Ask HN: Business Developer or Sales Dilemma

We have an enterprise software that's been succesful in non-us markets. We are trying to expand our business to the US. Since we have limited budget for US expansion we have this dilemma: Should we hire Sr. Business Developer or Sr. Sales Manager? The reason we want to hire business developer is we are not 100% sure that we have a product-market fit in the US. On the other hand, hiring Sales Manager would increase our chances of sale as we already have the product that we believe it's ready for the US but we are not 100% sure. What do you think is the best option for us?