|
|Do I understand the Y combinator?
|
4 points by martyalain 238 days ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite
|According to Steven McGeady, Cunningham advised him in the early 1980s, "The best way to get the right answer on the Internet is not to ask a question, it's to post the wrong answer." McGeady dubbed this "Cunningham's law".
According to the Cunningham's law, I propose my approach of the Y combinator concept in this page http://epsilonwiki.free.fr/lambdaway/?view=Ycombinator , waiting for a nice/gentle coder who could give me the right answer.
I thank you. Alain Marty
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact