Can anyone give an objective summary of tools,apis,libraries that you should be at least briefly familiar with to get hired in your random non-hyped corporation ? I would say it's way easier to start with something like Ruby and its ecosystem than Java or .NET (or even JS these days). Which one is easier of the two ? (of course not talking about the grammar and runtime but tools,libs,documentation,apis around it. By doing pet projects and slowly getting familiar with tools like Maven and Spring one cannot expect to be able to pass very specific questions related to them.)