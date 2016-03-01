Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
WhatsApp backdoor allows snooping on encrypted messages (theguardian.com)
497 points by katpas 3 hours ago | 122 comments





Well, I kind of feel that I have to repost my comment on this old thread[1] with regards to the government of Egypt blocking Signal application:

"Isn't it "weird" that they chose to block Signal app and not the signal-protocol based Whatsapp? If Whatsapp really implements the same kind of security and privacy measures that Signal does, why is Whatsapp allowed to continue operating? If signal is preventing them spy on users and they ban it, is in't it safe to assume that Whatsapp is NOT preventing them spy on users, so they let it operate? Wouldn't you expect Whatsapp to be also targeted, especially considering the broad user-base it has compared to Signal? Yes, I know they had blocked Whatsapp in the past, but they didn't block it now. Which means that something has changed in the relationship of the Egyptian gov and Whatsapp since 2015."

1. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13219304

Good point, but there is an explanation: blocking WhatsApp would lead to more intense backlash. See what happened in Brazil.

Not to say it isn't both, but the price of blocking (one of) the most popular messaging apps is higher to a government than blocking one in the low low percentiles of usage.

What you say makes blocking Signal pointless.

If they blocked Signal just because it was less of a trouble to block compared to WhatsApp, then all the people that were on Signal will easily switch to WhatsApp... What you have at this point, is a government paying the price of blocking a less popular messaging app they cannot control, while the people they are after can just switch to a MASSIVELY used messaging app the gov can also not control and additionally, is too expensive to block.

If this was the case,it would actually work against the gov. Do not underestimate gov authorities, they are not THAT naive. If they had not blocked Signal at all, they could at least track Signal users and at least have that information: that this small group of people (Signal users), contains the group of people they are after. They could have their honey pot there. Mixing the "dangerous" Signal userbase with the chaotic massive userbase of WhatsApp makes no sense, unless you really have WhatsApp on your side.

I hope you understand what I am trying to say.

edit: rephrasing

This is a nice idea, but it's also baseless speculation.

You're implying that WhatsApp, Inc. gave the Egyptian government the ability to remotely retrigger this backdoor whenever they want to (for those who haven't actually read the article: this backdoor only works when WhatsApp issues a key change for a conversation, and only then in certain circumstances). In other words, you imply that Egypt said "Hey WhatsApp, please actively hack into your Egyptian users' messages and send us the results" and WhatsApp said "ok sure here ya go".

It might be true, but Zuckerberg might be a FSB informant and I might be Elvis reincarnate. These are all baseless, yet not entirely implausible claims.

well it's only baseless speculation if you can provide at least one plausible alternative so we can say, "we don't know which is true".

niksakl's point is that the go-to "probably nothing going on" or the other "WhatsApp too popular to block so we block Signal instead" explanations are just not plausible at all.

So I don't think it's entirely baseless, and with this new information, even less so.

And Egypt making such a deal with a large company, you make it sound like you believe that's implausible, but this has in fact happened before: When Egypt hired Nokia and Siemens to develop, build and implement their DPI infrastructure. Later claiming "gosh we never expected they'd actually use this to hunt down, torture and kill dissidents". Maybe governments aren't that naive, but corporations surely will try and claim to be.

Of course it is only speculation, but this is my argument: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13390564

It is speculation, but it is far from baseless.

Not all speculation is inappropriate; sometimes it is the seed from which a correct conclusion ultimately grows.

Simple explanation would be that activists use Signal. [1]

They don't trust WhatsApp and rely on Signal for secure messaging. Blocking Signal means they are able to target activists without impacting much of the rest of the population.

[1] Many of the people I know who are activists in countries where they need to protect their identities use Signal

There's a cost/benefit tradeoff to blocking each service and different governments have different thresholds.

It is more likely that the cost of blocking Signal was negligible in contrast to the benefit, while blocking WhatsApp would likely have huge cost - especially in a country that has only recently experienced a number of citizen-driven coupés.

It is also possible that they're specifically targeting a group (Muslim Brotherhood, or Jund al Islam and other Sinai insurgency groups) that utilize Signal.

this https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13390564

The key part is this, and it was apparently reported back in April 2016 with Facebook replying it's "expected behavior", it's not something a general attacker can do but it would enable WhatsApp/Facebook to read conversations:

> WhatsApp has the ability to force the generation of new encryption keys for offline users, unbeknown to the sender and recipient of the messages, and to make the sender re-encrypt messages with new keys and send them again for any messages that have not been marked as delivered.

It's worth noting as the article says, that this is built on top of the Signal protocol. In Signal, a similar situation with a user changing key offline will result in failure of delivery. Within WhatsApp under Settings>Account>Security there is an option to Show Security Notifications which will notify you if a users key has changed.

According to the article however, the notification is given after the messages are resent. There is nothing the user can seemingly do to prevent retransmission on a forced key change. This prevents further information from being sent, but in case of undelivered messages, they could be snooped on.

Sure, this could certainly leak some information, but it's hard to argue that this is a "backdoor".

I don't think this is as serious as it seems, this exploit only applies to undelivered messages, which granted is not great, but is at least something.

And any WhatsApp update could potentially include code to snoop on decrypted messages so exploits that can only be performed from the WhatsApp server side - i.e the example in the article about snooping entire conversations - are not really that relevant.

Having said that, it's disappointing and they should adopt Signal's approach.

Did you miss this from the article?

> Boelter said: “[Some] might say that this vulnerability could only be abused to snoop on ‘single’ targeted messages, not entire conversations. This is not true if you consider that the WhatsApp server can just forward messages without sending the ‘message was received by recipient’ notification (or the double tick), which users might not notice. Using the retransmission vulnerability, the WhatsApp server can then later get a transcript of the whole conversation, not just a single message.”

In other words, what seems like "a vulnerability that only affects some messages" could be turned into a full blown interception capability with very little change.

I suspect that, i think server has ability to request any individual message to be transmitted with new key.

reply


As I mentioned in my comment, any exploit that can only be performed by the server is essentially irrelevant as we already can't have perfect trust in the server.

edit: I'll respond to everyone as I worded this poorly. What I mean is that an attack that can only be performed by Facebook/WhatsApp(depending on if you believe they are kept separate) is mostly irrelevant as they could always push an update to the App/Play Store that sent all the decrypted messages to their servers anyway and we'd be none the wiser as it's all closed source. So why would they choose to use the vulnerability when this is fair simpler and could access far more messages with the update?

I'll concede that it's worrying if their server somehow became compromised but I'm seeing that as being highly unlikely.

I thought that was the whole point of end-to-end. That you don't need trust in the server because the messages are opaque. If this is an exploit that can be performed by a compromised server, it's very much relevant

So, just to clarify my understanding:

Basically, what we have here is a weakness in the client, namely a provision that allows the server to send the client a fresh key and ask for re-encryption and re-sending with the new key. This, in turn, would allow for a good old MITM attack if the server were to be compromised.

This re-encryption and re-sending of messages would be without intervention by the user, though a message "new key" would be displayed to the user provided they had chosen the option to display such notifications (which are disabled by default).

What's unclear to me is whether only messages that have not yet been delivered would be affected, or all.

Aren't all messages undelivered, until they are?

Hehe, yes, but the point is this:

if you had verified fingerprints with Bob and are happily chatting with him, all the messages that reached him (two tick marks in WhatsApp) are safe.

Only those that have not yet been delivered (one tick mark) would, when the server sends you you a new key, be re-encrypted and re-sent.

All of this, as usual, is predicated on the client behaving as promised.

From the news article:

Boelter said: “[Some] might say that this vulnerability could only be abused to snoop on ‘single’ targeted messages, not entire conversations. This is not true if you consider that the WhatsApp server can just forward messages without sending the ‘message was received by recipient’ notification (or the double tick), which users might not notice. Using the retransmission vulnerability, the WhatsApp server can then later get a transcript of the whole conversation, not just a single message.”

I frankly didn't understand what was said here.


We can't have perfect trust in the server, so this feature being supported by the client breaks the security guarantees of WhatsApp's E2E encryption.

reply


Nicely put.

Some more background:

This was presented in the lightning talks at 33c3, starting around minute 48: https://media.ccc.de/v/33c3-8089-lightning_talks_day_4

Here's the congress wiki with some more links: https://events.ccc.de/congress/2016/wiki/Lightning:A_Backdoo...

And a blogpost: https://tobi.rocks/2016/04/whats-app-retransmission-vulnerab...

Thank you. The last link should be the source (a note to moderator).

I remember receiving the downvote brigade[1], when Moxie himself said that I should trust WhatsApp without having the source code and the ability to put it on my device.

We (even a "smart" community like HN) clearly do not have the ability to think critically about security, and even when our leaders are sincere -- and I really don't mean to suggest Moxie/Signal was complicit in this move -- we still rush to defend our champions so quickly that we don't even think about what's going on.

However something really important is that this might be mere incompetence: FaceBook might not have any mechanism for launching this attack, they just thought the notification message was annoying so they didn't display it. To that end we need to be vigilant about stupidity as well.

Where does it end? Will we actually stop being okay with buffer overflows and sloppy programming? Or are we going to continue trying to "be safer" and use "safe languages" and continuing to try to solve the problem of too much code to read clearly with more code.

[1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11669395

From the outset I've always expected that a backdoor was present in Whatsapp. In fact, I'd be surprised if they hadn't granted themselves some special capabilities with regards to the content of the communications. Touting their end-to-end encryption has enticed many people to trust the product, sometimes with strong conviction, while giving themselves a monopoly on access to communication perceived as secure by the end users. It stands to reason that claims about security and privacy of an end product (the Whatsapp app), no matter how lofty the goals that its creator (especially a murky company like Facebook) has purportedly set out to realize, can be verified without being completely open. There is software out there like OpenSSL that is developed by PhD's, and is completely open and available to anyone who wishes to validate its security, yet vulnerabilities are found years after they've been introduced into the code. Claims to Whatsapp's security/privacy are preposterous a priori.

The fact that you have a PhD in cryptography doesn't necessarily mean you know how to write secure code. Especially C code. Lot of people hated OpenSSL quality long before Heartbleed, but it took that vuln for people to actually realize how bad it is. I can imagine a good, secure SSL library being written by somebody without a PhD, in a safer language.

reply


I'm not sure that security is fully correlated with the degrees held by developers. It seems to have more to do with their motives. WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, which is wholly motivated by profit and the aggrandizement of Zuckerberg, not by providing secure code.

What's most interesting to me is that for all the people who complain that C is insecure, I don't see any great, proven open source crypto implementations written in the "secure" languages.

As an aside to your aside, LibreSSL is certainly more secure than OpenSSL, and it is written in C. Theo de Raadt doesn't have a PhD (though obviously he's not the only one hacking on LibreSSL).

There are plenty of crypto implementations out there. What do you mean by proven?

reply


Isn't WhatsApp an Erlang app?

reply


reply


The device runs machine code. Client code can be written in any language which can be either compiled or interpreted to machine code.

WhatsApp uses Erlang and various other languages. I doubt the encryption code is in Erlang. Erlang can call C code.

reply


The socket layer at OS-level is written in C and Erlang probably uses an SSL library written in C. Turtles all the way down!

There is no technical way to defend against the app itself (so WhatsApp/Facebook) and the operating system (Android/Google, iOS/Apple, etc). Transitively, this means no real defense against the US government when they can invoke the "national security" card.

Also, hardware and manufacturer cannot be defended against with software-only. This means Intel, Qualcomm, FoxConn, etc. Transitively, the Chinese Government.

I see no other possibility but trust them or don't use them.

(There is a technical way to fight the OS, but it is not mature/available yet. See Intel SGX.)

What you've said here, whether true or not, is a much more general notion than the linked topic, which is a specific, documented vulnerability in an app popular largely because it is ostensibly secure.

At the risk of stating the obvious: there is real benefit to using an entirely decentralised open source comms system like Riot.im (Matrix) or Conversations (XMPP), where you can pick precisely which app to run, who to trust to build that app, who to trust to advertise your public keys, and who to host your server.

It's inevitable that big centralised services like WhatsApp or even Signal are going to be under pressure from governments to support lawful intercept; in many countries it's essentially illegal to run a communication service that can't be snooped under a court order. Multinationals like Facebook are neither going to want to break the law (as it ends up with their senior management getting arrested: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/mar/01/brazil-po...) - nor pull out of those territories (given WhatsApp market penetration in Brazil is 98.5% or similar).

oh, and one other thing - there's also real value to independently published public security audits of the crypto to pick up on things like WhatsApp's retransmission 'bug', at least as of a given snapshot of the codebase. E.g. https://www.nccgroup.trust/us/our-research/matrix-olm-crypto... for Matrix or https://conversations.im/omemo/audit.pdf for OMEMO & Conversations.

Off topic, but I like how their URL spells nccgroup trust us

"Asked to comment specifically on whether Facebook/WhatApp had accessed users’ messages and whether it had done so at the request of government agencies or other third parties, it directed the Guardian to its site that details aggregate data on government requests by country."

This is why people should try and use Signal instead of WhatsApp. You can't trust Facebook to care about your privacy.

It seems hard to expect full privacy from any company based in the US given the government's tendency to force them to allow access.

I often give Signal another chance, but it's UI is horrible. Some messages are not delivered, some are delivered only to Signal Desktop but not to my cell phone so I'm only notified days after the message was sent...

I have also had my share of delivery problems. But I'm on iOS and there is no alternative to Signal. So I ended up using iMessages most of the time, and Signal only for confidential stuff or when the recipient is on Android.

Signal is bad as explained previously, it requires Google on your phone to even work.

If you think Google is more trustworthy than Facebook, sure go ahead and just use Hangouts or whatever.

We cant have nice good encryption and safe communication when geeks push this Signal onto unsuspecting users, when the real option is to keep improving Tox.Chat and bitmessage.

I guess it's worth mentioning that people are currently working on removing the Google services dependency in Signal: https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-Android/pull/5962

"Signal is bad as explained previously, it requires Google on your phone to even work.

If you think Google is more trustworthy than Facebook, sure go ahead and just use Hangouts or whatever."

Every time Signal comes up on HN people make this point (Signal is bad) as if it is true.

And every time it is exposed as bs.

A legitimate criticism is that they make it hard for people who don't want to use play services to user their app. For the privacy of the messages themselves, google really cannot interfere, unlike WhatsApp/Facebook.

There are certainly people who want to use Signal without Google services.

I don't know how legitimate a complaint it is since Moxie et al have said that they would accept a well written pull request which provides similar functionality. But this just hasn't been forthcoming.

What I dislike about Signal mentions on HN is that aggressive posters conflate a number of different issues people have with Signal - lack of federation, reliance on Google push notifications, lack of SMS support, etc - and somehow lump them in together.

[Just to be clear - I am not saying you are doing this].

I don't have a lot of skin in the game, but I am genuinely curious as to what you mean. How else other than "lump[ing] them in together", would you comprehensively criticize it?

I mean, two things good about Signal is that it let's you chat with friends and family in a secure manner.

There are these following issues though: I doesn't federate, it relies on Google Push, it doesn't support SMS. Also, I don't like how Signal does [...]"

Is that already an invalid way to make an argument ?

AFAIK, Play Services is controlled by Google and has system-level permissions, so it could easily access Signal messages post-decryption if Google wanted it to.

reply


reply


I am currently trying out tox with a small number of friends (ok, one friend). I am curious as to what your criticism of tox is. While it seems it's still a bit new, it seems it does all that it claims to do.

> Signal is bad as explained previously, it requires Google on your phone to even work.

only for notification delivery. The message payload is not part of the push notification.

reply


reply


Even if you don't install Gapps, large parts of Android/CyanogenMod are from Google as well. How does installing Gapps make the security worse?

Because it's likely someone would have noticed if every AOSP phone called third party servers (or something like that). Plenty of people made Android derivatives, modded it, or just compiled it to toy with. Of course there's no guarantee without a full audit (and even with an audit, they might miss something), but I trust AOSP a lot more than a closed source app suite.

reply


Stock Android does not, by inspecting network traffic, contact Google servers.

Google play services and other GApps, do, and they can be exploited in this traffic, or told by Google to activate other backdoors.

Signal with GApps, Google can know which phones, and which users, are using Signal, thats a security vulnerability. Google can infer from their Google-messaging thing, that notifications are sent, and have a high probability of knowing if it is to Signal. Who talks when is leaked to Google.

reply


In all cases, we rely on the word of the service provider that they don't sneak additional public keys to encrypt for into the clients and in all cases we hear that doing so would cause a message dialog to appear, but we have zero control over that as this is just an additional software functionality (yes. Signal is Open Source, but do you know whether the software you got from the App Store is the software that's on Github?)

Also imagine the confusion and warning-blindness it would cause if every time one of my friends gets a new device I'd get huge warnings telling me that public keys have changed.

This is a hard problem to solve in a user-friendly way and none of the current IM providers really solve it. Maybe Threema does it best with their multiple levels of authenticity.

As such I think it's unfair to just complain about WhatsApp here.

'As such I think it's unfair to just complain about WhatsApp here.'

I disagree. WhatsApp have a known vulnerability which they won't fix (indeed they deliberately added this vuln on top of the Signal protocol), and no denial that they have used this vulnerability in the past.

They made a big PR song and dance about this feature only to backdoor it. That deserves criticism.

reply


reply


Absolutely mothing really stops any of WhatsApp, Apple or even Signal itself from reading your messages if they want to/are compelled to. The only way to protect yourself against the service provider is to manage public keys yourself manually using GPG like workflows which have proven to be unworkable.

The trade off is do you want free and easy to use messaging which protects you from other snoopers but not the service provider/government itself or do you want much more secure systems that no one outside the technology priesthood will use.

reply


how would you fix it without causing notification-blindness?

reply


reply


reply


I don't think people switch phones often enough for the warnings to be a nuisance or be ignored.

I agree that a lot of people would be very confused when they see the error, though, and while it's easy enough to explain even in layman's terms, I don't think it would help.

I think that's it's totally fair to complain about WhatsApp, since the issue mentioned is separate from the more general problem you describe; they could easily have done it the way Signal does, and I suspect they opted to do it the way the do it for the same reason they don't have the security notifications on -- they don't want to deal with the confusion.

As long as they manage the public keys for their users, they will be vulnerable to exactly this problem.

Indeed, the most secure way is to generate and confirm each other's keys physically. The thought occurred to me that those whom you'd want to truly communicate securely with are likely people you have met via other means already --- including in person --- and so you should already have an effectively independent channel to share keys. It seems like the level of trust you have with someone is proportional to the probability of that being true: if you've never actually met someone in person, how do you know they are who they say they are? In some sense, you could say that, how secure the communication with someone is, doesn't matter if you don't already have that relationship of trust established.

What about political dissidents trying to organize some event in a group where different people are brought in by others in a web of trust.

If A and B have already mutually validated each others' keys, and B and C have, then B can act as an intermediary to relay the key fingerprints.

> do you know whether the software you got from the App Store is the software that's on Github?

reply


... minus the libraries in native code which also are considerably harder to reverse-engineer than the java parts.

Also, unless you're suspicious and actually check, you could be served a special version by the App Store that was compiled only for you and contains the required add-a-key-but-dont-show-a-popup feature.

I'm not saying that Signal and/or Google are shipping a backdoor. I'm saying that we have to trust them that they don't.

The solution to this is to have multiple independent clients all working with the same protocol. This way it doesn't matter if an IM service handles your public keys, cause if they send different ones, they can't prevent the client from notifying. They simply don't control the client.

In general, it is the control of FB over the whatsapp client where the vulnerabilities lie.

>As long as they manage the public keys for their users, they will be vulnerable

On the other hand, as long as users are required to manage their public keys, there won't be end-to-end encryption for the masses (which WhatsApp had declared as their goal and to some degree achieved).

At least until key management and other security basics will be taught at elementary school, by the time multiplication table is taught.

> As such I think it's unfair to just complain about WhatsApp here.

I think it would be wrong to start complaining about other apps. We don't know of vulnerabilities in other apps. We DO know of one in WhatsApp. Let's focus on what we know and take WhatsApp to task on it instead of wasting energy on what we don't know.

More details in "WhatsApp Retransmission Vulnerability" [1] from April last year.

[1] https://tobi.rocks/2016/04/whats-app-retransmission-vulnerab...

This should be the top post - exactly this vulnerability was announced last year April; it's just that the Guardian picked it up now (with a somewhat clickbait-y headline, to boot).

I can't believe that so many apparently security conscious people accepted WhatsApp as being OK. For years we've known and been told that any security software must have publicly available algorithms and source code. And then all of a sudden WhatsApp was lauded for protecting users' privacy when it is itself proprietary, closed-source program, owned by a company notorious for not not respecting user privacy.

> The desire to protect people's private communication is one of the core beliefs we have at WhatsApp, and for me, it's personal. I grew up in the USSR during communist rule, and the fact that people couldn't speak freely is one of the reasons my family moved to the United States

Jan Koum and Brian Acton, founders of Whatsapp

But if whatsapp owns the code, they don't need a backdoor. They can simply push an update that sends a copy of the msg to whatever server they may like.

Which is the case with Signal as well, and this "security" feature of "google play services" is why the developer of Sigal does not want Signal to be in f-droid.org's repositories. He wants to be able to push "updates" for any future "vulnerability" onto the users of Signal.

reply


reply


Using Signal on iOS here - what is the reliance on Google?

Nothing since you don't have Google Cloud Messaging on iOS, but it's a different situation. IOS is not open source software like Android (AOSP) is. If you want, you can have all the software on your phone be open source (save perhaps for drivers), even though most people will opt to install at least the Google Play Store, which requires you to install the whole google suite (or at least it used to when I flashed Cyanogenmod).

So anyone wanting to have a phone with open source products on it for security reasons, they totally can on Android, but it's impossible with iPhones. Signal probably relies on Apple's variant of Google Cloud Messaging, but since you'll always have that on your phone anyway, it makes no difference.

Without detection? Analyzing packets and such.

Has anyone heard anything from Moxie Marlinspike on this? Would be interesting to hear his perspective - Open Whisper Systems helped out with the encryption.

Well there are two possible scenarios I can envisage.

  a) The issue was an oversight and simply a bug that needs
     to be fixed. The question is why FB doesn't want it 
     fixed?
  b) Moxie knew that this issue existed but was NDA'ed into
     leaving it there for nefarious purposes. Now it's public 
     knowledge, where do we go from here?

This exploit is not in the original Signal protocol, and was introduced by WhatsApp. Signal discards undelivered messages when the encryption key changes, WhatsApp implemented re-transmission because they think it improves usability. It does do that, and it also introduces this security risk.

It says so right in the article. Stop spreading FUD.

Is anyone surprised? Facebook owns them, and Facebook has been in the back pocket of the intelligence agencies for at least half a decade.

The biggest security issue on WhatsApp are the backups, especially the cloud backups not the protocol and this so called "backdoor" itself. Pictures not encrypted on backups, encryption keys of backups stored on WhatsApp side which might or might not (???) have access to your cloud backups on Google Drive and iCloud. If a government (USA?) gets access to one of your or your friends backups and the encryption key it can see all of the conversation. This is for me the weakest point of WhatsApp.

Agree.

Aside, anyone know why facebook backups on google? That always struck me as strange.

reply


If you are not verifying key fingerprints out of band, then you are potentially vulnerable to a malicious server MITMing new sessions.

If you want secure end-to-end messaging, verify keys out of band, do not solely trust a 3rd party for key exchange!

Does anybody seriously still doubt that all the main US tech/communication products all have backdoors?

How does one protect oneself for this?

"why don't you use whatsapp now that it has built in encryption like your Signal?"

meh.

I've used signal for quite a while but went back to Threema because the messages were delayed too often.

What are opinions about Matrix (matrix.org) used with the Riot client?

This combo checks all the boxes that Signal checks (including the Olm ratchet, a close relative of the Signal ratchet), and adds :

- decentralization (run your own server)

- no need to disclose your phone number

Without being open-source, who can assure that there isn't always encryption with a second backdoor key ?

I can't easily even see a hash of my key, how do I know it has or hasn't changed? It's pretty easy to have a feature that only shows some of the keys changes and not all of them.

Look there's no defense against the company WhatsApp itself. They are managing the public key infrastructure AND the message forwarding infrastructure.

The clients are not verifying the keys independent of WhatsApp. If WhatsApp have to (pushed by governments) or want to (FB advertising enrichment) they can always MITM conversations.

The question is whether others can read the data in transit - and the answer is still no.

> […] In the WhatsApp case, chat data is end-to-end encrypted, and there is nothing the company can do to assist the FBI in reading already encrypted messages. This case would be about forcing WhatsApp to make an engineering change in the security of its software to create a new vulnerability -- one that they would be forced to push onto the user's device to allow the FBI to eavesdrop on future communications. This is a much further reach for the FBI, but potentially a reasonable additional step if they win the Apple case.

[1] https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2016/03/possible_gove...

In countries like Mexico, carriers do not charge your data use of fb and WhatsApp. They offer it as free social network. I am sure government is behind of such a good will to users from big companies. You get free communication in exchange from your privacy.

Wait... you mean key management is hard to get right with a large and distributed userbase? Who knew?

Some of my friends refuse to use LINE, claiming WhatsApp is totally secure and LINE is really insecure.

If my messages are going to be read I would rather they be full of stickers.

I love LINE.

The complaint here seems similar to complaining ssl is insecure because the certificate authorities can create certificates at will.

Whatsapp can't do this without leaving traces and if they did this on a larger scale without only doing it with people that don't care to look for the signs, someone is bound to find out.

Well, if anyone is surprised by this... you really should'nt have been.

I still use it. Lock in effect. But I never would have trusted their encryption nearly enough to send anything sensitive.

If only sensitive stuff is encrypted, encryption becomes suspicious.

Add "you don't have something to hide, right?" to using encryption for sensitive stuff and you got a 1984 sequel where encryption is banned or must contain backdoors.

I am flagging this article, as the headline and first few paragraphs are very misleading, based on my understanding from: https://tobi.rocks/2016/04/whats-app-retransmission-vulnerab...

They make it sound like an intentional backdoor has been introduced to WhatsApp to facilitate monitoring.

Rather, it seems like there's a weakness in the implementation, where if a message is undelivered, an attacker could trick the sender's client into sending the undelivered message to a new key they control.

That does seem like a weakness, but not an intentional backdoor as the article initially lead me to believe. I could see how someone would trade off ease of use and message delivery with security and make that call.

Yes, it could be a subtle backdoor (with limited exploitation), and yes, open source clients would be great. But real end users use WhatsApp to encrypt their private messages on a scale never before achieved, because of the usability tradeoffs they've made. I think we should bear that in mind before describing any implementation tradeoff as a 'backdoor'.

Agree, also think it's likely this is an intentional trade off: Alice sends Bob a message but Bob's phone is broken, so he gets a new one. The message is marked as not delivered. Since Bob's old keys are lost, WhatsApp needs to generate new ones. The trade off here allows in this scenario to accept new keys transparently.

Not ideal from a security perspective but what would be the alternative? Bob meeting Alice so they can compare fingerprints? Bob sending Alice a PGP signed message?

>what would be the alternative

Alice getting a warning about key mismatch and a prompt for redelivery (or not) of the pending message. Bob-with-new-phone does not get to read Alice's messages to Bob without Alice at least having the ability to verify that Bob indeed changed phones. Yes, 99% of users will click "redeliver" without checking, but the ones for whom secrecy matters won't.

I think this is how Signal does it, and it is the only security conscious way to do it.

Yeah, I've seen this behaviour with Signal. It's UI is somewhat confusing thou, it took me a while to understand that I needed to re-generate keys so what I could "fix" my conversation. There was no redelivery of the messages that couldn't be decrypted thou.

Could do it like Signal - always alert the user when a key changes, and not resend messages until the user approves it (having checked the key fingerprint via some other channel, if so inclined).

As it stands now, you have to trust both the client app on your phone, and the WhatsApp server. The idea with e2e encryption was that you only have to trust the client app on your phone.

I completely agree with you, and I am going to add that this scenario shows how difficult it is to make a one-to-one messaging system completely secure AND easy to use at the same time.

What if the originating client (Alice) was responsible for re-encrypting undelivered messages?

> They make it sound like an intentional backdoor has been introduced to WhatsApp to facilitate monitoring. Rather, it seems like there's a weakness in the implementation

If I wanted to install an intentional backdoor, I would do my best to make it look like merely a weakness in the implementation.

Therefore any time we see an implementation weakness it should be reported as an intentional backdoor? Is this really what we want?

What would we then say if we got proof that they actually put an intentional backdoor in? That's clearly a much more serious scenario (if the vendor is surreptitiously working against you, you are much more screwed than the one bug youve found), and it would be nice to be able to communicate it.

I thought that was why we had a word like 'backdoor' vs 'security bug'.

Sure, but this is now conspiracy theory logic that is impossible to disprove.

Who would have guessed..

Doesn't this mean that only subsequent messages can be decrypted? i.e. Whatsapp has provided forward secrecy (as long as they haven't been using this trick from the initial secrets that were set up)?

Pretty sure that is the case. the key is changed while you're offline making any unsent messages use the new key that they know.

But if they can change the key while you're offline that means they can change the key and know everything from that point on.

Though you would get the key-change-notification (if you had enabled it, overriding the default), and could then verify fingerprints via some other channel.

Doesn't this mean that only unsent messages are vulnerable, as they are sent with the new key?

Does the safety numbers verification do anything against this, or can they bypass that as well?

Yeah, really pretty much confirms what everyone already believed.

