Show HN: Skeletal Animation System – a WebGL animation blender (chinedufn.github.io)
56 points by chinedufn 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Really super stuff. I like that you're building a workflow from Blender to the Browser like this. Also that it's threeJS free.

Yeah one thing that I'm really hoping to see in the graphics community is a nice selection of standalone pieces that you can combine into your own rendering pipeline.

While I think that is admirable goal, I think it is hard.

The reason is that it is hard enough to ensure that changes in one subsystem of Three.JS doesn't break another part and it has a large set of test/examples and its all in one repository.

I think the only scaleable production robust solution is to have a lot of unit tests that ensure integrations work between tools, but then you need to tie these tools together in some fashion for testing purposes. Thus while having lots of separate tools is nice, the likelihood that you can combine them into a robust whole without additional work/testing is exceedingly small unless there is some type of large scale collaboration and testing between these tools.

Right now baseline Three.JS under MrDoob's leadership serves this purpose (collaboration around a robust integration-tested core) for us at ThreeKit.com and Clara.io.

Author here - happy to hear / answer any questions, criticism and feedback!

Three.js stuff always impresses me, I've been learning blender for about a month now as a hobby. Thanks for another thing to put on my list to learn from.

And thank you for the feedback!

So, it turns out that this demo doesn't use Three.js, but the idea is that, if you wanted, you totally could :)

And I'm a Blender noob as well, this tutorial series on character modeling, texturing, rigging and animation was super useful for me. Has a nice pace and doesn't skip over any details -> https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DiIoWrOlIRw

Three.JS has support for pretty flexible "animation clip" blending via "animation actions" btw... https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js/blob/dev/src/animation And you can export out animation clips from blender.

Oh awesome and thanks a lot for the link.

I'll definitely need to spend some more time playing with and learning from all of the existing solutions

Three.js is very useful for many cases, however it's popularity is a bit dangerous at times. Three.js is to WebGL what GitHub is to Git, and on many forums, people ask for WebGL advice, when in fact they're asking for Three.js advice.

Is there a way to turn on non-constant shading?

Oh interesting:

So the short answer is - not in the demo, but yes in your own code

---

The demo's model rendering is powered by load-collada-dae ( https://github.com/chinedufn/load-collada-dae ) which right now has a default shader (what you see in this demo) and very few options to manipulate that default shader (I'm still thinking about the API)

Planning to update load-collada-dae to allow the user to pass in their own shader (with non-constant shading if they so please)

But skeletal-animation-system works completely independently of whatever renderer you're using so you could swap out load-collada-dae with, say, regl or Three.js or your own custom library.

That is dope. Good work!

