them in such detail that you can ignore people misinterpretations, satisfied that you have explained everything to the best of your ability, and you don't have to worry about people's misinterpretations. This seems a lot of effort, and it's hardly certain one would succeed.

* It's unclear if the problem is that people will misinterpret across the universe of social and traditional media (which seems unsolvable) or simply within a particular forum in which the idea is shared. If it's merely within a particular forum, then one could have a private secretary (or sufficiently advanced AI, or grad student, or friend) cull through the comments for interesting responses, saving you the burden of looking at the rest.

* If, as is hypothesized, the successful are full of ideas that it would be a burden to share, presumably a credible third party could collect and publish these ideas. Politico, for example, had a panel of insiders from both parties who gave their impressions on the presidential campaign, with quotes not being attributed to any particular panelist.

*If misinterpretation comes from people "shooting from the hip" because posting first is rewarded, one partial mitigation might be putting replies in a lockbox and, say, displaying them after 8 hours, with the replies with certain characteristics (longer, more complicated sentence structure, less inflammatory words) being displayed more prominently. At that point more interactive commenter to commenter exchanges could begin.

reply


The problem with (b) is that when I empower or support somebody in one context, they receive a platform in which to influence people in other contexts. As an example, a famous actor will have some degree of media reach in which to push their political views, support of a charity, or whatever else.

Especially when I support someone monetarily, they are able to spend that money on things that I find abhorrent, and use that money to buy influence, even if I'm supporting them because of a product or piece of art. I think I'd be ethically liable if I knowingly gave a significant chunk of money to somebody who I knew would later use it to influence people towards harming others.

reply


Money is usually earmarked for specific purposes. If you buy a movie cause you think one of the actors in it is good you are supporting that movie. The person playing the part may become rich and do things you "disagree" with, but so what? That's life and human freedom for you; you can't control everything. You are paying for a movie and encouraging them to make more movies. If they are breaking laws qua citizen or being a bad friend, that'll sort itself out.

Of course you are free to boycott them if you so wish, but boy do you need to boycott a lot of people if you apply this strictly. There are other systems in place to take care of this, which may or may not require additional work (such as justice system not being as strict with rich people), but that's a separate question.

reply


If somebody told me "hey, I'm going to buy a gun and murder someone - would you like to buy my new album?" I would certainly say no. I don't see why it's any different when the consequences are abstracted a little.

No, I can't save the world on my own, and nor can anyone. I've done a good many things which have directly and indirectly resulted in harm towards others, because I need to in order to survive in today's society. But that's not the point - the point is to build an ethical framework in which we can aim towards intentionally enabling less harm, even if we can't ensure no harm.

reply


You can choose to build whatever ethical framework you want for yourself. I personally prefer simple, robust principles or an "ethical framework" that doesn't require me to know or worry about every minute detail about everyone I intentionally or unintentionally "support". I wouldn't be able to get to work in the morning if I cared about what my neighbors were up to.

In more realistic examples than the one outlined I believe it's almost always the case that:

(a) people are doing a bad job qua something, such as journalists not having journalistic standards, etc, or

(b) people judging someone outside of their "known" domain almost always over-react and misunderstand (see witch hunts for people that should be dealt properly by, say, the justice system). I.e. the side effects are generally more harmful, at least if you impose it on others.

reply


"hey, I'm going to buy a gun and murder someone - would you like to buy my new album?"

Sounds like the value proposition of white power music, or some rap.

reply


Just searched for the meaning of "qua" and it seems you are using it as "as" (so "humans as politicians"). Just wanted to add it here in case others also don't have a clue what "qua" means.

reply


Should've added that, thanks. It means more than just "as", it also means "in the capacity of", for which there's in my opinion no good english substitute. It comes from Aristotle (https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/aristotle-mathematics/#7....), but there are also somewhat similar strains of thought in confucianism, usually in a more prescriptive manner (how to be an X to a Y).

reply


I totally agree with the article and I think that the great short-circuit here is that the same people that will mis-interpret this and say "it is terrible to see her silenced" (which is not what she says) are for the most part the people that over-react when certain topics are taken, that is ultimately why Jessica does not feel like to share certain things.

reply


I also agree with her and have had similar instances in my life where I chose to be silent.

