This reminds me of hacking on old Mac OS games with a program called Pandora's Box.
http://www.macgamefiles.com/item/11768/Pandoras-Box/
The basic idea is to dump the game's memory, then do something like lose a life, then scan the memory dump for values that changed from the old value to the new value. It almost always worked!
For example, if you had 100 rounds of ammo left, you would press a button on the cartridge, and have it search the ram for the value 100. Drop back into the game, fire off a shot, and hit the button again to search for which of those values changed to 99. Repeat until you found target area in memory and make a code for it.
The device also had a parallel port interface to talk to it via a pc, but I remember less about using that when I was a kid. Pretty basic technique, but as a kid interested in technology, it's stuck with me to this day!
Is it? We don't know much about the individual types of neurons at all - it's a sisyphean task, there are just too many.
We don't even know how a brain really functions, because it looks like it's not just neurons and there has to be much more to it. Considering the complexity, I'm almost certain there are many more mechanisms involved.
Remember: the brain doesn't come into existence with a fixed structure, it is built up from an over-connected state, synapses are pruned during development and after that it continues to change its structure over time depending on the input from the environment. It's not that simple and I don't think that we'll ever be able to understand it completely.
