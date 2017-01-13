When I finally got the build the interface was a slightly lighter shade of grey. It was fucking stupid.
I am sure they are exploring new spaces like VR, AR, cars, etc but they haven't finished a decent product yet so they don't announce it. They are the opposite of Google, where they announce every new project only to kill it later (Ara, Fiber, Glass, etc).
They don't really like to announce a product before it's ready. The root is their hardware background. They need to nail the product in the first iteration or it will fail. Move fast and break things don't apply to them.
... I really liked Wave...
On Apple's culture: Ship has sailed. Tim doesn't have the gravitas to ensure a new 'Wow!' product is going to ship. He's a damn good manager, but not a superb innovator. Unfortunately, Apple is at it's heart, a 'Wow!' company. I suppose Apple has 'topped off' now and is a mature business state. This is a good thing though! More room for innovations!
Google kinda had the right idea with 20% time, I think. In order to make truly ground breaking ideas, you have to have a little bit of margin for playing with ideas. If you make your entire business about trimming fat, making synergies, and maximizing the efficiency - squeezing it out of everyone involved, you're no longer an innovator, you're just an assembly line.
That has tangible value to Apple.
Also the hundreds of thousands of dollars or millions of dollars that this speculation generates on tech sites (that follow Apple news and rumors) through ad revenue and affiliate revenue.
It is pretty much impossible to control leaks when you are manufacturing at that scale, there are just too many low wage workers in the chain that have no stake in the product. The Mac Pro also had the advantage of being a really small run in comparison to the iPhone.
Someone forgetting it in a bar, leading to criminal conviction [1] of the person who found it.
You know what's a crime ? The fact that Apple has expedient access to the police when they negligently lose a $400 phone at a bar, instead of being told to "fill out a missing property report online" like everyone else when they call to report something missing or "stolen".
Is that true? I'm not a lawyer, but I'm pretty sure you have to own something in order to sell it legally... and I don't think you get to claim ownership of every "abandoned" item you "find".
And getting the police to act on information you provide yourself is not the same as filling in a report online asking the police to find your missing phone.
>My decision has nothing to do with "openness". The "friend" cited is either fabricated or speculating. Folk just want to make [apple_emoji] look bad. [angry_face_emoji]
Business Insider is not the New York Times, but even they would not openly fabricate a source [1]. My guess is they ran a story with an actual source, but the source was speculating.
[1] Outright making stuff up is the definition of fake news. 100% made up.
Fake news would not talk about who their source is. Fake news would not publish Lattner's denial.
There is a difference between fake news and second-rate journalism. If someone doesn't think there is a difference, I'm guessing they also see the world in black and white.
Fake news - news that has wrong info as facts or provide something as sourced when the original source never said that.
I think that's rather huge difference (speculation from some outsider can still by chance be true, fake is by definition false)
> "Eventually I know that can really wear people down."
That doesn't say s/he knows it wore Chris down, just that it could have.
Apple, on the other hand... I've never once met a Safari dev. How does that help anyone - including Apple? Feedback with the people who develop on your product can be very valuable, and it seems Apple aren't interested in any of it.
It worked pretty well in the 2000-2009 period when you could just buy a WWDC ticket like any other conference pass... But after the iOS App Store exploded, tickets became impossible to get because they started selling out in minutes.
It may have worked well for those who are happy to replace continued, in-depth, online discussion with travelling half way around the world to exchange a few words with someone after paying a ton of money for it.
Apple never replaced their existing online discussions with WWDC. You can continue to talk to WebKit developers using the mailing lists any many Apple developers continue to be present within the Developer program forums.
I never said that Apple actively replaced anything. That's your straw man.
They also revamped the webkit.org site and started releasing developer previews of Safari every two weeks.
They still have long way to go in this area but they seem to be moving in the right direction so I'm hopeful.
Don Melton (creator of WebKit and Safari) is super cool -- if you run into him at a conf he is full of amazing lore and wisdom.
Yes, they have great software achievements in OS X, iOS, Safari, etc. however those happened in spite of their toxic culture, for other reasons. As an inspiring market leader, Apple is able to attract a lot of talented software developers and they also have huge pockets, plus whatever faults they have, it's in Apple's DNA to ship polished products.
However I believe building software is their weakness, because building great software is also about collaboration, about building communities, about establishing standards, about reuse and composition. It's what Google and Microsoft are good at.
Firstly, Apple doesn't pay all that great. Other startups and companies pay much better. And as a software developer the culture is actually pretty good but obviously depends a lot on what team you are in. It's an interesting mix of enterprise and startup with an amazing history. Teams are smaller and more cohesive. The frustrating part is the lack of collaboration between teams but that is hardly specific to Apple.
Secondly, Apple absolutely builds communities where required and contributes to standards. Where on earth did you get the idea they weren't doing this ?
E.g., the iPhone UI's smoothness was a result of their prioritizing smoothness over other factors, like ease of implementation. If you look at how they did it (view objects are backed by GPU rendered layers), it's not really developer friendly. Because developer friendliness is not their priority, at all.
So, what you should get from Apple is the most polished experience, and they exert a great deal of control to make sure that the designed experience actually arrives at the end user. They got this really right with hardware, but they still struggle with the software part. Sure, most software Apple produces is beautiful and works really well. But things are crumbling. Looking at the various fiascos - Maps, Me, then iCloud Syncing, increasing number of problems with OSX quality - this controlled approach does not seem to work that well on software. You can control all possible states and usage scenarios of a physical device, but good luck with that on a OS consisting of 4 billion bytes, or a massive neural network (Siri). IMO they need to let go and open up at the software side.
You can even take a PDF screenshot of the whole screen and it will be pixel perfect.
Their API's are easy to develop and coherent, yes, they are different than other API's, but more and more other API's start to copy Apple, like Android did and does, and it's the norm right now.
The difference is that Apple can make it beautiful and funcional, and others just can't.
There is nothing to indicate this isn't some random guy who's met Lattner twice and has no idea what he's talking about but wanted to feel special by being a "source" to BI.
Tesla in many ways has the opposite problem that Apple does with secrecy: they talk so much about what they're going to do, and it doesn't always work out, so people start to mistrust what they say.
Though boring and lazy, it's extremely popular for the hivemind to take aim at the throne. Note it's why any article critical of Apple (or every damn blogger's tbMBP/macOS -> Linux article) goes immediately to the HN frontpage, while interesting technical discussion re: Apple products or news showing they're still the market leader remains barely discussed.
Considering that this article (as I write this) has 184 points, and is sitting one spot below a slightly older article with 35 points, there seem to be two sides to that story.
In what way is Tesla secretive? They make all kinds of announcements about things that aren't actually "real" yet.
So except for some particular affinity for an Apple product or team, or variance in interviewing success, I typically see undergrad/masters/PhD graduates vastly preferring Google/Facebook offers over Apple (I use these as an example because each company typically has a standard offer for each group).
Sorry, iHaters.
How big is the "entire networking team", how many people are we talking about here?
I ended up working at Sun (and eventually Oracle) for 16 years. It may not have been great for all those years but I can't imagine that I would have lasted at Apple that long and I certainly wouldn't have had the mobility between projects that I did at Sun.
Doing it again I would still choose the company with the culture that I felt was the best fit for me with that company's potential being secondary.
He always felt constrained at Apple in terms of what he could discuss publicly — resorting to off-the-record chats, surprise presentations, and the like," the person told us. "Similarly, I know he was constrained in recruiting and other areas. Eventually I know that can really wear people down."
Running an open source project with lot of contributors requires open communication. Recruiting constraints is self explanatory.
Do you think that Tesla is going to allow him to open source the self driving car software he will be working on?
Even though he's not working at Apple, do you think the head of the Swift project is going to refuse to take a pull request from him?
Tesla on the other hand seems to be at least making noises about Open Source spirit. It looks like Musk doesn't care about keeping things secret as much as Apple does - https://www.tesla.com/blog/all-our-patent-are-belong-you. It is quite conceivable that Elon Musk will allow Chris more openness to contribute to LLVM/Swift and whatever Self Driving car stuff he is working on. I mean what has Tesla got to lose if LLVM is improved or even if Tesla's self driving software is open sourced (not the data mind you!) and many others adapt it and improve it?
Maybe something like lattner wanting to go server side / linux full speed with swift, and apple not wanting to allocate enough resources on that ? Or people inside Apple still sticking to objective c too much ? Anyway, i'm really curious to see how this story will evolve.
In short, it's really stressful and frustrating. In my case, our external communications required high-level approval unless there is a specific protocol in place.
You get to a place where it's just too stressful.
Who's running things these days?
> I’m happy to announce that Ted Kremenek will be taking over for me as “Project Lead” for the Swift project, managing the administrative and leadership responsibility for Swift.org. This recognizes the incredible effort he has already been putting into the project, and reflects a decision I’ve made to leave Apple later this month to pursue an opportunity in another space. This decision wasn't made lightly, and I want you all to know that I’m still completely committed to Swift. I plan to remain an active member of the Swift Core Team, as well as a contributor to the swift-evolution mailing list.
I'm very interested in things that make a massive ship very hard to turn. If they wanted a drastic culture shift, would they have to replace a lot of managers and leaders?
When the company was working on iPhone, iPad, such secrecy made sense. For other stuff, no.