I'm maybe not the only one who's experienced bits of 'beaming' with a long time friend or partner?
Perhaps "I have a pretty good idea of what X is thinking" is softer language than "I'm reading X's mind", but I can see how the experience of telepathy is not greatly distant from something that's normal for many people.
reply
After a few weeks of playing with the same partner, you can pretty much know what they have in their hand just by the way they play.
-- It's invisible, travels via 'waves'
-- The 'waves' I use to speak can cause your brain to show you images
-- It can convey emotions, thoughts, images.
-- It can be used to persuade others, change the way they think about a subject.
-- **tree**. Did it work? Did you see a tree?
Of course recognising that speech really does check all the boxes is kind of a let down when you're expecting sci fi voices-in-your-head (wait, that sounds familiar...) telepathy
Sounds pretty sci-fi, until you read about recent brain to brain communication experiments.
I think IMs on smartphones are closest we are to sci-fi long-range telepathic connection from practical standpoint though.
My father (and no doubt me at some point) has hearing aids that have bluetooth in them. He can answer the phone and talk on it without an additional earpiece. Cochlear implants can be augmented to use it[1]. So at some point understanding how to inject sound into your head will become so well understood it will simply be a matter of how much you're willing to spend.
[1] http://www.medel.com/us/bluetooth-wireless-connectivity-and-...
Telepathy seems like a nightmare or curse. Esp if it comes quickly. As in without millions of years of evolution to adapt socially to it.
I pray if we do it's opt-in, and not driven by advertising...
Electromyography on the larynx > silent speech recognition > transmission of the data through wireless network > speech synthesis > ouput audio to wireless earphone.
If you implant both ends you have something indistinguishable from (consensual) telepathy.
Like, for example, the experience of having watched the birth of the Internet, and seen it actually channel itself into 4chan, parish, et al., was .. yeah .. kinda enlightening.
If we Get Telepathic, its going to be useful to have gotten over such things. Just a hunch.
I'm maybe not the only one who's experienced bits of 'beaming' with a long time friend or partner?
Perhaps "I have a pretty good idea of what X is thinking" is softer language than "I'm reading X's mind", but I can see how the experience of telepathy is not greatly distant from something that's normal for many people.
reply