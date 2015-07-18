Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Compiling a Mac OS 8 Application on MacOS Sierra (cocoawithlove.com)
68 points by ingve 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





Having been at Metrowerks during the launch of Project Builder, I can say that it wasn't just Motorola bungling things. Apple poached a lot of MW's talent and was trying to build a CodeWarrior-killer. They hated being reliant on an external company to make the best dev tools for their platform and actively worked to make CodeWarrior irrelevant. Motorola's interest in the tools was both for Mac support (as long as they used 68K and PPCs) but also to improve their embedded toolchains, and once they saw that desktop market dry up, all efforts were moved into the embedded space.

Fun fact: the US Social Security Administration still maintains and distributes a Mac PowerPlant app, built with CodeWarrior as a PPC binary (which of course doesn't work on 10.7+)!

https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/anypia/anypia.html

I ported it to Xcode, keep the code on GitHub, and maintain an Intel build. Haven't been able to get the attention of anyone at the SSA though.

http://bslabs.net/2015/07/18/porting-anypia-to-xcodeintel/

Looks like your screenshot links got broken in the second part of your series (maybe since they're TIFF they won't display inline on Windows Chrome?). I'd love to read the rest of the series when you write it, as well!

Thanks for the tip, 10.4 takes screenshots as TIFF (unless you use Grab.app) and didn't realize Chrome won't show them. Unfortunately I don't think I'll finish out the series with quite that many separate posts, but I want to do at least one more to finish it out and get the screenshots up.

I remember those days, thinking to myself "why would anyone actually choose to use this junk of an OS, let alone actually develop for it", because: Think C/Metrowerks Codewarrior.

But now I sit here wrestling with merging Storyboards in Xcode and casting a green eye at my friends, doing React apps, in the background.

I sure do miss the simpler days, before all these great tools got in the way. You know, coding for X and POSIX .. /ducks.

Great article. I have a Carbon/Powerplant app that I stopped developing that I would live to get it working again. Perhaps this will help.

Metrowerks for Mac may be nostalgia. Metrowerks for PalmOS was like trying to breed a duck with a platypus. I mean, they're both using Motorola 68K, so it should work...

The PalmOS API was heavily inspired by classic Mac OS. The similarities are striking -- a lot of the system traps even had the same names across both platforms.

I was the tech lead on CodeWarrior for Palm OS v7, v8, and v9... it was quite a mishmash, and the Windows version was a really big hack on a hack. I ended up rewriting the whole 68K toolchain and linker for the v9 version, but that ended up making something that we couldn't economically justify porting back to Mac OS (it was 2003, Macs weren't doing so well).

The library computers all had Fetch (a disk-eating koala and FTP client

I can't tell if that's meant to be a joke or if the guy had never seen a dog before.

Considering that later in the same sentence, he says, "Mosaic (a program written at the Andreessen Center for Supercomputing Champagne", I'm going to say dry humor.

It does look quite a lot like a koala.

Yeah, seriously. Fetch's icon is a dog with a disk in its mouth.

You can still find Metrowerks macros and macro checks in parts of Darwin/XNU (like the Mach-O loader). It's pretty interesting to see how the development options of the time have shaped the kernel and userspace's code, even today.

Oh ResEdit, you were so much fun.

If you had a few bucks lying around at the time there was Resourcerer..

>> By 1998, Think C 5 was woefully outdated

In school back in 1997 we were using Think C 3 or 4 on Mac LC II's, talk about a terrible environment for programming C

In Romania they are still using Borland C++ 3.1 for DOS, released in 1992 to teach programming.

This is a great story and it brought back a lot of classic Mac OS nostalgia for me.

