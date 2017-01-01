Even though for most people the discovery will make no difference, they might not even care about it, which is a shame I think.
And pretty please let the math on the star collision in 2022 be correct. I really want to see that.
But Plan 9, er Planet, is good, too.
But the evidence seems kind of sketchy. In their simulations, a rogue was only captured by the Sun 40% of the time. Thats' better than 4%, but still not great. (Or is that actually a really good result? I don't know.)
I wonder how long it would be before we could reasonably send a probe to explore a potential rogue. New Horizons managed a fly-by; how plausible would entering orbit around something that far away be with a reasonable time to get there?
New Horizons took around a decade to reach Pluto, which is about 50 AU from the sun.
The nearest distance Planet 9 could be is approximately 200 AU. Right now, waiting seems to best bet before sending anything, so that we can hopefully find ways to send probes faster and meanwhile try to better identify its location.
Agreed on being fascinating, though.
Titan does have the advantage of a thick atmosphere to allow descent by parachute, and a large parent body to capture the spacecraft into orbit.