My interpretation of this silence is an evaluation of opportunity cost. I choose to be silent even though I might have something to say because I value the time saved avoiding a pissing match by forgoing any benefit of speaking my mind.

I might be totally missing the mark on her intended meaning. Regardless of my interpretation, it is pretty disheartening that advancements in various areas can be stalled due to people reacting (read wanting to be offended) rather than listening, processing and engaging.

reply


> which is not what she says

It's not? Are you using some overly-strict definition of 'silenced' here?

reply


She is clearly saying she is not speaking because it's not worth it, not because she could not or is afraid of speaking.

reply


If I understand you correctly, you interpret her post as saying: a powerful person is not afraid of others silencing them, but the cost/benefit analysis of sharing ideas out in the open tends towards the negative. For ideas she feels strongly about, she is not afraid to speak up; but for useful information shared in the spirit of openness, why invite the hassle?

I've seen this sentiment expressed often by prominent maintainers of open source projects, where they feel that their effort often leads to too much stress and negativity. Why bother with that, if you can just as well find a regular job that doesn't impact your personal life in a negative way? At some point, the passion of conviction gives way to the banality of everyday comfort.

reply


"Silence" is in the title, and she is put into that state because of how other people react. There's nothing wrong with using the verb form of the word. Doing so does not imply fear.

I don't understand why you made that post after, in another thread, saying jmduke shouldn't have interpreted "silenced" that way.

reply


If she is not speaking because of an external factor, she has been silenced.

reply


Wow, this is a great post. It feels like it is getting harder to have a rational argument/discussion online and social media. The default mode is silence for most rational people - and we need to fix this.

I wonder if there's a tech solution to this.

reply


To know that Jessica Livingston has experienced this and feels this way is extra disheartening.

reply


To me, it's extra empowering.

Who better to share, "You are not alone."

reply


Maybe add some discounting statements? The whole article is sort of a discounting statement about what is about to be said, if she does say it. Something like, "I know you might think X, but X is not the case because Y". Head the objection off at the pass.

Please share the truth, it's good medicine.

Maybe you benefitted from this discussion ;)

reply


I'm reading this and thinking yes.. YES.. I recognise the phenomenon she's describing, I see a lot of downside in online discussion.. and then:

> One reason I have hope for a solution is that I do find I can speak more openly on Facebook than elsewhere, so maybe that’s a clue about what direction social media 2.0 might take.

:(

reply


Well that makes sense because if (big IF) you are wise enough to select your Facebook friends from people you actually know and you actually like, this will mimic much closely having a offline discussion, just using a media that can reach more people. For instance most of my Facebook friends are people which I interact with in the real world.

reply


It is also easy to confine yourself in a bubble with this approach. It is possible to avoid it, but very hard.

reply


Maybe a friend limit ? That would make people think more about who they have. I wonder what sort of effect that would have.

reply


There are online communities where this happens. Generally, there is some barrier to entry that is merit based and the communities promote cultures of acceptance rather than "correctedness." This usually means that size is somewhat small and that moderation is swift, effective but fair. Some examples of communities like this are everything2 and tagpro.

Essentially, HN is particularly bad at this because a lot of comments on here sound like that programmer who thinks that they're right and so naive that they believe anything they disagree with to be lies. There is no proof that the people commenting have any merit and their reputation is not on the line with their comment.

