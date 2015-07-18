reply
https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/anypia/anypia.html
I ported it to Xcode, keep the code on GitHub, and maintain an Intel build. Haven't been able to get the attention of anyone at the SSA though.
http://bslabs.net/2015/07/18/porting-anypia-to-xcodeintel/
But now I sit here wrestling with merging Storyboards in Xcode and casting a green eye at my friends, doing React apps, in the background.
I sure do miss the simpler days, before all these great tools got in the way. You know, coding for X and POSIX .. /ducks.
I can't tell if that's meant to be a joke or if the guy had never seen a dog before.
In school back in 1997 we were using Think C 3 or 4 on Mac LC II's, talk about a terrible environment for programming C
reply