Freenom: ~260msec
Google: ~70msec
Local ISP: ~6msec
Pings:
Freenom: rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 17.509/20.928/26.588/3.520 ms
Google: rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 18.013/21.057/24.841/2.500 ms
Freenom: ;; Query time: 19 msec (avg)
Google: ;; Query time: 31 (21) msec (avg)
Freenom: ~9ms
Google: ~9ms (actually 0.5 ms quicker)
Local ISP: ~33ms
Freenom: ~60ms
Google: ~3ms
Local ISP: ~1ms
For a handful that do exist it seems like they're almost exactly 10 times slower than Google. ~20ms (Google) vs ~200.
Freenom: ~34ms
Google: ~8ms
Local ISP: ~11ms
Local cache on 127.0.0.1: ~0msec
Local nameserver on 127.0.0.1: ~0msec
/etc/hosts: ~0msec
Freenom: 140ms
Google: 2ms
Level3: 1ms
As far as I know Time Warner Cable/Spectrum still does this?
Freenom: 74ms
Google: 72ms
Telecom Serbia: 168ms
google: 15.377/20.966/40.077/9.587 ms
freenom: 192.673/222.957/287.720/41.386 ms
8.8.8.8 ~4ms
80.80.80.80 ~95ms
DotTK and now Freenom have been great enablers for many smaller hobby sites. Get free webspace from bplaced, domain from freenom and CDN from CloudFlare and you have a pretty decent, ad-free infrastructure for a quick-and-dirty web project. A scratchpad solution basically.
Anyhow, that doesn't change the fact that the above DNS is still way too slow to be useful in the first place, at least from here.
Agreed. But never use free .tk domains for anything serious. DotTK is notoriously for deleting domains registered for free from a user's account without any notification to the user as soon as the domain gets some amount of traffic according to many reports online.
“tailsteak.com
Alright, so I'm finally fed up with Tokelau.
Don't get me wrong, it's a nice island, but they just aren't answering my mail.
I suppose most of you have noticed, by now, the fifteen-second ads that present you with beautiful women and fish when you surf to tailsteak.tk. Those are not my ads. I do not obtain revenue from them. Tokelau's domain name referral service just started putting them up there without so much as a by-your-leave. I have contacted their tech support and enquired if, perhaps, they might consider removing them for customers willing to pay a certain amount. They have not responded.
Of course, I have had access to tailsteak.com for some time now. So henceforth, I will be directing my viewers there. It's the same site, the same host, and, in truth, the .tk address has been sending you there for months. But now it's official. Note the change in title graphic:
tailsteak.com”
But if you really just want to publish a smaller PHP app (they give you a MySQL DB, too), this is perfect. Combined with CloudFlare, the performance is more than good enough.
Edit: Another major factor is their scope. They are only somewhat internationalized, the english translation is more than lacking. Plus they have only 50k users (you have to login to the admin panel every 3 months or your account will be frozen, then slowly removed).
Edit 2: Their FAQ btw. explicitly states that you are allowed to create multiple accounts. I have had two accounts for a little over 3 years now, and they are working great. Their nameservers can be a tad slow if you add an external domain, but at least that's a free feature.
Unless they've changed, it's 000webhost but better: less known, faster, and no accounts getting cancelled without reason. No catch. Just like HN is free (and free of ads, despite how much traffic it must generate), this webhosting is free.
80.80.80.80 seems to be served out of a single datacenter. Based on ping times I'm seeing, it looks like they are hosted in Amsterdam. So it will be slow for most of Asia and the Americas.
Any CDNs that are using geo-dns will be way slower than they should be outside the US as you'll have been given a US IP to load the content from.
These are, after all, just giving a more human understandable way of proving addressing information. On Unix and Unix-like systems there is a resolver, and I would be fascinated to know how hard it would be to literally swap out or choose an entirely new name-to-IP address resolution mechanism at runtime.
From multiple test locations I am seeing lots of network tromboning. Queries from the US going to Europe and vice versa.
80.80.80.80 is always 12ms. Appears to be in Amsterdam.
8.8.8.8 is between 13-60ms, usually 12-25ms. Somewhere in Sweden.
This is common enough: http://www.ckollars.org/dns-intercepting.html
With some new, unknown service with unknown associations I can't reason much about the threat model.
Although your points about capability and motive are valid, I don't think that Google does feed DNS queries into a database. Given all the evil DNS servers out there, I think that it is in Google's best interest to provide a clean alternative and contribute to better internet infrastructure.
Just make sure to configure ACLs so recursive queries are limited to you and not part of a botnet. Also BIND9 might not be a good idea for a low-maintenance solution.
Haven't looked back since. The main advantage, initially, was performance, but it has other advantages, too.
Although, now that you mention it, I kind of do use BIND9. It hasn't been that much work over the years, really. I am open to alternatives, but so far, I have not found a solution that would be easier to maintain and serve both as a recursive resolver and as an authoritative nameserver for my local zone. (I do admit that I did not look very hard, because the current situation with BIND works for me.)
