Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lasers activate killer instinct in mice (nature.com)
46 points by stichers 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





If anyone is wondering, the lasers aren't an essential element of what's going on here; the point is that targeted electrical stimulation to a certain area of the brain causes this behaviour. With areas on the brain surface, you could just use a wire for this.

For areas deeper in the brain, however, you can't exactly feed a wire in there without destroying things, so instead, you use optogenetics: you get a virus to be the "end" of the wire (finding the right area of the brain to live in, and then converting light pulses into electrical pulses) and then you point a laser at the brain and the viruses "go off" in response. The virus is essentially just serving as one half of an electrical optoisolator.

As an added benefit for the optogenetic approach, the electrical pulses released by the viruses are each local to their host cells, so they won't have nearly as much "bleed-over" into surrounding tissue as you'd see with one strong pulse from a wire.

reply


"First, they infected the mice with a virus that made the neurons in their brains sensitive to blue light."

They can do this? This is amazing to me!

It also makes me a little afraid that I'll get infected by a virus and mind controlled.

reply


You're safe :-)

First, the virus isn't found in the wild--it's been modified to carry the gene coding for a light-sensitive protein (opsin). When the cells are infected, they start producing these proteins themselves. To do this, the virus is typically applied directly to the brain tissue.

Light causes these opsins to change shape, which then allows specific types of ions to flow through the cell (typically sodium to excite cells, chloride to suppress them). However, for this to work, the channels need to be illuminated directly, with the correct wavelength of light, so an optical fiber is implanted in or just above the brain.

If someone were to do this to you, you would have already had a pair of fairly invasive neurosurgeries, so being mind-controlled is probably the least of your worries! However, this technique only lets you activate all neurons or all neurons of a specific type within the light's path. It would be fairly hard to induce a complex behavior, unless there's a pre-existing circuit for one (as shown here, which is why this paper is so interesting) or they can find an illumination pattern to mimic one.

reply


Viruses are already inserted into your DNA and your physical and emotional behavior is different when exposed to sunlight compared to darkness.

reply


You'd still need for someone to cut your skull open to shine the blue light in. At that point, you've got problems either way.

reply


"First, they infected the mice with a virus that made their amygdala sensitive to augmented optic nerve activity in response to specific pixel patterns."

reply


This is a rudimentary form of the plot of Serenity (the Firefly movie), if I'm interpreting that correctly. Kingsmen, too.

reply


If you want some real nightmare fuel, imagine a fungus that gets into your body, drives you to a high place, destroys your motor control nerves so you're stuck in place, and then fatally bursts out a fruiting body from the back of your head, spreading more spores?

Be glad you're not an ant :)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ophiocordyceps_unilateralis

reply


[flagged]


Please do not post image memes on HN.

reply


Oh sorry, I must have missed the part in the comments guidelines that says comments must be entirely serious in nature and having a giggle is verboten.

May I suggest lightenUp.app?

p.s. it's not a meme, it's gif.

reply


If you like how this forum is different then other forums, then we shouldn't try to bring the culture from other forums here.

reply


I enjoy the content sure, but I didn't realize a harmless gif in reaction to an admittedly scary virus that explodes insects would draw such reactions.

I'll just log off for the day and go enjoy Friday on those other forums.

reply


Heh, I feel that same way every time I experience something like this on here. People get way too worked up over things that don't matter at all. For some reason I keep coming back here though...


They know they are playing with fire here. You want zombie mice? because this is how you get zombie mice.

"This left him fairly certain that the experiments were triggering predation, not hunger or aggression."

reply


They could reuse the laser to make the next-gen cat toy. Laser mice, yay!

reply


> Because the central amygdala is involved in so many different behaviours, she says, future research needs to tease out the precise neuronal circuits involved in hunting. “The central amygdala has been linked to escape and flight — this is completely different from that.”

In other words, don't be precise and your soldiers will run away instead of attacking the enemy.

reply


I... just had a great idea for a weapon.

Anyone know the best way to get DARPA funding?

reply


The scientists who already had this great idea, perhaps?

reply


Actually, why don't you sell it to some credulous enemies?

reply


I heard about some Doctor E. Vil, who might be interested.

reply


Correct me if I'm wrong, but this sounds like the plot of "Kingsman"

Warning violent Movie ahead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25683IE5v9g

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: