Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
iPhone storage can be dramatically increased by trying to rent an iTunes film
(
independent.co.uk
)
7 points
by
CarolineW
238 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
waltwalther
238 days ago
This works. Attempting to rent or purchase the largest movie you can find (from the itunes store) using a device that has less free space than the size of said movie will result in the freeing up of a significant amount of space without any noticeable negative issues. I have done this many times in the past. I am currently on a jailbroken ipad Air still running 8.4, but I dont think the jailbreak, nor the ios version affect this. Also, I had success when attempting to purchase as opposed to renting the movie. I have never been charged for the movie and I always see significant free space afterward. Several of the comments on the link page mention they were charged for the movie. I was not.
ajeet_dhaliwal
238 days ago
Would it kill them to add a button in settings. This is very useful.
dTal
238 days ago
Because the ability to clear their own caches would be just too much power and control for those poor innocent Appleheads to handle.
iOS has to be the most intentionally restrictive general-purpose OS in use today.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: