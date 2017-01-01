I'm a self-taught coder and am looking to challenge myself by learning a new programming language. As a kid, I taught myself to code in Logo and BASIC. As an adult, I use Python and JavaScript for personal projects and scripting repetitive tasks.
What should I learn next? I know I could deepen my Python and JavaScript knowledge, but I want to use a new and unfamiliar language to fuel my learning and curiosity.
But I'm not really inclined to pick just one: For something more old school, Common Lisp but to me, it is a bit less accessible by which I mean that the community is much more focused on professional programming. But it is where a lot of other languages have drawn ideas. Also Forth, J, Processing, C, SML, Lua, Smalltalk, Ruby, R and Clojure because they are cool.
Good luck.