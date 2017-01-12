|
|Ask HN: Laid off today for the first time, anything to be wary of? Advice?
|
112 points by layoffthrowaway 239 days ago | hide | past | web | 93 comments | favorite
|Hello HN, posting under a throwaway since I've been around for quite a while.
Long story short, I got laid off this morning for the first time ever (without cause). The reason for the termination was cited as an internal re-org. Truth be told I was planning on quitting at 3pm during my bi-weekly one-on-one with the CTO, so I'm taking it in stride/happy.
I've worked here just under a year. The company is paying me 4 weeks salary as severance, with medical benefits ending 1 week after pay ends. This is contigent upon my signing a release which essentially ensures I maintain confidentiality and prevents me about the company publicly, due one week today.
Just posting to ask if there's anything I should be wary of, and if there's any advice from people who've been through a similar situation, thanks!
2. Reach out to as many people as possible, preferably people outside the company. Most people from the company won't help you and even if they did, they just remind you of the company again, what happened and this brings you again to a bad state and you need to start at zero and reframe again. Just let them go, all of them, really. So, look for prior peers, old friends. Further, write applications or just plain emails to many CEOs and tell them that you are out. You don't have to write that you look for a job. Just get into conversations with as many people as possible. It's more about staying connected and keeping a social context (after you lost the one of the company) than finding the next job.
3. Work on a pet project with a technology you always wanted to work with, get into flow and put it online. This will be the most fun and will give you tons of self-confidence in a very short time.
You should spend 30% of your day on 2 and 70% on 3 and 0% on thinking about the past.
Sounds good?