The reason is that it is hard enough to ensure that changes in one subsystem of Three.JS doesn't break another part and it has a large set of test/examples and its all in one repository.
I think the only scaleable production robust solution is to have a lot of unit tests that ensure integrations work between tools, but then you need to tie these tools together in some fashion for testing purposes. Thus while having lots of separate tools is nice, the likelihood that you can combine them into a robust whole without additional work/testing is exceedingly small unless there is some type of large scale collaboration and testing between these tools.
Right now baseline Three.JS under MrDoob's leadership serves this purpose (collaboration around a robust integration-tested core) for us at ThreeKit.com and Clara.io.
So, it turns out that this demo doesn't use Three.js, but the idea is that, if you wanted, you totally could :)
And I'm a Blender noob as well, this tutorial series on character modeling, texturing, rigging and animation was super useful for me. Has a nice pace and doesn't skip over any details -> https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DiIoWrOlIRw
I'll definitely need to spend some more time playing with and learning from all of the existing solutions
So the short answer is - not in the demo, but yes in your own code
The demo's model rendering is powered by load-collada-dae ( https://github.com/chinedufn/load-collada-dae ) which right now has a default shader (what you see in this demo) and very few options to manipulate that default shader (I'm still thinking about the API)
Planning to update load-collada-dae to allow the user to pass in their own shader (with non-constant shading if they so please)
But skeletal-animation-system works completely independently of whatever renderer you're using so you could swap out load-collada-dae with, say, regl or Three.js or your own custom library.