I'm not really sure that a large, easily accessible community with minimal moderation could ever have quality discussion. Those conditions produce commenters with little reason to be responsible with their words.

reply


Stack Exchange?

reply


I often find myself frustrated when an important decision is made with little explanation in politics or business by someone who I assume is intelligent. It may strike me as a bad decision, but I try to be charitable and assume they have a good reason. I've thought that they often don't offer good explanations because they feel too busy to take the time to communicate, they're just not good at communicating or they don't recognize its importance.

This post suggests they could also have a better perception of the possible risks that even effective communication could entail than I do.

reply


The potentially extreme consequences of voicing one's opinions today (with every utterance permanent and Earth-visible) is also what creates the extreme nastiness seen in anonymous speech forums like Reddit or voting booths. If people could speak their minds freely, they wouldn't become that different under the cloak of anonymity. Since they can't, people's inherently nasty tendencies build up pressure and explode in anonymous venues rather than safely venting.

reply


This touches on the topic of projection. You are never who you actually are, to another person. You are just a blank, upon which they'll project all their own questions, fears, priorities and pet issues. If you're insecure about money you'll say "Damn that richypants Jessica and her sanctimonious blablabla." If you're preoccupied with race you'll say "Typical that a privileged white lady says so and so." If gender is your thing you'll either say "It's so empowering to see a woman blablabla" or "The nerve of this evil harpy blablabla," depending. Do any of these various horseshit interpretations represent the real Jessica?

So no, a lot of people decide it's not worth it, to be everybody's projection target. And contrary to one of her points, I don't think it's any great tragedy. It's only the stupid internet, remember! What unites people in real friendship is long-term shared tangible interest, of a type that is all but gone from public life in America except maybe in the smallest, supposedly most "backward" farming towns.

reply


This is a symptom of Marshall McLuhan's networked world as "global village": "...the instruments through which we shall be able to do his will be amazingly simple compared with our present telephone. A man will be able to carry one in his vest pocket." -McLuhan

In a village, there are no secrets. Same online, basically. Anything digital can quickly spread everywhere, far beyond its intended context.

Pre-networking, information dissipated via voice and to an extent via print and the "telephone game" demonstrated how loss formed a natural barrier. Encryption is a temporary obstacle. It contains the secrets until a breach forms which instantly exposes them to the world. And not only is information flowing outward, but reactions are flowing back, see SWATing, doxxing, "leaks", and fake news.

I was initialized impressed, personally at the internet's ability to share information about human intimate relationships at a large scale. This helped mainstream-ize sexual practices, and I personally believe, catalyzed 4th-wave feminism. Lately I'm, personally, impressed at the internet's ability to forcibly interface people of different ages and classes. It sounds good on paper, like "diversity," right? And I think it will turn out well. But in the meantime, we've failed to respect the order created when human interactions and relationships were based in meatspace and incidently more uniform in their ages. Now we have 60-year-olds and 20-year-olds exchanging advice on how to live when they have totally different needs. There are some gains to be had, but also, much confusion to organize. Like Jessica Livingstone, I could say way more about this IRL, but can't share online. In a nutshell, the sudden explosion in age-differences and relationship information is also breaking down certain illusions of power, which were, strictly speaking, false, yet they held society together in a more stable way. Let's hope we have the gift of clarity and the strength to execute it so we don't re-experience feudalism.

reply


I'm trying to take this article in good faith, and I find it difficult, for two reasons:

1. The author equivocates online critique and criticism with being 'silenced'.

2. The author thinks it's too risky to share "insights about Silicon Valley" online, but does not think it's too risky to advocate for immunity from critique for the already powerful.

I understand that the message of this post is to have the listener consider how online discourse tends to coalesce into witch hunts, which is totally valid.

The thing is, when I share ideas or controversial takes with my few "trusted friends", I don't expect them to engage me on the surface level without critique or criticism. I expect them to call me out on my shit (and presumably Paul and Jessica have the same expectation). The people I trust the most are the people who can critique me most fairly and most accurately, in good faith.

