Do I understand the Y combinator?
4 points by martyalain 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite
According to Steven McGeady, Cunningham advised him in the early 1980s, "The best way to get the right answer on the Internet is not to ask a question, it's to post the wrong answer." McGeady dubbed this "Cunningham's law".

According to the Cunningham's law, I propose my approach of the Y combinator concept in this page http://epsilonwiki.free.fr/lambdaway/?view=Ycombinator , waiting for a nice/gentle coder who could give me the right answer.

I thank you. Alain Marty




http://epsilonwiki.free.fr/lambdaway/?view=Ycombinator


If the code works, it might make sense to post it at CodeReview.StackExchange.com

If it does not work, maybe StackOverflow if you can explain how it does not work.


Of course it works! You can test it in the page http://epsilonwiki.free.fr/lambdaway/?view=Ycombinator and, maybe more easily, in this one: http://epsilonwiki.free.fr/lambdaway/?view=ifibo


Great. Then CodeReview would be my recommendation.


Thank you, I will follow your recommendation.


... but my question http://codereview.stackexchange.com/questions/152579/do-i-un... was immediately deleted without any access to the link. I'm giving up!


CodeReview requires that there is code to review in the question, so if it was linked rather than included in the body of the question deletion is not unusual. The site guidelines might be worth reading.


You are right, thanks. I did follow your new recommendation and put a new questionhere: http://codereview.stackexchange.com/questions/152621/do-i-un... . Let's see ...


This is the last answer of the StackExchange's moderators: "It seems you have misunderstood the purpose of this site." So I gave up!