114.114.114.114 = 52ms
80.80.80.80 = 240ms
8.8.8.8 = 416ms
On that note, the Chinese DNS would not resolve google or facebook properly due to the Great Firewall of China, I wonder if Freenom can resolve those domains within China without any proxy solutions.
~188ms -> dig yahoo.com @80.80.80.80
~3ms -> dig yahoo.com @8.8.8.8
~2ms -> dig yahoo.com @(ISP's DNS)
$ mtr -wrc10 8.8.8.8
Start: Fri Jan 13 22:22:56 2017
HOST: - Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev
1.|-- My PublicIP gateway 0.0% 10 1.9 11.3 1.3 22.5 6.5
2.|-- Singapore1.vqbn.com 0.0% 10 1.3 4.0 0.9 28.3 8.5
3.|-- 132.147.112.194 0.0% 10 2.6 1.6 1.0 3.3 0.7
4.|-- 108.170.240.173 0.0% 10 1.7 1.8 1.6 2.3 0.0
5.|-- 209.85.243.215 0.0% 10 1.5 1.8 1.5 2.0 0.0
6.|-- 216.239.48.73 0.0% 10 2.0 2.0 1.8 2.2 0.0
7.|-- ??? 100.0 10 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
$ mtr -wrc10 80.80.80.80
Start: Fri Jan 13 22:37:58 2017
HOST: - Loss% Snt Last Avg Best Wrst StDev
1.|-- My PublicIP gateway 0.0% 10 0.9 8.2 0.8 56.9 17.8
2.|-- amsterdam1.vqbn.com 0.0% 10 187.3 187.2 186.9 187.8 0.0
3.|-- br1.ams-ix.dc2.ams.denit.net 0.0% 10 198.7 191.9 187.7 199.2 4.6
4.|-- 62-148-189-36-hosted-by.denit.net 0.0% 10 187.9 189.6 187.9 199.2 3.5
5.|-- 80.80.80.80 0.0% 10 187.9 188.1 187.9 188.5 0.0
Also, I love how in their promotional video on the website they say using their DNS service will make your internet usage "anonymous". Lol.
Which means Google could cause ads to follow you around, for example. Again, I don't know what all they actually do or don't do with their DNS logs, but the quoted "promise" doesn't promise anonymity, just separation of you as a known Google user from you as a semi-anonymous but specific DNS user.
I'm reminded of the early days of the Snowden revelations, when the NSA was saying "it's just metadata."
I would think they'd just dump the data from all of their services into your advertising profile. They won't store your name and such, but they have to have a way of linking this anonymous profile to your google account or something. I doubt that google simply deletes all advertising profile data if you just happen to clear your cookies.
Remember when they said they don't combine data from different properties?
208.67.222.222
Although they've been bought by Cisco recently.
You could also just run your own local caching resolver that hits the real root nameservers for lookup.
Doesn't sound like a full time job to me.
> Yes. Freenom World's DNS resolvers can handle DNSSEC requests as any other resolver.
I am not sure what the term for this is, but Google DNS supports it.
$ host cdn.pdcast.net 8.8.8.8
Using domain server:
Name: 8.8.8.8
cdn.pdcast.net is an alias for pdcast-1e5f.kxcdn.com.
pdcast-1e5f.kxcdn.com is an alias for p-uklo00.kxcdn.com.
p-uklo00.kxcdn.com has address 188.227.185.218
$ host cdn.pdcast.net 80.80.80.80
Using domain server:
Name: 80.80.80.80
cdn.pdcast.net is an alias for pdcast-1e5f.kxcdn.com.
pdcast-1e5f.kxcdn.com is an alias for p-usat00.kxcdn.com.
p-usat00.kxcdn.com has address 64.38.250.98
Using 80.80.80.80 means I'd be loading content from Atlanta(?), USA.
What's the tool you used for this? Nslookup?
nslookup cdn.pdcast.net 80.80.80.80
> Freenom is a registered trademark of OpenTLD B.V. [...] a Netherlands company.
(And so on recursively up the ownership chain...)
From that same address suddenly a whole list of companies pops up.
Euro ventures b.v., carwrap, dreamteam internet project management, transventure, verotel, safety future ...
Seems a bit like a spiderweb :D
edit: They are also the company behind the .tk domain.
Transventure appears to be the company offering co-work spaces. Guess that explains why there are so many companies on that address.
The suspension from ICANN for cyber squatting appears to be more worrying though for a company offering DNS services.
Also not saying I believe it is an NSA operation - just providing an example of another 3-letter agency registering fake companies in an attempt to mask their operations.
There's some degree of Chinese involvement in this through CNNIC (China Internet Network Information Center)...
But I have MonkeyBrains as an ISP, i'm getting 10msec from their DNS resolver.
Also any public recursive that does not do EDNS client subnet does not belong in 2017.
Edit: the resolver at 80.80.80.80 has ipv6 connectivity since I was able to resolve a dns record on a domain with only ipv6 authoritative servers. The queries originated from 2a00:ec8:400:ff04::3e (LeaseWeb Network B.V., Amsterdam).