By reducing all critique of online 'powerful individuals' as attempts to target and silence them, the author I think misses the bigger issue: it's not the act of critiquing that's the problem with online discourse, it's the shape and manner in which it's conducted.

reply


A post about not sharing your opinion because it can be (willfully) misinterpreted gets misinterpreted into "You should not critique people because that silences them, especially not if they're successful".

Is this satire?

reply


Or irony

reply


I think your interpretation of the blog post is not what the author had in mind. The problem is that for politically correct matters and other "pre formed" ideas people tend to attack certain ideas solely on the basis that they are against, even if supported by facts, from what the society or the "good thinking" society thinks it is appropriate, auspicable, and so forth. So basically there are arguments for which it is not possible to get a real discussion on the table (or on the internet) but only insults because for certain topics the % of people overreacting is going to be over the signal/noise acceptable ratio. So I can't see any request for immunity here nor she is claiming to be silenced. She is just saying: it is not possible to share useful things because there is a percentage of people not ready to have discussions only using arguments and facts. I totally agree with her.

reply


I think the phrase "politically correct" has lost all meaning. It used to be used as a synonym for "polite" and now, in the US, it seems to be used as a synonym for "ignorant and obstinate".

reply


I always took it to mean, "attempting to corrupt the language to force a certain point of view", similar to Orwell's Newspeak.

Ignorance and obstinance are symptoms.

reply


It's never meant "polite", and the modern use stems from its use in the mid-20th Century as a pejorative for obstinate and ignorant adherence to dogma by American Socialists referring to American Communists who were seen as slavishly following Stalinist orthodoxy.

reply


Here my definition is: behaviors that start with a good goal and later turn into a set of taboos.

reply


"Not because the ideas are necessarily controversial in their own right, but because anyone could twist them to seem controversial if they were sufficiently motivated to."

I don't know if you're doing it deliberately, but this is what you're doing.

> The author equivocates online critique and criticism with being 'silenced'.

She uses the word "silenced" exactly once. There is no indication that, for example, she considers "people aren't saying anything because they don't like the tone of their online criticism" to be the same problem as, for example, "people aren't saying anything because they're scared of getting arrested".

If you think she's comparing two things that aren't alike, you need to be more explicit.

> does not think it's too risky to advocate for immunity from critique for the already powerful

She is not in any way doing this. "How do we solve this problem? I don't know, but I hope there is a solution." That is not the same as "clearly, we need to solve this problem by making people immune from criticism".

> reducing all critique of online 'powerful individuals' as attempts to target and silence them

She describes one type of criticism. She does not say that all criticism takes this form.

reply


What a perfect example of the problem described in the post.

reply


>The author equivocates online critique and criticism with being 'silenced'.

Others have addressed the substance of your remarks. Here, I just want to mention as a fellow commenter that equivocates means "to use equivocal language especially with intent to deceive; to avoid committing oneself in what one says." It does not mean to state that one thing is equivalent or leads to another.

reply


Without knowing anything about the author, i would guess she is young.

My reaction after reading:Duh.

Perhaps it's living for decades but stating my opinion I do less and less, especially in person. I think its a product of listening better, getting wiser and not needing to be validated or heard. Only a small handful (one hand) of people I care hear things I have to say. I am totally different than when I was 20's & 30's

It's not that "true things arent being said" it's that I am smarter to simply not say them.

reply


You don't seem to realize the immense amount of knowledge Jessica Livingston has about startups that no one else knows about. That information is obviously hugely valuable for other people, and she'd probably like to share it if she felt it was worth it.

reply


In my day I would ask for an "informational interview" side by side.

Worse thing is she would say "no"

But I would not leave her office and tell anyone about what she said. That would be breaking her trust. If she wanted to tell others she would.

Thanks for the "who is the author" explains its "front pageness"

reply


The point is that she can't post it to the Internet, where anyone could read it without using up her time.

reply


Not that it's particularly relevant, but the author is Jessica Livingston, a founding partner of YC and spouse of Paul Graham. She's 46.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: