"Isn't it "weird" that they chose to block Signal app and not the signal-protocol based Whatsapp?
If Whatsapp really implements the same kind of security and privacy measures that Signal does, why is Whatsapp allowed to continue operating?
If signal is preventing them spy on users and they ban it, is in't it safe to assume that Whatsapp is NOT preventing them spy on users, so they let it operate? Wouldn't you expect Whatsapp to be also targeted, especially considering the broad user-base it has compared to Signal?
Yes, I know they had blocked Whatsapp in the past, but they didn't block it now. Which means that something has changed in the relationship of the Egyptian gov and Whatsapp since 2015."
Not to say it isn't both, but the price of blocking (one of) the most popular messaging apps is higher to a government than blocking one in the low low percentiles of usage.
If they blocked Signal just because it was less of a trouble to block compared to WhatsApp, then all the people that were on Signal will easily switch to WhatsApp...
What you have at this point, is a government paying the price of blocking a less popular messaging app they cannot control, while the people they are after can just switch to a MASSIVELY used messaging app the gov can also not control and additionally, is too expensive to block.
If this was the case,it would actually work against the gov. Do not underestimate gov authorities, they are not THAT naive. If they had not blocked Signal at all, they could at least track Signal users and at least have that information: that this small group of people (Signal users), contains the group of people they are after. They could have their honey pot there. Mixing the "dangerous" Signal userbase with the chaotic massive userbase of WhatsApp makes no sense, unless you really have WhatsApp on your side.
I hope you understand what I am trying to say.
edit: rephrasing
You're implying that WhatsApp, Inc. gave the Egyptian government the ability to remotely retrigger this backdoor whenever they want to (for those who haven't actually read the article: this backdoor only works when WhatsApp issues a key change for a conversation, and only then in certain circumstances). In other words, you imply that Egypt said "Hey WhatsApp, please actively hack into your Egyptian users' messages and send us the results" and WhatsApp said "ok sure here ya go".
It might be true, but Zuckerberg might be a FSB informant and I might be Elvis reincarnate. These are all baseless, yet not entirely implausible claims.
niksakl's point is that the go-to "probably nothing going on" or the other "WhatsApp too popular to block so we block Signal instead" explanations are just not plausible at all.
So I don't think it's entirely baseless, and with this new information, even less so.
And Egypt making such a deal with a large company, you make it sound like you believe that's implausible, but this has in fact happened before: When Egypt hired Nokia and Siemens to develop, build and implement their DPI infrastructure. Later claiming "gosh we never expected they'd actually use this to hunt down, torture and kill dissidents". Maybe governments aren't that naive, but corporations surely will try and claim to be.
Not all speculation is inappropriate; sometimes it is the seed from which a correct conclusion ultimately grows.
They don't trust WhatsApp and rely on Signal for secure messaging. Blocking Signal means they are able to target activists without impacting much of the rest of the population.
[1] Many of the people I know who are activists in countries where they need to protect their identities use Signal
It is more likely that the cost of blocking Signal was negligible in contrast to the benefit, while blocking WhatsApp would likely have huge cost - especially in a country that has only recently experienced a number of citizen-driven coupés.
It is also possible that they're specifically targeting a group (Muslim Brotherhood, or Jund al Islam and other Sinai insurgency groups) that utilize Signal.
> WhatsApp has the ability to force the generation of new encryption keys for offline users, unbeknown to the sender and recipient of the messages, and to make the sender re-encrypt messages with new keys and send them again for any messages that have not been marked as delivered.
It's worth noting as the article says, that this is built on top of the Signal protocol. In Signal, a similar situation with a user changing key offline will result in failure of delivery. Within WhatsApp under Settings>Account>Security there is an option to Show Security Notifications which will notify you if a users key has changed.
And any WhatsApp update could potentially include code to snoop on decrypted messages so exploits that can only be performed from the WhatsApp server side - i.e the example in the article about snooping entire conversations - are not really that relevant.
Having said that, it's disappointing and they should adopt Signal's approach.
> Boelter said: “[Some] might say that this vulnerability could only be abused to snoop on ‘single’ targeted messages, not entire conversations. This is not true if you consider that the WhatsApp server can just forward messages without sending the ‘message was received by recipient’ notification (or the double tick), which users might not notice. Using the retransmission vulnerability, the WhatsApp server can then later get a transcript of the whole conversation, not just a single message.”
In other words, what seems like "a vulnerability that only affects some messages" could be turned into a full blown interception capability with very little change.
edit: I'll respond to everyone as I worded this poorly. What I mean is that an attack that can only be performed by Facebook/WhatsApp(depending on if you believe they are kept separate) is mostly irrelevant as they could always push an update to the App/Play Store that sent all the decrypted messages to their servers anyway and we'd be none the wiser as it's all closed source. So why would they choose to use the vulnerability when this is fair simpler and could access far more messages with the update?
I'll concede that it's worrying if their server somehow became compromised but I'm seeing that as being highly unlikely.
Basically, what we have here is a weakness in the client, namely a provision that allows the server to send the client a fresh key and ask for re-encryption and re-sending with the new key. This, in turn, would allow for a good old MITM attack if the server were to be compromised.
This re-encryption and re-sending of messages would be without intervention by the user, though a message "new key" would be displayed to the user provided they had chosen the option to display such notifications (which are disabled by default).
What's unclear to me is whether only messages that have not yet been delivered would be affected, or all.
if you had verified fingerprints with Bob and are happily chatting with him, all the messages that reached him (two tick marks in WhatsApp) are safe.
Only those that have not yet been delivered (one tick mark) would, when the server sends you you a new key, be re-encrypted and re-sent.
All of this, as usual, is predicated on the client behaving as promised.
Boelter said: “[Some] might say that this vulnerability could only be abused to snoop on ‘single’ targeted messages, not entire conversations. This is not true if you consider that the WhatsApp server can just forward messages without sending the ‘message was received by recipient’ notification (or the double tick), which users might not notice. Using the retransmission vulnerability, the WhatsApp server can then later get a transcript of the whole conversation, not just a single message.”
I frankly didn't understand what was said here.
This was presented in the lightning talks at 33c3, starting around minute 48: https://media.ccc.de/v/33c3-8089-lightning_talks_day_4
Here's the congress wiki with some more links:
https://events.ccc.de/congress/2016/wiki/Lightning:A_Backdoo...
And a blogpost:
https://tobi.rocks/2016/04/whats-app-retransmission-vulnerab...
We (even a "smart" community like HN) clearly do not have the ability to think critically about security, and even when our leaders are sincere -- and I really don't mean to suggest Moxie/Signal was complicit in this move -- we still rush to defend our champions so quickly that we don't even think about what's going on.
However something really important is that this might be mere incompetence: FaceBook might not have any mechanism for launching this attack, they just thought the notification message was annoying so they didn't display it. To that end we need to be vigilant about stupidity as well.
Where does it end? Will we actually stop being okay with buffer overflows and sloppy programming? Or are we going to continue trying to "be safer" and use "safe languages" and continuing to try to solve the problem of too much code to read clearly with more code.
What's most interesting to me is that for all the people who complain that C is insecure, I don't see any great, proven open source crypto implementations written in the "secure" languages.
As an aside to your aside, LibreSSL is certainly more secure than OpenSSL, and it is written in C. Theo de Raadt doesn't have a PhD (though obviously he's not the only one hacking on LibreSSL).
Isn't WhatsApp an Erlang app?
Also, hardware and manufacturer cannot be defended against with software-only. This means Intel, Qualcomm, FoxConn, etc. Transitively, the Chinese Government.
I see no other possibility but trust them or don't use them.
(There is a technical way to fight the OS, but it is not mature/available yet. See Intel SGX.)
It's inevitable that big centralised services like WhatsApp or even Signal are going to be under pressure from governments to support lawful intercept; in many countries it's essentially illegal to run a communication service that can't be snooped under a court order. Multinationals like Facebook are neither going to want to break the law (as it ends up with their senior management getting arrested: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/mar/01/brazil-po...) - nor pull out of those territories (given WhatsApp market penetration in Brazil is 98.5% or similar).
This is why people should try and use Signal instead of WhatsApp. You can't trust Facebook to care about your privacy.
If you think Google is more trustworthy than Facebook, sure go ahead and just use Hangouts or whatever.
We cant have nice good encryption and safe communication when geeks push this Signal onto unsuspecting users, when the real option is to keep improving Tox.Chat and bitmessage.
If you think Google is more trustworthy than Facebook, sure go ahead and just use Hangouts or whatever."
Every time Signal comes up on HN people make this point (Signal is bad) as if it is true.
And every time it is exposed as bs.
I don't know how legitimate a complaint it is since Moxie et al have said that they would accept a well written pull request which provides similar functionality. But this just hasn't been forthcoming.
What I dislike about Signal mentions on HN is that aggressive posters conflate a number of different issues people have with Signal - lack of federation, reliance on Google push notifications, lack of SMS support, etc - and somehow lump them in together.
[Just to be clear - I am not saying you are doing this].
I mean, two things good about Signal is that it let's you chat with friends and family in a secure manner.
There are these following issues though: I doesn't federate, it relies on Google Push, it doesn't support SMS. Also, I don't like how Signal does [...]"
Is that already an invalid way to make an argument ?
only for notification delivery. The message payload is not part of the push notification.
Stock Android does not, by inspecting network traffic, contact Google servers.
Google play services and other GApps, do, and they can be exploited in this traffic, or told by Google to activate other backdoors.
Signal with GApps, Google can know which phones, and which users, are using Signal, thats a security vulnerability. Google can infer from their Google-messaging thing, that notifications are sent, and have a high probability of knowing if it is to Signal. Who talks when is leaked to Google.
In all cases, we rely on the word of the service provider that they don't sneak additional public keys to encrypt for into the clients and in all cases we hear that doing so would cause a message dialog to appear, but we have zero control over that as this is just an additional software functionality (yes. Signal is Open Source, but do you know whether the software you got from the App Store is the software that's on Github?)
Also imagine the confusion and warning-blindness it would cause if every time one of my friends gets a new device I'd get huge warnings telling me that public keys have changed.
This is a hard problem to solve in a user-friendly way and none of the current IM providers really solve it. Maybe Threema does it best with their multiple levels of authenticity.
As such I think it's unfair to just complain about WhatsApp here.
I disagree. WhatsApp have a known vulnerability which they won't fix (indeed they deliberately added this vuln on top of the Signal protocol), and no denial that they have used this vulnerability in the past.
They made a big PR song and dance about this feature only to backdoor it. That deserves criticism.
Absolutely mothing really stops any of WhatsApp, Apple or even Signal itself from reading your messages if they want to/are compelled to. The only way to protect yourself against the service provider is to manage public keys yourself manually using GPG like workflows which have proven to be unworkable.
The trade off is do you want free and easy to use messaging which protects you from other snoopers but not the service provider/government itself or do you want much more secure systems that no one outside the technology priesthood will use.
how would you fix it without causing notification-blindness?
I agree that a lot of people would be very confused when they see the error, though, and while it's easy enough to explain even in layman's terms, I don't think it would help.
I think that's it's totally fair to complain about WhatsApp, since the issue mentioned is separate from the more general problem you describe; they could easily have done it the way Signal does, and I suspect they opted to do it the way the do it for the same reason they don't have the security notifications on -- they don't want to deal with the confusion.
Indeed, the most secure way is to generate and confirm each other's keys physically. The thought occurred to me that those whom you'd want to truly communicate securely with are likely people you have met via other means already --- including in person --- and so you should already have an effectively independent channel to share keys. It seems like the level of trust you have with someone is proportional to the probability of that being true: if you've never actually met someone in person, how do you know they are who they say they are? In some sense, you could say that, how secure the communication with someone is, doesn't matter if you don't already have that relationship of trust established.
Yes: https://whispersystems.org/blog/reproducible-android/
Also, unless you're suspicious and actually check, you could be served a special version by the App Store that was compiled only for you and contains the required add-a-key-but-dont-show-a-popup feature.
I'm not saying that Signal and/or Google are shipping a backdoor. I'm saying that we have to trust them that they don't.
In general, it is the control of FB over the whatsapp client where the vulnerabilities lie.
