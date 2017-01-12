Ask HN: Laid off today for the first time, anything to be wary of? Advice?

Hello HN, posting under a throwaway since I've been around for quite a while. Long story short, I got laid off this morning for the first time ever (without cause). The reason for the termination was cited as an internal re-org. Truth be told I was planning on quitting at 3pm during my bi-weekly one-on-one with the CTO, so I'm taking it in stride/happy. I've worked here just under a year. The company is paying me 4 weeks salary as severance, with medical benefits ending 1 week after pay ends. This is contigent upon my signing a release which essentially ensures I maintain confidentiality and prevents me about the company publicly, due one week today. Just posting to ask if there's anything I should be wary of, and if there's any advice from people who've been through a similar situation, thanks!