On the other hand, as long as users are required to manage their public keys, there won't be end-to-end encryption for the masses (which WhatsApp had declared as their goal and to some degree achieved).
At least until key management and other security basics will be taught at elementary school, by the time multiplication table is taught.
I think it would be wrong to start complaining about other apps. We don't know of vulnerabilities in other apps. We DO know of one in WhatsApp. Let's focus on what we know and take WhatsApp to task on it instead of wasting energy on what we don't know.
Jan Koum and Brian Acton, founders of Whatsapp
So anyone wanting to have a phone with open source products on it for security reasons, they totally can on Android, but it's impossible with iPhones. Signal probably relies on Apple's variant of Google Cloud Messaging, but since you'll always have that on your phone anyway, it makes no difference.
a) The issue was an oversight and simply a bug that needs
to be fixed. The question is why FB doesn't want it
fixed?
b) Moxie knew that this issue existed but was NDA'ed into
leaving it there for nefarious purposes. Now it's public
knowledge, where do we go from here?
It says so right in the article. Stop spreading FUD.
Aside, anyone know why facebook backups on google? That always struck me as strange.
If you are not verifying key fingerprints out of band, then you are potentially vulnerable to a malicious server MITMing new sessions.
If you want secure end-to-end messaging, verify keys out of band, do not solely trust a 3rd party for key exchange!
What are opinions about Matrix (matrix.org) used with the Riot client?
This combo checks all the boxes that Signal checks (including the Olm ratchet, a close relative of the Signal ratchet), and adds :
- decentralization (run your own server)
- no need to disclose your phone number
I can't easily even see a hash of my key, how do I know it has or hasn't changed? It's pretty easy to have a feature that only shows some of the keys changes and not all of them.
The clients are not verifying the keys independent of WhatsApp. If WhatsApp have to (pushed by governments) or want to (FB advertising enrichment) they can always MITM conversations.
The question is whether others can read the data in transit - and the answer is still no.
Whatsapp can't do this without leaving traces and if they did this on a larger scale without only doing it with people that don't care to look for the signs, someone is bound to find out.
I still use it. Lock in effect. But I never would have trusted their encryption nearly enough to send anything sensitive.
Add "you don't have something to hide, right?" to using encryption for sensitive stuff and you got a 1984 sequel where encryption is banned or must contain backdoors.
They make it sound like an intentional backdoor has been introduced to WhatsApp to facilitate monitoring.
Rather, it seems like there's a weakness in the implementation, where if a message is undelivered, an attacker could trick the sender's client into sending the undelivered message to a new key they control.
That does seem like a weakness, but not an intentional backdoor as the article initially lead me to believe. I could see how someone would trade off ease of use and message delivery with security and make that call.
Yes, it could be a subtle backdoor (with limited exploitation), and yes, open source clients would be great. But real end users use WhatsApp to encrypt their private messages on a scale never before achieved, because of the usability tradeoffs they've made. I think we should bear that in mind before describing any implementation tradeoff as a 'backdoor'.
Not ideal from a security perspective but what would be the alternative? Bob meeting Alice so they can compare fingerprints? Bob sending Alice a PGP signed message?
Alice getting a warning about key mismatch and a prompt for redelivery (or not) of the pending message. Bob-with-new-phone does not get to read Alice's messages to Bob without Alice at least having the ability to verify that Bob indeed changed phones. Yes, 99% of users will click "redeliver" without checking, but the ones for whom secrecy matters won't.
I think this is how Signal does it, and it is the only security conscious way to do it.
As it stands now, you have to trust both the client app on your phone, and the WhatsApp server. The idea with e2e encryption was that you only have to trust the client app on your phone.
If I wanted to install an intentional backdoor, I would do my best to make it look like merely a weakness in the implementation.
What would we then say if we got proof that they actually put an intentional backdoor in? That's clearly a much more serious scenario (if the vendor is surreptitiously working against you, you are much more screwed than the one bug youve found), and it would be nice to be able to communicate it.
I thought that was why we had a word like 'backdoor' vs 'security bug'.
But if they can change the key while you're offline that means they can change the key and know everything from that point on.
